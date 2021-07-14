You are here

  • Home
  • French-Moroccan ultra runner to test his limits in aid of education in Yemen’s Socotra

French-Moroccan ultra runner to test his limits in aid of education in Yemen’s Socotra

French-Moroccan ultra runner to test his limits in aid of education in Yemen’s Socotra
Hichame Moubarak aims to complete the run around Socotra in nine days, running 40 km a day. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zzj84

Updated 15 sec ago
RUA’A ALAMERI

French-Moroccan ultra runner to test his limits in aid of education in Yemen’s Socotra

French-Moroccan ultra runner to test his limits in aid of education in Yemen’s Socotra
  • Ultra-runner Hichame Moubarak will test his limits on the Yemeni island of Socotra to raise funds for local schools
Updated 15 sec ago
RUA’A ALAMERI

DUBAI: After running the world’s hottest desert in Namibia, the windiest in Mongolia, the driest in Chile and the coldest in Antarctica, Hichame Moubarak now has his sights set on becoming the first person to complete a run around Socotra in a bid to raise funds for schools on the Yemeni island.

The French-Moroccan ultra-runner currently based in Qatar said that he hopes to raise $10,000 for the five schools on Socotra.  

One of his biggest challenges, he said, will be to avoid injury on the sharp rockyand mountainious terrain.

“Running on Socotra is quite difficult because there are lots of rocks and you can get surface damage, so you always need to focus on the ground and where you place your feet,” he said.

Moubarak aims to complete this self-curated run in eight days, running 42 km a day, in November. He traveled to Socotra in May to plan his route with local guide Rafat Showqi.

“At one point when I was alone in the middle of nowhere, I thought to myself, if I put my feet here, I think the rock will collapse and it was a 10-meter drop. I was really looking at safety closely when I was there,” he said.

One of dangers of tackling such a challenge on Socotra is that the island lacks cellular network coverage, so Moubarak risks being stranded if injured.

When asked what led him to undertake extreme challenges, the ultra-runner said that he wants to test his limits, physically and mentally.

Socotra, described as the “Galapagos of the Middle East” and the “Jewel of Arabia,” is a Yemeni UNESCO World Heritage Site. While largely unaffected by the war that broke out in Yemen in 2015, the island suffers from economic depression, and education is one of many sectors in need of urgent funding.




Hichame Moubarak (R) speaks with speaks with the Education Office Manager about the needs of schools in Socotra. 

Moubarak said that funds raised for his run, which he has named The Jurassic Ultra Challenge, will cover IT eqquipment, a screen projector, and a one-year salary for a teacher for the five schools on the island. He hopes this will help schools develop a digital library to document the biodiversity of the island as well as its distinct flora and fauna.

“They live on an amazing island, and I thought to myself, maybe they don’t know everything about the island, and maybe they need to have tools to develop this library,” he said.

“So the idea at the beginning was to buy equipment and support them to create a database documenting the different species of trees, birds and insects,” he added.




Hichame Moubarak (C) tours a classroom of a local school in Socotra.

This is not Moubarak’s first effort to raise funds for a disadvantaged community. In 2018, his fundraiser for clean water access in Sierra Leone raised $25,000, and benefited 800 people. 

He said that running for a cause helps him get through the difficult moments of his challenges.

“Combining them with a cause creates more awareness and raises more money,” he said.




Hichame Moubarak (L) given a tour of a local school by teachers in Socotra.

As someone who has come from hardship, he said, completing charitable challenges is a way of “giving back.”

“I grew up in a very difficult environment; my parents had huge difficulties raising me and my siblings. I left home when I was 12 because I was obliged to change my environment drastically,” Moubarak said.

“Now I see myself and look at where I am and what I am doing. It’s like giving back, giving back to people, but also giving back to myself,” he added.




Hichame Moubarak (R) with his local guide Rafat Showqi (L).

Click here to reach the The Jurassic Ultra Challenge fundraiser.

Topics: Yemen Socotra

US gun company under fire for producing pistol resembling Lego toy

US gun company under fire for producing pistol resembling Lego toy
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

US gun company under fire for producing pistol resembling Lego toy

US gun company under fire for producing pistol resembling Lego toy
  • “Block 19” comes with a kit of bricks and glue to allow consumers to customize their own makeshift bricks gun
  • Several anti-gun campaigners in the US described producing a gun that looks like a child’s toy as irresponsible
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A US gun company is facing a backlash after it produced a real pistol designed to resemble a gun made of Lego bricks, with many describing the action as dangerous and irresponsible. 

Culper Precision, a company that manufactures Glock19 pistols, has used plastic toy bricks similar to those produced by the toy giant, to customize the pistol that looks like a child’s toy gun.

Except that in this case, the “Block 19” pistol is “fully functional,” it said.  

“Block 19” comes with a kit of bricks and glue to allow consumers to customize their own makeshift bricks gun by attaching plastic add-ons, such as slide mounted optics. 

The company said it was “grateful for the attention that Block19 is currently getting across the globe” and that it built Block19 “to talk about the enjoyment of the shooting sports and the joy that can only be found in marksmanship practice and training.”

However, several anti-gun campaigners in the US described producing a gun that looks like a child’s toy as irresponsible and dangerous.

Shannon Watts, member of the Everytown for Gun Safety campaign group, said her organization contacted Lego about the customized Block19 last week. 

She said the Danish company then sent a "cease and desist" letter to Culper Precision demanding that it stop producing the weapon, which is covered in toy building blocks similar to Lego bricks.

She said there was a risk that children may be drawn to use firearms “even when guns don't look like toys”.

The weapon appears to have since been removed from the gun manufacturer's website.

Topics: US gun Lego Toy

Related

LEGO’s heart-warming Ramadan greeting goes wrong as toymaker mistakes holy month for Eid
Offbeat
LEGO’s heart-warming Ramadan greeting goes wrong as toymaker mistakes holy month for Eid
Injured Hummels, Mueller, Gundogan miss Germany training
Sport
Injured Hummels, Mueller, Gundogan miss Germany training

Chinese father reunited with kidnapped son after 24-year search

Chinese father reunited with kidnapped son after 24-year search
Updated 13 July 2021
AFP

Chinese father reunited with kidnapped son after 24-year search

Chinese father reunited with kidnapped son after 24-year search
  • Traffickers snatched the boy and sold him to a family in central China
  • DNA test confirmed a 26-year-old teacher living in central Henan province was really Guo's long-lost son
Updated 13 July 2021
AFP

BEIJING: A Chinese man has been reunited with his kidnapped son after a 24-year search that saw him travel half a million kilometers across China on a motorbike, chasing tip-offs on the boy’s whereabouts.
Guo Gangtang’s son was just two years and five months old when he was abducted from in front of the family home in eastern Shandong province, where he was playing unattended.
Traffickers snatched the boy and sold him to a family in central China, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday.
Kidnapping and child trafficking became widespread in China from the 1980s, when the draconian one-child rule was enforced, and a cultural obsession with sons fueled demand for abducted boys.
After years of searching, police told Guo on Sunday that a DNA test had confirmed that a 26-year-old teacher living in central Henan province was really Guo’s long-lost son.
Guo is seen sobbing into his palms while his wife hugs their son, Guo Zhen, during a reunion event in a photo released Tuesday by the public security ministry.
“Now that the child has been found, everything can only be happy from now on,” Guo said through tears in a video released by the state-run China News Service.
After his son was abducted in 1997, then 27-year-old Guo quit his job and criss-crossed the country on a motorbike with large flags bearing his son’s photo tied to the back.
His 500,000-kilometer crusade — that included battling highway robbers, sleeping under bridges and even begging when his money ran out — inspired the 2014 Chinese blockbuster “Lost and Love.”
Over the years, Guo has helped seven other families find their lost children and raised awareness about child trafficking — still a taboo topic in China.
Guo told reporters that he had earlier visited the city where his son grew up, to help another father find his kidnapped boy.
Two suspects linked to the case have been arrested, state-run Global Times reported. Police did not offer details about the family that had purchased Guo’s son.
News of the high-profile reunion triggered an outpouring of emotion on social media with over nine million views.
“Parents never give up on their children! Guo’s struggle shows the depth of a father’s love,” one user wrote on Weibo.
Since launching a DNA database of missing families in 2016, police say they have helped more than 2,600 individuals kidnapped as children — some over 60 years ago — to find their biological parents, the public security ministry said.

Topics: China father kindapping

Related

China evacuates citizens from Afghanistan as US withdraws troops
World
China evacuates citizens from Afghanistan as US withdraws troops
China administered total of 1.296 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July 3
World
China administered total of 1.296 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July 3

UK’s William and Kate attend women’s Wimbledon final

UK’s William and Kate attend women’s Wimbledon final
Updated 10 July 2021
AP

UK’s William and Kate attend women’s Wimbledon final

UK’s William and Kate attend women’s Wimbledon final
  • The women’s Wimbledon final is between top-ranked Ash Barty and eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova
Updated 10 July 2021
AP

WIMBLEDON: Prince William and his wife Kate are in the Royal Box for the women’s Wimbledon final.
The royal couple took their seats to a loud round of applause just before top-seeded Ash Barty and eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova walked onto Center Court for the final.

The women’s Wimbledon final was between top-ranked Ash Barty and eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova.
Barty won her first Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in the final on Saturday.
The 25-year-old Australian - who wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to Cawley's iconic scallop one she sported in 1971 - adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title.
"It took me a long time to verbalise, to dare to dream it and say it," said Barty, who was also fulfilling a childhood dream.


"I didn't sleep a lot last night, I was thinking of all the what-ifs. I hope I made Evonne proud."
It was the first women's Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012 when Serena Williams beat Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.
Barty is also the first top seed to win the women's title since Williams in 2016.

Topics: Prince William Kate Middleton Wimbledon 2021

Related

Kate helps out in kitchen during Wimbledon visit
Offbeat
Kate helps out in kitchen during Wimbledon visit
Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary
Offbeat
Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary

Golfer Rory McIlroy left bemused as spectator grabs club from his bag at Scottish Open

Waiting to start his second round alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas, McIlroy watched on in bemusement. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Waiting to start his second round alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas, McIlroy watched on in bemusement. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Updated 10 July 2021
Arab News

Golfer Rory McIlroy left bemused as spectator grabs club from his bag at Scottish Open

Waiting to start his second round alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas, McIlroy watched on in bemusement. (Screenshot/Twitter)
  • The man was eventually removed from the tee area by security personnel after handing the club back to McIlroy's caddie
Updated 10 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy was left bemused on Friday after a fan walked onto the 10th tee and took a club from his bag at the Scottish Open.

Waiting to start his second round alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas, McIlroy watched on as the spectator removed a distinctive dog headcover from his driver and then swiped an iron to start practising swings.

 

“I was surprised. Everyone saw what happened on TV,” said world number 11 McIlroy. “It was handled efficiently and everything was OK. I had no idea who it was.”

Rahm said it was possible to smell alcohol on the spectator's breath as he was escorted off the course.

“He came in so confident and we thought he was going to take a picture or something. We thought he was maybe part of the camera crew or a photographer," said the Spaniard.

“After a little bit, when he walked back and they were taking him out you could smell the reason why it happened. Me and Rory didn't say anything. He was holding a six iron and I didn't want to get hurt.”

The man was eventually removed from the tee area by security personnel after handing the club back to McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond.

He wanted to keep hold of the head cover but was forced to give it back to the four-time Major champion before being ejected from the course by police.

A spokesperson for the European Tour said: "At approximately 8am on Friday morning, a spectator entered the 10th tee area.

“He was quickly escorted from the tee by security personnel and the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”

A Police statement said the man had been taken to hospital and that "enquiries are ongoing.”

McIlroy is set to miss the cut after he went onto shoot a level-par round of 71 to sit one under for the tournament.

* With Agencies

Topics: sport golf Rory McIlroy

Related

McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead
Sport
McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead
To not lose unique atmosphere, McIlroy pitches for Ryder Cup in 2021
Sport
To not lose unique atmosphere, McIlroy pitches for Ryder Cup in 2021

Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana

Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana
Updated 08 July 2021
AP

Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana

Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana
  • Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of California, was on a long-distance bicycling trip and had stopped in Montana when she was killed Tuesday
  • The bear also entered a chicken coop in town that night, killed and ate several chickens
Updated 08 July 2021
AP

HELENA, Montana: A grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent in a small Montana town in the middle of the night and killed her, wildlife officials said.
Then fellow campers used bear spray to force the bruin out of the area.
Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California, was on a long-distance bicycling trip and had stopped in the western Montana town of Ovando when she was killed early Tuesday, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials as they provided more details about the attack.
Lokan was killed on the bear’s second visit to the site where she and two fellow bicyclists were camping near the post office, officials said.
The approximately 400-pound (181-kilogram) grizzly first awakened the campers about 3 a.m., officials said. They took food out of their tents, secured it and went back to sleep, they said.
Surveillance video from a business in town showed the bear about a block from the post office about 15 minutes later, wildlife officials said.
About 4:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call after two people in a tent near the victim’s were awakened by sounds of the attack, Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said. They discharged their bear spray, and the bear ran away.
The bear is also believed to have entered a chicken coop in town that night, killing and eating several chickens.
Efforts to find and kill the bear entered a third day Thursday. Wildlife officials stopped the helicopter flights that were used in the initial search for the grizzly and set five large traps — made out of culverts and baited with roadkill — in and around Ovando. That included traps near the chicken coop that the bear raided the night Lokan was killed.
Investigators got DNA left by the bear at the scene of the attack and could compare it with any bruin they are able to trap. Bear specialists and game wardens also were stationed near the traps to shoot the animal if the opportunity arises, said Greg Lemon, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson.
“Our best chance would be if the bear comes back and tries to get another chicken or some more food around town,” Lemon said. “Our wardens, they feel like they could readily identify the bear that they saw on the (surveillance footage) and if they saw that bear at the trap and had a clear shot at it, they might choose to do that.”
Lokan, a registered nurse who had worked at a hospital in Chico, had looked forward to the Montana bike trip for months, said Mary Flowers, a friend of the victim’s from Chico. Lokan had taken previous long-distance bike trips and on this one was accompanied by her sister and a friend, Flowers said.
“She was talking about her summer plans — this wonderful wild adventure, riding her bike on, I don’t know, a 400-mile trip or something,” Flowers said. “A woman in her 60s, and she’s doing this kind of stuff — she had a passion for life that was out of the ordinary.”
People who camp in grizzly bear country — whether deep in the woods or in a developed campground — are advised to keep food and scented products like toothpaste away from their campsites at all times and to cook elsewhere.
If a bear comes through a campsite, it’s important to stay on lookout for the animal to return, Lemon said.
“You’ve secured your food, stay awake, stay vigilant and be ready,” he said. “Having bear spray is important, and they did, but we don’t know if the victim did.”
Grizzly bears have run into increasing conflict with humans in the Northern Rockies over the past decade as the federally protected animals expanded into new areas and the number of people living and recreating in the region grew. That has spurred calls from elected officials in Montana and neighboring Wyoming and Idaho to lift protections so the animals could be hunted.
Ovando, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Helena, is a community of fewer than 100 people at the edge of the sprawling Bob Marshall wilderness.
North of Ovando lies an expanse of forests and mountains, including Glacier National Park that stretches to Canada and is home to an estimated 1,000 grizzlies. It’s the largest concentration of the bruins in the contiguous US
Fatal attacks are rare in the region. There have been three in the last 20 years, including Tuesday’s mauling, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
In 2001, a hunter was killed by a grizzly with two cubs while he was gutting an elk at a wildlife management area west of Ovando. The three animals were shot and killed by wildlife officials days later. Over the past 20 years, there have been eight fatal maulings of people by grizzlies from a separate population of about 700 bears in and around Yellowstone National Park. In April, a backcountry guide was killed by a grizzly bear while fishing along the park’s border in southwestern Montana.
Bears that attack people are not always killed if the mauling resulted from a surprise encounter or the bear was defending its young. But the bear involved in Lokan’s death is considered a public safety threat because of the circumstances of the attack, Lemon said.

Topics: Montana bear bicycling wildlife

Related

Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods
Offbeat
Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

Latest updates

Angry relatives of Beirut blast victims attempt to storm minister’s residence
Relatives of people who were killed in last year's massive blast at Beirut's seaport, push a gate as they try to storm the home of caretaker Interior Minister Mohamed Fehmi, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP)
Spies from Russia, China and Iran seeking to steal technology, sow discord and meddle in the UK: MI5
Spies from Russia, China and Iran seeking to steal technology, sow discord and meddle in the UK: MI5
Populist Iraq cleric demands action over deadly Covid unit fire
Populist Iraq cleric demands action over deadly Covid unit fire
Istanbul launches bid to host 2036 Summer Olympics 
Istanbul launches bid to host 2036 Summer Olympics 
Al-Hilal to add new women’s sporting academy to growing Saudi branch network
Al-Hilal was established as a sporting institution in 1957, and its football team has gone on to become Saudi Arabia’s most successful side with 62 titles. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.