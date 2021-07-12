You are here

S.Africa faces fourth day of unrest after Zuma jailing

S.Africa faces fourth day of unrest after Zuma jailing
Brookside mall burns after being looted, as protests continue following the imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

S.Africa faces fourth day of unrest after Zuma jailing

S.Africa faces fourth day of unrest after Zuma jailing
  • The 79-year-old former anti-apartheid fighter remains popular, especially in his native KwaZulu-Natal province
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Buildings were set on fire and properties looted in South Africa on Monday as unrest sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma last week continued for a fourth day.
The country’s top court, which ordered Zuma jailed for refusing to appear before a corruption probe, is holding a review of its decision with a ruling expected later on whether the sentence will be upheld.
The 79-year-old former anti-apartheid fighter remains popular, especially in his native KwaZulu-Natal province where he is seen to embody traditional values.
KwaZulu-Natal was hit hard by protests over the weekend, and on Monday flames could be seen coming from the roof of a shopping center in provincial capital Pietermaritzburg as hordes of people rushed in to loot.
In Eshowe, a town near Zuma’s Nkandla home, police opened fire to disperse crowds after a supermarket was ransacked early on Monday.
Police said some sections of a major road in Johannesburg had been closed because of the protests.
Dozens of cars were torched over the weekend in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal, where protests erupted a day after Zuma was imprisoned on Thursday.
Police said dozens have been arrested.
Although some of the protests appear to have been triggered by Zuma’s 15-month detention for contempt of court, they are tied in with economic hardship and tightened restrictions brought on by a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Cyril Ramaphosa urged “peaceful protest” during a speech on Sunday.
“While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions,” he said.

Dutch leader says easing lockdown was ‘error of judgment’

Dutch leader says easing lockdown was ‘error of judgment’
Updated 53 min 15 sec ago
AP

Dutch leader says easing lockdown was ‘error of judgment’

Dutch leader says easing lockdown was ‘error of judgment’
  • On first weekend after relaxation, thousands of people flocked to clubs across the country
  • Infections skyrocketed and Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday reintroduced some measures
Updated 53 min 15 sec ago
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The Dutch leader apologized Monday for what he called “an error of judgment” in relaxing the Netherlands’ coronavirus lockdown, a move that has led to a sharp surge in infections.
Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government scrapped most remaining restrictions just over three weeks ago amid declining infection numbers and hospital admissions. The easing meant that, among other public spaces, nightclubs and discotheques were allowed to reopen for the first time in more than a year.
On the first weekend after the relaxation, thousands of mainly young people flocked to clubs in towns and cities across the country. Since then, infections have skyrocketed. Rutte was forced to backtrack and on Friday reintroduced some measures to rein in the virus’ spread.
On Saturday, the country’s public health institute reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of positive tests since late December.
“An error of judgment was made, we are sorry about that,” Rutte told reporters in The Hague.
Caretaker Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said the relaxation combined with a lack of social distancing and the delta variant “has had, of course, an accelerating effect. You can unfortunately see that with hindsight.”
The Netherlands is not alone in facing soaring infections. Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations in the hope of outpacing the spread of the more infectious delta variant.
More than 46 percent of the Netherlands’ adult population is fully vaccinated and more than 77 percent of adults have had at least one shot. Health authorities say they will administer first or second shots to more than 1.3 million people this week.

Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain’s Melilla enclave

Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain’s Melilla enclave
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain’s Melilla enclave

Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain’s Melilla enclave
  • Migrants routinely try to enter Melilla and Ceuta, Spanish territories near the Moroccan border
  • "A total of 119 people got in, all of them men," said a Spanish government's spokesman
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

MARDRID: Dozens of migrants scaled a fence and crossed the border from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Monday.
This comes just weeks after a similar crisis that saw thousands cross the frontier and clash with security.
Migrants routinely try to enter Melilla and Ceuta, Spanish territories near the Moroccan border — Europe’s only land crossing with Africa.
They swim along the coastline, climb border fences or hide in vehicles, in what can be dangerous or deadly attempts to make it to Europe.
“A total of 119 people got in, all of them men,” a spokesman for the Spanish government’s delegation in Melilla said about the latest incident.
Some 200 people had tried to make the crossing, and five officers from Spain’s Civil Guard police force and a migrant were slightly injured, he added.
Those who entered Spain were taken to a government-run center for migrants where they will be tested for the coronavirus.
Ceuta and Melilla have long been a magnet for migrants desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.
Last month, Spain was caught off guard when as many as 10,000 people, mainly youths, surged into Ceuta as Moroccan border guards looked the other way.
The incident occurred during a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco over the presence of the ailing leader of Western Sahara’s independence movement at a Spanish hospital, with the border breach widely seen as a punitive move by Rabat.
Although the Polisario leader left Spain on June 2, diplomatic relations have remained tense.
Moroccan security forces “cooperated actively” during Monday’s rush on the border to prevent migrants from entering Melilla, according to the Spanish government’s delegation in the territory.

Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge

Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge

Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge
  • Gen. Scott Miller was poised to transfer authority to Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: The top US commander in Afghanistan is to hand over his command at a ceremony in the capital of Kabul on Monday, as America winds down its 20-year military presence and Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country.
Gen. Scott Miller was poised to transfer authority to Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm the developments.
McKenzie, also a four-star general, will operate from Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida. He will assume authority to conduct possible airstrikes in defense of Afghan government forces, at least until the US withdrawal concludes by Aug. 31.
The handover ceremony was taking place in the heavily fortified Resolute Support headquarters in the heart of Kabul, at a time of rapid territorial gains by Taliban insurgents across Afghanistan.
The Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces, mostly funded by the United States and NATO, have put up resistance in some parts of the country, but overwhelmingly Afghan government troops appear to have abandoned the fight.
In recent weeks, the Taliban have gained several strategic districts, particularly along the borders with Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
The Taliban control more than one-third of Afghanistan’s 421 districts and district centers. A Taliban claim that they control 85 percent of the districts is widely seen as exaggerated.
After Miller’s departure, a two-star admiral based at the US Embassy in Kabul will oversee the US military’s role in securing the American diplomatic presence in Kabul, including defending the Kabul airport.
Miller’s departure does not reduce the scope of the US military mission in Afghanistan, since McKenzie will assume the authorities now held by Miller to conduct airstrikes in defense of Afghan government forces under certain circumstances.
The conditions under which such strikes might be used are not clear, nor is it known for how long McKenzie will keep the strike authority.

US expert: Images show Chinese ship waste endangering reefs

US expert: Images show Chinese ship waste endangering reefs
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

US expert: Images show Chinese ship waste endangering reefs

US expert: Images show Chinese ship waste endangering reefs
  • China is increasingly assertive about pressing its territorial claims, which are fueling tension with neighbors
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

MANILA, Philippines: Swarms of Chinese vessels have dumped human waste and wastewater for years in a disputed area of the South China Sea, causing algae blooms that have damaged coral reefs and threatened fish in an unfolding catastrophe, a US-based expert said Monday.
Satellite images over the last five years show how human waste, sewage and wastewater have accumulated and caused algae in a cluster of reefs in the Spratlys region where hundreds of Chinese fishing ships have anchored in batches, said Liz Derr, who heads Simularity Inc., a software company creating artificial intelligence technologies for satellite imagery analysis.
At least 236 ships were spotted in the atoll, internationally known as Union Banks, on June 17 alone, she said at a Philippine online news forum on China’s actions in the South China Sea, which Beijing has claimed virtually in its entirety.
“When the ships don’t move, the poop piles up,” Derr said. “The hundreds of ships that are anchored in the Spratlys are dumping raw sewage onto the reefs they are occupying.”
Chinese officials did not immediately react to Derr’s assessment of the environmental damage, but have said in the past that they have taken steps to protect the fisheries stock and the environment in the South China Sea. Aside from the Chinese, Vietnamese forces have also occupied some coral outcrops in Union Banks, which is also claimed by the Philippines, although it has no presence in the vast atoll.
Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Eduardo Menez in Manila said the findings would have to be assessed and validated by Philippine authorities before a decision on whether to lodge a protest against China could be made.
“This is a catastrophe of epic proportions and we are close to the point of no return,” Derr said.
She warned that schools of fish, including migratory tuna, breed in the reefs that are being damaged and could cause fish stocks to considerably decline in an offshore area that is a key regional food source.
Separately, China’s military said it chased a US warship out of another disputed area of the South China Sea on Monday after Washington warned an attack on the Philippines might activate a mutual defense treaty.
Beijing affirmed its claims to portions of the sea that also are claimed by Southeast Asia governments. It rejected the Biden administration’s declaration of support Sunday for a 2016 international tribunal ruling in favor of the Philippines that threw out most of them.
China is increasingly assertive about pressing its territorial claims, which are fueling tension with neighbors including Japan, India, Vietnam and the Philippines.
China’s People’s Liberation Army said it sent ships and planes after the USS. Benfold entered waters claimed by Beijing around the Paracel Islands.
In March, Philippine authorities spotted more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels at Whitsun Reef, in the northeastern periphery of Union Banks, and demanded that China withdraw them from the area. China ignored the demand for weeks, while continuing to assert the reef is its own territory.
The Philippines argued that Whitsun Reef lies well within an internationally recognized stretch of waters where it has exclusive rights to exploit fisheries, oil, gas and other sea resources. It cited the international tribunal’s 2016 ruling that invalidated China’s vast claims to the waterway on historical grounds and unanimously upheld the Philippines’ sovereign rights to the so-called exclusive economic zone.
A few hundred protesters held a noisy rally Monday in front of the Chinese Consulate in Manila to mark the fifth anniversary of the ruling, which China ignored and continues to defy. The protesters lashed out at President Rodrigo Duterte, who has nurtured closer ties with Beijing, for refusing to aggressively demand that China comply with the landmark ruling.

Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba

Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba

Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba
  • Several thousand protesters, mainly young people, took to the streets of San Antonio de los Bano
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

HAVANA: Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests Sunday against the communist government, chanting, “Down with the dictatorship,” as President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on his supporters to confront the demonstrators.
The anti-government rallies started spontaneously in several cities as the country endures its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity and food.
Several hundred protesters marched through the capital Havana chanting, “We want liberty,” with a heavy military and police presence deployed after demonstrators massed outside the Capitol building.
Police used tear gas to disperse crowds, and at least ten people were arrested, while officers used plastic pipes to beat protesters, AFP journalists witnessed.
Diaz-Canel delivered a combative television address, saying: “The order to fight has been given — into the street, revolutionaries!“
“We call on all revolutionaries of the country, all communists, to go out in the streets where these provocations occur... and to face them in a decisive, firm and courageous way.”
The only authorized gatherings in Cuba are normally Communist Party events, but according to the data journalism site Inventario, a total of 40 demonstrations took place on Sunday.
Social media showed scenes from anti-government protests around the country, but mobile Internet — only introduced in Cuba since 2018 — was largely cut off on Sunday afternoon.
Several thousand protesters, mainly young people, took to the streets of San Antonio de los Banos, a town 30 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of Havana.
One local, on condition of anonymity, told AFP that she participated in the demonstration as she was exasperated by “the situation with electricity and food.”
Security forces arrived soon after the protests began, and the president later visited the town himself, surrounded by party activists as residents heckled him, according to videos posted online.
“The energy situation seems to have produced some reaction,” Diaz-Canel told reporters, blaming US sanctions imposed by Donald Trump and left unchanged by President Joe Biden.
He accused “a Cuban-American mafia” of whipping up the protests on social media.
Candido Abrines, a retired pro-government protester, told AFP he was demonstrating so that “capitalism will never come back here again and (so) that these mercenaries paid by the Empire (the US) will never again take our streets, first they have to kill us all.”
Government supporters also held some counter-demonstrations in Havana.
An Associated Press videojournalist was assaulted by some of them, and an AP photojournalist was injured by the police, the news agency said.
The United States reacted swiftly to the day’s events.
“The US supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter.
In Miami, thousands of Cubans and Cuban-Americans took to the streets of the city’s Little Havana district in support of the protests, on foot or waving Cuban flags out of car windows.
“These young people today have finally said ‘Enough is enough and we’re going to do what our old folks couldn’t do’,” Cuban-American Yanelis Sales told AFP.
“Cubans, we are here with you from the United States.”
Diaz-Canel has been president since 2018, succeeding Raul Castro, who served as leader after his brother Fidel Castro.
Public anger in Cuba has grown recently, driven by long food lines, worsening power shortages for several hours a day and a critical shortage of medicines since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, with Cuba under US sanctions.
The country is also experiencing its toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic, and on Sunday reported a new daily record of infections and deaths.
The country of 11.2 million people was left relatively unscathed in the first months of the Covid-19 outbreak but has seen a recent hike in infections.
“These are alarming numbers which are increasing daily,” said Francisco Duran, head of epidemiology in the health ministry.
Under hashtags such as #SOSCuba, calls for assistance have multiplied on social media, with citizens and music stars alike urging the government to make it possible for much-needed foreign donations to enter the country.
An opposition group called Saturday for the creation of a “humanitarian corridor,” an initiative the government rejected by saying Cuba was not a conflict zone.
Ernesto Soberon, a foreign affairs official, denounced a “campaign” he said sought to “portray an image of total chaos in the country which does not correspond to the situation.”

