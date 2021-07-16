US calls resignation of Lebanon PM-designate ‘disappointing’

You are here

Lebanese army take cover behind shields as they deploy during a protest in Beirut on Thursday after PM-designate Saad al-Hariri abandoned his effort to form a new government. (REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir)
AFP

  • Blinken says Lebanon’s "political class has squandered the last nine months"
WASHINGTON: The United States said Thursday’s resignation of Saad Hariri as Lebanon’s prime minister-designate was disappointing.
“It is critical that a government committed and able to implement priority reforms be formed now,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after Hariri abandoned his efforts to form a government nine months after accepting the challenge.
The country is deep in crisis and international donors remain adamant that a government must be established before they can provide funding.
But political squabbling has repeatedly stymied such efforts and sent the currency to unprecedented lows that leave imported medicine and fuel increasingly unaffordable.
“Lebanon’s political class has squandered the last nine months,” Blinken said in a statement.
“The Lebanese economy is in free-fall and the current government is not providing basic services in a reliable fashion,” he added.
“Leaders in Beirut must urgently put aside partisan differences and form a government that serves the Lebanese people.”

 

 

Updated 16 July 2021
AP

  • Minister vows to disrupt human trafficking network from Iraq to Europe
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein pledged on Thursday that his country will investigate human trafficking networks responsible for smuggling hundreds of Iraqis into Europe, specifically to Lithuania from Belarus.

The announcement came after a meeting in Baghdad with visiting Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis. Lithuania, which recently had to declare a state of emergency due to the rising influx of migrants, had appealed on Iraq to act in the matter.

Hussein said Iraq will form a committee with representatives from the Foreign Ministry, Migration Ministry, as well as intelligence and the Civil Aviation Authority to clamp down on the smuggling networks.

He spoke to reporters in a joint press conference with Landsbergis.

Landsbergis said there was a “mutual need” to disrupt the network from Iraq into Europe that was being perpetrated by “malign actors” using criminal elements.

He blamed neighboring Belarus for encouraging migration into Lithuania.

In the past two months, more than 1,500 people have crossed into Lithuania — 20 times more than in the whole of 2020.

In response, Vilnius declared a state of emergency and accused Belarus of organizing border crossings by people, mainly from Iraq.

“An unfriendly country to us, our neighbor, is using migrants, mostly Iraqi people, to pressure my country, to pressure the European Union in order for us to change our policy,” Landsbergis said.

“We feel Iraqi people are becoming a victim of the Belarusian regime,” he said.

Landsbergis added that he had recounted to Hussein some of the testimony collected by Lithuanian authorities from 800 Iraqi migrants about how they were trafficked into Lithuania.

“Iraqi people are being promised an easy trip to Europe, a European paradise of sorts, but the problem is, they end up in a Lithuanian forest in a refugee camp,” he said.

“We think those people were lied to, they had to pay a lot of a money to get to the border.”

Relations between Lithuania and Belarus soured after the August 2020 elections in Minsk, which was won by long-time President Alexander Lukashenko but has been condemned by the West as rigged.

The vote results triggered months of protests and a harsh crackdown on the opposition by Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime.

Hussein said the committee would investigate the issue inside Iraq and take action based on its results.

Migrants in Verebiejai, Lithuania, told The Associated Press earlier this week that they came to Minsk from Baghdad.

“I gave somebody $1,400 to bring me to the woods. I think it was the border. They showed me the way. They told me: go this way. Then I walked,” an unnamed migrant said.

Another told the same story and added that he booked a hotel in Minsk and after that, “started trying” to cross the border into Lithuania.

Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

  • According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, the number of students arrested on Wednesday was around 45, but 12 have since been released and the 33 still in detention were all male
RAMALLAH: The Israeli army said on Thursday it had arrested dozens of Palestinian students in the occupied West Bank it accused of being “terror operatives” of Hamas.

Palestinian sources said that dozens of students from Birzeit University were arrested as they were returning by bus from the village of Turmus Ayya where earlier this month Israeli troops demolished the family home of a Palestinian American awaiting trial on charges of shooting a Jewish student in the West Bank earlier this year.

An Israeli army statement said: “Some of the apprehended terror operatives were directly involved in terror activities, including money transfers, incitement and the organization of Hamas activities” in the West Bank.

A statement late on Wednesday announcing the arrests said “dozens of terror operatives” belonging to “a student cell” at Birzeit University had been detained in a joint operation involving the army, police and the Shin Bet domestic security agency.

An army spokesperson said on Thursday that the Shin Bet had taken over the investigation.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, the number of students arrested on Wednesday was around 45, but 12 have since been released and the 33 still in detention were all male.

It charged that Israel had carried out “systematic arrests” of Palestinian students that had “obstructed the education of hundreds of students.”

Birzeit University in a statement voiced concern over the fate of its students, and condemned the arrests as a breach of international law.

“The university calls on the international community to intervene immediately to secure their release,” it said.

Sterilization will take place daily between those times and, during these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services, it said. (Abu Dhabi Media Office)
Sterilization will take place daily between those times and, during these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services, it said. (Abu Dhabi Media Office)
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi emirate has issued stay-at-home orders starting July 19 for between midnight and 5 a.m. for the launch of a sterilization program, a media office tweet said on Thursday.

Sterilization will take place daily between those times and, during these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services, it said.

The public must stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine and must apply for a movement permit in Abu Dhabi emirate, the announcement added.

The UAE, as of Thursday, had recorded 656,354 cases of the coronavirus with 1,885 deaths, while 634,272 people had recovered from the disease.

Updated 15 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Maj. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili said that government troops controlled the center of Rahabah district after heavy clashes with Houthis
  • Backed by massive air support from the Arab coalition, the Yemeni army and tribesmen have applied defensive and attrition tactics in Marib to push back a major Houthi offensive
ALEXANDRIA: Yemeni troops and local tribesmen seized control of the headquarters of a key district in the central province of Marib, scoring major gains in the area for the first time in years, an army spokesperson said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili said that government troops controlled the center of Rahabah district after heavy clashes with Houthis, who retreated to neighboring areas. The army had killed, wounded and captured dozens of rebel fighters during the latest clashes in Marib, he added.

“The battles will continue until we take full control of Rahabah district.”

Local tribesmen first announced the liberation of Rahabah on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after dozens of fighters stormed a building that hosted government offices.

Combatants posed for pictures outside the building as other armed men retrieved weapons and vehicles abandoned by the Houthis, witnesses said.

Backed by massive air support from the Arab coalition, the Yemeni army and tribesmen have applied defensive and attrition tactics in Marib since earlier this year to push back a major Houthi offensive on the oil-rich city.

Thousands have been killed in battle, with the rebels failing to make major advances toward Marib.

Local army officials and experts said the liberation of Rahabah would put troops closer to Sanaa province and enable them to send military reinforcements to neighboring Al-Bayda.

Pushing the Houthis from Rahabah, which sits along a key road that links Sanaa with Marib, would help the army cut the militia’s supply lines to fighters in Marib’s Serwah district.

Local media on Thursday reported that the Houthis had amassed troops nearby, preparing for a counterattack to recapture Rahabah and other liberated areas in Jabal Murad district.

Majili said that government troops pushed back many assaults by the Houthis in Al-Mashjah and Al-Kasara, west of Marib, as the rebels pressed to break the army’s defenses. He hailed the coalition’s warplanes for destroying dozens of Houthi fighters, military vehicles, and weapons.

Experts said the army should now focus on securing liberated areas in Marib from predicted counterattacks by the Houthis and defuse landmines instead of pushing into new areas.

Troops suffered major defeats in Al-Bayda after the Houthis recaptured Al-Zaher district through a brief counterattack.

Updated 28 min 4 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

  • French foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warns that threats to the fragile political process in the country must be dispelled
  • UN envoy Jan Kubis said many Libyan officials appear unwilling to commit to the agreed timetable for elections
NEW YORK: The French foreign minister on Thursday reminded all those involved in the fragile political process in Libya that anyone who jeopardizes it could face international sanctions.

Jean-Yves Le Drian was presiding over a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the current state of Libya’s road map for resolving years of conflict.

A ceasefire agreement in October last year led to the formation of a transitional government and the scheduling of elections for December this year. But progress has faltered, with factions failing to agree a legal framework for the polls.

Real threats hang over the political process and must be dispelled, Le Drian said, and this must start with an agreement to respect the electoral calendar. He also reiterated that any group that that obstructs this process could face international reprisals.

“I recall that this council was clear in its Resolution 2571 that anyone who jeopardizes the political process may be designated for sanctions,” he said.

Le Drian also called for all foreign fighters to leave the country, as agreed in the ceasefire deal.

The UN’s special envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis, said many Libyan officials appear to be unready to commit to the agreed timetable for elections, and that some are employing tactics designed to obstruct efforts to organize a vote.

Speaking during the session, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said with the support of the UN, Libya’s security and economy have become more stable.
He said that the government formed a ministerial committee to support the upcoming elections on Dec. 24, and allocated the available funds to support the Electoral Commission, despite the lack of approval of the general budget by the House of Representatives. He said failure to adopt the budget impeded the government’s efforts to improve the living conditions of citizens, meet their urgent needs, especially humanitarian ones, and provide the appropriate environment for holding elections.
He added instructions were given to the Ministry of Interior to train 30,000 personnel to help secure polling stations throughout Libya, and to ensure the safety of voters, candidates and the entire electoral process.

Dbeibeh warned that the presence of mercenaries and foreign fighters on Libyan soil is one of the most important obstacles to stability, and appealed to the Security Council to continue efforts to confront the issue with full force and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya.
He said they pose a real danger to the current political process, the efforts to continue the cease-fire, and complete the unification of the military institution, and called for their swift removal.
He called on the international community to support Libya to unify the military and security institution, and to contribute to supporting a comprehensive security strategy, by implementing programs of demobilization, disarmament, reintegration, security sector reform, and border security.
Dbeibeh also said his government was continuing efforts to confront illegal immigrants, but added that the issue must be addressed as a global humanitarian one and cannot be the responsibility of specific countries alone.
He also called on the Security Council to review the sanctions imposed on Libya and to hold accountable those obstructing a political solution in the country.

In a joint statement following the high-level meeting, the 15 members of the Security Council urged the Libyan authorities, including the House of Representatives, to “immediately” agree on a constitutional basis for the elections and to give the High National Election Commission the time and resources it needs to prepare for voting day, in line with the road map developed by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum. It also encouraged the forum to develop its proposals for a free, fair and inclusive electoral process.

The council urged all sides to fully implement the ceasefire agreement, and called on UN member states to comply with the arms embargo on Libya imposed by resolution 1970, and honor their commitment not to interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

Council members expressed “grave concerns” about the effects of the Libyan crisis spilling over into neighboring countries, particularly in the Sahel, through “the illicit transfer, accumulation (and) misuse of weapons and the flow of armed groups and mercenaries.”

During the meeting, they called for the immediate withdrawal from Libya of all foreign combatants and mercenaries. They also emphasized the need to plan for “the disarmament (and) reintegration of armed groups, security-sector reforms and the establishment of a unified, civilian-led security architecture for Libya as a whole.”

Members underscored the importance of ensuring that those responsible for violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws are held accountable.

They also reiterated their concerns about “the smuggling of migrants and refugees, and human trafficking through Libya” and “the dire situation faced by migrants, refugees and internally displaced people, including children” in the country.

