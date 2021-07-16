Megan Fox dons Arab designer for new shoot 

DUBAI: US actress Megan Fox has this week championed an Arab designer, Lebanese footwear maker Andrea Wazen.
The superstar has opted for the Wazen’s lace up “Mandaloun” heels in blue, which have previously been worn by US rapper Cardi B.
Fox wore Wazen’s shoes during a shoot for “Who What Wear,” the California-based fashion brand that produces trend reports, celebrity style guides, wardrobe how-tos and fashion news.
Wazen’s creations have been spotted on a number of A-listers and It-girls across the globe, including Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber.
Arab fashion designers, including Rami Kadi, Nicolas Jebran, Elie Saab and Tony Ward, have been in the spotlight this past week for their show-stopping dresses that international celebrities championed at the Cannes Film Festival.
Gigi Hadid narrates new episode of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid has narrated a new episode of the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever,” she revealed on Instagram.
The catwalk star posted a teaser clip on Instagram on Thursday and wrote: “Had the best time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever — I got your back, Pax!”
In the short video, she said: “This is Paxton Hall-Yoshida. He is a 16-year-old boy from Sherman Oaks, California, and I am model, designer, activist and former 16-year-old from California Gigi Hadid.”
Lebanese illustrator Raphaelle Macaron: ‘Irony’s a big part of my life’
The acclaimed Lebanese illustrator discusses some of her favorite work
Updated 16 July 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Lebanese comic-book artist and illustrator Raphaelle Macaron has become one of the most sought-after artists in the Arab diaspora. Her eye-catching work is reminiscent of the colorful, cartoonish Pop Art movement and vintage Egyptian movie posters. The Beirut-born, Paris-based artist’s inspirations range from current affairs to record sleeves of the Sixties and Seventies. Her illustrations have been commissioned by The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Amnesty International and others.
Macaron’s love of illustration stretches back to her childhood and her mother’s collection of French comic books. Superhero comics and graphic novels from the US soon followed.
“What I like about comics is mostly the fact that they unite two things I love the most — drawing and storytelling,” she told Arab News. Her work takes an often-ironic and humorous look at modern life, and champions influential Arab cultural figures. So, what does it take to create a good piece of illustration? “The term ‘illustrating’ is a precise one,” she explains. “You need to illustrate a thought, a feeling or a political message. A good illustration needs to have a message that is very efficient, very understandable, and creates empathy with the reader.”
Here, Macaron talks us through some of her favorite pieces.
‘Beirut Explosion’ (2020)
This image of the broken glass was the first one I made about the Beirut explosion, one month after it happened. L’Orient Le-Jour, the French-speaking newspaper in Lebanon, asked me to do the illustration. It was difficult, because I literally had no words and no thoughts. I felt I had no purpose and was completely confused. At the time, it was the only image I could come up with because I was not capable of having a punch line or a strong message. I just felt really broken. What was really difficult, being away from Beirut at the time, was trying to understand the gravity of the situation. What I missed the most was being in the streets and being able to have a mental map of the things that do and don’t exist anymore. In my head, it felt like everything was destroyed.
‘Anatomy of a Nightmare’ (2020)
I did this six or seven months after the explosion, after having lived with the thought of it for a longer time, which obviously comes with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. It was part of a project called “Micro-commissions” that was launched by the Beirut Art Center, where they asked five artists to make daily drawings of whichever cycle they were in. I was in the cycle called “I Draw The Line Here.” It’s obviously about the explosion, but I’m just realizing now that it’s not too far from the Edward Said image. It’s also about the inner violence that you can carry along with you in your normal life. I feel like this is a recurring theme in my work: How alive, in both enriching and heavy ways, the inner landscape can be.
Edward Said (2021)
This drawing was initially commissioned by a magazine three weeks before the events in Palestine began. There was an angle in the article that I found very moving, which is the feeling of always going on with your life with that violence and heaviness inside of you. As an expat I really related to that. The article talked about how Said was always conflicted between his academic life in the United States and how he wanted to have a pragmatic view on things. He wanted to talk about the Palestinian cause in terms that the American people would understand. By definition, these terms were flawed and didn’t depict the exact reality. They were depicting him as this person who was torn his whole life. I felt it was interesting to show this contrast; showing him alone with a very violent inner struggle. I regularly use colors to contrast a message and, in this case, Said being in cold, calm colors and having something very bright and intense in his head felt right.
‘Nancy Jazz Pulsations’ (2021)
This was a dream project. I’m a huge music fan and a compulsive record collector. I was asked to create the whole identity of this year’s edition of this music festival in France. It’s a series of five posters, but this is the main one. They all follow the same principle, which is basically a portrait with projections on the face. I wanted to use this opportunity to talk all about my musical references as well. Who can we see? There’s Umm Kulthum, David Bowie, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Moondog, Lauryn Hill, and Kurt Cobain, who was my teenage sweetheart. When I draw posters, typography is one of the most important parts of an illustration; I draw all the fonts that I use.
‘Visit Beirut’ (2018)
I’ve grown a bit tired of this image because it’s been seen so many times, but I wanted to include it. I made it almost four years ago as part of a personal exhibition, which had fake ads for Beirut. They were, for me, so obviously ironic. The point of the exhibition was to basically take the orientalist view of Beirut as being this ‘perfect city’ between the East and the West. It ended up being one of my best-selling prints. It resonated with a lot of people. I feel like this print really represents the tone of my work; there’s a lot of irony and humor. Irony is not just a big part of my work, it’s a big part of my life.
‘Warda’ (2020)
I was asked by Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris to create merchandise for their “Divas Arabes” exhibition. It was a dream for me because I had to make concert posters of three strong women: Umm Kulthum, Fayrouz, and Warda. I remember watching Warda’s concerts and was struck by her outfits and her record covers. She had so many crazy hairstyles. I didn’t know which one to choose. She just looked so awesome all the time. The main focus was trying to fit all her hairstyles into one composition. I had a lot of fun doing it. The typography looks like it comes from a sci-fi movie with the 3D effect.
‘Society Magazine’ (2020)
This was the first cover I did for Society Magazine. It’s close to my heart because I did it during the first lockdown. It was meant to be the first issue after lockdown in France, so it was an important moment for me and for everyone. I put a lot of thought into how I could create a single moment in a scene that captures exactly how we feel about proximity. I was scared of going out, because I didn’t know what the world would be like now. We had to wear masks at that point, which was a crazy thing back then, but now it’s very normal. It was almost cathartic to work on this. Some people thought it was a dramatic drawing. But for me, it was really funny.
‘Midnight in Cairo’ explores the lives of the city’s pioneering female stars
Raphael Cormack tells the tale of Egypt’s ‘explosion of creativity’ in the early 20th century
Updated 16 July 2021
Nourhan Tewfik
LONDON: It is 1917 in a city south of Cairo. An Egyptian actress has just left the stage after performing a play with her troupe. She returns to give a solo encore of her songs to a rapt audience. This woman was the exceptional Mounira Al-Mahdiyya. And she had to do all of this while dressed as a man.
At the time, it was still not socially acceptable for women to perform on stage in Egypt. But Al-Mahdiyya was one of the trailblazers who would help to change that, and pave the way for the many talented Egyptian women who followed her.
“She starts off very early in the 20th century as a singer of old-school (music), but then makes her way through those musicals, ends up headlining her own shows and then going into theater. She puts on the first Arab opera and then records lighter popular songs in the 1920s. She also gets into film,” says Raphael Cormack, British scholar, editor and translator who tells the intriguing story of Al-Mahdiyya, aka Sultanat Al-Tarab, as well as other Egyptian female artists of the inter-war period — including vaudeville star and newspaper founder Rose Al-Youssef and Al-Mahdiyya’s rival, the legendary Umm Kulthum — in his recently released book “Midnight in Cairo: The Divas of Egypt’s Roaring ‘20s.”
Cormack first discovered this fascinating world as a PhD student living in Cairo, researching Egyptian theater.
“I was going through old theater performances and magazines and discovered that there was this whole other world,” he tells Arab News. It was, he admits, “sometimes not as respectable” as the ‘high culture’ focused on by Cairo’s theater critics and literary salons, “but it was a lot more fun, and also put women at the center of the story throughout the world.”
“I tried to (show this world) through the perspective of the female stars whose words and pictures I found in these magazines,” he says of his book.
Cormack relied on memoirs, journals, magazines and periodicals to chart the stories of the divas who made Emad al-Din Street the “center of nightlife” in Downtown Cairo’s Ezbekiyya district. His aim was to show how these performers contributed to “an explosion of creativity” which “too often is restricted to ‘more serious’ literary groups.”
Although eager to highlight the untold lives of these female artists, Cormack was equally keen not to reproduce nostalgic interpretations of this much-feted era. He also tried to steer the focus away from Alexandria as the center of cosmopolitanism, as it is often portrayed by orientalists. Rather, he wanted to tell the story of this buoyant arts scene through the perspective of people who lived in Cairo, spoke Arabic as a native language, and were interacting with people from all kinds of backgrounds.
While very aware of the problems and different power dynamics prevalent in this era, Cormack was still stunned by his discovery of a world were “people were interacting together with some degree of equality and at least without exclusion.”
“In this Arabic-speaking nightlife, there were people creating a different model of cosmopolitanism, one that doesn’t exclude in the way the ordinary story we get from Lawrence Durrell’s “Alexandria Quartet,” for example, excludes Egyptians,” he continued.
Beyond the inclusionary atmosphere of the era, Cormack was also intrigued by how these female artists formed their own theater troupes and toured with them inside Egypt and across the Middle East.
“One example is Egyptian actress Fatma Rushdi whose theater group toured Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and North Africa,” he says. “She took all these texts which were either newly written plays, or adaptations of classical Arabic stories or of European plays, and performed them in the Middle East and in many cities across Egypt.”
Like Al-Mahdiyya, a singer, dancer and actor all at once, these stars were genre-defying — their work an invitation to “reconsider what genre means” when thinking about 1920s Cairo, he says.
What Cormack achieves with his book is much more than just a vivid representation of a group of female artists who were creative, revolutionary and forward-looking. He questions how we think of, classify, and archive art.
“When I was writing the book, I wanted it to speak to people in Egypt, people who knew something about these histories. I hoped they would get how much similarity there is between this period and what’s happening now. I think what’s going on in this book is women facing up to so many things that they have to deal with now globally and in Egypt. That there were possibilities in this period is what makes it an exciting one to look at,” he says.
“But I also wanted to be able to speak to people in Anglophone countries who probably didn’t know that Cairo had any kind of entertainment scene in the 1920s. As I say somewhere in the book, I wanted to show that the Middle East is not just a place of politics and war, that it’s not just a problem to be solved.”
Beirut and Beyond’s new compilation shines spotlight on Lebanese indie talent
Updated 16 July 2021
Adam Grundey
AMSTERDAM: A number of Beirut-based independent artists have contributed new tracks to “Beirut 20/21,” a compilation album released last month by Beirut and Beyond as part of its Musicians Support Program.
Beirut and Beyond launched as a festival in 2013, with the aim of “local and regional development of independent musicians, and promoting their music to the international music scene,” according to co-founder and director Amani Semaan. But after the protests of October 2019, she told Arab News, “we felt the urgency of focusing our efforts on the local scene.” So, the Musicians Support Program was created, and once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that program became even more important. “The purpose was to engage the music community in creative practice during these complex times, and to provide them with immediate and long-term career support,” Semaan explained. This was achieved through commissions for new work and through financial and administrative assistance for the musicians to register their catalogue of work with performance royalties organization SACEM.
The new compilation showcases some of the commissioned work from artists including Aya Metwalli, Dani Shokri and Tarek Khuluki, Elyse Tabet, Jana and Scarlett, Khaled Omran, Kid Fourteen, Kinematik, Wonderland, Serge Yared, Yara Asmar, and more.
“Since we’re not producing the festival this year, this will be our alternative to promote local music to the world,” Semaan said. “It is also a distinct postcard of its time, marking a significant point in Lebanon’s history with honest, independent and artistic musical responses.”
The featured artists were chosen by a committee including the seminal Lebanese indie artist Yasmine Hamdan, musician and composer Khyam Allami, independent consultant Lara Khoury, and Soudabeh Kia, world music advisor at Theatre de la Ville.
“The selection criteria were based mainly on the quality of the artists’ previous work, the gender balance that is always reflected in our activities, and a diversity of genres,” said Semaan. “But we also kept in mind the will to support emerging musicians who show talent and potential.”
Ultimately, the album is an exciting showcase for some of Lebanon’s finest musical talent, displaying “the innovation, the creativity, the quality and the seriousness that these musicians have to develop their careers, as Semaan puts it.
“They are making great efforts to defy all challenges at the moment,” she said. “And we hope that this program and the release can both be of support.”
Saudi performing arts chiefs unveil major plans to boost theater sector
Authority will work to establish partnerships to create advanced theater industry that meets goals of Vision 2030
Updated 15 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi performing arts chiefs on Wednesday raised the curtain on an ambitious new strategy to create a thriving theater industry in the Kingdom.
The Theater and Performing Arts Authority has unveiled plans aimed at promoting Saudi talent, job opportunities, and standards of entertainment in the sector.
The authority’s chief executive officer, Sultan Al-Bazai, said: “Our main mission is to stimulate the development and growth of the theater and performing arts sector by empowering Saudi talents to build successful careers and create content that inspires audiences.”
Alongside an employee awareness campaign about the strategy, he pointed out that the authority would be working to establish partnerships in the sector to create an advanced Saudi theater industry that met the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Culture.
The initiative, backed by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, was launched in the presence of Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Al-Bazai, and other prominent figures.
Fayez said: “This strategy has been set, among its objectives, to provide support in different models, care for infrastructure, and societal and geographical access to each city, in addition to a comprehensive development of the sector with all its components, on top of which is the development of talents and capabilities that abound in the Kingdom.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us until we reach the establishment of a great theatrical industry that perpetuates our culture, documents our stories, expresses our concerns, our arts, and our ambitions.
“We also have a lot of challenges to overcome in providing empowerment opportunities for all fields that fall within the scope of theater and performing arts, in order to achieve the goals and outputs that everyone aspires to,” he added.
The strategy will cover all forms of performing arts including theater, dance, circus shows, stand-up comedy, street and motion performances, and opera. It will also encompass venues, content, production, and the prevalence of the culture of performing arts in the Kingdom.
The authority’s vision, according to its website, was “to create inspiring performances with exceptional talents on every stage.”
Its key aims were to enhance the quantity and diversity of content, increase the number and variety of local productions, improve access to the theater and performing arts sector, raise appreciation levels among members of the public and practitioners, and generate audience demand.
In meeting the objectives, the authority would be looking to create an effective theater space for Saudi talent, strengthen the sector’s contribution to economic growth, promote culture as a way of life, and boost levels of professionalism and creativity.
A total of 26 initiatives to develop the sector will be implemented in stages through to 2030. They will include talent development involving education, training, talent-spotting, school theater, traditional dance, cultural business incubators, theater academies, career development schemes, graduate recruitment, and sector awards.
Work to upgrade the country’s performing arts infrastructure, national theater, and Riyadh theater district will also be undertaken, and funding will be made available to help support local productions, the staging and hosting of shows, and the financing of events and content.
On modern technology, the strategy will introduce an innovation support program and multi-screen initiative. And to drive audience figures, the authority intends to subsidize ticket prices, carry out audience satisfaction surveys, promote critical reviews of theater performances, raise awareness of local and international works, and encourage community participation and cultural tourism.
Through the provision of educational and training courses, officials hope that around 4,500 graduate performers and 4,200 qualified trainees will emerge.