Saudi Arabia ‘deeply saddened’ after nearly 100 killed in Iraq COVID-19 hospital fire

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Iraqi President Barham Salih, a fire that killed dozens of people at a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq.
The king said: “We learned of the news of a fire in Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Nassiriya, and the resulting deaths and injuries, and we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and the people of Iraq, our deepest and most sincere condolences.”
King Salman wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Iraqi president.
At least 92 people were killed and more than 100 injured after a blaze broke out at a COVID-19 isolation unit at Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in Nassiriya on Monday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Kingdom foreign ministry expressed its “deep sorrow” over the tragic incident.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Kingdom stands in full solidarity with Iraq and the Iraqi people.”
The ministry expressed the Saudi Arabia’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and to Iraq’s leadership, government and people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
