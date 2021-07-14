Spies from Russia, China and Iran seeking to steal technology, sow discord and meddle in the UK: MI5

You are here

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum is photographed in London, Britain Oct. 14, 2020. (UK Government/Reuters)§
MI5 Director General Ken McCallum is photographed in London, Britain Oct. 14, 2020. (UK Government/Reuters)
  • Iran’s sometimes daring espionage has forced the West’s spies to return their focus to counter-intelligence
  • McCallum warned of the dangers emanating from Syria and Afghanistan
LONDON: Britain’s top domestic spymaster cautioned citizens on Wednesday to treat the threat of spying from Russia, China and Iran with as much vigilance as terrorism, in a shift of focus back to counter-espionage nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks.
The Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States made tackling terrorism the biggest priority for Western intelligence agencies, with vast resources being focused on the threat from home-grown and foreign-based militants.
But the growing assertiveness of post-Soviet Russia, the rise of China, and Iran’s sometimes daring espionage has forced the West’s spies to return their focus to counter-intelligence, or spies tracking, countering and tackling other spies.
Security Service (MI5) Director General Ken McCallum said foreign spies killed, stole technology, sought to corrupt public figures, sow discord and attack infrastructure with potentially devastating cyberattacks.
“Some hostile actors are prepared to come to the UK to kill,” McCallum said in a speech at Thames House, MI5’s London headquarters.
Since a 2018 nerve agent attack in England targeting former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, MI5 has disrupted hostile power activity that might have resulted in an attempted killing, he said, though he declined to give details.
‘STATE THREATS’
MI5’s biggest job is still tackling terrorism — and McCallum warned of the dangers emanating from Syria and Afghanistan — but said there was an important need to refocus attention on the threats from state actors such as Russia, China and Iran.
“We are aiming to double the amount of MI5 resources going into state threats activity,” he said. “Our counter-terrorism business has been heavily dominant for the last two decades and the state threats work has unavoidably been squeezed.”
British spies say China and Russia have each sought to steal commercially sensitive data and intellectual property as well as to interfere in domestic politics and sow misinformation.
Beijing and Moscow say the West is gripped with a paranoia about plots. Both Russia and China deny they meddle abroad, seek to steal technology, carry out cyberattacks or sow discord.
US prosecutors have charged four Iranians, alleged to be intelligence operatives for Tehran, with plotting to kidnap a New York journalist and human rights activist who was critical of Iran.
MI5 began as a counter-intelligence service in 1909, first focusing on the threat from Germany and then, after World War Two, focusing on the Cold War threat posed by the Soviet Union’s agents.

UK father of dead Al-Qaeda brothers charged with terror offenses

UK father of dead Al-Qaeda brothers charged with terror offenses
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

UK father of dead Al-Qaeda brothers charged with terror offenses

UK father of dead Al-Qaeda brothers charged with terror offenses
  • Abubakr Deghayes is brother of 5-year Guantanamo Bay detainee
  • 2 of his sons died fighting in Syria for Jabhat Al-Nusra against Assad regime
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The British father of two brothers who were killed fighting for an Al-Qaeda-affiliated group in Syria has been charged with terrorism offenses. 

Abubakr Deghayes, 53, from Brighton on England’s south coast, was charged on Wednesday on suspicion of encouraging the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

He was arrested and charged following an investigation by Sussex police and counterterror officers.

His sons Jaffar and Abdullah died aged 17 and 18 respectively while fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in 2014. They left England to join Jabhat Al-Nusra.

Their brother Abdul, 22 — another son of Abubakr — was stabbed to death by a Brighton drug dealer in 2019.

Abubakr’s only surviving son, Amer, remains in Syria after leaving Britain before his younger brothers. 

Abubakr is the brother of Omar Deghayes, who was held by the US in Guantanamo Bay after he was arrested in Pakistan shortly after the Taliban were toppled from power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2002.

Omar was released from the controversial camp in 2007, saying abuses by US guards had led to him lose his eyesight in one eye.

Sussex Police Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “We, along with our partners in CTPSE (Counter Terrorism Policing South East), take seriously reports of all forms of toxic ideology which has the potential to divide our communities and threaten the safety of our people.”

She added: “Although this individual resided in our area, it is not believed that there is any immediate threat to the safety of local communities and I would urge people to refrain from speculation.

“However, we understand that operations like this can often cause concern therefore we, along with our partners, will be in the community over the coming days to answer any questions or concerns.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Brighton Abubakr Deghayes

Russia warns Britain: Sail near Crimea again and your sailors will get hurt

Russia warns Britain: Sail near Crimea again and your sailors will get hurt
Updated 14 July 2021
Reuters

Russia warns Britain: Sail near Crimea again and your sailors will get hurt

Russia warns Britain: Sail near Crimea again and your sailors will get hurt
  • Last month British warship HMS Defender exercised what London said were internationally recognised freedom of navigation near Cremia
  • Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and says the waters around it belong to Moscow
Updated 14 July 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: A senior Russian security official warned Britain on Wednesday not to sail its warships near Russian-annexed Crimea again unless it wanted its sailors to get hurt.
The warning, issued by Mikhail Popov, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, follows an incident last month when British warship HMS Defender exercised what London said were internationally recognized freedom of navigation rules in Ukrainian territorial waters near Crimea.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and says the waters around it belong to Moscow now despite most countries continuing to recognize the peninsula as Ukrainian.
It protested strongly against the British move at the time with a coast guard vessel firing warning shots and summoned the British ambassador for an explanation.
Popov, in an interview in the state Rossiiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, said Britain’s behavior and its subsequent reaction to the incident was bewildering.
In particular, he criticized suggestions from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab, the foreign minister, that the incident could be repeated.
“Similar actions will be thwarted with the harshest methods in future by Russia regardless of the violator’s state allegiance. We suggest our opponents think hard about whether it’s worth organizing such provocations given the capabilities of Russia’s armed forces,” said Popov.
“It’s not the members of the British government who will be in the ships and vessels used for provocational ends,” he added. “And it’s in that context that I want to ask a question of the same Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab — what will they say to the families of the British sailors who will get hurt in the name of such ‘great’ ideas?”

Topics: Russia Crimea Britain

France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day

France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day
Updated 14 July 2021

France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day

France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day
Updated 14 July 2021
PARIS: European special forces involved in anti-jihadist operations in Africa’s Sahel region were given prime position in France’s Bastille Day celebrations on Wednesday, in a sign of President Emmanuel Macron’s military priorities.
The traditional parade on France’s national day returned to the Champs-Elysees after a one-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Roughly 80 French and European special forces drawn from the multinational Takuba force in the Sahel led the procession on foot, a choice intended to send a diplomatic message from Paris.
Macron, who presided over the ceremony, announced a major drawdown of French troops in the Sahel region last month and is banking on his often reluctant European partners to send more troops to replace them.
Paris wants Takuba — which numbers only 600 troops currently, half of them French — to take over more responsibilities from the 5,100 soldiers in France’s Barkhane operation, who have been battling Islamist groups in the Sahel for eight years.
The parade under grey skies and light rain was a scaled-down version of the usual event, with only 10,000 people in the stands instead of 25,000.
The holiday commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris in 1789, which kicked off years of revolution in France.
This year’s event could be the last for 43-year-old Macron, who will finish a five-year term in April next year.
He is expected to seek re-election, however.
It will be the last for outgoing defense chief-of-staff Francois Lecointre, who looked emotional as he greeted Macron before reviewing the troops.
“There’s a continual decline of order in the world,” he told Le Monde newspaper on Saturday, referring to actions by Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as terror groups such as Islamic State in the Middle East and in Africa.
Alongside the traditional pageantry, fireworks displays and celebrations of Bastille Day, the southern Riviera town of Nice will mark the fifth anniversary of a terror attack that cost the lives of 86 people.
Prime Minister Jean Castex will visit the city for a ceremony at the site of a memorial for the dead, who were killed by a Tunisian man who drove a truck into crowds watching fireworks.
City authorities have organized a concert and 86 beams of light will illuminate the Mediterranean waterfront to honor the dead at 10:34 pm, the time of the start of the truck rampage.

Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned

Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned

Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned
  • Arooj Shah is first female Muslim to lead northern English local authority
  • Police investigating incident, say her car ‘deliberately’ set on fire
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British police are investigating a firebomb attack on the car of the Labour Party’s leader of Oldham Council in the north of England.
The car of Arooj Shah, the first female Muslim to lead a northern local authority, was set on fire at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
There were no injuries in the attack, but the strength of the blaze was so powerful that a neighboring property was damaged.
The attack has been condemned by Shah’s political colleagues and major figures in the Greater Manchester town.
“My solidarity with … Arooj Shah who has been targeted in such a cowardly way,” said Jim McMahon, Labour MP for Oldham West and Royton.

“The full weight of the law must be seen to bring those accountable to book. As this is an ongoing investigation I am limited to what I can say publicly, other than to offer my support and thoughts to Arooj and her family.”
Howard Sykes, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrats, said the incident was an “appalling” and “frightening attack.”
He added: “It also demonstrates the threat to people in public life and stops decent people from being involved in it.
“This cannot be allowed to continue, and not only must we stop this criminal attack, but also the abusive approach that has been too much of the politics in Oldham recently, and the UK, in recent years.
“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, with respect, and with fairness. Abuse and ‘dog-whistle’ politics can have no part in our society.”
“This is a time when we must stand together. If you are a decent, fair-minded person, you must stand up against this appalling attack, and defend the values of our country — honesty, decency and fairness.”
Shah grew up in Glodwick, one of the most deprived parts of England, where she still lives. 

Her parents emigrated from Pakistan to Britain in the late 1960s to work in Oldham’s textile industry.
She was elected as the council leader in May. Shah described the difficulties she had faced rising to her position, including fighting racism and misogyny while enduring opposition from traditionalists within the local Muslim population.
“I do feel like I have a huge duty to get it right because I want any Asian woman who’s looking at me and watched the b******t that I’ve gone through to feel like they can do it too,” she said in May.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed they are investigating the incident. “It was established that the vehicle was deliberately ignited,” said a spokesperson.

Topics: UK Muslims police attack

Migrant deaths in Mediterranean more than double

Migrant deaths in Mediterranean more than double
Updated 14 July 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

Migrant deaths in Mediterranean more than double

Migrant deaths in Mediterranean more than double
  • Number of deaths on sea routes to Europe may be far higher, IOM report states
  • Lampedusa mayor urges immediate action to stop ‘massacre’
Updated 14 July 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The number of migrants and refugees who died on dangerous sea routes to reach Europe from the shores of North Africa has more than doubled so far this year compared to the same period in 2020.

According to a new report from UN agency the International Organization for Migration (IOM), at least 1,146 people lost their lives this year between January and June.

The number of people traveling on sea routes to Europe also increased by 56 percent, while 513 deaths were reported in the first six months of 2020 and 674 in 2019.

The deadliest shipwreck so far this year took place on April 22 off Libya, when 130 people drowned despite sending multiple distress calls.

The Central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy was the deadliest, claiming 741 lives so far this year.

However, the report stresses that the actual number of deaths on sea routes to Europe may be far higher, as many shipwrecks go unreported, and others are hard to verify.

At least 250 people died in the stretch of the Atlantic Ocean between West Africa and Spain’s Canary Islands, 149 on the Western Mediterranean route to Spain and six on the Eastern Mediterranean route to Greece.

“These people cannot be abandoned on such a dangerous journey. Somebody has to stop this massacre,” Mayor of Lampedusa Salvatore Martello told Arab News.

On Tuesday, seven different boats carrying a total of 104 Tunisian migrants arrived on the southernmost island of Italy, which is considered the first landing point for those who aim to reach Europe from Africa.

“We cannot count the arrivals anymore, as they come on dinghies, boats and rafts. Those who make it can call themselves lucky because at least they are safe here. The IOM numbers confirm to us all that we are witnessing a daily massacre. We urge everyone to act and to act now. In Lampedusa, we do what we can, as we have done for years since the arrival of migrants started. But now, we must be aware that this is a tragedy. Whoever does not do everything he can, from politicians to institutions in the EU and in Africa, is an accomplice to this massacre,” Martello added.

He said that there are currently 750 people at the island’s migrant hotspot, which has a capacity of 250.

“Every day, hundreds of migrants are moved to the mainland on ferries, but it is like trying to empty the sea with a bucket. If some real action is not taken, the numbers will get worse and worse,” Martello said.

The UN agency repeated its call to member states to honor their international obligations. “It is urgent to expand rescue efforts and establish predictable disembarkation mechanisms, as well as guarantee access to safe and legal migration,” said IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino.

According to the IOM report, more than 15,300 migrants were repatriated to Libya in the first six months of 2021 — almost three times as much as in the same period of 2020 (5,476).

The IOM defines this situation as “worrying,” as migrants who are brought back to war-torn Libya are subject to arbitrary detention, extortion, disappearances and acts of torture.

There has been a general increase in maritime operations by North African states along the Central Mediterranean route for the second consecutive year. Tunisia increased such operations by 90 percent in the first six months of 2021.

Topics: migrants

