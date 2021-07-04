You are here

Roadmap to end Libyan conflict in jeopardy as delegates fail to agree on election proposals

Libyan delegates attend a meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva on February 1, 2021. (AFP file photo)
Libyan delegates attend a meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva on February 1, 2021. (AFP file photo)
Updated 04 July 2021
AP

  • Some LPDF members rejected the UN mission's proposal to vote on suggestions to keeping the current government in power, and only holding legislative polls
  • US special envoy for Libya accuses “several members” of the forum of trying to insert “poison pills” to ensure elections will not happen
CAIRO: Libyan delegates failed to agree on a legal framework to hold presidential and parliamentary elections later this year, the UN said on Saturday, putting an agreed-upon roadmap to end the conflict there in jeopardy.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), a 75-member body from all walks of life in Libya, concluded its five days of talks in a hotel outside Geneva on Friday, the UN support mission in Libya said.

Participants in the UN-brokered talks discussed several proposals for a constitutional basis for the elections, including some that were not consistent with the roadmap that set the vote on Dec. 24. Others sought to establish preconditions to hold elections as planned, the mission said.

The UN mission said the LPDF members have created a committee tasked with bridging the gap among the proposals put before the forum. But the deadlock remained.

“It is regrettable,” said Raisedon Zenenga, the mission’s coordinator. “The people of Libya will certainly feel let down as they still aspire to the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights in presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24.”

The mission urged forum members to continue consultations to agree on “a workable compromise and cement what unites them.” It warned that proposals which “do not make the elections feasible and possible to hold elections on 24 December will not be entertained.”

“This is not the outcome that many of us had hoped for, but it is the better outcome given the options that were on the table,” Elham Saudi, a forum member, wrote on Twitter. “This only delays the battle, but does not resolve the issues.”

Over two dozen LPDF members criticized the UN mission for its proposal that the forum vote on suggestions that included keeping the current government in power, and only holding legislative polls.

Richard Norland, the US special envoy for Libya, accused “several members” of the forum of apparently trying to insert “poison pills” to ensure elections will not happen “either by prolonging the constitutional process or by creating new conditions that must be met for elections to occur.” “We hope the 75 Libyans in the LPDF will re-dedicate themselves to allowing the 7 million Libyans throughout the country to have a voice in shaping Libya’s future,” he said.

Christian Buck, director of Middle East and North Africa at the German Foreign Ministry, urged the LPDF members to stick to the roadmap to elections in December.

“Any postponement would open doors to dangerous scenarios,” he tweeted, without elaborating.

The government, led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, was appointed by the forum in a vote mired in corruption allegations.

Topics: Libya Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF)

Saudi Arabia delivers diesel supplies for Yemen’s Mahra power stations

Saudi Arabia delivers diesel supplies for Yemen’s Mahra power stations
Updated 34 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia delivers diesel supplies for Yemen’s Mahra power stations

Saudi Arabia delivers diesel supplies for Yemen’s Mahra power stations
  • Shipment will reduce daily blackouts and will help the government save funds for developmental projects
Updated 34 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has delivered diesel supplies in Mahra governorate of Yemen, which will be used to fuel power stations there.

The fuel delivery, made through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), involved the transport of 4,000 metric tons by the sea and 1,500 tons by land, a report from state news Saba said.

The shipment will reduce daily blackouts and will help the government save funds for developmental projects, it added.

Such donation would meet the monthly needs of the governorate, a separate report from Saudi news agency SPA meanwhile noted.

The SDRPY in April signed a $422 million agreement with the Yemeni government to supply oil derivatives of up to 1.260 million tons to operate more than 80 power stations in the conflict-ridden country,

The grant was intended to serve the Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering, support the economy and develop infrastructure, SPA earlier reported.

Nearly 3,300 tons of diesel have been delivered to Hadramaut to help the governorate meet its energy demands.

Saudi Arabia fulfilled its shipment of oil derivatives earlier in May, involving 909,591 tons of diesel and 351,304 tons of fuel oil.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Rebel-held Syria shifts power — toward solar

A man and his son stand near a solar panel installed on the rooftop of their house in the village of Killi, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. (AFP / Aaref Watad)
A man and his son stand near a solar panel installed on the rooftop of their house in the village of Killi, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. (AFP / Aaref Watad)
Rebel-held Syria shifts power — toward solar

A man and his son stand near a solar panel installed on the rooftop of their house in the village of Killi, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. (AFP / Aaref Watad)
  • UNDP says at least 90 percent lack a stable power supply across Syria
  • In rebel areas, there is little hope of state-provided electricity
KILLI, Syria: Huge solar panels poke out of pumpkin and tomato fields in Syria’s rebel-held northwest, where after infrastructure was destroyed during a decade of war, many have switched to renewable energy.
“We used to rely on diesel-powered generators, but it was a struggle with fuel shortages and price hikes,” said Khaled Mustafa, one of dozens of farmers who set up panels in the Idlib region.
“So we opted for solar power instead,” he said.
More than three million people live in the Idlib region in Syria’s northwest, much of which is controlled by jihadist forces and other rebels.
Across Syria, at least 90 percent lack a stable power supply, according to the United Nations’ Development Programme (UNDP).
In rebel areas, there is little hope of state-provided electricity.
Instead, the dark blue silicon panels have become common — installed on roofs, in hospitals or between tents in massive displacement camps.
Once small and smoky diesel generators used to power many homes.
But with regular fuel shortages sending prices soaring, solar panels are now viewed as a cheaper, more efficient and reliable alternative.
In Mustafa’s plot, solar panels hooked to rotating metal plates turn to follow the movement of the sun. 

Solar panels are installed in agricultural fields in the village of Killi, Idlib province, Syria. (AFP / Aaref Watad)


They are among 200 solar panels purchased two years ago by an agricultural cooperative of nearly 20 farmers, costing some $4,000.
The panels power water pumps from a well, irrigating three hectares (seven acres) of cooperative farmland, as well as neighboring fields.
“Even if (state) electricity is restored, solar energy will remain cheaper,” said Mustafa.

Renewable energy sources
Syria’s electricity production was slashed by at least half during the conflict, but as fighting has calmed, renewable energy sources have increased, the UN says.
“Since armed clashes have decreased, and most of the country is in a more stable situation, solar energy production has spiked as a valid alternative,” UNDP said.
In regime-controlled areas, solar panels provide power for both homes and public institutions like universities.
As for those under rebel control, one survey found eight percent used solar as the main source of power in their homes, according to a report in the Education and Conflict Review, published by Britain’s University College London.
It also found a tenth of people used solar for heating water, and a third of people used solar as a secondary source of power, for lighting and charging batteries.

Workers store solar panels to be sold in a shop in the town of Dana, Idlib province, Syria, on June 10, 2021.  (AFP / Aaref Watad)

In the rebel-held town of Dana, shimmering solar power installations cover rooftops.
“Sales increased by 300 percent between 2018 and 2021,” said solar panel salesman Abdulhakim Abdul Rahman. Farmers account for most of his clients.
A single agricultural project can require “100 panels, sometimes even 500,” the trader said.
Abdul Rahman said the panels he imports — mostly from Turkey, but also from Germany and China — can last up to 20 years.

Vital for hospitals
In his small apartment, Zakariya Sinno turns on a ceiling fan and blasts Syrian revolutionary anthems from a loudspeaker to show off the power of his solar set-up.
Like many of his neighbors, he has installed three panels on his roof.
“It’s enough to power the fridge, the washing machine, and lighting,” said Sinno.
Hospitals have also installed solar panels.
In 2017, the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) launched its “Syria Solar” initiative to introduce renewable power for Idlib’s hospitals.
It has since installed 480 panels in one general hospital, and 300 others in a separate orthopaedic facility.
It has also helped more than 40 other clinics in Idlib and northern Aleppo with technical assistance, so they can install solar systems.
Even if fuel shortages mean generators grind to a halt, solar power keeps “sensitive hospital departments, namely intensive care units, operating rooms and emergency departments” functional, said Talal Kanaan, a founder of the Syria Solar initiative.
“With solar energy, you can cover between 30 to 40 percent of the hospital’s energy consumption,” he said.
 

Topics: solar energy Idlib Syria

Delta variant COVID-19 cases rise in Lebanon

On Friday, the latest daily figure of people infected with COVID-19 was 210, including 147 local cases, with the rest coming from abroad. (AFP/File)
On Friday, the latest daily figure of people infected with COVID-19 was 210, including 147 local cases, with the rest coming from abroad. (AFP/File)
Delta variant COVID-19 cases rise in Lebanon

On Friday, the latest daily figure of people infected with COVID-19 was 210, including 147 local cases, with the rest coming from abroad. (AFP/File)
  • Hospital chief warns ‘open-door policy’ to bring in hard currency contributing to spread
BEIRUT: The number of people infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lebanon has risen to 9 in the past two days. The caretaker government’s minister of health, Hamad Hassan, said on Saturday the cases “came from abroad,” adding: “The ministry’s efforts are focused on containing these infections.”

Hassan urged all Lebanese to get vaccinated, appealing to them to “maintain what Lebanon has achieved by adhering to preventive measures, which are the duty of all.”
Lebanon has witnessed a remarkable decline in the number of daily COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks, and has seen its travel status altered by several European countries.
On Friday, the latest daily figure of people infected with COVID-19 was 210, including 147 local cases, with the rest coming from abroad. Only two deaths were recorded, with just 15 people placed on ventilators.
However, according to Ministry of Health statistics, the number of Lebanese people registered on the country’s vaccination platform is just 27 percent. The percentage of those who have received a first dose reached 20.5 percent, while those who received the second dose is currently 10.4 percent.
Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, meanwhile, is witnessing unprecedented numbers of Lebanese returning from abroad to spend their summer vacation at home, which prompted the authorities to take strict measures to reduce the transmission of the virus.
The medical community warned continued influx of people mixed with insufficient screening could lead to a rise in cases.
Dr. Eid Azar, a specialist in infectious diseases, said: “There is a similarity (in situations) between June 2020 and June 2021. People are coming to spend summer (vacations) after a long period.
“The delta variant has begun to infiltrate Lebanon, and it is unacceptable that surveillance remains unprofessional.”

HIGHLIGHT

Lebanon has witnessed a remarkable decline in the number of daily COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks, and has seen its travel status altered by several European countries.

The director of the Hariri Governmental University Hospital, Dr. Firas Al-Abyad, said: “Lebanon is currently implementing an open-door policy in an attempt to bring in hard currency.”
Dr. Abdul Rahman Bizri, head of the National Committee for the Administration of the Coronavirus Vaccine, told Arab News: “It was the American University of Beirut laboratory that revealed the arrival of the delta variant in the country.
“Earlier infections might have arrived before but we did not know about them, which means that the matter will remain doubtful until we are sure of the extent of the spread of the delta variant. This variant is a natural mutation of the virus.”
Bizri added: “We are targeting young people who have registered on the platform. There are a million registered citizens and we have not yet targeted them. The vaccines that we give are sufficient to prevent the new variant.”Assem Araji MP, who heads Lebanon’s parliamentary health committee, said: “This variant has been observed in 100 countries, and Lebanon is among them. It is required to adhere to preventive measures, speed up the pace of the vaccination campaign, regulate the arrivals into Lebanon, and adhere to home quarantine until PCR test results arrive. These are essential to protect the country.”
Al-Abyad also expressed his concern about the situation. He told Arab News: “The number of hospital admissions has started increasing. Yesterday (Friday), the rate of positive tests at Hariri Governmental University Hospital was 4 percent, the highest rate in several weeks. Two new cases were recorded among healthcare workers who had been fully vaccinated.”
Al-Abyad pointed out that “most of the new cases diagnosed in the hospital are among young people who did not receive the vaccine.”
He warned that “increased activities will lead to a greater spread of the infection. When the numbers start to rise, it will be too late to regain control, and vaccines alone will not save us.”
Last February, Lebanon began vaccinating its population, and is still targeting individuals over 50 years of age, by holding marathon inoculations during weekends targeting remote areas where people have not registered to receive the vaccine.

Topics: Coronavirus

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank clashes

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank clashes
Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank clashes

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank clashes
  • The ministry identified the slain man as Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, from Qusra village near Nablus city
  • Hassan was shot in the chest as residents confronted settlers who stormed the village from a nearby settlement
RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man Saturday evening during clashes in the occupied West Bank.
The ministry identified the slain man as Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, from Qusra village near Nablus city.
The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Hassan was shot in the chest as residents confronted settlers who stormed the village from a nearby settlement. It said Israeli troops accompanied the settlers.
Palestinians have been holding weekly protests against the expansion of Israeli settlements at several locations of the West Bank.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.
Nearly 500,000 Israelis live in more than 130 authorized settlements and dozens of outposts across the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinians and much of the international community view all settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace.

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Yemenis express hope that new UN envoy will help to end war

Hans Grundberg. (Photo/Twitter)
Hans Grundberg. (Photo/Twitter)
Yemenis express hope that new UN envoy will help to end war

Hans Grundberg. (Photo/Twitter)
  • Activists say Houthi rights abuses must end
ALEXANDRIA: Yemenis have expressed hope for a deal to end the war, amid reports that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will name a new envoy to the country.

Politicians, rights activists and experts want the new envoy, tipped to be EU Ambassador to Yemen Hans Grundberg, to apply an inclusive approach for mediation between the warring parties.

Abu Bakr Al-Qirbi, Yemen’s former foreign minister, hailed the Swedish national as an experienced envoy with knowledge about the complications of the crisis as he had been working as a diplomat in the country for years.

A good knowledge of the region and its conflicts, a deep understanding of the Yemeni issue as ambassador to the country, and being aware of the obstacles and mistakes of previous envoys may help Grundberg get out of obstacles and failures, Al-Qirbi tweeted. He said the new envoy had to cooperate with regional forces to succeed in reaching an agreement that would end the war.

Activists said the envoy should focus on ending Houthi rights abuses and secure the release of hundreds of war prisoners.

“We strongly demand he personally pay attention to the issue of abducted and detained women in Houthi prisons and to provide them with psychological and legal support,” Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj, chair of the Mothers of Abductees Association, an umbrella organization for thousands of female relatives of war prisoners, told Arab News.

FASTFACT

The Yemeni government had not been officially informed about the name of the new UN envoy.

The outgoing envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths was appointed in Feb. 2018 but he, like previous envoys before him, failed to convince the Yemeni parties to strike a deal to end the war.

However his biggest achievement might be brokering the Stockholm Agreement, which defused a major offensive by government forces on the western city of Hodeidah through which most of the country’s humanitarian and food supplies enter.

He also sponsored an inmate swap between the government and Houthis that led to the freedom of more than 1,000 war prisoners.

Yassin Saeed Noaman, Yemen’s ambassador to the UK, said Grundberg would succeed in brokering a peace deal in Yemen if the EU used its relationship with Iran to pressure the Houthis to accept peace initiatives.

“Some hope can be expected that this huge European bloc will play a positive role in its relationship with Iran, which alone has the power to put pressure on the Houthis,” Noaman added.

In Riyadh, the Yemeni government had not been officially informed about the name of the new UN envoy, a senior government official told Arab News on Saturday.

Yemen experts argued that the new envoy would inherit a difficult situation as his predecessor had exhausted all options to convince factions to accept peace ideas.

“The world awaits the announcement of a new envoy whose mandate will be to find a swift path to peace where no obvious one exists,” Elana DeLozier, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said on Friday. “The path is more likely to be a long, hard slog that requires a renewed focus on laying the groundwork for sustainable peace.”

Others advised the UN to expand talks to end the war beyond the government and Houthis and to include other parties such as women and leaders of military units and politicians.

“The Crisis Group has long advocated for the UN to expand the talks beyond the two-party framework,” Peter Salisbury, a senior Yemen analyst at the International Crisis Group, said last month. “It should include militia leaders and politicians who can make a ceasefire stick, as well as organizations, particularly women-led groups.”

Salisbury advised the new envoy to spend more time shuttling between Yemeni cities, mediating between different factions and groups instead of traveling between regional and international capitals.

“UN member states should press the new envoy to spend as much time in Yemen as possible, consulting widely among, and even mediating between, a range of groups,” he added.

 

 

Topics: Yemen

Related

Special Yemeni parties support Saudi call for adherence to Riyadh Agreement
Middle-East
Yemeni parties support Saudi call for adherence to Riyadh Agreement
Saudi Arabia calls on Yemen, Southern Transitional Council ‘to respond urgently’ to Riyadh Initiative
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia calls on Yemen, Southern Transitional Council ‘to respond urgently’ to Riyadh Initiative

