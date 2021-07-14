You are here

  • Home
  • More brands competing for first Islamic digital bank title with new Kuwaiti claim

More brands competing for first Islamic digital bank title with new Kuwaiti claim

More brands competing for first Islamic digital bank title with new Kuwaiti claim
Kuwait’s Boubyan Group has joined the digital lender rush. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5rydm

Updated 13 sec ago
Jana Salloum

More brands competing for first Islamic digital bank title with new Kuwaiti claim

More brands competing for first Islamic digital bank title with new Kuwaiti claim
  • Boubyan Bank customers in Kuwait and the wider region will also be able to open accounts and manage all their banking operations through the Nomo Bank application
Updated 13 sec ago
Jana Salloum

BEIRUT: Kuwait’s Boubyan Group has announced the launch of Nomo bank in the UK, as competition increases in the digital Islamic banking sector.
CEO Adel Al-Majed claimed in a Twitter post on Wednesday that Nomo will be the world’s first Islamic digital bank, despite Zurich Capital Funds Group in April announcing the launch of a new lender branded as RIZQ / BARAKA, which is claimed would be the first bank to provide all banking services online and according to Islamic law.
Digital banking has become increasingly popular in the GCC. Saudi Arabia gave licenses last month to two new digital banks, one of them is owned by telecom gaint, STC.
In the UAE, a survey by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) last October, showed that 70 percent of respondents said they are actively searching for a new bank, and 87 percent said they would be willing to open an account with a branchless digital-only lender.
Nomo will operate through Bank of London and the Middle East (BLME) and its launch is subject to approval by British regulatory authorities.
Boubyan Bank customers in Kuwait and the wider region will also be able to open accounts and manage all their banking operations through the Nomo Bank application, which is currently in the initial operating stage, Al-Majed said.
Other services will include current accounts in pounds and dollars, direct debit cards, bank transfers and fixed-term deposits in different currencies, he added.
RIZQ / BARAKA launched in the UAE but aims to target customers in the Middle East and North Africa and said in April it aims to scale up its operations worldwide via strategic partnerships with banks and financial institutions in India, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the UK, Australia, Brazil and Mauritania.
Earlier this year, Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar also announced that he is to lead a new digital bank set to be launched soon in the UAE.
Zand is being billed as “the world’s first combined digital corporate and retail bank,” and is going through final approvals ahead of its launch.
Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties — the Dubai developer behind The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa — teamed up with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to launch the Noon online shopping platform in 2017. He will take on the role of chairman of Zand.

Topics: banking

Related

Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA
Business & Economy
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA

ADNOC invests $763.7m to boost capacity to 5 million barrels per day

ADNOC invests $763.7m to boost capacity to 5 million barrels per day
Updated 20 min ago
Arab News

ADNOC invests $763.7m to boost capacity to 5 million barrels per day

ADNOC invests $763.7m to boost capacity to 5 million barrels per day
  • The spending will go toward its integrated rigless services across six of its artificial islands in the Upper Zakum and Satah Al Razboot fields
Updated 20 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is investing $763.7 million to support its production capacity expansion to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030.
The spending will go toward its integrated rigless services across six of its artificial islands in the Upper Zakum and Satah Al Razboot fields, it said in a filing.

The investment comes as the UAE pushes to raise its own production quota within a pact by OPEC+ oil producers to stabilize the oil market as it slowly emerges from a year of pandemic lockdowns that depressed demand for gasoline. Contracts were awarded by ADNOC Offshore to Schlumberger ($381.2 million), ADNOC Drilling ($228.7 million) , and Halliburton ($153.9 million) to complete the work.
“These important awards for integrated rigless services will drive efficiencies of drilling and related services, and optimize costs in our offshore operations as we ramp up our drilling activities to increase our production capacity and enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE,” said Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC upstream executive director.
The six artificial islands covered by the awards are Asseifiya, Ettouk, Al Ghallan, and Umm Al Anbar in the Upper Zakum field and Al Qatia and Bu Sikeen in the SARB field.
Artificial islands provide significant cost and environmental benefits, particularly in shallow water, by enabling the use of lower-cost land-drilling rigs instead of higher-cost offshore jack-up drilling rigs, ADNOC said.

Topics: energy Investment Oil

Related

ADNOC said to be in early talks to acquire stake in Masdar
Business & Economy
ADNOC said to be in early talks to acquire stake in Masdar
ADNOC to explore feasibility of ammonia production in UAE with Japanese firms
Business & Economy
ADNOC to explore feasibility of ammonia production in UAE with Japanese firms

Saudi Arabia marks privatization milestone with $800m flour mill deals

Saudi Arabia marks privatization milestone with $800m flour mill deals
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia marks privatization milestone with $800m flour mill deals

Saudi Arabia marks privatization milestone with $800m flour mill deals
  • Assets transferred on basis of highest bids received
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has raised almost $800m from the sale of two major flour mills, as its privatization program gathers pace.
The National Center for Privatization and PPP (NCP) and the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) completed the sale of both the Second and Fourth milling companies to qualified strategic investors, SAGO said in a filing.
A consortium comprised of Abdulaziz AlAjlan Sons Co. for Commercial and Real Estate Investments, Sulaiman Abdulaziz AlRajhi International Co., NADEC, and Olam International Limited has acquired the Second Milling Company for SR2.14 billion ($570 million).
Meanwhile the Fourth Milling Company was sold to a consortium of Allana International, Abdullah Al Othaim Markets, and United Feed Manufacturing Company for SR859 million.
Both awards were based on the highest financial bids submitted by qualified strategic investors, SAGO said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia privatization

Related

SAGO sells mills to UAE investors as part of KSA’s ongoing privatization drive
Business & Economy
SAGO sells mills to UAE investors as part of KSA’s ongoing privatization drive
Saudi Arabia to raise $800m from privatization of two flour mills
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to raise $800m from privatization of two flour mills

Kuwait to start importing gas

Kuwait to start importing gas
Updated 14 July 2021

Kuwait to start importing gas

Kuwait to start importing gas
Updated 14 July 2021
RIYADH: Kuwait has opened its first permanent facility to import liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Al Zour LNG terminal received its first cargo of gas, from Qatar, on Monday, according to state news agency KUNA.
Kuwait needs to buy LNG from abroad as it pumps little gas of its own, and the crude diverted from power plants will probably be exported, the news agency reported.
The plant is designed to import as much as 22 million tons of the super-chilled gas each year- the largest of its kind in the Middle East, according to Bloomberg. It is located 10 miles from Kuwait’s border with Saudi Arabia.
“Gas demand in Kuwait is set to rise in the power sector due to the planned phase-out of oil plants worth 10 gigawatts,” LNG analyst at BloombergNEF, Abhishek Rohatgi, said in a note.
LNG use in the Middle East is expected to almost double by 2025, with most of the increase coming from Kuwait, Bloomberg said.

Kuwait plans taxes and sovereign bonds to balance budget, says minister

Kuwait plans taxes and sovereign bonds to balance budget, says minister
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Kuwait plans taxes and sovereign bonds to balance budget, says minister

Kuwait plans taxes and sovereign bonds to balance budget, says minister
  • Sale of bonds seen as temporary measure to address deficit
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Bond sales and indirect taxation are part of Kuwait's strategy to address its budget deficit, Al-Jarida paper reported, citing the country's finance minister
Minister Khalifa Hamada made the remarks in response to a parliamentary question about the government's strategy.
Taxes are selective, “imposed at high varying rates on the selling price of goods harmful to public health and the environment, in addition to luxury goods specified by law,” in addition to value-added tax, Hamada explained.
There is need for cooperation between the government and the parliament "to allow the issuance of bonds, and the orderly and limited withdrawal from the Future Generations Reserve Fund, to cover the deficit as a temporary measure, pending the completion of the reforms contained in the government's work program," the newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

Topics: energy economy tax bonds

Related

Kuwait sovereign fund posts 33% growth
Business & Economy
Kuwait sovereign fund posts 33% growth
Business & Economy
Kuwait economy grew modestly last year

Bitcoin remains in $30-$40k price range for 7th straight week

Bitcoin remains in $30-$40k price range for 7th straight week
Updated 14 July 2021
Ryana Alqubali

Bitcoin remains in $30-$40k price range for 7th straight week

Bitcoin remains in $30-$40k price range for 7th straight week
  • The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin, was holding above price support at $32,000, with $36,400 seen as the upside target
Updated 14 July 2021
Ryana Alqubali

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 2.97 percent to $32,519.49. Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $1,975.41, down by 5.92 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Below is the main cryptocurrency news:

Bitcoin and most cryptocurrencies declined on Monday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin, was holding above price support at $32,000, with $36,400 seen as the upside target. 

For the past seven weeks, Bitcoin has mostly stayed in a range between $30,000 and $40,000 as traders awaited a key US inflation report due on Tuesday. Investors see Bitcoin as a potential hedge against inflation, so the release of the June consumer price index reading by the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics should provide a key data point. Analysts also described the muted activity in spot, derivative and on-chain metrics as the “calm before the storm,” according to the website CoinDesk.

According to a press release on Monday, the Australian government is doling out millions in grants for two blockchain-based pilot projects to investigate the capability of blockchain in supply chain solutions. 

The government said that the research will help ease the burden of regulatory compliance and help increase the productivity and competitiveness of Australia’s metals and food and beverage sectors, according to CoinDesk. Australia has also invested almost $4.1 million into blockchain provenance startup Everledger and tech consultancy.

Woori Financial Group, one of the biggest banks in South Korea, will soon offer cryptocurrency custody services. According to reports from the Korea Economic Daily, Woori will establish a joint venture with Coinplug, a blockchain solutions developing company with more than 300 blockchain patents. 

While South Koreans have traditionally been attracted to cryptocurrency, their regulatory framework forbids them from relying on exchanges for custody. This has spurred interest from banks in stepping up and including cryptocurrency custody in their services.

A Woori official said that in overseas markets, digital asset custody has become a successful, established practice among the new services offered by banks, according to Bitcoin News.

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency US inflation

Related

Bitcoin, Ether rise after a volatile week as Fed assesses crypto risk for first time
Business & Economy
Bitcoin, Ether rise after a volatile week as Fed assesses crypto risk for first time
Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai
Business & Economy
Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai

Latest updates

Angry relatives of Beirut blast victims attempt to storm minister’s residence
Relatives of people who were killed in last year's massive blast at Beirut's seaport, push a gate as they try to storm the home of caretaker Interior Minister Mohamed Fehmi, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP)
Two Lebanese public hospitals to shut as crisis pushes sector to the edge
Two Lebanese public hospitals to shut as crisis pushes sector to the edge
More brands competing for first Islamic digital bank title with new Kuwaiti claim
More brands competing for first Islamic digital bank title with new Kuwaiti claim
Cuba curbs access to Facebook, messaging apps amid protests: Internet watchdog
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally held in solidarity with anti-government protests in Cuba. (AFP)
ADNOC invests $763.7m to boost capacity to 5 million barrels per day
ADNOC invests $763.7m to boost capacity to 5 million barrels per day

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.