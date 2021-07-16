Makkah Grand Mosque ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stopped issuing prayer permits in the Grand Mosque, starting Friday, in preparation for Hajj to receive pilgrims.
Prayer permits will be issued again starting July 24, the ministry said.
The yearly pilgrimage to Makkah is considered the world's largest human gathering, with almost 2.5 million pilgrims in 2019.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Hajj is restricted to 60,000 pilgrims, all coming from within the Kingdom.
Last year, only 1,000 pilgrims were allowed as the world reeled in uncertainty as the pandemic first struck.
The Ministry of Health has stressed the importance of adhering to precautionary measures in family gatherings during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, such as wearing a mask, avoiding shaking hands and keeping a safe distance to limit the spread of the disease and to preserve the health and safety of all members of society.
On Thursday, the Health Ministry announced that more than 21 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia through more than 580 vaccination sites across the Kingdom.
Even then, new infections have continued worldwide as variants of the disease have emerged.
Saudi Arabia reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 8,035.
There were 1,165 new cases, meaning that 506,125 people in the country have contracted the disease. A total of 11,172 cases remained active, of which 1,429 are in critical condition.
Residents excited for Saudi summer tourism program
Updated 15 July 2021
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Saudis and expats have expressed their excitement about exploring the destinations featured in the Saudi Tourism Authority’s summer program.
The program, which began on June 24 and runs through to September, covers approximately 500 tourist experiences and 11 destinations across the Kingdom.
Yasmin Mohiuddin, a Bangladeshi expat who is a keen traveler, said she was looking forward to the program.
“Pre-COVID-19, when Saudi Seasons were going on, I enjoyed all of it. Unfortunately, the following year, the whole world faced a pandemic and Saudi Seasons could not take place. I hope this time it is bigger (with) lively vibes. I am sure Riyadh, AlUla, and Tabuk won’t be enjoyable during the heat.
“Taif, Al-Baha, and such regions with pleasant weather conditions during summer will be a hit, where visitors will enjoy the ambiance and sites altogether. If it is anything like the Saudi Seasons, I would sign up for them myself.”
The “Our Summer, Our Mood” campaign targets local and international visitors.
Jeddah, Umluj, and King Abdullah Economic City will have their shores open for tourists.
The mountainous regions of Taif, Al-Baha, and Asir offer thrilling activities. Other places, like Tabuk, AlUla, Riyadh, and Al-Ahsa, have thousands of years worth of history and promise a memorable experience for heritage geeks and enthusiasts.
Fahad Naseem, a 32-year-old expat, said he was glad the government was taking such initiatives to promote local tourism.
“Previously, there was not enough range of hotels and activities when traveling to these places. Now that the government is pushing tourism again, I am hoping that these places will become more and more interesting.”
Some people were simply excited about being able to travel again.
Amna Khalid, a 23-year-old Saudi student, said: “As long as I am in an environment that is safe, I absolutely cannot wait. University this year has been very stressful and I miss going to places like AlUla and Taif. It is even more exciting because I know that the authorities have had time to step up the destinations and make them world-class.”
Further information about the program is available on the Visit Saudi website or the Visit Saudi app.
It is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and helps develop destinations, provide investment opportunities, create permanent and seasonal jobs for locals, and contribute to social and economic development. These efforts will also cement Saudi Arabia’s position as a prominent tourist destination.
The program comes as a second luxury liner is about to start operating from Jeddah for this year’s holiday cruise season.
The Scenic Eclipse, which can carry up to 228 passengers, will sail from Jeddah between July 17 and Dec. 9, with destinations including Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, Aqaba in Jordan, and Port Ghalib Marina in Egypt, which is close to the historical sites of Luxor.
Saudi performing arts chiefs unveil major plans to boost theater sector
Authority will work to establish partnerships to create advanced theater industry that meets goals of Vision 2030
Updated 15 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi performing arts chiefs on Wednesday raised the curtain on an ambitious new strategy to create a thriving theater industry in the Kingdom.
The Theater and Performing Arts Authority has unveiled plans aimed at promoting Saudi talent, job opportunities, and standards of entertainment in the sector.
The authority’s chief executive officer, Sultan Al-Bazai, said: “Our main mission is to stimulate the development and growth of the theater and performing arts sector by empowering Saudi talents to build successful careers and create content that inspires audiences.”
Alongside an employee awareness campaign about the strategy, he pointed out that the authority would be working to establish partnerships in the sector to create an advanced Saudi theater industry that met the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Culture.
The initiative, backed by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, was launched in the presence of Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Al-Bazai, and other prominent figures.
Fayez said: “This strategy has been set, among its objectives, to provide support in different models, care for infrastructure, and societal and geographical access to each city, in addition to a comprehensive development of the sector with all its components, on top of which is the development of talents and capabilities that abound in the Kingdom.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us until we reach the establishment of a great theatrical industry that perpetuates our culture, documents our stories, expresses our concerns, our arts, and our ambitions.
“We also have a lot of challenges to overcome in providing empowerment opportunities for all fields that fall within the scope of theater and performing arts, in order to achieve the goals and outputs that everyone aspires to,” he added.
The strategy will cover all forms of performing arts including theater, dance, circus shows, stand-up comedy, street and motion performances, and opera. It will also encompass venues, content, production, and the prevalence of the culture of performing arts in the Kingdom.
The authority’s vision, according to its website, was “to create inspiring performances with exceptional talents on every stage.”
Its key aims were to enhance the quantity and diversity of content, increase the number and variety of local productions, improve access to the theater and performing arts sector, raise appreciation levels among members of the public and practitioners, and generate audience demand.
In meeting the objectives, the authority would be looking to create an effective theater space for Saudi talent, strengthen the sector’s contribution to economic growth, promote culture as a way of life, and boost levels of professionalism and creativity.
A total of 26 initiatives to develop the sector will be implemented in stages through to 2030. They will include talent development involving education, training, talent-spotting, school theater, traditional dance, cultural business incubators, theater academies, career development schemes, graduate recruitment, and sector awards.
Work to upgrade the country’s performing arts infrastructure, national theater, and Riyadh theater district will also be undertaken, and funding will be made available to help support local productions, the staging and hosting of shows, and the financing of events and content.
On modern technology, the strategy will introduce an innovation support program and multi-screen initiative. And to drive audience figures, the authority intends to subsidize ticket prices, carry out audience satisfaction surveys, promote critical reviews of theater performances, raise awareness of local and international works, and encourage community participation and cultural tourism.
Through the provision of educational and training courses, officials hope that around 4,500 graduate performers and 4,200 qualified trainees will emerge.
Who's Who: Dr. Hashem bin Abdullah Al-Makrami, general manager at KSA's Institute of Public Administration
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News
Dr. Hashem bin Abdullah Al-Makrami has been the general manager for planning and quality at the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) since June 2018. He also manages various departments, including the institute’s project management office, innovation and business process development, and partnerships and cooperation.
Al-Makrami received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Abdul Aziz University in 2001. Six years later, he got a master’s degree in information technology from Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia. In 2015, he obtained a doctorate in information systems from Queensland University of Technology, also in Australia.
Prior to his current post, he served for nearly 18 months, beginning in January 2017, as director of the IPA’s strategic planning department. Between January 2015 and January 2017, he managed the institute’s distance training center.
As general manager for planning and quality, Al-Makrami leads the department in setting and advancing strategies and developing review procedures to monitor the progress of the strategic plans. He also supports the objectives of the IPA through effective planning. Additionally, he develops action plans to meet departmental requirements and ensures that operations are conducted in line with the institute’s vision and mission.
His job duties as an assistant professor include preparing and delivering regular IT training to government employees. He also designs curricula for training plans to foster learning, stimulates class discussions, and ensures trainer engagement. Moreover, he contributes to the development, planning and implementation of fine training materials.
Saudi Arabia confirms 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,165 new cases
The Kingdom said 907 patients recovered in past 24 hours
Police in Tabuk and Qassim arrested 40 people for flouting quarantine rules
Updated 42 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 15 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,035.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,165 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 506,125 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 11,172 remain active and 1,429 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 313, followed by Makkah with 265, the Eastern Province with 185, Asir recorded 122, and Madinah confirmed 56 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 907 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 486,918.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 23,420,405 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 105,607 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Safety violators arrested
Meanwhile, police in Tabuk said they arrested 15 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19, while police in Qassim said they arrested 25 people for violating quarantine instructions.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
Spain has added Saudi Arabia to the list of safe countries to receive tourists from without medical certificates, PCR certificate or a recovery certificate. Insurance is not required, either.
The Saudi embassy said that this came into force on July 12. It said Saudis wishing to go to Spain need to fill out the Spanish Ministry of Health’s form through the SpTH application or the electronic portal.
The Kingdom is one of 11 countries declared a safe country according to the Spanish classification.
In 2020, the Wego Travel website ranked the Kingdom among the “safe places to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, coming sixth in the world, the only country to be chosen from the Middle East.
Third Saudi plane carrying COVID-19 aid arrives in Tunisia
The plane, which landed in the capital, Tunis, was carrying medical supplies and protective equipment
The Saudi medical aid had begun to make its way to public hospitals in various cities across the country
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: A third plane carrying medical supplies to help combat the spread of COVID-19 arrived in Tunisia on Thursday on an air bridge set up by Saudi Arabia.
The plane, which was flown by a team from the Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), was sent following directives from King Salman after a plea for aid from Tunisian President Kais Saied during a phone call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.
Tunisia is struggling to contain the virus with its health system under pressure, and both Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and Parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi have contracted the disease in recent days.
The plane, which landed in the capital, Tunis, was carrying medical supplies and protective equipment.
A Saudi aircraft loaded with medical equipment and supplies arrived at Tunis-Carthage International Airport to help support efforts against the #Covid19 pandemic. #TnPR
— Tunisian Presidency - الرئاسة التونسية (@TnPresidency) July 15, 2021
Saudi ambassador to Tunisia Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, Tunisian Minister of Defense Brahim Bartagi, Minister of Health Dr. Fawzi Al-Mahdi, and the president’s chief of staff Nadia Akacha, received the plane on the tarmac.
Bartagi said that the Kingdom sent high-precision equipment and advanced technology, which would improve the capability of public hospitals to receive patients, adding that the Kingdom “generously offered to send a large number of medical and treatment devices, vaccines and other necessary materials.”
Nissaf Ben Alya, spokeswoman for the Tunisian health ministry, praised the assistance provided by the Kingdom to support Tunisia in this critical situation and to support the efforts of the Ministry of Health to confront the spread of the virus, adding that the Saudi leadership responded quickly and rapidly intervened with the ongoing health crisis in Tunisia.
She said that the Saudi medical aid had begun to make its way to public hospitals in various cities across the country.