RIYADH: The forecast for this year’s Hajj season predicts very hot weather, with temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius in the Masha’er area, experts said on Tuesday.
Ayman Ghulam, CEO of the National Center of Meteorology, also warned of “active speed” winds that could cause sand and dust storms. He could not rule out the chance of rain at the holy sites in Makkah, which include Mount Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina, especially in the afternoons due to cloud formations in the eastern heights of the Masha’er area.
Ghulam inspected the center’s work at the holy sites and the newly launched Hajj operating room. He said the meteorology center is ready to monitor and follow up on the latest weather conditions and phenomena at all the holy sites, and coordinate around the clock with all relevant authorities and organizations.
He added that the head of the Meteorological Operations Center in Mina will also provide weather information broadcasts, daily bulletins, and emergency plans in case of severe weather conditions.
Hajj season begins on July 18. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 60,000 people from within the Kingdom will perform Hajj this year.
Very hot weather and possibly rain forecast for Hajj season in Saudi Arabia
- Temperatures are expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius, according to National Center of Meteorology
