You are here

  • Home
  • EU ‘not satisfied’ with Ethiopian unilateral decisions on Nile dam: Egyptian minister

EU ‘not satisfied’ with Ethiopian unilateral decisions on Nile dam: Egyptian minister

EU ‘not satisfied’ with Ethiopian unilateral decisions on Nile dam: Egyptian minister
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the River Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul-Gumuz Region, Ethiopia, Sept. 26, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rhsfd

Updated 13 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

EU ‘not satisfied’ with Ethiopian unilateral decisions on Nile dam: Egyptian minister

EU ‘not satisfied’ with Ethiopian unilateral decisions on Nile dam: Egyptian minister
  • Egyptian FM Sameh Shoukry said that the EU was ready to step in and mediate between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia to reach an agreement over the operation of the dam
  • Shoukry referenced EU statement which criticized Ethiopia’s announcement to start the second filling of the dam without reaching an agreement with the downstream countries
Updated 13 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The EU has offered its expertise to help resolve the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) impasse after the bloc’s member countries expressed dissatisfaction at unilateral decisions taken by Ethiopia in relation to the project, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has revealed.

He said that the EU was ready to step in and mediate between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia to reach an agreement over the operation of the dam.

The huge construction project on the Blue Nile is 80 percent complete and the dam was expected to reach full generating capacity in 2023, making it Africa’s largest hydroelectric power plant and the world’s seventh largest, according to Ethiopia’s state media.

In televised statements, Shoukry said European foreign ministers were now fully up to speed on the issue.

Egypt and Sudan have urged the UN Security Council to undertake “preventive diplomacy” and call for a legally binding agreement to resolve the dispute with Ethiopia over the availability of Nile water for the downstream countries. But Ethiopia has insisted the matter can be dealt with by the African Union, the Associated Press reported.

The Ethiopian government claims the dam is crucial to the country’s economic development and energy provision, but Egypt views it as a threat to its Nile water supplies, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Sudan has expressed concerns about the dam’s safety and impact on its own dams and water stations.

Shoukry said the EU was keen to work with the three nations and present them with its proposals to resolve the issue, adding that in the event of a consensus among UN member countries on a draft resolution submitted by Egypt and Sudan, it would be put to a UN Security Council vote.

The Egyptian minister noted that he asked the EU foreign ministers to understand the nature of the issue for Egypt and to work on persuading Ethiopia to show flexibility.

Shoukry said: “We are following up on the proposals that will be presented by the African Union, and I asked the European side to understand that the Nile River water is an existential issue for Egypt.”

He pointed out that Egypt would take the necessary steps and decisions at the appropriate time and was working “to achieve stability and security and defend the interests of the Egyptian people without any complacency.”

He added that Egypt and Sudan were coordinating over a return to negotiations.

Shoukry affirmed Egypt’s appreciation of a recent EU statement which criticized Ethiopia’s announcement to start the second filling of the dam without reaching an agreement with the downstream countries.

Battle for the Nile
How will Egypt be impacted by Ethiopia filling its GERD reservoir ?

Enter


keywords
Topics: European Union (EU) Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Ethiopia Egypt Sameh Shoukry

Related

Egypt will defend its citizens with ‘all means available’ if their livelihoods are threatened by GERD: Sameh Shoukry
Middle-East
Egypt will defend its citizens with ‘all means available’ if their livelihoods are threatened by GERD: Sameh Shoukry
Analysis Battle for the Nile: Why Ethiopia’s GERD reservoir filling may be just the start of Egypt’s worries
Middle-East
Battle for the Nile: Why Ethiopia’s GERD reservoir filling may be just the start of Egypt’s worries

UN demands accountability over Syria mass disappearances

A Syrian woman carries a container of water provided by UNICEF in Hasakeh after supply disruption. (AFP)
A Syrian woman carries a container of water provided by UNICEF in Hasakeh after supply disruption. (AFP)
Updated 21 min 46 sec ago
AFP

UN demands accountability over Syria mass disappearances

A Syrian woman carries a container of water provided by UNICEF in Hasakeh after supply disruption. (AFP)
  • Damascus has repeatedly raised fuel prices in recent years to tackle a financial crunch sparked by the country’s decade-long civil war and compounded by a spate of Western sanctions
Updated 21 min 46 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday called for those behind “massive scale” enforced disappearances in Syria over the past decade of conflict to be held accountable.
The resolution, presented by Britain and a number of European countries, along with the US, Turkey and Qatar, decried that Syria’s crisis had entered a second decade “marked by consistent patterns of gross violations.”
The war in Syria has killed nearly 500,000 people since it started in 2011, with all sides in the increasingly complex conflict accused of war crimes.
Tuesday’s resolution, adopted with 26 of the council’s 47 members in favor, six opposed and 15 abstaining, voiced particular concern about the fate of tens of thousands of people who have vanished.
The text “strongly condemns the continued use of involuntary or enforced disappearances in the Syrian Arab Republic, and related human rights violations and abuses, which have been carried out with consistency, in particular by the Syrian regime.”
It also criticized enforced disappearances by other parties to the conflict, including the Daesh group, but said the Syrian regime was the main perpetrator.
The resolution voiced alarm at recent comments by the UN’s independent commission of inquiry on the rights situation in Syria indicating that “widespread enforced disappearance has been deliberately perpetrated by Syrian security forces throughout the past decade on a massive scale.”
The investigators had indicated that such disappearances had been used “to spread fear, stifle dissent and as punishment,” and that tens of thousands of men, women, boys and girls detained by Syrian authorities “remain forcibly disappeared.”
Presenting the resolution to the council, British Ambassador Simon Manley slammed the regime’s role in such a massive number of disappearances was “simply inexcusable.”
That regime, he said, “has the bureaucratic means to provide information on these disappeared individuals, the means to end the suffering of the families and loved ones of these people.”
“But it chooses not to employ those means. This is a deliberate act of unspeakable cruelty.”
He echoed a charge in the resolution, accusing Damascus’s forces of “intentionally prolonging the suffering of hundreds of thousands of family members.”
It emphasized “the need for accountability, including for crimes committed in relation to enforced disappearance,” stressing that “accountability is vital in peace negotiations and peace-building processes.”

Prices raised
Steep bread and diesel price hikes have gone into force in government-held parts of Syria, bringing more pain for civilians in a long-running economic crisis.
Damascus has repeatedly raised fuel prices in recent years to tackle a financial crunch sparked by the country’s decade-long civil war and compounded by a spate of Western sanctions.
The price of diesel fuel nearly tripled and the price of bread doubled, according to the official SANA news agency, only days after Damascus announced a 25 percent increase in the price of petrol.
“This was all expected and now we fear further increases in the price of ... food and medicine,” Damascus resident Wael Hammoud, 41, said while he waited for more than 30 minutes to hail a cab to take him to work.
The price hikes coincided with a decree issued by President Bashar Assad that increases public sector salaries by 50 percent and sets the minimum wage at 71,515 Syrian pounds per month ($28 at the official rate), up from 47,000 pounds ($18).

Topics: Syria

Related

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said funding would support some of the “world’s most vulnerable children” as they hope for a brighter future. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Britain to support Syrian schools with £15m fund
Assad decrees 50 percent salary hike amid worsening Syria food and fuel crisis
Middle-East
Assad decrees 50 percent salary hike amid worsening Syria food and fuel crisis

Bahrain bans entry from 16 new countries including iraq, Iran, Tunisia and Indonesia

Bahrain bans entry from 16 new countries including iraq, Iran, Tunisia and Indonesia
Updated 6 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain bans entry from 16 new countries including iraq, Iran, Tunisia and Indonesia

Bahrain bans entry from 16 new countries including iraq, Iran, Tunisia and Indonesia
  • The ban excludes citizens and residents with valid residency visas
Updated 6 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain has banned entry from 16 new countries including Tunisia, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa and Indonesia over coronavirus concerns, state news agency BNA reported.
The list also includes Mozambique, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Namibia, Panama, Malaysia, Uganda, and the Dominican Republic, the country’s civil aviation affairs said on Tuesday.
Bahrain had already suspended entry for travelers from countries on its “Red List” on all flights in May, a list that included India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Vietnam.
The authority said that the entry of travelers from the red list countries will also include those transiting through the kingdom, but has excluded citizens and residents with valid residency visas from the ban.

Bahrain said all previously announced procedures for arrivals from these countries will also remain, which require all travelers aged six years and above, whether they have received the vaccine or not, including the need to present a certified negative PCR test with a QR code 48 hours prior to their flight and performing another test upon arrival.
They must also quarantine for 10 days.
The civil aviation affairs said countries are added or removed from the red list according to an assessment of the national coronavirus medical team, based on the extent of the virus in those countries, adding that the list will be reviewed and updated periodically according to developments.
The kingdom is set to increase the level of health procedures during the Eid Al-Adha holiday from Monday until Thursday.
Bahrain on Tuesday recorded no coronavirus deaths and 76 new cases in the past 24 hours, and confirmed 182 patients had recovered. The total death toll stands at 1,378.

 

Topics: Bahrain COVID-19 Coronavirus red list

Related

Special Manama, Bahrain’s capital, has been labeled a “Healthy City 2021” by the World Health Organization (WHO) — the first Middle East capital to earn the distinction. (Shutterstock)
Middle-East
How Bahrain’s capital Manama landed WHO’s coveted ‘Healthy City’ label
The strategy behind Bahrain’s COVID-19 success
Middle-East
The strategy behind Bahrain’s COVID-19 success

Stung by Lebanon currency loss, UNICEF gives aid handouts in dollars

Stung by Lebanon currency loss, UNICEF gives aid handouts in dollars
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

Stung by Lebanon currency loss, UNICEF gives aid handouts in dollars

Stung by Lebanon currency loss, UNICEF gives aid handouts in dollars
  • The new initiative, named Haddi, or ‘next to me’ in Arabic, provides cash aid to 70,000 Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian children
  • Families with one child will receive monthly assistance of $40, rising to $60 for those with two children and $80 for larger families
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: The families of vulnerable children in Lebanon have started receiving UNICEF cash handouts in US dollars as the UN children’s fund seeks to put a stop to hefty losses in aid due to unfavorable exchange rates at Lebanese banks.
The new initiative, named Haddi, or “next to me” in Arabic, provides cash aid to 70,000 Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian children at risk of child labor, early marriage or exclusion from schooling during Lebanon’s deep economic crisis.
“UNICEF chose to explore the risks and feasibility aspects related to switching to USD disbursements ... we assessed that the benefits were important and made the decision to switch to USD,” the fund told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by email.
To get the full value of aid to those who need it, UNICEF’s Haddi program includes a new cash disbursal mechanism that cuts out private banks and instead channels aid in greenbacks to beneficiaries via money transfer services.
Families with one child will receive monthly assistance of $40, rising to $60 for those with two children and $80 for larger families, allowing them to choose how to spend it “to ensure people retain some dignity in the current situation.”
UK-based charity Save the Children said on Tuesday it had documented a “dramatic increase” in child labor in Lebanon this year, identifying 306 cases so far compared to 346 in all of 2020.
Children as young as five are selling fuel on the streets and collecting scrap metal or plastic, and more than one million minors — Lebanese and refugees — now need support, it said.
Lebanon’s outgoing deputy prime minister, who has been involved in aid talks, could not immediately be reached for comment on the new UNICEF strategy, nor could the caretaker ministers of finance or social affairs.
UNICEF has now effectively left a program known as LOUISE, which also involves the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme (WFP), to disburse aid via the Banque Libano-Francaise (BLF) bank.
A Thomson Reuters Foundation investigation in June found unfavorable conversion rates used by the bank had led to losses in aid of about $250 million via the program since 2019. The bank has declined to comment on the rates used.
The foreign exchange losses stemmed from a plunge in the value of the Lebanese pound since the country’s economy began to collapse in late 2019, sending prices soaring and forcing many Lebanese into poverty.
During 2020 and the first four months of 2021, banks exchanged dollars for UN agencies at rates on average 40 percent lower than the market rate, thereby slashing the amount of money reaching beneficiaries.
Though LOUISE agencies have since received progressively better exchange rates, they still lag behind the market price.
Some UN agencies, donor nations and Lebanese officials have raised concerns that paying out dollars to refugees, the country’s primary aid beneficiaries, would fuel tensions between them and members of host communities.
But including Lebanese children in the Haddi program and using money transfer outlets should alleviate such risks, UNICEF said.
“Providing cash through ATMs ... often leads to crowding and raises tensions in the community. To avoid this, Haddi does not use ATMs, instead leveraging a much larger network of money transfer branches across the entire country,” UNICEF said.
It said small-scale surveys among the first beneficiaries had not highlighted any safety or exchange rate problems.
“The response so far has been one of relief,” the fund said.

Topics: Lebanon UNICEF Haddi program

Related

Relatives of Lebanon blast victims scuffle with police
Middle-East
Relatives of Lebanon blast victims scuffle with police
Special Food prices soar, wages plunge in new Lebanon currency crisis
Business & Economy
Food prices soar, wages plunge in new Lebanon currency crisis

Tunisian parliament speaker Ghannouchi contracts COVID-19, adviser says

Tunisian parliament speaker Ghannouchi contracts COVID-19, adviser says
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

Tunisian parliament speaker Ghannouchi contracts COVID-19, adviser says

Tunisian parliament speaker Ghannouchi contracts COVID-19, adviser says
  • Ghannouchi, the leader of the biggest party in the parliament, received two doses of an anti-COVID vaccine this year
  • Tunisia is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with intensive care wards almost full
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

TUNIS: The speaker of Tunisia’s parliament and the leader of the Islamist Ennahda Party, Rached Ghannouchi, has contracted COVID-19, an adviser to Ghannouchi told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ghannouchi, 80, is at home and will work remotely, the adviser said.
Ghannouchi, the leader of the biggest party in the parliament, received two doses of an anti-COVID vaccine this year.
Tunisia is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with intensive care wards almost full, health authorities said, after successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year.
In total, Tunisia has recorded more than 500,000 coronavirus cases and about 16,500 deaths.

Topics: Rached Ghannouchi Tunisia Coronavirus (COVID-19) Ennahda party

Related

Ennahda’s Ghannouchi to stand for national elections in Tunisia
Middle-East
Ennahda’s Ghannouchi to stand for national elections in Tunisia
Virus-hit Tunisia brings Covid care home video
Middle-East
Virus-hit Tunisia brings Covid care home

Grief and anger: Iraqis demand justice as hospital blaze kills 92

Grief and anger: Iraqis demand justice as hospital blaze kills 92
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Grief and anger: Iraqis demand justice as hospital blaze kills 92

Grief and anger: Iraqis demand justice as hospital blaze kills 92
  • President blames corruption after second COVID-19 clinic explosion in three months
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Grieving and angry Iraqis demanded justice on Tuesday after at least 92 people died when an explosion and fire ripped through a coronavirus hospital in the southern city of Nasiriyah.

The fire in a temporary quarantine clinic at Al-Hussein Hospital began when sparks from faulty wiring spread to an oxygen tank, which exploded.

By early morning on Tuesday, only the charred remains of the building were visible, with colored blankets strewn across the blackened debris as wisps of smoke rose from the rubble. The dead included 21 charred bodies that were still unidentified.

Iraqis react in grief at a funeral procession in Najaf for those killed in a massive fire that engulfed a coronavirus isolation ward of Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah. (AFP)

It was the second such incident in three months, after 82 people were killed when oxygen tanks blew up at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad in April. President Barham Salih said both fires were “the result of endemic corruption and mismanagement that disregards the lives of Iraqis.”

Rescue teams at the Al-Hussein clinic used a heavy crane on Tuesday to remove the melted remains of the building, and relatives gathered near by as young volunteers cleared debris.

“This is an unforgivable crime,” said Abu Nour Al-Shawi. “A patient comes in looking for treatment and he ends up being carried out in a coffin by his family. This place is not even fit for animals.”

Mourners in Najaf prepare to bury victimsof a fire that swept through a coronavirus ward in the southern city of Nasiryah. (AP)

Uday Al-Jaberi, who lost four relatives in the fire, said: “I want to send a message to those who committed this crime — haven’t you had enough of Nasiriyah’s blood? We don’t have a government in power, we have a mafia. We have criminals ruling the country.”

Imad Hashim, 46, whose mother, sister-in-law and niece died in the fire, said: “What should I say after losing my family? No point demanding anything from a failed government. Three days and this case will be forgotten like others.”

At the city’s morgue, anger spread among people waiting to receive their relatives’ bodies.
“No quick response to the fire, not enough firefighters. Sick people burned to death. It’s a disaster,” said Mohammed Fadhil, whose brother died.

 

 

A doctor at the hospital said it had no basic safety precautions. “The hospital lacks a fire sprinkler system or even a simple fire alarm,” he said. “We complained many times that a tragedy could happen any moment from a cigarette stub, but every time we got the same answer from health officials: 'We don’t have enough money’.”

Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi ordered the suspension and arrest of health and civil defense managers in Nasiriyah, and the hospital’s manager. Government investigators arrived in the city on Tuesday morning and their findings would be published next week, he said.

“Yesterday’s incident indicates a structural defect in the administrative structure of the Iraqi state, because we have not diagnosed or followed-up on errors, and so citizens have become victims,” Kadhimi said.
“Those responsible will be held accountable according to the law.”

Topics: Iraq hospital fire COVID-19 Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Related

Saudi Arabia ‘deeply saddened’ after nearly 100 killed in Iraq COVID-19 hospital fire
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ‘deeply saddened’ after nearly 100 killed in Iraq COVID-19 hospital fire
Update Fire kills at least 83 at COVID-19 hospital in southern Iraq video
Middle-East
Fire kills at least 83 at COVID-19 hospital in southern Iraq

Latest updates

Riyadh forum call to formulate sustainable policies for a better future
A virtual UN event hosted from Riyadh on Monday discussed how the world could best recover from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. (Supplied)
Saudi Logistics Academy will prepare youth, create more than 350 jobs
11 junior employment agreements were signed with the private sector to employ more than 350 Saudi men and women. (AN photos by Bashir Saleh)
Jeddah Cycling Ladies club pedals its way to fitness
Cycling is becoming one of the fastest growing women’s sports in Saudi Arabia. Women are increasingly drawn toward the sport due to its overall health benefits. (AP file photo)
Bitcoin remains in $30-$40k price range for 7th straight week
Bitcoin remains in $30-$40k price range for 7th straight week
Egypt eyes its first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa
Egypt eyes its first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.