You are here

  • Home
  • Suez Canal revenues hit a record high

Suez Canal revenues hit a record high

Suez Canal revenues hit a record high
A ship is seen after passing through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6jtm8

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Suez Canal revenues hit a record high

Suez Canal revenues hit a record high
  • Net shipping loads passing through the canal gained 3.8 percent during the first half of this year
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’S Suez Canal recorded the highest annual revenue in its history in the year ending June 2021 despite the grounding of the Ever Given container ship in March.
Revenues rose to $5.84 billion, compared to $5.72 billion in the year-earlier period, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a filing.
Some 9763 ships navigated through the key waterway from January to June 2021, compared to 9546 ships during the same period last year, said SCA Chairman, Osama Rabie.
Net shipping loads passing through the canal gained 3.8 percent during the first half of this year — amounting to 610.1 million tons, compared to 587.7 million tons during the same period last year, he said.
“The flexible marketing and pricing policies pursued by the authority succeeded in maintaining the rates of ships crossing the canal and gaining the confidence of customers,” said Rabie.
The Ever Given container ship became wedged in the waterway in March for almost a week, halting all traffic in either direction and causing global supply chain disruption.

Topics: trade Egypt

Related

Ever Given owner vows to remain a regular customer of Suez authority
Middle-East
Ever Given owner vows to remain a regular customer of Suez authority
Ever Given’s Suez Canal detention order lifted, says lawyer
Business & Economy
Ever Given’s Suez Canal detention order lifted, says lawyer

Dubai’s Foundation Holdings targets Saudi health sector

Dubai’s Foundation Holdings targets Saudi health sector
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago

Dubai’s Foundation Holdings targets Saudi health sector

Dubai’s Foundation Holdings targets Saudi health sector
  • Foundation Holdings plans to invest about SR250 million ($67 million) in Saudi Arabia’s primary health care sector
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago

RIYADH: Dubai-based Foundation Holdings Co. acquired a 51 percent stake in Saudi primary health chain Shifa Al Munthaza Polyclinic, Bloomberg reported, citing the company’s CEO, Abhishek Sharma.
The health care and education investment firm Foundation Holdings plans to invest about SR250 million ($67 million) in Saudi Arabia’s primary health care sector, almost half of which was spent on the Shifa deal, Sharma said in an interview.
This is its second investment in the Saudi market for medical care, and the company said it plans to list the firm in the next two years.
Saudi Arabia’s primary health care market is expected to grow to SR50 billion by 2025 from SR28.6 billion currently, according to Bloomberg.
“Healthcare in Saudi Arabia is one the fastest growing markets in the region,” Sharma said.
“We invest in local champions to make them bigger and stronger, and then we take them public and make them more sustainable,” he said.
Shifa Al Munthaza and Foundation Holdings are expected to start trading on the parallel market Nomu over the next 18-24 months.
“We are convinced that Saudi Arabia is set to become a focal point for health care,” he said.
Foundation Holdings is weighing other acquisition opportunities in Riyadh and in the Kingdom’s eastern province, the CEO said.

Related

MoU signed to boost innovation in Saudi healthcare
Saudi Arabia
MoU signed to boost innovation in Saudi healthcare
COVID-19 vaccine schedule to be altered if infection occurs after first dose: Saudi health ministry
Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 vaccine schedule to be altered if infection occurs after first dose: Saudi health ministry

Oil prices slip as economic worries offset tightening supplies

Oil prices slip as economic worries offset tightening supplies
Updated 42 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices slip as economic worries offset tightening supplies

Oil prices slip as economic worries offset tightening supplies
  • A Reuters tally of new COVID-19 infections shows them rising in 69 countries
Updated 42 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Crude futures slipped on Monday as concerns over slowing global growth outweighed the prospect of tightening supply after talks among key producers to raise output in coming months stalled.
Brent crude for September fell 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $75.40 a barrel by 0411 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $74.44 a barrel, down 12 cents, or 0.2 percent.
The spread of coronavirus variants and unequal access to vaccines threaten the global economic recovery, finance chiefs of the G20 large economies warned on Saturday.
A Reuters tally of new COVID-19 infections shows them rising in 69 countries, with the daily rate pointing upwards since late-June and now hitting 478,000.
“We’ve not yet seen the impact but at this rate, it will hit demand sooner or later,” a Singapore-based oil trader said.
Oil prices slumped last Tuesday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, did not reach an agreement to increase output from August. This was because the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to OPEC+ output curbs.
“Prices are going to stay volatile for as long as the impasse remains,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore’s OCBC bank.

Topics: energy Oil

Related

Saudi Arabia puts local price cap on gasoline as oil hits multi-year highs
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia puts local price cap on gasoline as oil hits multi-year highs
Oil prices continue to fall as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs
Business & Economy
Oil prices continue to fall as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs

Yellen urges EU to reconsider its digital tax plan

Yellen urges EU to reconsider its digital tax plan
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

Yellen urges EU to reconsider its digital tax plan

Yellen urges EU to reconsider its digital tax plan
  • Yellen is due in Brussels on Monday for talks with eurozone finance ministers
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

VENICE: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday urged the EU to reconsider its plans for a “discriminatory” digital tax, saying the new global reform deal should make it redundant.

Meeting in Venice, G20 ministers, including Yellen, on Saturday endorsed a plan agreed on by 132 countries to overhaul the way multinational companies, including US digital giants, are taxed.

“The agreement that we’ve reached in the OECD framework discussion calls on countries to agree to dismantle existing digital taxes that the US has regarded as discriminatory and to refrain from erecting similar measures in the future,” Yellen told reporters.

“So it’s really up to the European Commission and the members of the EU to decide how to proceed. But those countries have agreed to avoid putting in place in the future and to dismantle taxes that are discriminatory against US firms.”

Yellen is due in Brussels on Monday for talks with eurozone finance ministers.

Negotiations at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) secured a historic agreement on July 1 for a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent, and to allow nations to tax a share of the profits of the world’s biggest companies regardless of where they are headquartered.

The European Commission has insisted its new levy plan, due to be unveiled later this month, would conform with whatever is agreed at the OECD and would hit thousands of companies, including European ones.

Topics: Janet Yellen European Union digital tax

Related

A person close to the G7 negotiations stated that while a deal appears to be imminent, there is still some tension. (File/AFP)
Media
Europe responds to US-imposed digital tax threats
G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax
Business & Economy
G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax

Saudi National Water Co. restructures as part of privatization drive

Saudi National Water Co. restructures as part of privatization drive
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi National Water Co. restructures as part of privatization drive

Saudi National Water Co. restructures as part of privatization drive
  • New organizational clusters formed as Kingdom targets water industry for private investment
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) has launched the latest phase of its restructuring of regional water facilities under the umbrella of the National Water Co. (NWC), as part of the Kingdom’s wider privatization strategy.

On Sunday, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli, minister of environment, water and agriculture, launched the integration of the Western Cluster, around the Makkah region, and the Southern Cluster, consisting of the Asir, Jazan, Najran, and Al-Baha regions.

The two clusters will be restructured under the NWC parent entity and are part of plans for all 13 regions in the Kingdom to be integrated into six clusters, which will then operate under centralized management.

This latest step comes after the NWC succeeded in integrating the regions in the north into the Northwestern Cluster in November, without any disruption to service. The long-term aim is to have the water distribution sector fully integrated by the end of the year.

The NWC said in a press statement that the cluster integration process was organized to prepare the industry for private sector investment “in order to increase the efficiency of operational processes, redress technical gaps, and localize technology and technical expertise.”

Increased privatization of government assets is a core function of the Vision 2030 program. In May, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom was seeking to raise about $55 billion over the next four years through its privatization program.

Al-Jadaan said he expects to raise $38 billion through asset sales and $16.5 billion through public-private partnerships, the Financial Times reported.

The Saudi government has identified 160 projects in 16 sectors, including asset sales and public-private partnerships through 2025.

Asset sales will include government-owned hotels, television broadcasting towers, and cooling and water desalination plants. The plan does not include Public Investment Fund entities or the sale of other assets of Saudi Aramco.

The National Privatization Center in March also announced the creation of the Registry of Privatization Projects, a comprehensive central database of information and documents related to projects targeted for privatization.

Topics: Saudi National Water Co. (NWC) Water and Agriculture (MEWA)

Related

NWC calls on private sector to develop sewage plants
Corporate News
NWC calls on private sector to develop sewage plants
Saudi National Water Co. completes 5 projects worth $28.7 million
Business & Economy
Saudi National Water Co. completes 5 projects worth $28.7 million

Saudi e-commerce platform raises $15m to fund unique service

Saudi e-commerce platform raises $15m to fund unique service
Updated 11 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

Saudi e-commerce platform raises $15m to fund unique service

Saudi e-commerce platform raises $15m to fund unique service
  • More than half of the respondents (56 percent) are digital channel users, which is also the highest rate in any region
Updated 11 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: Saudi fashion e-commerce platform Nejree has secured $15 million to fund the expansion of a service allowing customers to try goods on at home before buying them.

The money was from Saudi venture capital fund Impact46 and brings the total that Nejree has raised so far to $19 million, after it was awarded $4 million in December 2019.

Founded in 2018 by Ibrahim Al-Mogren, Nejree originally sold footwear but has since expanded into clothing. It sells brands such as Adidas, Nike, Lacoste, Puma, Under Armour, Reebok and Converse.

Its new element is Nejree Closet, which is a free service where customers can try on footwear or clothes at home before they commit to a purchase.

Nejree Closet has so far shipped around 100,000 items and the company said the addition had resulted in a 50 percent increase in the average order value.

“We have released five different versions of app updates in less than 60 days to deliver the Nejree Closet experience at scale. A whole ecosystem is very critical for the success of this service,” Al-Mogren said. “We are investing tremendously in the whole in-house supply chain and infrastructure from logistics, operations, real-time updates and automation.”

The CEO said he believed the try now buy later model would soon become mainstream among e-commerce portals, especially in the clothing sector.

According to a recent study conducted by analytics company SAS, almost half (48 percent) of consumers in Saudi Arabia will continue to use online shopping and banking more than they did before COVID-19, even as the pandemic abates.

The study indicated that 75 percent of the respondents have permanently changed their shopping habits as a result of the pandemic, while only 17 percent of consumers in the Kingdom expect to return completely to how things were before.

New digital consumers increased 27 percent in the MENA region since the pandemic, the highest of any region surveyed, SAS said. More than half of the respondents (56 percent) are digital channel users, which is also the highest rate in any region.

Revenue in the Saudi e-commerce market is projected to reach $7.05 billion in 2021, according to data firm Statista. 

The numbers are expected to show an annual growth rate of 5.38 percent in the coming years, resulting in a projected market volume of $8.69 billion by 2025.

Topics: e-commerce Saudi Arabia

Related

Half of Saudis to maintain increased e-commerce use post-pandemic — study
Business & Economy
Half of Saudis to maintain increased e-commerce use post-pandemic — study
Skyscrapers stand in the King Abdullah financial district in Riyadh. (Getty Images/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Apartment living, e-commerce centers the key trends as Saudi real estate rebounds from 2020

Latest updates

Suez Canal revenues hit a record high
Suez Canal revenues hit a record high
Europe’s climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade
Europe’s climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade
For democracy, it’s a time of swimming against the tide
For democracy, it’s a time of swimming against the tide
Thailand starts tighter coronavirus lockdown around capital
Thailand starts tighter coronavirus lockdown around capital
Dubai’s Foundation Holdings targets Saudi health sector
Dubai’s Foundation Holdings targets Saudi health sector

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.