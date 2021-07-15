Saudi PIF completes Red Sea Gateway Terminal stake purchase

You are here

SISCO has completed the sale of its stake in the Red Sea Gateway Terminal. (Supplied)
  • Deal comes amid flurry of investment activity in Saudi ports sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has completed the purchase of a strategic stake in the Red Sea Gateway Terminal, the flagship facility at Jeddah Islamic Port.
Saudi Industrial Services Company SISCO raised SR556.5 million ($148.2 million) from the sale of its minority stake in the Red Sea Gateway Terminal.
It sold the 21.2 percent stake to the Public Investment Fund and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited, it said in a stock exchange filing.
"This investment comes in line with the investment fund strategy, which focuses on 13 strategic sectors, including the transport and logistics sector, in support of the economic transformation efforts in the Kingdom within the SaudiVision 2030," the PIF said in a tweet.
The overall deal involved the sale of SISCO’s 21.2 percent direct equity stake in the terminal along with sale by one of its units of a 4 percent direct equity stake.
Other minority shareholders sold their 14.8 percent equity stake to both PIF and CSPL on a pro-rata basis, the statement said.
It comes amid a flurry of investment activity in the ports sector of Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region.
The transaction implies an enterprise value for the terminal of some SR3.3 billion, SISCO said.
JPMorgan was financial adviser on the deal while Abdulaziz Alajlan & Partners and Baker McKenzie provided legal counsel.

  • Consumer prices still reflect an increase of the value added tax (VAT) from 5 percent to 15 percent in July 2020
RIYADH: Saudi inflation accelerated to 6.2 percent in June, the highest this year, driven by the cost of fuel and food.
It compares to 5.7 percent in May, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics (GSTAT) published on Thursday.
Transport prices gained 22.6 percent and food and beverages prices rose by 8.1 percent, the national statistics body said.
Consumer prices still reflect an increase of the value added tax (VAT) from 5 percent to 15 percent in July 2020.
“Looking ahead, the headline inflation rate is likely to peak in June at around 6.3 percent year-on-year,” James Swanston, Middle East and North Africa economist at London-based Capital Economics, said in a research note, last month.
Saudi Arabia announced a price cap on fuel on Saturday, to support local consumption and economy growth, as oil prices hit multi-year highs this year.
The Kingdom issued a royal directive to keep fuel prices at SR2.18 ($0.58) for octane 91 and SR2.33 for octane 95, SPA reported, citing the Energy and Water Price Reforms Executive Committee.

  • SAMA launched a number of programs over the last eighteen month, to support micro, small and medium enterprises
RIYADH: Ongoing economic reforms are delivering results in the form higher GDP output and lower unemployment among Saudis, according to the SAMA governor.
Central Bank Governor Fahad Al-Mubarak said such reforms were diversifying the economy which has been reflected in the latest economic data, Al Arabiya reported.
First quarter data reflects the speed of recovery in the economy, as real non-oil output grew by 2.9 percent, while the private sector recorded growth of 4.4 percent, and private final consumer spending witnessed an increase of 1.3 percent, he said.
Unemployment among Saudis fell to 11.7 percent compared to an average of 12.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, he added, as the central bank issued its annual report.
“The Saudi economy witnessed a remarkable improvement after the Corona pandemic crisis receded, especially after the opening of economic activities, supported by the growth of the non-oil sector in general, and the private sector in particular,” he said.
SAMA launched a number of programs over the last eighteen month, to support micro, small and medium enterprises that are still affected by the precautionary measures taken to confront the pandemic, Al-Mubarak said.
He said that the central bank was using the same monetary policy management approach to achieve exchange rate stability and maintain the integrity of the financial system to support economic growth, according to the report.

  • The pandemic has led to upheaval across the global workplace as more employers adopt remote working practices and look to technology to help support that transition
DUBAI: The venture capital firm founded by billionaire Tim Draper has invested in Dubai-based Arrow Labs, a company that connects ‘deskless’ front line workers.
The $5 million series A fundraising is one of the company’s first in the region. It has previously invested in Baidu, Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.
“For many years, investment in critical remote working tools has focused almost exclusively on office based staff,” said Tim Draper, founder and managing partner of Draper Associates. “This has caused front line workers to become disconnected. This is a global issue, affecting hundreds of millions of people, and a solution is required.”
The pandemic has led to upheaval across the global workplace as more employers adopt remote working practices and look to technology to help support that transition.
Arrow Lab’s core product is a platform accessed by mobile app, web, and wearables – which connects employees with machines and facilities and claims to reduce operating costs by 20 percent while increasing staff productivity by 30 percent.
Investment proceeds will be used by to accelerate growth into new markets, especially the US while also enhancing development of the MIMS platform’s machine-learning capabilities.
Arrow Labs existing clients include G4S, Linde AG, Dubai Ports World and Bnet.

  • It comes as US fuels stocks rise, spurring concerns about demand in the world’s largest economy
RIYADH: Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday on hopes of a compromise deal between OPEC producers on output.
It comes as US fuels stocks rise, spurring concerns about demand in the world’s largest economy.
Brent crude fell about 0.8 percent to $74.17 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down by about 0.9 percent to $72.51 in early trade.
OPEC+ talks were suspended earlier this month after the UAE sought a larger quota.
Although US crude oil stockpiles fell for an eighth consecutive week last week, gasoline and diesel inventories rose despite a drop in refinery utilization rates, Reuters reported, citing data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

DUBAI: Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has been appointed an adviser to Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

The announcement was made on the UK government’s official website.

Hammond, who in September was awarded the title Lord Hammond of Runnymede, served as the UK’s chancellor from 2016 to 2019, was foreign secretary between 2014 and 2016, and defense secretary from 2011 to 2014. He is a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

According to an announcement by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, which advises the UK government on the rules related to former British ministers, Hammond’s advisory role will be through his independent consultancy firm Matrix Partners.

