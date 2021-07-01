You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi racer Reema Juffali delighted with Silverstone debut 

Saudi racer Reema Juffali delighted with Silverstone debut 

Saudi racer Reema Juffali delighted with Silverstone debut 
Reema Juffali's fourth place finish at Silverstone was her best performance yet in her British F3 Championship rookie season. (Douglas Motorsport)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mtg29

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi racer Reema Juffali delighted with Silverstone debut 

Saudi racer Reema Juffali delighted with Silverstone debut 
  • The 29-year-old Douglas Motorsport driver finished fourth to record her best finish at the British F3 Championship 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi racer Reema Juffali has revealed her delight after recording her best-ever position at the British F3 Championship, with the Jeddah-born driver finishing fourth in Race Three at Silverstone.

Starting at the front of the grid, the 29-year-old Douglas Motorsport driver put on a strong display in a race that saw her drop to third in the early stages before being demoted to fourth. Despite the race being temporarily halted due to a safety car, Juffali kept her focus at the restart, maintaining her position until the finish line.

“I was super happy,” said Juffali. “At the beginning of the race, when I lost the lead, I said to myself it wasn’t the end. As soon as anything positive happened, I was using that to pull the momentum forward and follow the racers in front of me, which kept me competitive and kept me on my toes.

“It was really good finishing the race knowing I was securing fourth, and that the drivers behind couldn’t catch me. Crossing the finish line, I had some tears in my eyes and I was welling up, but I was super excited.”

It was Juffali’s best result in her rookie season.

“The whole team has been such a great support and we have been a family since the beginning of testing,” she said, adding: “When we had some difficult moments we were there together, and we shared the good moments too.”

The fourth-place finish was made all the more impressive given that Juffali had been penalised during the qualifying round for not adhering to the track limit rules at Silverstone, which are different to other circuits in the championship. But she said the incident helped spur her on.

“Even though my laps were quite competitive, they were disallowed, so essentially it was just my warm-up laps that counted,” she said. “That didn’t knock my confidence, it just meant I needed to push forward in the races.

“I think this event really showed that I could turn a bad day into a good one and take everything that I’ve been learning, put it together on the track and perform in a way that I know I can,” added Juffali. “It really came together progressively and in the right way. I hope to do that in the next race and the one after. I knew what I needed to do, and I worked on it at my own pace. It was proven on track that it was the right thing to do.”

The Saudi racer will be behind the wheel again in the next stage of the British F3 Championship on July 10 and 11. She insists her performance at Silverstone will give her a lot of confidence going into the event at Donington Park.

“It’s everything,” said Juffali. “You put all this time in over the last couple of years, pushing and trying to get more out of yourself and these moments are what edge you on and give you what you need to find that consistency and speed. I know it’s there, I just need to be able to pull it all together.

“I am ready to go tomorrow, and I’m excited I have that confidence boost I needed,” she added. “It’s now just about doing it again and getting closer — whether that is breaking into the top 10, qualifying in the top 10 and then eventually getting a podium in a reverse grid, which is also a possibility. But it’s all getting a bit closer and a bit more attainable.”

Juffali was competing at Silverstone for the first time in her career and admitted driving on the iconic track was a great learning experience in terms of her development.

“It was better than I expected,” she said. “It was tough at times but the track is demanding and physical. There are a lot of areas where you can overtake and it really puts your driving into perspective. It’s so dynamic, with high-speed stuff and low-speed stuff. It taught me a lot and to do this where I watched my first Formula 1 race, at such a historic and popular track, says it all. It was perfect timing.”

Topics: sport Motorsport Reema Juffali Saudi Arabia

Related

Design renderings of the Pit & Team Building that will be the centerpiece of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, where the inaugural Saudi Arabian Gran Prix will take place in December. (SMC) video
Sport
Saudi Motorsport Company releases new designs ahead of Jeddah F1 debut
Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF). (Supplied)
Sport
Prince Khaled says Extreme E launch is ‘latest exciting moment in our motorsport history’

Saudi to face AFC heavyweights Japan and Australia in tough 2022 World Cup qualifying group

Saudi to face AFC heavyweights Japan and Australia in tough 2022 World Cup qualifying group
Updated 33 min 11 sec ago
John Duerden

Saudi to face AFC heavyweights Japan and Australia in tough 2022 World Cup qualifying group

Saudi to face AFC heavyweights Japan and Australia in tough 2022 World Cup qualifying group
  • Herve Renard’s team will also play China, Oman and Vietnam in campaign, which starts in September
Updated 33 min 11 sec ago
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia were handed a tough but passable route to the 2022 World Cup on Thursday as the draw for the third round of qualification was made in Kuala Lumpur.

If the Green Falcons are going to finish in the top two in Group B and win an automatic place in Qatar, then they are going to have to finish above one of Japan and Australia while keeping China, Oman and Vietnam at bay. 

While it is debatable as to which of the two groups are harder on paper, surely coach Herve Renard would have preferred to be in the largely West Asian Group A along with Iran, South Korea, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. Instead, Saudi Arabia will face a lot of traveling — to Tokyo, Sydney, Beijing and Hanoi — to take on teams less familiar and venues more intimidating.

At the moment, Japan are clearly the best in Asia, and it would be a huge shock if the Samurai Blue don’t take one of the two automatic places. It means that Saudi Arabia are likely to be fighting it out with Australia for the second spot, and there are some reasons to be positive.

The first is the kind schedule. Assuming that the games, due to be played on a home and away basis, take place as planned (still a big assumption to make given the travel restrictions and quarantine rules still in place in many countries around Asia), then Saudi Arabia have a good start.

It is at home against Vietnam, the lowest-ranked team in the group, on Sept. 2, and it is followed five days later with a short trip to Oman. These two games present a fantastic opportunity to get six points on the board within the first week of qualification. 

Anything less than that will be a disappointment. Vietnam are improving and are harder to beat than before but are still relatively inexperienced at this level and especially so at playing tough teams in West Asia. The Omanis are no pushovers either, but if that first game in Muscat ends in a victory — and Oman will be rushing back from Japan to host — then the platform is there for Saudi to make an assault on the top two.

In October, there are two more home games and more opportunities for points. Anything that can be taken from Japan will be a bonus, but the arrival of China five days later is another must-win. Again, China will have been in action at home five days earlier and not be able to enjoy their usual long pre-qualifier training camp. Team Dragon are improving under new coach Li Tie and have naturalized some of the Brazilians who have been playing in their league, but they don’t usually perform well on trips to West Asia, and this is another great opportunity for the hosts.

After four games then, the minimum target should be nine points, and this will likely mean that Saudi Arabia will go to Australia in November as one of the top two teams. This could be the crucial game in the group. 

The Socceroos have qualified for the last four World Cups but are vulnerable. The second round was a stroll, but they weren’t tested much at all, and while the squad looks solid it does lack a cutting edge and the star power of the past. This will be a test for Renard. The Frenchman has an excellent coaching resume with two African Cup of Nations titles with different nations. He also took Morocco to the 2018 World Cup where, despite exiting early, the team impressed in a tough group. If he can engineer a result in what is going to be a physical test Down Under, then the Saudis will head into the second half of the draw in good spirits.

Another stroke of fortune is that five days later, the team plays in Vietnam, which is on the way home from Australia. Here, the test will be different — one of a technical team backed by a passionate crowd — but it may be that the Vietnamese are already playing for pride by this stage. 

The last four rounds are a little more difficult, though at least Saudi Arabia takes on Oman at home before heading to Japan five days later. 

It will probably all depend on the last two matchdays. There will be a tough trip to China on March 24 and then a rush back home to host Australia for what could be the decider. The chance to qualify for the World Cup in Riyadh in front of 60,000 delirious fans should spur on the team. It is a tough route, but if the start is solid then there is no reason why Saudi Arabia can’t return to the global stage.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will have to finish above either Iran or South Korea to go to a second World Cup but will, at least, have minimal travel in taking in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. All the venues and opponents will be familiar, but that doesn’t make it easy, and the recent improvements seen under coach Bert van Marwijk will have to continue if the UAE can find the consistency needed.

But even a third-place finish does not mean the end, with the two teams in that position meeting each other in a play-off. The winner will then take on a nation from another confederation — likely to be Concacaf — for the right to go to Qatar. It is going to be quite a ride.

Topics: sport Saudi Arabia football

Related

FIFA appoints Emirati referee to manage Futsal World Cup in Lithuania
Sport
FIFA appoints Emirati referee to manage Futsal World Cup in Lithuania
Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia await draw for 3rd AFC qualification round for 2022 World Cup
Sport
Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia await draw for 3rd AFC qualification round for 2022 World Cup

FIFA appoints Emirati referee to manage Futsal World Cup in Lithuania

FIFA appoints Emirati referee to manage Futsal World Cup in Lithuania
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

FIFA appoints Emirati referee to manage Futsal World Cup in Lithuania

FIFA appoints Emirati referee to manage Futsal World Cup in Lithuania
  • Al Hosani previously managed the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship qualifiers in Vietnam and the 2021 AFC Futsal Championship qualifiers in UAE
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The international football association selected Emirati, Fahad Badr Al Hosani, to officiate the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Al Hosani, a professional referee at local and continental levels, will be participating in a FIFA-organized training course from Sept 2-11 to gear up for the upcoming championship.

The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup will be the ninth championship and is set to take place during Sept 12 to Oct. 3 later this year.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be held in 2020, was postponed by FIFA due to the COVID-19 pandemic to this year.

Topics: FUTSAL FIFA FIFA World Cup Lithuania UAE

Related

Five-star performance sees Palestine through to 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar
Sport
Five-star performance sees Palestine through to 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar
Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia await draw for 3rd AFC qualification round for 2022 World Cup
Sport
Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia await draw for 3rd AFC qualification round for 2022 World Cup

Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals

Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals

Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals
  • Suns last made NBA Finals in 1993, led by Charles Barkley, and lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls
  • Their only other finals appearance was in 1976, a loss to the Boston Celtics in six games.
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

LOS ANGELES: Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 on Wednesday night to close out the Western Conference finals in six games.
Paul scored 41 points and Devin Booker added 22 to send the Suns to their third finals appearance in franchise history. They will face either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks, who are tied 2-2 in the East finals.
Paul reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his 16-year career on the same Staples Center court where he helped bring the Clippers to respectability over six seasons that ended in 2017. The 36-year-old guard punished his old team by tying his playoff career high of 41 — the same amount Paul George had in pushing the Clippers to a road win in Game 5.
The Suns last made NBA Finals in 1993, when they were led by Charles Barkley and lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games.
Their only other finals appearance was in 1976, a loss to the Boston Celtics in six games.
Things got chippy in the fourth. Going into a timeout with 5:48 remaining, Paul stared at Patrick Beverley as he walked by. Beverley turned around and shoved Paul hard in the back, sending him to the floor. Beverley was ejected.
Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 26 points despite playing with a sore knee. George had 21 points and nine rebounds coming off his career playoff high that staved off elimination on the road and brought his team back home for another chance.
But the exhausted Clippers — who rallied from 0-2 series deficits in getting to the West finals for the first time in franchise history — had little left in the tank. They were again without two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who has been out with a right knee spain, and center Ivica Zubac. He missed his second straight game because of a MCL sprain in his right knee.
Leonard moved from a suite to the bench for the game, his eyes staring from behind a black mask.
Paul dominated over the end of the third and well into the fourth. He hit three 3-pointers in the final quarter, falling on his back and getting fouled on one of them.
The Suns stretched their lead to 17 points in the third, dulling the Staples Center crowd. Five different players scored, highlighted by Jae Crowder’s fifth 3-pointer and Booker’s dunk. Crowder finished with 19 points. Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 17 rebounds.
The Clippers briefly re-energized themselves and the fans with a 10-0 run that drew them to 89-82. Morris and Nicolas Batum each hit 3-pointers.
But Paul closed on his own 8-0 run, including two 3-pointers, that sent the Suns into the fourth leading 97-83.
Booker ditched the clear plastic mask he’d worn to protect his broken nose in the last three games. He got elbowed in the nose defending George at the end of the third, and played with the mask on in the fourth. Moments later, DeMarcus Cousins earned a technical foul for elbowing Paul in the neck.
Phoenix led most of the first half, using runs at the end of each quarter to gain breathing room.
Tied 50-all, the Suns outscored the Clippers 16-7, propelled by Crowder’s 13 points — including three 3-pointers — to go into halftime leading 66-57.
George had six points in the half on 3 of 8 shooting, missing all three of his 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS
Suns: They were 17 of 31 from 3-point range and owned a 54-34 edge in the paint.
Clippers: George scored at least 20 points in his first 19 games to begin the playoffs.

Topics: NBA Playoffs 2021 Phoenix Suns LA Clippers

Related

Gritty Clippers stave off elimination, beat Suns 116-102 in Game 5
Sport
Gritty Clippers stave off elimination, beat Suns 116-102 in Game 5
Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals
Sport
Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals

Messi’s future up in the air as Barcelona contract ends

Messi’s future up in the air as Barcelona contract ends
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

Messi’s future up in the air as Barcelona contract ends

Messi’s future up in the air as Barcelona contract ends
  • In Messi’s previous contract, signed in 2017, he reportedly earned 138 million euros ($164 million) per season
  • He made his official debut on Oct. 16, 2004, and two years later helped the club win its first Champions League in a squad led by Ronaldinho
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

MADRID: Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona is coming to an end Wednesday with no news from the player or the club about his future.
The expectation is that the 34-year-old Messi, who is playing with Argentina at the Copa America, will stay at the Catalan club. He reportedly had been close to reaching a deal to extend his contract for two more years.
Messi’s future has been a mystery since he had his request to leave the club denied at the end of the 2019-20 season. He ended up staying and said he would reconsider his options when this season was over.
A lot has changed since he announced he wanted to leave the club. That decision was made not long after the team’s embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, one of the worst defeats in the club’s and Mess’s history. But since then, Barcelona has a new coach in Ronald Koeman and a new president after the resignation of Josep Bartomeu, who was at odds with Messi.
In came Joan Laporta, who won the club’s presidential election in part because of his good relationship with the Argentina star. He was the president when Messi’s career started. Laporta said recently he was optimistic that Messi would renew his contract. When asked about Messi’s future on Wednesday, he briefly said “don’t worry.”
Messi excelled again this season despite staying against his wishes. He led the Spanish league in scoring with 30 goals and helped the team win the Copa del Rey title.
In Messi’s previous contract, signed in 2017, he reportedly earned 138 million euros ($164 million) per season.
Playing in Barcelona’s favor to keep Messi is the fact the club has been slowly improving financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. Koeman is staying for a second season, and some players are arriving to boost the squad, including Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.
Messi has won 35 titles in 17 seasons with Barcelona. He helped the club win the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.
While with the club, Messi earned himself a record six Ballon d’Or awards. He is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances, and the top scorer in the Spanish league with 474 goals in 520 matches. He also is the player with most matches with the club.
He was the top scorer in the Spanish league in eight seasons and the top scorer in the Champions League on six occasions. His 26 goals against Real Madrid are a record for the “clásico” matches against Barcelona’s fiercest rival.
Messi arrived at Barcelona at age 13, when he and his family came to Spain to try his luck at the club’s youth academy. He made his official debut on Oct. 16, 2004, and two years later helped the club win its first Champions League in a squad led by Ronaldinho.
 

 

Topics: Lionel Messi Barcelona FC

Related

Messi negotiations ‘going well’, says Barcelona president
Sport
Messi negotiations ‘going well’, says Barcelona president
With Barcelona out of title race, Messi has future to decide
Sport
With Barcelona out of title race, Messi has future to decide

Jabeur beats Venus Williams to reach Wimbledon third round

Jabeur beats Venus Williams to reach Wimbledon third round
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

Jabeur beats Venus Williams to reach Wimbledon third round

Jabeur beats Venus Williams to reach Wimbledon third round
  • Ons Jabeur, 1st Arabic woman to win a WTA tournament, reached Wimbledon’s 3rd for first time
  • Venus Williams follows her sister Serena out of the singles tournament
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

LONDON: Ons Jabeur the first Arabic woman to win a WTA tournament reached the third round of Wimbledon for the first time on Wednesday beating five time champion Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0.
Williams follows her sister Serena out of the singles tournament although she will play with Nick Kyrgios in the mixed doubles.
Serena limped off Cente Court in tears on Tuesday after injuring her right leg in the first set of her match.
Jabeur, who made history in winning the Birmingham WTA tournament earlier this month, will play Spain’s 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza for a place in the Last 16.
“Honestly I was so nervous first time I play a legend and not everyone was with me today but it was a great game,” said 26-year-old Jabeur.
“My game slices etc. goes well with the grass surface I enjoy it here I can dive any time I like. Hopefully I can continue my journey.
“Garbina Muguruza is a tough player and plays amazing on grass.
“I did a quarter-final at Australian Open (2020) and I want to do better than that.”
The ease with which Jabeur romped through the second set against the 41-year-old American was in stark contrast to the tight opening set which lasted 52 minutes.
Jabeur broke Williams in a lengthy first game of the second set setting up the break point with a lovely cross court forehand and secured the break when Williams sent a forehand wide.
The fight seemed to have gone out of Williams as Jabeur upped her game and broke the American again in her next service game and then again to serve for the match.
Williams did have break points but Jabeur fought back and won the match on her first match point.

Topics: Ons Jabeur Wimbledon London Venus Williams

Related

Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match
Sport
Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match
Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again
Sport
Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again

Latest updates

Saudi racer Reema Juffali delighted with Silverstone debut 
Saudi racer Reema Juffali delighted with Silverstone debut 
Israeli, UAE airlines announce cooperation deal
Israeli, UAE airlines announce cooperation deal
TikTok removed 7 million underage users and 62 million videos
TikTok said its automated systems detect and remove the vast majority of offending content. (File/AFP)
Saudi to face AFC heavyweights Japan and Australia in tough 2022 World Cup qualifying group
Saudi to face AFC heavyweights Japan and Australia in tough 2022 World Cup qualifying group
Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva
Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.