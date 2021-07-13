Saudi racing driver Reema Juffali vows, ‘I’ll come back stronger in next race’

RIYADH: Saudi driver Reema Juffali has admitted she gained valuable experience from her latest outing at the BRDC British F3 Championship and paid tribute to fans for their support back home.

The 29-year-old Douglas Motorsport team racer was in action at Donington Park in the third stage of the competition, having recorded a fourth-place finish last time out at Silverstone.

At Donington, Juffali was competitive throughout and although she was unable to finish the two races on Sunday, there were positives to take from the event.

She said: “The weekend was a tough one. I knew it was going to be challenging going into it having had experience on the track. I think there were definitely positives, from testing to qualifying and then into the races. I was only improving and getting better throughout the weekend, and the same goes for my racing and race craft.

“The experience I gained was very valuable and I’ve learnt a lot from the mistakes I made. I’m going to take that, improve on it, and definitely come back stronger for the next stage at Spa (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium).”







Reema Juffali in action for at Donington last weekend. (Douglas Motorsport)



With a two-week break before the next stage of the competition, which takes place on July 24 and 25, Juffali will be spending the time reflecting and preparing for the event.

“It’s important after a weekend that didn’t really go your way to take some time off, come back with a fresh mind and reflect on the good, as well as the things you need to improve on, which is what I’m going to do over the next week or so,” added the Jeddah-born driver.

“The following week will be all about preparation for Spa. I’ve never raced there before so I’m going to need to do a lot of work with the team behind the scenes in order to make sure I’m as ready as possible, incorporating sim (simulated) work, data, and as much as I can do.”

Despite the fact she is currently performing many miles from home, Juffali reserved some special praise for fans who are supporting her from Saudi Arabia as she bids to make her mark in F3.

“I’d like to say a really big thank you for all the support and encouragement I’ve received. Even though I’m racing in the UK, I do feel as though I’m sharing it with everyone back home. Good or bad, I share my experiences with them, and I hope they’re enjoying being part of the journey.

“When it doesn’t go your way, it’s important to share that, and the messages and kind support I’ve received really does go a long way, so a big thank you to everybody who is supporting me,” she said.