US to begin evacuating Afghans who aided American military
File photo of a US soldier of a team protection squad near Kabul. The US will evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who helped US forces starting in late July, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.
AP

  • Operation Allies Refuge flights out of Afghanistan during July’s last week will be available first for special immigrant visa applicants
  • White House press secretary declined to detail how many Afghans are expected to be among those evacuated in the first flights
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said Wednesday that it is prepared to begin evacuation flights for Afghan interpreters and translators who aided the US military effort in the nearly 20-year war.
The Operation Allies Refuge flights out of Afghanistan during the last week of July will be available first for special immigrant visa applicants already in the process of applying for US residency, according to the White House.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to detail how many Afghans are expected to be among those evacuated in the first flights or where those evacuated will be taken, citing security concerns.
“The reason that we are taking these steps is because these are courageous individuals,” Psaki said. “We want to make sure we recognize and value the role they’ve played over the last several years.”
President Joe Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to come up with a plan to help evacuate Afghan military helpers ahead of next month’s US military withdrawal. The White House began briefing lawmakers on the outlines of their plans last month.
The evacuation planning could potentially affect tens of thousands of Afghans. Several thousand Afghans who worked for the US — plus their family members — are already in the application pipeline for special immigrant visas.
The Biden administration has also been working on identifying a third country or US territory that could host Afghans while their visa applications are processed.
Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said that much about the Biden evacuation plan remains unknown, including how the administration will help those in areas outside the capital of Kabul evacuate. The Taliban has made rapid gains in taking over huge swaths of the country, particularly in more rural areas.
“Unfortunately, there are still far too many questions left unanswered, including who exactly and how many people are eligible for evacuation. ... How will those outside the capital access safety?” said Vignarajah, whose group has helped resettle thousands of Afghans in the US “And to what countries will they be evacuated? We have serious concerns about the protection of our allies’ human rights in countries that have been rumored as potential partners in this effort.”
The administration is weighing using State Department-chartered commercial aircraft, not military aircraft, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. But if the State Department requests military aircraft, the US military would be ready to assist, the official said.
Tracey Jacobson, a three-time chief of mission in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kosovo, is leading the State Department coordination unit that will deliver on the president’s commitment under Operation Allies Refuge. That unit also includes representatives from the defense and homeland security departments.
Russ Travers, deputy homeland security adviser and former head of the National Counterterrorism Center, is coordinating the interagency policy process on Operation Allies Refuge, officials said.
Separately, the White House announced that Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the White House homeland security adviser, would lead a US delegation to a security conference in Uzbekistan this week to discuss Afghanistan’s security issues with leaders from the Central 5 — Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia — and other regional players.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Zalmay Khalilzad, US special envoy on Afghanistan reconciliation, are also expected to take part in the conference.
US officials have said that one possibility under discussion is to relocate the Afghan visa applicants to neighboring countries in Central Asia, where they could be protected from possible retaliation by the Taliban or other groups.
The White House and State Department have declined to comment on the exact numbers to be relocated or where they might go. The US Embassy in Kabul issued 299 special immigrant visas in March, 356 in April and 619 in May, according to the State Department. Biden said last week that the federal government has approved 2,500 special immigrant visas to come to the US since his January inauguration.
Biden announced last week that the US military operation in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31.
The firming of the date to end the war comes after former President Donald Trump’s administration negotiated a deal with the Taliban to end the US military mission by May 1, 2021. Biden, after taking office, announced that US troops would be out by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The attacks were plotted by Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden from Afghanistan, where he had been given refuge by the Taliban.
Former President George W. Bush, who launched the war, criticized the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in an interview with a German broadcaster released Wednesday, saying he fears for Afghan women and girls as the Taliban regains control of much of the country.
“It’s unbelievable how that society changed from the brutality of the Taliban, and all of a sudden — sadly — I’m afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm,” Bush said.

Spies from Russia, China and Iran seeking to steal technology, sow discord and meddle in the UK: MI5

Spies from Russia, China and Iran seeking to steal technology, sow discord and meddle in the UK: MI5
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Spies from Russia, China and Iran seeking to steal technology, sow discord and meddle in the UK: MI5

Spies from Russia, China and Iran seeking to steal technology, sow discord and meddle in the UK: MI5
  • Iran’s sometimes daring espionage has forced the West’s spies to return their focus to counter-intelligence
  • McCallum warned of the dangers emanating from Syria and Afghanistan
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s top domestic spymaster cautioned citizens on Wednesday to treat the threat of spying from Russia, China and Iran with as much vigilance as terrorism, in a shift of focus back to counter-espionage nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks.
The Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States made tackling terrorism the biggest priority for Western intelligence agencies, with vast resources being focused on the threat from home-grown and foreign-based militants.
But the growing assertiveness of post-Soviet Russia, the rise of China, and Iran’s sometimes daring espionage has forced the West’s spies to return their focus to counter-intelligence, or spies tracking, countering and tackling other spies.
Security Service (MI5) Director General Ken McCallum said foreign spies killed, stole technology, sought to corrupt public figures, sow discord and attack infrastructure with potentially devastating cyberattacks.
“Some hostile actors are prepared to come to the UK to kill,” McCallum said in a speech at Thames House, MI5’s London headquarters.
Since a 2018 nerve agent attack in England targeting former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, MI5 has disrupted hostile power activity that might have resulted in an attempted killing, he said, though he declined to give details.
‘STATE THREATS’
MI5’s biggest job is still tackling terrorism — and McCallum warned of the dangers emanating from Syria and Afghanistan — but said there was an important need to refocus attention on the threats from state actors such as Russia, China and Iran.
“We are aiming to double the amount of MI5 resources going into state threats activity,” he said. “Our counter-terrorism business has been heavily dominant for the last two decades and the state threats work has unavoidably been squeezed.”
British spies say China and Russia have each sought to steal commercially sensitive data and intellectual property as well as to interfere in domestic politics and sow misinformation.
Beijing and Moscow say the West is gripped with a paranoia about plots. Both Russia and China deny they meddle abroad, seek to steal technology, carry out cyberattacks or sow discord.
US prosecutors have charged four Iranians, alleged to be intelligence operatives for Tehran, with plotting to kidnap a New York journalist and human rights activist who was critical of Iran.
MI5 began as a counter-intelligence service in 1909, first focusing on the threat from Germany and then, after World War Two, focusing on the Cold War threat posed by the Soviet Union’s agents.

Topics: United Kingdom MI5 Ken McCallum spies September 11 attacks Iran Russia China espionage Britain

France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day

France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day
Updated 14 July 2021

France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day

France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day
Updated 14 July 2021
PARIS: European special forces involved in anti-jihadist operations in Africa’s Sahel region were given prime position in France’s Bastille Day celebrations on Wednesday, in a sign of President Emmanuel Macron’s military priorities.
The traditional parade on France’s national day returned to the Champs-Elysees after a one-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Roughly 80 French and European special forces drawn from the multinational Takuba force in the Sahel led the procession on foot, a choice intended to send a diplomatic message from Paris.
Macron, who presided over the ceremony, announced a major drawdown of French troops in the Sahel region last month and is banking on his often reluctant European partners to send more troops to replace them.
Paris wants Takuba — which numbers only 600 troops currently, half of them French — to take over more responsibilities from the 5,100 soldiers in France’s Barkhane operation, who have been battling Islamist groups in the Sahel for eight years.
The parade under grey skies and light rain was a scaled-down version of the usual event, with only 10,000 people in the stands instead of 25,000.
The holiday commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris in 1789, which kicked off years of revolution in France.
This year’s event could be the last for 43-year-old Macron, who will finish a five-year term in April next year.
He is expected to seek re-election, however.
It will be the last for outgoing defense chief-of-staff Francois Lecointre, who looked emotional as he greeted Macron before reviewing the troops.
“There’s a continual decline of order in the world,” he told Le Monde newspaper on Saturday, referring to actions by Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as terror groups such as Islamic State in the Middle East and in Africa.
Alongside the traditional pageantry, fireworks displays and celebrations of Bastille Day, the southern Riviera town of Nice will mark the fifth anniversary of a terror attack that cost the lives of 86 people.
Prime Minister Jean Castex will visit the city for a ceremony at the site of a memorial for the dead, who were killed by a Tunisian man who drove a truck into crowds watching fireworks.
City authorities have organized a concert and 86 beams of light will illuminate the Mediterranean waterfront to honor the dead at 10:34 pm, the time of the start of the truck rampage.

Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned

Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned

Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned
  • Arooj Shah is first female Muslim to lead northern English local authority
  • Police investigating incident, say her car ‘deliberately’ set on fire
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British police are investigating a firebomb attack on the car of the Labour Party’s leader of Oldham Council in the north of England.
The car of Arooj Shah, the first female Muslim to lead a northern local authority, was set on fire at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
There were no injuries in the attack, but the strength of the blaze was so powerful that a neighboring property was damaged.
The attack has been condemned by Shah’s political colleagues and major figures in the Greater Manchester town.
“My solidarity with … Arooj Shah who has been targeted in such a cowardly way,” said Jim McMahon, Labour MP for Oldham West and Royton.

“The full weight of the law must be seen to bring those accountable to book. As this is an ongoing investigation I am limited to what I can say publicly, other than to offer my support and thoughts to Arooj and her family.”
Howard Sykes, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrats, said the incident was an “appalling” and “frightening attack.”
He added: “It also demonstrates the threat to people in public life and stops decent people from being involved in it.
“This cannot be allowed to continue, and not only must we stop this criminal attack, but also the abusive approach that has been too much of the politics in Oldham recently, and the UK, in recent years.
“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, with respect, and with fairness. Abuse and ‘dog-whistle’ politics can have no part in our society.”
“This is a time when we must stand together. If you are a decent, fair-minded person, you must stand up against this appalling attack, and defend the values of our country — honesty, decency and fairness.”
Shah grew up in Glodwick, one of the most deprived parts of England, where she still lives. 

Her parents emigrated from Pakistan to Britain in the late 1960s to work in Oldham’s textile industry.
She was elected as the council leader in May. Shah described the difficulties she had faced rising to her position, including fighting racism and misogyny while enduring opposition from traditionalists within the local Muslim population.
“I do feel like I have a huge duty to get it right because I want any Asian woman who’s looking at me and watched the b******t that I’ve gone through to feel like they can do it too,” she said in May.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed they are investigating the incident. “It was established that the vehicle was deliberately ignited,” said a spokesperson.

Topics: UK Muslims police attack

