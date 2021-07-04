Defiant ex-leader Jacob Zuma compares South African judges to apartheid state

You are here

Reuters

  • The constitutional court sentenced Zuma on Tuesday for contempt of court for failing to appear at a hearing in February
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma lashed out on Sunday at the judges who this week gave him a 15-month jail term for absconding from a corruption inquiry, comparing them to the white minority apartheid rulers he once fought.
Zuma spoke at his home in Nklandla, in a rural part of Kwazulu Natal province, where hundreds of his supporters, some of them armed, were gathered to prevent his arrest.
"The fact that I was lambasted with a punitive jail sentence without trial should engender shock in all those who believe in freedom and the rule of law," Zuma told journalists.
"South Africa is fast sliding back to apartheid rule."
The constitutional court sentenced Zuma on Tuesday for contempt of court for failing to appear at a hearing in February of the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
On Saturday it agreed to hear his challenge to the jail term, suspending it until after a hearing on July 12.
The sentence was seen as a sign of just how far Zuma, once revered as a veteran of the struggle against white minority rule, has fallen since embarking on a presidency beset by multiple sleaze and graft scandals between 2009 and 2018.
Earlier on Sunday, gunshots rang out across Nklandla, as some of his supporters fired their weapons into the air, while others danced with spears and ox-hide shields -- the traditional weapons of Zuma's Zulu nation.
"I fought and went to prison so there must be justice and the rule of law. No honest person can accuse me of being against the rule of law," Zuma told journalists.

Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban on Sunday rejected reports of reimposing harsh restrictions, such as forcing men to grow a beard or barring women from traveling without a male guardian, in seized areas of northeastern Afghanistan.

“No one has been ordered to enforce this, and no one has done so,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Arab News on Sunday.

“This propaganda is circulated by the Kabul administration to create worry, to frighten the people and draw the world’s attention while it is on the verge of collapse. This news is not true at all,” he said.

It follows reports of the group’s new rules in Takhar, one of several areas seized from the Afghan government since US-led foreign troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan on May 1.

On Sunday, officials told Arab News that the latest limitations had been imposed in 15 out of 16 districts in northeastern Takhar in recent weeks.

“The Taliban, through loudspeakers of mosques, announced that men should not shave their beard and women are not allowed to go out without a mahram (close male family member),” Mohammad Ishaq, a government-appointed district chief for Rustaq, one of the 15 seized districts, said.

Hamid Mubarez, a spokesman for Takhar’s governor, added that the “curbs had been implemented in a number of villages where the Taliban have consolidated their rule.”

The restrictions are reminiscent of the general and harsh policies enforced by the Taliban during their five-year rule from 1996 until their ousting in a US-led invasion in 2001.

The laws at the time barred women from seeking an education and most outdoor work, while fornicators were stoned to death and thieves had their hands chopped off as part of enforcement measures.

It led to a significant improvement in security while drawing stern global criticism for the group.

Due to their policies, except for Pakistan, UAE and Saudi Arabia, other countries refrained from recognizing the Taliban administration.

After Washington overthrew the Taliban, Afghan women regained the right to education, to vote and to work outside their homes.

Still, it is not an easy place to be a woman, where forced marriages, domestic violence and maternal mortality continue to be prevalent across the country, particularly in rural areas.

However, access to public life has improved, especially in Kabul, where thousands of women work, while more than a quarter of Parliament is female.

The steady gains by the Taliban in recent months, however, have reignited fears among locals and foreign allies that the Taliban will try to regain power by military means and enforce harsh policies as they did in the past.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told Arab News on Sunday that “the latest restrictions were part of the psychological pressure (being applied) by the Taliban to tame people.”

The remaining foreign troops are set to leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11 while Washington handed over the critical Bagram base, the hub of its military and intelligence operations during its nearly 20 years of occupation, to Kabul on Thursday.

The Taliban have gained ground in various regions, mainly through the surrender of government forces, and are consolidating their positions near provincial capitals, including Kabul.

Arab News reported on how the embattled Afghan government has begun arming and providing cash to local communities to stop the Taliban’s advances in their villages in recent weeks.

Last week, the US’ outgoing top commander for Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, warned that Afghanistan might slide into civil war again and “the world needs to worry about it.”

The Taliban have overrun several areas in northern and northeastern Afghanistan, which used to be the bastion of the anti-Taliban alliance in the late 1990s, where the militants could not stretch their control during their rule.

Hundreds of families have been forced to leave their homes amid an escalation in violence in the captured areas, while a few government institutions and infrastructure have been heavily damaged.

Abdul Mujib Khelwatgar, head of NAI, a media watchdog in Kabul, told reporters that nearly 20 news organizations had halted their activities “due to violence and several media organizations have been operating under the Taliban’s pressure.”

Ismail Sadaat, head of Semaye Solh TV in northern Samangan province, told reporters in Kabul that he had to close his station “because both the government and the Taliban wanted the media to work for their favor.”

Meanwhile, in a series of Twitter posts on Saturday, US Charge d’Affaires in Kabul, Ross Wilson, said that he was “disturbed by the reports that the Taliban is shutting down media organizations in the districts they assault, attempting to conceal their violence in a press blackout.”

“Violence and terror cannot create peace,” he said.

Taliban spokesman Mujahid rejected Wilson’s accusations as “untrue,” adding that the group had asked the media in the region to report “facts as they see them.”

Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s opposition parties and civil society leaders ramped up demands on Sunday for a new review of the government’s $8.7 billion deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets with France a day after the European nation ordered a judicial probe into the controversial transaction five years ago.
“Now the French, after a long time, have started an investigation . . . They would have had lots of prima facie evidence on the basis of which they would have taken this decision,” Yashwant Sinha, a political activist who launched a 2018 petition to investigage the deal, told Arab News on Sunday.
“Shall we wait for the French to . . . tell us what the truth is, or should we not as a sovereign country determine it ourselves?” said Sinha, who served as the foreign minister and finance minister for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government between 1999 and 2004.
Several media outlets reported on Saturday that a judge had been appointed to lead a “highly sensitive” judicial probe ordered by the French Public Prosecution Services (PFN) into the deal, which has been embroiled in controversy ever since the government, led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acquired the ready-to-fly fighter jets from France’s Dassault Aviation in 2016.
It marked India’s first major acquisition of combat planes in two decades and propelled Modi’s plan to rebuild an aging fleet.
However, the deal has been at the center of allegations from India’s main opposition party, Congress, which said that Modi had overpaid for the jets and forced Dassault to accept Indian businessman Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defense as its domestic partner even though the company had no experience as a defense contractor.
Dassault, which had initially won a contract in 2012 to supply 126 jets to India, was in talks with an Indian public sector aerospace company, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), to be its Indian partner.
Several opposition parties, led by the Congress, called the deal a scam and made it one of their main poll planks in the 2019 general elections, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi calling Modi a “thief.”
Reports of the French probe on Saturday have reignited interest in the case, which was buried after the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to give a clean chit to the Modi regime.
“The (order by France for a) probe confirms our thesis that prima facie, that is on the face of it, there was some illegal monetary transaction,” Sinha said.
Sinha resigned from the BJP after Modi assumed top office and recently joined the regional Trinamool Congress party in the eastern state of West Bengal.
In 2018, he, along with his ministerial colleague Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, filed a petition with the Supreme Court, demanding that the country’s premier investigative agency, the Center Bureau of Investigation (CBI), conduct an investigation into the Rafale deal.
Sinha said that he is pushing for a joint investigation between India and France.
“We would still like the CBI to not only probe the case but do it now in cooperation, collaboration with the French agency,” he said.
On Sunday, the Congress party said that it felt “vindicated” after the investigation ordered by the French PFN and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be set up, which includes members of all political parties.
“The Rafale deal was . . . between two sides — two countries in this context — the government of France and India, Pawan Khera, Congress party’s spokesperson, told Arab News on Sunday. “Now, given that the PNF has initiated an investigation into corruption allegations against the previous and probably the current president of France, who was one of the parties to this deal, why is no enquiry being ordered on the role, on the undeniable role of the key functionaries of the government of India, which is the other side of this multi-crore intergovernmental agreement?” Khera asked, demanding a similar inquiry in India.
“It is downright insulting to the people of India that this government and its ministers have stayed tight-lipped about this entire scandal. Why is the minister of defense silent? (Where is the) accountability and scrutiny?” he added.
The ruling BJP government, however, dismissed calls for an investigation, calling Gandhi an “agent of rival defense companies.”
“The way Rahul Gandhi is behaving, it will not be an exaggeration to say that he is being used as a pawn by competing companies,” Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson, told reporters on Saturday.
“He has been lying right from the beginning on the issue. Probably, he is acting as an agent, or some member of Gandhi family has been for a competing company,” he added.
Political analysts, however, turned the spotlight on PM Modi, saying that an adverse report by France could be “politically damaging” for the premier.
“In the event of the investigation finding some irregularities, then it is going to be hugely embarrassing and politically damaging for Modi personally,” Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst, told Arab News.
“If the finding comes close to the 2024 general elections, then it is going to be doubly dangerous for the BJP,” Mukhopadhyay, who wrote Modi’s 2014 biography “Narendra Modi: The Man, the Times,” explained, adding that the probe was “a shot in the arm for India’s opposition parties.”
“It will definitely give ammunition to India’s opposition parties, primarily the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, that the allegations made were not completely unsubstantiated because even the French court feels that prima facie there is a need for a more detailed and consistent investigation,” he said.
Sinha agrees that Modi’s image is at stake.
“The biggest virtue propagated before the people of this country is that he (Modi) is a very honest person. If an illegal transaction, corruption has taken place in the Rafale, then clearly that image is going to be demolished,” he said.

AP

AP

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia: Dozens of coronavirus patients died after a public hospital on Indonesia’s main island of Java ran out of liquid oxygen amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, a hospital official said Sunday.
At least 33 patients with severe coronavirus infections died after the central supply of liquid medical oxygen ran out late Saturday at Dr. Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city due to delays from suppliers over the weekend, said hospital spokesman Banu Hermawan.
The oxygen shortage in the city’s largest hospital was due to an increase in patients arriving in deteriorating condition, Hermawan said.
At least 63 virus patients died during treatment for COVID-19 in the hospital since Saturday — 33 of them during the period when the central liquid oxygen supply ran out — even though the hospital switched to using oxygen cylinders during the outage, he said. Medical oxygen comes in liquid and compressed forms.
“Their deteriorating condition contributed the most to their deaths,” said Hermawan.
The hospital’s central oxygen supply was operational again at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, after 15 tons of liquid oxygen were delivered.
The hospital had asked health authorities for help with the oxygen shortage, including requesting oxygen supplies from other hospitals as the supply of liquid oxygen declined to critical levels late Saturday, he explained.
Hermawan said the hospital switched to oxygen cylinders, including 100 cylinders donated by the Yogyakarta regional police.
Indonesia is battling an explosion of COVID-19 cases that has strained its health care system.
Across Java, Indonesia’s most populated island, hospitals began to erect plastic tents in mid-June to serve as makeshift intensive care units, and patients waited for days before being admitted. Oxygen tanks were rolled out on the sidewalk for those lucky enough to receive them, while others were told they would need to find their own supply.

AP

AP

LONDON: England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks, a government minister said Sunday as the nation waits for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce plans for easing COVID-19 measures.
Johnson is expected in the next few days to update England on “freedom day’’ — the plan to scrap the remaining restrictions on business and social interaction on July 19. British media widely reported that many requirements, including mask wearing, would also end.
“We are going to, I think, now move into a period where there won’t be legal restrictions — the state won’t be telling you what to do — but you will want to exercise a degree of personal responsibility and judgment and so different people will come to different conclusions on things like masks,’’ housing minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News. “The prime minister will set out more details on the national policy on some of those restrictions in the coming days.”
Some doctors have expressed concern about further easing of restrictions as infection rates rise, largely because of the more transmissible delta variant. Despite the jump in new infections, there hasn’t been an equivalent increase in hospitalizations and deaths, emboldening government ministers who believe Britain must learn to live with the virus.
The number of confirmed new infections recorded throughout the UK over the last seven days rose 67 percent from the previous week, according to government statistics. There were 118 coronavirus-related deaths reported last week, one less than the previous period.
Public health officials attribute the divergence of the figures to the success of Britain’s vaccination program. Almost 86 percent of UK adults have received at least one dose of vaccine and 63.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

Arab News

Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is increasingly likely to backtrack and offer MPs a vote on foreign aid cuts as warnings mount that the move could damage the reputation of his Conservative Party and the lives of impoverished people in the Arab world.
The Sunday Times reported that Johnson is “actively considering” plans to allow MPs a binding vote on the £4 billion ($5.6 billion) cuts to the overseas aid budget before the parliamentary summer recess, according to its sources.
Former Brexit Secretary David Davis is among 50 Conservative rebel MPs — including former Prime Minister Theresa May — who are planning to vote against a proposal to cut the foreign aid budget from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product to 0.5 percent despite the party committing to maintaining the figure in its 2019 general election manifesto.
Syria, Yemen, Libya and Lebanon are among the countries set to be hit hardest by the policy change.
Downing Street has maintained that the cuts are a temporary measure due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but has offered no timeframe for returning to the 0.7 percent target.
Davis told BBC Radio 4 last month that potentially lifesaving schemes had already been canceled as a result of the move. 
“It’s going to have devastating consequences across the world. Historically I’m a critic of aid spending, but doing it this way is really so harmful,” he said.
“You’ve got massive cuts in clean water which kills more children worldwide than almost anything else — 80 percent cut there,” he added.
“If you’re a small child and suddenly you get dirty water, you get an infection from it and you die, temporary doesn’t mean much.
“If you’re going to kill people with this, which I think is going to be the outcome in many areas, we need to reverse those immediately.”
The 0.7 percent figure is enshrined in law, and reducing it would lead to millions of pounds less being spent on supporting vital humanitarian causes in Yemen, Syria and across the Arab region.
Women’s reproductive health centers and childhood polio vaccination schemes are under fire. 
In June, Johnson avoided a parliamentary defeat after MPs were blocked from voting on an amendment to the proposed cuts, which had been proposed by Conservative rebels.
Parliament Speaker Sir Linsay Hoyle said Johnson had failed to show the House of Commons “the due respect which it deserves,” adding that the government must table an urgent, legally binding vote on the funding cuts.
A senior Whitehall source told the Sunday Times: “The rebels have made it clear that this issue is not going to go away. I think there is now a realization within government that this could become a much longer issue and there is legislation coming up that will require the goodwill of MPs.
“Giving MPs a vote in parliament is now under very active consideration and there is the very real prospect that it will happen before the summer recess.”
Andrew Mitchell, a former international development secretary and strong critic of foreign aid cuts, said: “The government needs to get off this hook, which is damaging our international reputation and leading to hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths.”
He added: “They do not command a majority in the Commons on this issue. Too many Tory (Conservative) colleagues are deeply concerned and will not support the government’s current position.”
Davis said: “The simple truth is that this policy will lead to the death of women and children. It’s a breach of our manifesto promise, it’s very likely unlawful and has never been put before parliament.”
He added: “Many MPs feel an enormous moral imperative to put this right as soon as possible and much of the public feel the same.”

