US prepared to return to seventh round of indirect talks with Iran

LONDON: The United States will not impose a deadline on a seventh round of talks with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, but only Tehran can determine when talks will resume, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
“Questions about when or whether Iran would be prepared to start a seventh round or reach an understanding on a mutual return to the JCPOA, those can only be addressed by Tehran,” Price said, referring to an acronym for the Iran nuclear deal.
“We’ve made very clear that we are prepared to return to a seventh round,” he said, adding: “We’re not imposing a deadline on these talks, but ... we are conscious that as time proceeds Iran’s nuclear advances will have a bearing on our view of ultimately returning to the JCPOA,” Price said.
He also said that Washington continues to believe that “diplomacy is the most effective means at our disposal to achieve what we seek, and that is verifiably and permanently ensuring that Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon.”
Global powers have been in talks with Tehran since early April to revive the 2015 deal. Washington withdrew from the pact three years ago, and Iran has responded by gradually breaching its restrictions. (With Reuters)
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK: An independent UN human rights expert has condemned the “unlawful and heartless” actions of Israeli authorities in repeatedly demolishing homes belonging to the Palestinian Bedouin community of Humsa Al-Baqai’a, in the occupied West Bank.
Michael Lynk, the UN’s special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, called on the Jewish state to “immediately halt its property demolitions” there, return to full compliance with international humanitarian and human-rights obligations, and “provide protection for, rather than displacement of, the protected population.”
He urged the international community “to take meaningful accountability measures to ensure that Israel complies with its legal obligations.”
Noting that “criticism without consequences has rarely reversed illegal Israeli conduct in the past,” he added that “accountability has to rise to the top of the international community’s agenda. Only by imposing an escalating cost to Israel’s illegal occupation will there be the prospect that these injustices will end.”
Special rapporteurs are independent experts who serve in individual capacities, and on a voluntary basis, at the UN’s Human Rights Council. They are not members of UN staff and are not paid for their work.
Israeli forces demolished properties in the Palestinian Bedouin community of Humsa Al-Baqai’a in the Jordan Valley on July 7. The destroyed buildings included makeshift homes and farming facilities provided by the international community, including the EU, which has helped residents rebuild after previous demolitions.
It was the seventh time the village has been demolished since November 2020, when it was razed by the Israeli military. In addition to more than 70 shelters and farming structures — rebuilt by the international community after the first demolition — the latest round of demolitions also targeted 11 households. About 70 residents, including 35 children, were left without shelter in the sweltering heat, and their belongings, including food, water and clothing, were confiscated.
Under the Oslo Accords, the Jordan Valley, which makes up about 60 percent of the occupied West Bank, is classified as “Area C,” which means it is completely under Israeli military and civil control. Humsa Al-Baqai’a is mostly in an area designated as a “firing zone” for Israeli military training, and residency or access by Palestinians is prohibited.
Lynk warned of a high risk of forcible relocation of the Bedouin community from the area, which he said would be “a grave breach and a potential war crime.”
“These (herding) communities are extremely vulnerable, both because they have limited access to water, sanitation, education and electrical power, and because the Israeli military has seized large swaths of their traditional lands for military firing zones,” he added.
He contrasted the plight of this Palestinian community with “the illegal Israeli settlements in the Jordan Valley (which) are left undisturbed by the military.
“This progressive seizure of Palestinian lands, together with the protection of the settlements, is a further consolidation of Israel’s de facto annexation of the West Bank,” Lynk said.
Since the start of this year, according to UN figures, Israel has destroyed at least 421 Palestinian-owned properties across the West Bank, displacing 592 people, including 320 children.
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israel said on Monday it had expanded the fishing zone off Gaza and would allow additional imports into the blockaded Palestinian territory following “recent security calm.”
The Jewish state regularly restricts fishing and imports for Gazans in response to unrest, including during an 11-day conflict in May that saw Israel launch hundreds of airstrikes on the enclave and Hamas fire thousands of rockets at Israel.
“In light of the recent security calm ... the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip will be extended from 9 to 12 nautical miles,” said a statement from the Israeli military branch responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories (COGAT).
The statement added that imports of medical equipment, fishing supples, certain industrial materials and textiles will also be allowed into Gaza.
Gazan agricultural products and textiles have been cleared for export, COGAT said, noting the new measures are contingent on “the continued preservation of security stability.”
There has been sporadic unrest since a ceasefire ended the May conflict, with incendiary balloons launched from Gaza and Israeli reprisal airstrikes, but no casualties have been reported.
Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007, the year Hamas took power in the strip.
In another development, Israel was accused of stealing Palestinians funds.
On Sunday, Israel’s Security Cabinet froze nearly $200 million in tax transfers to the Palestinians that it said represented the amount of money the Palestinians transferred to the families of alleged attackers last year.
Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian commission for detainees’ affairs, calling the Israeli decision a “crime and piracy.”
The Palestinian news agency Wafa said that President Mahmoud Abbas spoke by telephone with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog.
It said Abbas called for a “comprehensive calm” in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, and called for steps that would create conditions for a “achieving a just and comprehensive peace.”
The statement made no mention of the frozen tax transfers.
In its decision, the Security Cabinet approved a recommendation by Defense Minister Benny Gantz to freeze some 597 million shekels — or roughly $180 million — for what it called “indirect support of terrorism” in 2020.
It said the funds will be frozen on a monthly basis out of payments that Israel transfers to the Palestinians.
For the Palestinians, the families of attackers are widely seen as victims of a half century of Israeli occupation. The Palestinians say that many Palestinians are unfairly held by Israel and that the number of prisoners involved in deadly attacks is a small percentage of those aided by the fund.
Under interim peace agreements, Israel collects hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes for the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. The tax transfers are a key source of funding for the Palestinians.
Israel has long objected to the Palestinian “martyrs fund,” which provides stipends to thousands of families that have had relatives killed, wounded or imprisoned in the conflict with Israel.
The Palestinians say the payments are a type of welfare system meant to assist families affected by the conflict. But Israel says such payments serve as rewards and incentives for violence.
BAGHDAD: War-scarred Iraq is seeing thousands of new COVID-19 cases a day but few people wear face masks and even fewer are vaccinated, sparking fears of an “epidemiological catastrophe.”
Healthcare workers say they are battling not just the pandemic but also a widespread skepticism over vaccines, borne of misinformation and public mistrust in the state.
“I don’t like the vaccine or the mask,” said Nehad Sabbah, 36, speaking on a Baghdad street and reflecting a widely held view. “I’m not afraid of getting sick.”
Even as she acknowledged the risk of catching the novel coronavirus that is now infecting some 8,000 people a day in Iraq, she stressed that “I’m not going to take the vaccine.”
Since the vaccine rollout began in March, Iraqi health authorities have fully inoculated only around 1 percent of the country’s roughly 40 million people.
Iraq — where the economy is still recovering from decades of war and insurgency and many people live in poverty — has recorded over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases and more than 17,000 deaths.
But across the capital, mask-wearing has become lax and restrictions have loosened considerably.
Sarmad Al-Qarlousi, who heads Baghdad’s Al-Kindi Hospital, was insistent that, unless far more citizens get jabbed, the country is spiraling toward “an epidemiological catastrophe.”
“We have entered the third wave and we have to be ready,” he said.
“We are trying to control the disaster, and we are advising people to take the vaccine.”
The hospital’s 54 intensive care unit beds have been fully occupied all year, and there is a long waiting list.
In one of the air-conditioned rooms of the COVID isolation ward, a woman in her late twenties was gasping for air as a ventilator aided her ravaged lungs.
“She has been here for 15 days,” said her 20-year-old sister Roqayya Abdel-Moutaleb as she gently stroked her arm. “We come regularly to support her.”
She has been taking turns with her mother to tend to her sister, while her nieces and nephews — prevented from visiting the hospital for fear of contracting the virus — fret over their mother.
Asked about her feelings about the vaccine, Abdel-Moutaleb however retorted firmly that “it’s too risky ... this vaccine isn’t safe.”
The UN World Health Organization says that the “approved COVID-19 vaccines provide a high degree of protection against getting seriously ill and dying from the disease.”
It also says on its website that they “are safe for most people 18 years and older, including those with pre-existing conditions of any kind, including auto-immune disorders.”
Iraqi Health Ministry spokesman Saif Al-Badr blamed the general hesitation to get inoculated on a “misinformation campaign which preceded the arrival of the vaccine.”
Even doctors have been complicit in spreading false news. Hamid Al-Lami, a general practitioner, was arrested and banned from practicing medicine in May after asserting that the virus was curable with natural herbs.
Another rumor about vaccines which spread widely was the unfounded claim that they cause infertility.
Populist cleric Moqtada Sadr, with millions of ardent followers, initially lambasted US-manufactured vaccines but, after he received his first jab in April, registrations for the vaccine rose significantly.
SKepticism and apathy remain especially rife amid younger Iraqis, the 60 percent of the population aged under 25.
One of two young men smoking cigarettes in an upmarket Baghdad district said that “we don’t trust the government or the types of vaccines it has brought.”
Iraq has so far ordered 18 million doses of various vaccines, including AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech.
The Health Ministry’s Badr said that “the situation so far is under control despite the obvious increase in cases.”
He also said no cases of the highly contagious Delta variant had been recorded so far, even as it has flared in neighboring Iran and many other parts of the world.
Kholoud Al-Sarraf, dean of the pharmacology faculty at Baghdad’s Al-Esraa University, was not so optimistic and advocated a two-week lockdown to stem the rising caseload.
She also urged a stepped up effort to convince Iraqis to get vaccinated.
“People are scared,” she said. “They say they would rather catch corona, which would give them natural immunity. That’s the general mindset.”
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: The EU’s foreign policy representative, Josep Borrell, is expected to visit Lebanon on Tuesday and meet officials.
Borrell said that “the situation in Lebanon has not improved” since his last visit to the country three weeks ago.
On Monday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council discussed the Lebanese crisis.
German news agency DPA said that the council might officially approve the adoption of sanctions against Lebanese officials considered to be undermining democracy in the country.
But the agency added that EU diplomats “are divided over the possibility of adopting sanctions, as a result of many outstanding technical and judicial points.”
Meanwhile, a diplomatic meeting was held in Beirut between the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Abdullah Al-Bukhari, US Ambassador Dorothy Shea and French Ambassador Anne Grillo.
The meeting at the Saudi Embassy comes days after meetings between the US and French envoys in Riyadh with Saudi officials to develop a joint action plan for humanitarian and food assistance to Lebanon.
The US and France are seeking to motivate the provision of aid to Lebanon to protect stability and the Lebanese Army, in light of two separate statements issued last week by the American and French embassies in Lebanon.
The diplomatic efforts have ramped up amid the acceleration of the economic collapse in Lebanon and the fear that the situation could descend into chaos.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed the crisis last month in Italy on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Matera, Italy.
Blinken tweeted: “Important discussion with my Saudi and French counterparts, @FaisalbinFarhan and @JY_LeDrian, regarding the need for Lebanon’s political leaders to show real leadership by implementing overdue reforms to stabilize the economy and provide the Lebanese people much-needed relief.”
In a statement issued after the tripartite meeting, the Saudi Embassy said that the discussions “focused on the most prominent political developments taking place in the Lebanese and regional arenas, in addition to issues of common interest.”
The US Embassy tweeted that the diplomatic consultations focused on “the dire economic situation in Lebanon and how to most effectively support the Lebanese people.”
The talks took place as the Banque du Liban (BDL) denied rumors that the central bank’s governor, Riad Salameh, had disposed of the bank’s gold.
The BDL reassured that “Lebanon’s gold is fine, untouched, and will not be touched.”
The bank added that the gold “is not subject to any pawn or pledge, as some may dream, intending to continue to drown Lebanon and harness what the country still owns for goals that harm Lebanon and do not serve its interests at all.”
The BDL stressed that it “will also maintain the mandatory reserve.”
It said “the solution to reviving the Lebanese economy is for political officials to assume their responsibilities in forming a new government that will implement the required reforms and restore confidence internally and externally.”
Lebanon is witnessing the worst economic crisis in its modern history.
The national currency lost more than 95 percent of its value against the dollar, which touched LBP 20,000.
This has resulted in the loss of purchasing power and to problems that extend to the loss of electricity, medicine, fuel and foodstuff, for which subsidies are being lifted because of the scarcity of foreign currencies.
The Health Ministry has meanwhile announced an investigation into the death of a baby girl whose family said she was unable to access proper treatment amid Lebanon’s severe medical shortages.
Juri Al-Sayed died on Sunday aged just 9-months-old in the southern town of Anout from pneumonia. It was alleged that the hospital lacked the medicines required to treat the infection. She suffered from very high temperature. Baby Juri was transferred to a hospital that lacked the requisite paediatric care.
The tragedy constituted a new source of simmering anger among the Lebanese.
On Sunday and Monday, many activists, including doctors, announced on social media their intention to emigrate “because the state is killing its own people.”
Hamad Hassan, the health minister in the caretaker government, met with a delegation from the Syndicate of Pharmaceutical Importers and owners of drugstores in Lebanon.
A member of the syndicate’s board of directors, Marwan Hakim, said: “The importers suffer from financial technical problems related to the transfers that the BDL must issue to companies abroad, as these transfers have stopped since May 7.”
Hakim said: “If the problems are not resolved, there will be no medicine left in Lebanon.”
Pharmacies returned to work on Monday after an open strike that lasted for days despite not achieving their goal of an improved availability of medicine in pharmacies.
A statement from their group said pharmacists might strike again if the health minister did not meet the commitments.
It added that the pharmacists were awaiting the minister’s “fulfillment of his pledge to issue detailed regulations for medicines based on the agreement between the ministry and the BDL.”
This agreement is expected to allow importers to release and distribute medicines to pharmacies, especially those that treat chronic diseases, inflammatory medicines and pain relievers.
Arab News
LONDON: The British government has committed to supporting education in conflict zones — such as war-torn Syria — with a £15.8 million ($21.9 million) funding package.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said funding would support some of the “world’s most vulnerable children” as they hope for a brighter future.
The commitment comes amid a fierce debate between the government, Conservative rebels and aid agencies over Downing Street’s decision to cut the overall aid budget from 0.7 percent to 0.5 percent of national income.
The Syrian Education Programme, supported by UK aid and operating in rebel-held northwest Syria — which is enduring punishing attacks from President Bashar Assad’s regime — has worked to retain childrens’ education by paying teachers’ salaries and providing mental healthcare for delicate psychological needs.
Worries have grown that, after a decade of conflict, the children have missed out on basic development, with more knowledge of war than normal life.
A project worker said: “The other day I was discussing a reading activity for children and we had the word for ‘shopping mall’ — and the children did not know what that meant.”
But they added that while the children lacked knowledge of normal life, they could easily identify fighter jets and bombers from their sounds.
Conflict and violence is shaping their upbringing, and “that’s not how children should be raised,” the worker told the BBC, remaining anonymous for security reasons.
“They need to know what’s happening outside. They have lost a lot, but believe me, when you speak to the teachers, they have high expectations.
“They think education is the window to the world.”
Education has continued despite the desperate situation, with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and warfare creating a constant supply of suffering for the children. They have fought on to be able to take exams, according to reports seen by the BBC.
Not all teachers in northwest Syria are paid, with many volunteering their time. The project worker said his teaching was “an act of defiance, an act of faith.”
But despite this resilience and generosity, the worker said funds were still needed to ensure schools remained open and children kept their precious access to education.
Helen Grant, the British prime minister’s special envoy for girls’ education, said the resilience of children in Syria and their access to schooling had given them “hope and skills, protection, confidence and self-esteem.”
“When they get to school they’ve often been traumatised because of the bombings,” said Grant, adding that even though the schools are often makeshift tents, they still provide a lifeline for confidence and personal development.
Grant said that furthering childrens’ education was an opportunity to break the “cycles of poverty” that were becoming common in the desperately violent part of the country. She said that young girls were at an additional risk of losing an education in conflict zones.
“Schools are very much providing hope and a sense of optimism and a future — and that is desperately, desperately needed,” said Grant.
The government said the multimillion-pound fund will promote education in places with significant disruptions, such as systematic violence or areas where refugees are being displaced.
The British funds will go to projects in Syria, refugee-laden Jordan, Lebanon — where an economic crisis is causing pandemonium — and other countries.
“Children living in conflicts and protracted, long-term crisis settings are without any doubt some of the most vulnerable in the world,” said Grant.