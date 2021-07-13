You are here

Saudi Arabia ‘deeply saddened’ after nearly 100 killed in Iraq COVID-19 hospital fire

Rescuers look for bodies after a catastrophic blaze erupted Monday at a coronavirus hospital ward in the Imam Al-Hussein Hospital, in Nassriya, Iraq, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP)
Rescuers look for bodies after a catastrophic blaze erupted Monday at a coronavirus hospital ward in the Imam Al-Hussein Hospital, in Nassriya, Iraq, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP)
Arab News

  • The king and crown prince sent cables of condolences to Iraq’s president
  • Kingdom stands in full solidarity with Iraq and its people: foreign ministry
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Iraqi President Barham Salih, a fire that killed dozens of people at a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq.
The king said: “We learned of the news of a fire in Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Nassiriya, and the resulting deaths and injuries, and we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and the people of Iraq, our deepest and most sincere condolences.”
King Salman wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Iraqi president.
At least 92 people were killed and more than 100 injured after a blaze broke out at a COVID-19 isolation unit at Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in Nassiriya on Monday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Kingdom foreign ministry expressed its “deep sorrow” over the tragic incident.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Kingdom stands in full solidarity with Iraq and the Iraqi people.”
The ministry expressed the Saudi Arabia’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and to Iraq’s leadership, government and people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

  • The Kingdom said 946 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 13 mosques reopened in 5 regions after being sterilized after 13 people tested positive for COVID-19
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 14 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,006.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,295 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 503,734 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,845 remain active and 1,426 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 327, followed by Makkah with 283, the Eastern Province with 189, Asir recorded 135, and Jazan confirmed 92 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 946 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 484,883.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 13 mosques in five regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after 13 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,835 within 157 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 188 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.05 million.

RIYADH: Five hundred health volunteers will help look after pilgrims during this year’s Hajj, Saudi health authorities said.

The health ministry’s health volunteer center said the volunteers would provide medical assistance and health precaution guidance to those performing the annual pilgrimage, which starts this weekend.

The volunteers will operate in four locations: Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and Taif.

Director-general of the health volunteer center, Dr. Safar bin Saad Battar, described the volunteers as “heroes of giving.” 

He said the volunteer program was important because of the impact the health volunteers  made during Ramadan, when more than 1.5 million people visited the Grand Mosque in Makkah. 

The health volunteers completed a training program accredited by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties. 

The volunteer program is a partnership with the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance. 

The coronavirus pandemic means just 60,000 people from within the Kingdom will perform Hajj this year.

  • Penalties will be immediately imposed on anyone who violates the procedures
  • A security perimeter will be established at the entrances to Makkah and the holy sites
MAKKAH: Saudi authorities have announced that they are ready for this year’s Hajj season, and that violations will be dealt with appropriately, especially regarding health preventive measures.
At a press conference at the Security Operations Center in Makkah on Tuesday afternoon, Commander of Hajj Security Forces Maj. Gen. Zayed bin Abdulrahman Al-Tuwayan said that Saudi Arabia has been organizing the Hajj season for years, — hosting millions of pilgrims — and “we have no problem with that at all.”
He added: “The security of our country in general is a red line, and the safety of pilgrims is of the same level of importance. However, with what the whole world is witnessing due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, it was decided to limit the numbers of pilgrims to preserve their health and safety.”
He added that since the decision was taken, the Ministry of Interior has been working on preparing plans that can ensure a safe and smooth Hajj season. The officer said plans were approved by the Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif.
Briefing the media representatives on the security plans, Al-Tuwayan reaffirmed that no one would be allowed to enter the Grand Mosque area or the holy sites unless they have an official Hajj permit from the Hajj and Umrah Ministry.
“In addition … These permits are linked with the Tawakkalna application,” the Hajj Security Forces commander said.
He explained that this year’s pilgrims will be received through four main entrance locations, where security staff and Hajj and Umrah officials will welcome them and ensure that they are carrying their official Hajj permits, before allowing them to board buses to the Grand Mosque.
“One of these locations is for those coming from Jeddah. There are other security zones in Al-Taneem, Al-Shara’i, for those who are coming from Taif, and the Kor checkpoint, for those coming from Al-Hada. As for those who are coming by train, they will be directed to the nearest location to join the other pilgrims,” he said.
He added that the pilgrims from inside Makkah will not be allowed to head directly to the Grand Mosque.
“These pilgrims will go to the nearest of the four locations. From there, they can board buses to transport them to the Grand Mosque. Legal procedures will be taken against whoever violates these instructions,” Al-Tuwayan warned.
He added that after the pilgrims finish their tawaf and sa’e, they will leave the Grand Mosque through the Bab Ali grouping station, from where they will be transported to their temporary residences.
The commander noted that penalties will be immediately imposed on anyone who violates the procedures “whether they are Saudi nationals or residents.”
The same treatment will apply against those who may be caught trying to illegally enter the Grand Mosque or the holy sites.   
Al-Tuwayan said that the government has made all services, such as transportations and housing, ready for the pilgrims to facilitate their Hajj journey.
Other Hajj Security Forces speakers in the press conference included Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Murraba’a, commander for passports, Maj. Gen. Homoud Al-Faraj, commander for civil defense and Maj. Gen. Abdul Aziz Al-Musaad, assistant commander for road security, who all shed light on their plans and duties during this year’s Hajj.
The press conference was presented by a female soldier for the first time. Abeer Al-Rashed impressed the audience with her self-confidence and elegant Arabic.

  • Modern facilities ready to receive, serve pilgrims
JEDDAH: The first smart Hajj card for this year’s pilgrimage was issued in the presence of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, who is also the chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, and his deputy Prince Badr bin Sultan.

This came during an inspection visit to the holy sites on Monday to check on the readiness of the facilities to receive pilgrims. This will be the first time the technology is used to serve pilgrims throughout their journey.  
The tour began with Prince Khaled inaugurating the Al-Shumaisi Security Control Center project.
The project covers an area of 1.6 million square meters and is supported by smart systems for screening and a unified digital gateway that facilitates traffic and reduces the waiting period of people arriving in Makkah during peak times from 45 to seven minutes.
The number of vehicle lanes has been also increased from six to 16, and special lanes have been dedicated to buses, transport vehicles, trucks and emergency vehicles.
The center includes administrative offices, a mosque, a center for civil defense and another for the Red Crescent Authority, and a building for security and governmental authorities.
The governor also inaugurated the Al-Zaidi Reception Center project in the presence of Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat, Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah. The center aims to facilitate the movement of pilgrims from and into Makkah, reduce the waiting time for buses and improve the visual image at screening points.
The center includes a parking lot that fits over 8,000 vehicles, entry and exit gates and an inspection zone for vehicles.
It also issues the smart Hajj card, provides an automatic reading of the Hajj permits and offers hospitality services, including transportation of luggage to the holy sites and of pilgrims to the mosque to perform Tawaf or to visit Mina.

Mashat explained that the Hajj smart card is linked to all services provided for pilgrims, allowing them to enter the camps and hotels and use the available transportation.
The card is also used to pay at points of sales and ATMs, guide lost pilgrims, control entry to the camps and time movements.
The Makkah governor visited the holy sites and inspected the readiness of Arafat and Mina, where he visited a model of the camps and listened to a briefing on its plans to receive pilgrims.
He also reviewed the precautionary measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), such as visual and thermal screening upon entry to living accommodations.
The sanitization process has been intensified, and masks and sanitizers will be distributed among pilgrims. Social distancing will also be enforced on-site, inside the rooms and during transportation.
Ready meals will be available for each pilgrim in their rooms, without the need to gather at dining halls. More than 1 million meals have been prepared for the Hajj season this year, taking into consideration the highest standards of quality and safety.
Prince Khaled also reviewed transportation plans: 3,000 passenger buses have been readied for pilgrims, with each accommodating 20 people. The buses will be distributed over four tracks, based on the colors red, green, yellow and blue. Each track is linked to the housing location of pilgrims. To organize and manage crowds, a smart program designed specifically for this purpose will be used.
Hajj will start on Dul Hijjah 8 (July 18). The day of Arafat will fall on Dul Hijjah 9 corresponding to July 19.

  • Al-Awwad said that the HRC is ready to cooperate with all local, regional, and international establishments working in the field of human rights
RIYADH: The president of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad on Monday held a meeting with the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, at his office in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to increase coordination between the GCC member states in the field of human rights.
Al-Awwad highlighted the Kingdom’s measures taken to ensure human rights in light of the Vision 2030.
Saudi Arabia is working to protect and promote human rights around the world as it launched new human rights training programs.
Al-Awwad said that the HRC is ready to cooperate with all local, regional, and international establishments working in the field of human rights.
Saudi Arabia is witnessing a qualitative leap in the field of human rights. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program is at the forefront of these reforms intended to focus on humans.
Among over 60 recent decisions made to improve the situation of human rights in the Kingdom, 22 were related to women.  
In November 2020, the Kingdom eased the sponsorship system for foreign expat workers, including contract restrictions that gave employers control over the lives of around 10 million migrant workers.

