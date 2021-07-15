France threatens sanctions for Libyan groups blocking political process

You are here

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian led a UN Security Council meeting on Libya's political process. (Jean-Yves Le Drian Twitter)
Ephrem Kossaify

Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Those jeopardizing the Libyan political process could face sanctions, the French foreign minister has warned.

Jean-Yves Le Drian presided over a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday on Libya’s roadmap out of years of conflict.

A ceasefire agreement reached last year led to a transitional government and elections scheduled for December. But progress has faltered with the different sides failing to agree on a legal framework for the polls.

Le Drian said real threats were hanging over the political process and they must be dispelled, starting with respecting the electoral calendar.

He said those who jeopardized the political process could be subject to sanctions.

The minister also called for all foreign fighters to leave the country as was agreed in the ceasefire deal.

The UN special envoy to Libya Jan Kubis said many Libyan officials appeared unready to commit to the elections timetable and that some parties were using various tactics to obstruct holding the vote.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh told the meeting that Libya’s security and economic situations have become more stable.

But he warned that the presence of mercenaries and foreign fighters on Libyan soil is one of the most important obstacles to stability.

He called on the international community to support Libya in unifying the military and security institutions.

Abu Dhabi issues stay-at-home order starting July 19 for sterilization program

Sterilization will take place daily between those times and, during these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services, it said. (Abu Dhabi Media Office)
Sterilization will take place daily between those times and, during these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services, it said. (Abu Dhabi Media Office)
Updated 3 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi issues stay-at-home order starting July 19 for sterilization program

Sterilization will take place daily between those times and, during these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services, it said. (Abu Dhabi Media Office)
Updated 3 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi emirate has issued stay-at-home orders starting July 19 for between midnight and 5 a.m. for the launch of a sterilization program, a media office tweet said on Thursday.

Sterilization will take place daily between those times and, during these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services, it said.

The public must stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine and must apply for a movement permit in Abu Dhabi emirate, the announcement added.

The UAE, as of Thursday, had recorded 656,354 cases of the coronavirus with 1,885 deaths, while 634,272 people had recovered from the disease.

Yemeni government scores fresh military gains in Marib province

Yemeni government scores fresh military gains in Marib province
Updated 15 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni government scores fresh military gains in Marib province

Yemeni government scores fresh military gains in Marib province
  • Maj. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili said that government troops controlled the center of Rahabah district after heavy clashes with Houthis
  • Backed by massive air support from the Arab coalition, the Yemeni army and tribesmen have applied defensive and attrition tactics in Marib to push back a major Houthi offensive
Updated 15 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Yemeni troops and local tribesmen seized control of the headquarters of a key district in the central province of Marib, scoring major gains in the area for the first time in years, an army spokesperson said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili said that government troops controlled the center of Rahabah district after heavy clashes with Houthis, who retreated to neighboring areas. The army had killed, wounded and captured dozens of rebel fighters during the latest clashes in Marib, he added.

“The battles will continue until we take full control of Rahabah district.”

Local tribesmen first announced the liberation of Rahabah on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after dozens of fighters stormed a building that hosted government offices.

Combatants posed for pictures outside the building as other armed men retrieved weapons and vehicles abandoned by the Houthis, witnesses said.

Backed by massive air support from the Arab coalition, the Yemeni army and tribesmen have applied defensive and attrition tactics in Marib since earlier this year to push back a major Houthi offensive on the oil-rich city.

Thousands have been killed in battle, with the rebels failing to make major advances toward Marib.

Local army officials and experts said the liberation of Rahabah would put troops closer to Sanaa province and enable them to send military reinforcements to neighboring Al-Bayda.

Pushing the Houthis from Rahabah, which sits along a key road that links Sanaa with Marib, would help the army cut the militia’s supply lines to fighters in Marib’s Serwah district.

Local media on Thursday reported that the Houthis had amassed troops nearby, preparing for a counterattack to recapture Rahabah and other liberated areas in Jabal Murad district.

Majili said that government troops pushed back many assaults by the Houthis in Al-Mashjah and Al-Kasara, west of Marib, as the rebels pressed to break the army’s defenses. He hailed the coalition’s warplanes for destroying dozens of Houthi fighters, military vehicles, and weapons.

Experts said the army should now focus on securing liberated areas in Marib from predicted counterattacks by the Houthis and defuse landmines instead of pushing into new areas.

Troops suffered major defeats in Al-Bayda after the Houthis recaptured Al-Zaher district through a brief counterattack.

Lebanon PM-designate Saad Hariri steps down after months of deadlock

Lebanon PM-designate Saad Hariri steps down after months of deadlock
Updated 30 min 33 sec ago
Agencies

Lebanon PM-designate Saad Hariri steps down after months of deadlock

Lebanon PM-designate Saad Hariri steps down after months of deadlock
  • ‘I excused myself from forming the government. God help the country,’ Hariri said, before walking away
  • Aoun said that Hariri was not ready to discuss any changes to the government proposal he submitted
Updated 30 min 33 sec ago
Agencies

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down Thursday, nine months after he was named to the post by the parliament, citing “key differences” with the country’s president.
The development is likely to plunge the country further into chaos and uncertainty. Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world in 150 years.
“It is clear we will not be able to agree with his Excellency the President,” Hariri said after meeting Aoun for barely 20 minutes. “That is why I excuse myself from government formation and God help the country.”
Hariri met Wednesday with Aoun after weeks of a stalemate in renewed efforts to resolve the political deadlock and following a quick trip to Cairo, a close ally. He proposed a new 24-minister Cabinet and said he expected a response from Aoun by Thursday. There were reports this was a last-ditch effort by Hariri.
Hariri, 51, resigned from his post in October 2019 in a bow to nationwide protests which had demanded major reforms and condemned the entire political class. A year later, he was named once again to the post by parliament amid a crippling economic crisis and months after the massive Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut’s port that compounded the country’s woes. More than 200 people died in the blast that defaced the city and injured thousands. An investigation continues into what caused it.
But since Hariri was again named premier-designate, a power struggle has emerged between him on one side and Aoun and his son-in-law, Gebran Bassil, who heads the largest bloc in parliament, on the other. The top leaders locked horns over the shape of the government while the country’s economic problems, unfolding since late 2019, worsened.
The disagreement was over who has more clout over the next Cabinet, which would oversee critical reforms and elections. The two sides have since been trading blame over who was responsible for the deadlock.
“I excused myself from forming the government. God help the country,” Hariri said, before walking away. 

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Lebanese leaders seemed unable to find a solution to the crisis that they had created, calling the failure to form a cabinet another terrible incident.
The secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said the ramifications of the step would be serious.
The World Bank has described Lebanon’s depression as one of the sharpest in modern history. The currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value in two years; poverty has spread and there have been crippling fuel shortages, prompting growing fears of social unrest.
“You can’t ask me to do everything I can and there is another who doesn’t want to sacrifice anything,” Hariri said to local television Al Jadeed in an interview hours after his decision, saying that Aoun had insisted on a blocking minority in any cabinet and that was a main stumbling bloc.
Hariri said Aoun had requested fundamental changes to a cabinet line-up he had presented to him on Wednesday.

In a statement, the presidency said Hariri had refused to discuss any changes and proposed to Aoun that he take an extra day to accept the proposed line-up. “What is the use of one extra day if the door of discussion is closed?” Aoun told him.
The presidency said Aoun would call for consultations with MPs to designate a new prime minister as soon as possible.
Hariri told Al Jadeed television later that his Future Movement would not name any candidates in the consultations.
But there is no obvious alternative for the post, which must be filled by a Sunni in Lebanon’s sectarian system.
Regional and international mediation has failed to bridge the differences between the two sides. European Union Foreign policy Chief, Josep Borrell, said during a visit to Lebanon last month that a power struggle and a case of strong mistrust is at the heart of the fight between the political leaders.
It is not clear who would replace Hariri. The country’s economic troubles have been made worse by the political bickering. The national currency, pegged to the dollar for nearly 30 years, has been in a free fall, losing more than 90 percent of its value since late 2019.
Immediately after news broke of Hariri’s stepping down, the Lebanese pound hit a new low, selling for 20,000 to the dollar on the black market.
Lebanon’s economy has contracted by over 20 percent in 2020, poverty has deepened with more than 55 percent of the population living below the poverty line.

(With AP and Reuters)

Italian FM denies funding Libyan coast guard accused of human rights abuses

Italian FM denies funding Libyan coast guard accused of human rights abuses
Updated 15 July 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

Italian FM denies funding Libyan coast guard accused of human rights abuses

Italian FM denies funding Libyan coast guard accused of human rights abuses
  • The minister’s assurances came in the wake of a plea by several NGOs for Italy to restrain from financing Libyan authorities
  • Italy recently donated a number of its former patrol vessels for use by the Libyan coast guard and has helped with the training of personnel
Updated 15 July 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Italy’s foreign minister has denied funding Libyan coast guard operations in the Mediterranean following claims by charity groups of human rights abuses of migrants and refugees.

During a session of the Italian Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, Luigi Di Maio said Rome “had not, and would not” provide funds for such activities.

The minister’s assurances came in the wake of a plea by several NGOs for Italy to restrain from financing Libyan authorities.

In the parliamentary hearing on Italian military missions abroad, including the country’s presence in Libya, Di Maio added: “Strengthening of the Libyan authorities’ capacity to conduct search and rescue operations in their own areas of responsibility, respecting international norms, is one of the lines pursued by the (Italian) government.”

Italy recently donated a number of its former patrol vessels for use by the Libyan coast guard and has helped with the training of personnel.

Addressing deputies, Di Maio said: “It fits into the framework of initiatives to encourage a management (of migrant flows) that is more respectful of international standards on irregular flows (by Libya), and to combat the trafficking of human beings.”

He pointed out that he and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had attended several meetings over recent months with Libyan authorities during which the issues were discussed.

More than 100 associations joined a protest outside the building where the parliamentary session was being held.

Erasmo Palazzotto, an MP from the Italian left-wing LeU party supporting Draghi’s Cabinet, told Arab News: “We denounce the responsibility of Italian authorities in the constant massacre of migrant people in the central Mediterranean and in the cycle of violence, exploitation, and violation of human rights systematically endured by migrants and refugees in Libya.”

The NGOs have demanded “absolute guarantees” on the respect of human rights.

“Any cooperation with Libyan authorities must be stopped unless concrete guarantees on the protection of human rights of migrants and refugees are granted; we say no to support and cooperation with the Libyan coast guard aimed at forced pushbacks in Libya,” Palazzotto said.

He called for “a plan providing for the immediate evacuation of people held in Libyan detention centers and the extension of regular entry channels for migrant people and refugees,” along with, “the restoration of an institutional system for search and rescue (operations) in the central Mediterranean and the recognition of the essential role undertaken by NGOs in the safeguarding of lives at sea.”

Democratic party MP, Laura Boldrini, highlighted an incident reported by non-profit rescue group Sea-Watch on June 30, in which the Libyan coast guard — using a vessel donated by the Italian government — was allegedly seen firing live ammunition at a migrant boat in an apparent attempt to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean to Europe.

She said: “The Italian Parliament cannot be deaf and blind regarding the unscrupulous methods used by the Libyan coast guard. Shooting at a boat full of people is a criminal operation.”

The parliamentary session passed a resolution to increase Italy’s engagement in the EU naval force Mediterranean operation (IRINI) — that helps in the training of the Libyan coast guard and navy and the disruption of human smuggling and trafficking — so as to limit Italian direct cooperation with the Libyan coast guard.

The resolution, approved by the Italian Chamber of Deputies, said: “This will allow to consolidate the role of Italy in Libya, rationalize the structure of command, and strengthen the European role.”

Iraq, US discuss potential withdrawal of foreign combat forces

Iraq, US discuss potential withdrawal of foreign combat forces
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

Iraq, US discuss potential withdrawal of foreign combat forces

Iraq, US discuss potential withdrawal of foreign combat forces
  • Iraq is set to hold early parliamentary elections in October
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraq and the US discussed Thursday “the mechanisms for the withdrawal of combat forces” during a meeting of senior officials. 

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met with US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk to discuss these mechanism and the “transition to a new phase of strategic cooperation that develops the relationship between the two countries and enhances Iraq’s security and sovereignty,” a statement released by Kadhimi’s office said. 

During the meeting, both men also touched on coordination and joint cooperation in various fields and preparations for holding the next round of strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America.

Kadhimi then discussed with the American delegation the expansion of cooperation in the economic, cultural and commercial fields as well ways to better confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Iraq is set to hold early parliamentary elections in October.

