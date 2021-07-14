You are here

Manny Pacquiao announces Aug. 21 fight with Errol Spence Jr

Manny Pacquiao, left, and Errol Spence Jr. attend a news conference at the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles ahead of their upcoming boxing match, taking place in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP)
Manny Pacquiao, left, and Errol Spence Jr. attend a news conference at the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles ahead of their upcoming boxing match, taking place in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP)
Manny Pacquiao announces Aug. 21 fight with Errol Spence Jr

Manny Pacquiao, left, and Errol Spence Jr. attend a news conference at the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles ahead of their upcoming boxing match, taking place in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP)
  • The 42-year-old Pacquiao is a senator in his native Philippines
  • The 31-year-old Spence will be in the ring for only the second time since October 2019
LOS ANGELES: Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. formally announced Sunday that they will fight Aug. 21 in a bout pitting an eight-division world champion against one of the sport’s most dominant current champions.
Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) and Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) will fight for Spence’s WBC and IBF welterweight titles when they meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The 42-year-old Pacquiao is a senator in his native Philippines. He hasn’t fought since July 2019, when he beat Keith Thurman by split decision for his third consecutive victory.
At a news conference in Los Angeles, Pacquiao admitted he is taking a significant risk in returning against one of the top active fighters in boxing. Pacquiao said he could have picked “a much easier fight compared to Errol Spence” for his comeback bout, but chose to take on the unbeaten 147-pound champion “because I want to give a good fight to the fans. I want a real fight.”
The 31-year-old Spence will be in the ring for only the second time since October 2019, when he survived a single-car crash in which he was ejected from his Ferrari 488 Spider. He returned last December in his native Dallas area with a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia.
Pacquiao has been stopped just once since 1999, but Spence said he won’t enter the ring looking for a highlight-reel knockout. Spence is 3 1/2 inches taller than Pacquiao, and his frame was significantly larger during their ceremonial faceoff.
“I definitely have the ability to finish him,” Spence said. “But for me, it’s about winning the fight.”
The pay-per-view event will be telecast by Fox Sports.

Judoka Tahani Al-Qahtani becomes latest Saudi to confirm spot at Olympic Games

Tahani Al-Qahtani will be taking part in the women's judo competition at Tokyo 2020. (Saudi Olympic Committee)
Tahani Al-Qahtani will be taking part in the women's judo competition at Tokyo 2020. (Saudi Olympic Committee)
Judoka Tahani Al-Qahtani becomes latest Saudi to confirm spot at Olympic Games

Tahani Al-Qahtani will be taking part in the women's judo competition at Tokyo 2020. (Saudi Olympic Committee)
  • International Olympic Committee confirm participation in time for departure for Tokyo on Wednesday
RIYADH: Judoka Tahani Al-Qahtani has become the latest athlete to join the list of Saudi qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Monday that it had granted Al-Qahtani a qualifying spot for the Olympics, becoming the 33rd athlete in the Saudi delegation participating in Tokyo.

Al-Qahtani is the second Saudi set to take part in Olympic judo action, alongside Suleiman Hammad, who will participate in the men’s competition.

The other Saudi athletes heading to Japan are Siraj Al-Saleem and Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed in weightlifting; Husein Alireza in rowing; Tarek Hamdi in karate; Youssef Bouarish in swimming; Ali Al-Khadrawi in table tennis; Saeed Al-Mutairi in shooting, and runners Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Mazen Al-Yassin in athletics, as well as the 22 players who will represent the Saudi Olympic football team.

The delegation will arrive in Tokyo on July 14.

Life-long Al-Ittihad supporter turns old home into museum for Jeddah giants

Al-Ittihad supporter Abdulaziz Bin Mahfooz launched a the museum dedicated to the Jeddah club in 2017. (Supplied/Abdulaziz Bin Mahfooz)
Al-Ittihad supporter Abdulaziz Bin Mahfooz launched a the museum dedicated to the Jeddah club in 2017. (Supplied/Abdulaziz Bin Mahfooz)
Life-long Al-Ittihad supporter turns old home into museum for Jeddah giants

Al-Ittihad supporter Abdulaziz Bin Mahfooz launched a the museum dedicated to the Jeddah club in 2017. (Supplied/Abdulaziz Bin Mahfooz)
  • Abdul Aziz bin Mahfooz started collecting memorabilia in 1988, launched museum four years ago
JEDDAH: One passionate Al-Ittihad supporter has taken his love for the Jeddah giants to impressive levels by transforming an old house into a museum to the eight-time Saudi champions.

Abdul Aziz bin Mahfooz has been a season-ticket holder at Al-Ittihad since the age of 14, and had hardly missed a game, home or away, before the coronavirus disease pandemic struck.

Since 2017, he has been busy curating a memorial to his beloved club, choosing a historical neighborhood in Jeddah to establish Al-Ittihad Fans Museum for the oldest sports club in Saudi Arabia.

Established in 1927, Al-Ittihad is still the only team to win back- to-back AFC Champions League titles, in 2004 and 2005.

“The popularity of Al-Ittihad in Al-Mazloum neighborhood is huge, and it is known that the neighborhood has provided many names that represented the club,” he said. “So, this is why I was encouraged to raise the idea of establishing this museum there.

“Later, I asked all my loved ones and Al-Ittihad fans to provide what they have of the club’s old items, and I found there was great enthusiasm and interaction from all, and that made me keen to complete the idea,” Bin Mahfooz, who works at a travel agency, added.

He has graced the museum with thousands of items such as the club’s new and old jerseys, flags, training kits, banners, scarves, mugs, hats, photos of great players and previous presidents of the club.

Bin Mahfooz says his love for Al-Ittihad is as old as his love for the game itself, roughly dating back to when he first attended a football match at the age of 12.

“I have been collecting memorabilia and other stuff from Al-Ittihad, I’d say, for more than 30 years, and at some point, my home was full,” he told Arab News.

The 48-year-old estimates that the museum’s contents, which he first started collecting in 1988, are worth double what he has paid for over the years. The various match shirts, original images and trophies are among the most valuable items, although he admits he’d never consider selling them.

“Every item has a different memory and story,” said Bin Mahfooz. “You have to know many people and reach them to get these items, and I went through so much effort to have them.”

Today, Al-Ittihad’s popularity extends well beyond its base in Jeddah and the Kingdom, and encompasses the Arab World as well.

“It is more than a club, it is a nation and known as ‘the people’s club,’ which is supported by millions of loyal fans,” Bin Mahfooz said of the team, which he inherited his love for from his father before him.

“All my family supports Al-Ittihad. My father passed on to me the true meaning of being a fan of Al-Ittihad, and I passed it on to my sons who became even bigger fans than I am.”

Bin Mahfooz worked on the museum for the last five years, and he and his team of volunteers worked around the clock to get it launched four years ago.

Since then, Al-Ittihad Fans Museum has been embraced by supporters, and is fast becoming a big attraction for tourists, players and football fans.

“The heritage and history of our football club needed to be at the forefront; young and old fans all have connection through our football team,” said Bin Mahfooz. “I always love seeing fans and tourists getting their picture taken inside our museum because all the items displayed are precious, but they are more precious being shared.”

'We love you' — England soccer fans defend Rashford after racist abuse

‘We love you’ — England soccer fans defend Rashford after racist abuse
'We love you' — England soccer fans defend Rashford after racist abuse

‘We love you’ — England soccer fans defend Rashford after racist abuse
  • Black players Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused after they missed penalties
  • One pink heart was affixed on the mural with the simple word: "Hero”
MANCHESTER: England soccer fans stepped up to defend striker Marcus Rashford on Tuesday by covering the racist abuse scrawled on a mural to the Black player in his hometown.
Fans covered the mural with messages of love and support for a “hero,” who they said was a national role model.
Black players Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, were racially abused after they missed penalties in a shootout with Italy which settled Sunday’s final.
Fans covered up racist abuse scrawled on the mural to Rashford in the Withington area of Manchester with hundreds of small messages of support.
“We love you!” read one of the messages. One pink heart was affixed on the mural with the simple word: “Hero.”
“You have stood up for us repeatedly, now it’s time for us to stand up for you!” read another. Rashford posted photographs of letters from children who said they were proud of him.
Rashford, who was born in Manchester and brought up by his single mother in the Wythenshawe area of the city, has used his experiences of hunger as a child to campaign for better provision for children to be given free food.
“My penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologize for who I am and where I came from,” Rashford said in a statement.
“Seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears. The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up. I’m Marcus Rashford, 23 year old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that.”

Saudi racing driver Reema Juffali vows, 'I'll come back stronger in next race'

Saudi racing driver Reema Juffali vows, ‘I’ll come back stronger in next race’
Saudi racing driver Reema Juffali vows, 'I'll come back stronger in next race'

Saudi racing driver Reema Juffali vows, ‘I’ll come back stronger in next race’
  • After mixed weekend at Donington with Douglas Motorsport she is looking forward to BRDC British F3 Championship event in Belgium
RIYADH: Saudi driver Reema Juffali has admitted she gained valuable experience from her latest outing at the BRDC British F3 Championship and paid tribute to fans for their support back home.

The 29-year-old Douglas Motorsport team racer was in action at Donington Park in the third stage of the competition, having recorded a fourth-place finish last time out at Silverstone.

At Donington, Juffali was competitive throughout and although she was unable to finish the two races on Sunday, there were positives to take from the event.

She said: “The weekend was a tough one. I knew it was going to be challenging going into it having had experience on the track. I think there were definitely positives, from testing to qualifying and then into the races. I was only improving and getting better throughout the weekend, and the same goes for my racing and race craft.

“The experience I gained was very valuable and I’ve learnt a lot from the mistakes I made. I’m going to take that, improve on it, and definitely come back stronger for the next stage at Spa (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium).”

Reema Juffali in action for at Donington last weekend. (Douglas Motorsport)

With a two-week break before the next stage of the competition, which takes place on July 24 and 25, Juffali will be spending the time reflecting and preparing for the event.

“It’s important after a weekend that didn’t really go your way to take some time off, come back with a fresh mind and reflect on the good, as well as the things you need to improve on, which is what I’m going to do over the next week or so,” added the Jeddah-born driver.

“The following week will be all about preparation for Spa. I’ve never raced there before so I’m going to need to do a lot of work with the team behind the scenes in order to make sure I’m as ready as possible, incorporating sim (simulated) work, data, and as much as I can do.”

Despite the fact she is currently performing many miles from home, Juffali reserved some special praise for fans who are supporting her from Saudi Arabia as she bids to make her mark in F3.

“I’d like to say a really big thank you for all the support and encouragement I’ve received. Even though I’m racing in the UK, I do feel as though I’m sharing it with everyone back home. Good or bad, I share my experiences with them, and I hope they’re enjoying being part of the journey.

“When it doesn’t go your way, it’s important to share that, and the messages and kind support I’ve received really does go a long way, so a big thank you to everybody who is supporting me,” she said.

Saudi football legend Sami Al-Jaber joins FIFA 22's Ultimate Team

Saudi football legend Sami Al-Jaber joins FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team
Saudi football legend Sami Al-Jaber joins FIFA 22's Ultimate Team

Saudi football legend Sami Al-Jaber joins FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team
  • EA Sports franchise’s most popular mode allows gamers to customize own squads, kits, badges
RIYADH: Saudi footballing great Sami Al-Jaber has been added to FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team category, the most popular game mode in EA Sports’ annual franchise and one of the most played video games in the Middle East, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

The announcement was made on Monday through the official account of video game company Electronic Arts in the Middle East, which described the former Saudi international captain as a legend that will enhance the experience of the game.

Ultimate Team allows each gamer to build their own squad of players, and also customize how the team takes to the field by choosing the kits, badges, stadiums, and coaches.

Al-Jaber had a stellar career and is widely recognized as one of the Kingdom’s greatest footballers, having played for Al-Hilal between 1989 and 2007, and represented Saudi Arabia in four consecutive World Cups (1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006). In total he scored 46 goals in 156 international appearances for his country.

Now aged 48, he also had a brief loan spell at English club Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2000 and moved to Qatar’s Al-Gharafa a year later.

