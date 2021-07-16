You are here

Facebook in talks with UK law officials to tackle online racist abuse

Facebook removed more than 25 million hate speech posts from its platform and more than 6 million posts on Instagram. (AFP)
Facebook removed more than 25 million hate speech posts from its platform and more than 6 million posts on Instagram. (AFP)
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

  • Facebook is conducting talks with the United kingdom law enforcement officials to look into online racial abuse against English football players
  • Black players in the England team were subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the Euro final against Italy
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

Facebook Inc. said on Thursday it was in talks with UK law enforcement officials to help support investigations into online racial abuse against English soccer players following their recent loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.
Black players in the England team were subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of the soccer tournament, drawing wide condemnation from the squad’s captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians.
The comments also prompted a police investigation, although critics accused some ministers of hypocrisy for refusing to support a high profile anti-racist stance the players took during the tournament.
Facebook said it was in discussions with Britain’s National Police Chiefs Council, the UK Home Office Football Policing Unit and local police forces to understand how it can support active investigations, while ensuring that valid data requests are submitted.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Wednesday to toughen measures against online hate, banning fans from games if they are found guilty of such offenses and fining social media for failing to remove it.
Social media companies including Facebook and Twitter Inc. have come under fire for amplifying hate speech and misinformation globally across their platforms.
Facebook also removed more than 25 million hate speech posts from its platform and more than 6 million posts on Instagram that contained words or emojis promoting racism, during the first three months of the year, it said in a blog post.

Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

  • White House press secretary said Facebook is not doing enough to stop the spread of false claims about COVID-19
  • A Facebook spokesperson said the company has partnered with government experts take aggressive action against misinformation about COVID-19
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Facebook is not doing enough to stop the spread of false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, part of a new administration pushback on misinformation in the United States.
Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, needs to work harder to remove inaccurate vaccine information from its platform, Psaki said.
She said 12 people were responsible for almost 65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. The finding was reported in May by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, but Facebook has disputed the methodology.
“All of them remain active on Facebook,” Psaki said. Facebook also “needs to move more quickly to remove harmful violative posts,” she said.
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy also raised the alarm over the growing wave of misinformation about COVID-19 and related vaccines, saying it is making it harder to fight the pandemic and save lives.
“American lives are at risk,” he said in a statement.
In his first advisory as the nation’s top doctor under President Joe Biden, Murthy called on tech companies to tweak their algorithms to further demote false information and share more data with researchers and the government to help teachers, health care workers and the media fight misinformation.
“Health misinformation is a serious threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, harm people’s health, and undermine public health efforts. Limiting the spread of health misinformation is a moral and civic imperative,” he said in the advisory, first reported by National Public Radio.
False information feeds hesitancy to get vaccinated, leading to preventable deaths, Murthy said, noting misinformation can affect other health conditions and is a worldwide problem.
A Facebook spokesperson said the company has partnered with government experts, health authorities and researchers to take “aggressive action against misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines to protect public health.”
“So far we’ve removed more than 18 million pieces of COVID misinformation, removed accounts that repeatedly break these rules, and connected more than 2 billion people to reliable information about COVID-19 and COVID vaccines across our apps,” the spokesperson added.
Facebook has introduced rules against making certain false claims about COVID-19 and its vaccines. Still, researchers and lawmakers have long complained about lax policing of content on its site.
Murthy said at a White House press briefing that COVID-19 misinformation comes mostly from individuals who may not know they are spreading false claims, but also a few “bad actors.”
His advisory also urges people not to spread questionable information online. The head of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a group that tracks COVID-19 misinformation online, said it was inadequate.
“On tobacco packets they say that tobacco kills,” the group’s chief executive Imran Ahmed told NPR. “On social media we need a ‘Surgeon General’s Warning: Misinformation Kills.’“
US COVID-19 infections last week rose about 11 percent from the previous week, with the highest increases in areas with vaccination rates of less than 40 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and continued to tick up on Wednesday.
Cases plummeted in the spring as the vaccine rolled out following a winter spike in infections, but shots have slowed and just about 51 percent of the country has been vaccinated, Reuters data show.
“It’s been hard to get people to move” from not wanting the COVID-19 vaccine “to recognizing that the risk is still there,” Dr. Richard Besser, a former CDC chief who now heads the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told MSNBC.
Representatives for the nation’s largest tech companies could not be immediately reached for comment on the advisory.

Updated 16 July 2021

  • The Cuban government blames anti-government protests on a Twitter campaign orchestrated by the US
  • The Minister of Foreign Affairs called the campaign a communication and information war against Cuba
Updated 16 July 2021
HAVANA: Unprecedented anti-government protests broke out in Cuba on July 11, which the single-party state leadership blames on a Twitter campaign orchestrated by the United States.
But experts AFP spoke to say that view is at best an exaggeration.
“I have irrefutable proof that the majority of those that took part in this (Internet) campaign were in the United States and used automated systems to make content go viral, without being penalized by Twitter,” Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Tuesday.
Rodriguez had already denied that the island nation experienced a “social explosion” when thousands of people took to the streets chanting “Freedom!” and “Down with the dictatorship!“
The minister called it a “communication and information war against Cuba.”
So who is to blame? Authorities point to the hashtag #SOSCuba, launched in early July to highlight Cuba’s health care crisis, the spike in Covid-19 cases, and to plead for foreign humanitarian aid.
Spanish social media expert Julian Macias Tovar, who was invited to speak on Cuban state television on Tuesday, says there is something strange in the figures around the hashtag.
“Between July 5, when the #SOSCuba hashtag was first used, and the eighth, there were just 5,000 tweets,” Macias Tovar told AFP.
It then exploded exponentially, he said, with 100,000 tweets on July 9, 500,00 on the 10th, 1.5 million the next day and two million on the 12th.


The accounts tweeting with the #SOSCuba hashtag “came from many different places, and I believe there’s an international network of accounts linked ideologically,” said Macias Tovar.
They are the same accounts that attacked Mexico’s leftist president Andres Manuel Lopez and the leftist governments of Argentina and Spain, he said.
This is a case of fake accounts or automated accounts programmed to produce a large number of tweets, Macias Tovar said.
Doug Madory, the director of Internet analysis at the IT firm Kentik, is more skeptical.
“Someone sends a tweet in the United States that puts people on the streets in Cuba? I find it hard to believe,” he said.
“I don’t know if one could sit and try to create a Twitter campaign that holds such sway over the average Cuban that out of the air they convince them to do things they wouldn’t otherwise have done.”
While he acknowledged there were automated tweets, it is “probably true also of the government themselves” given the similarity between tweets from its supporters.
On top of that, the government holds the ultimate weapon: it can cut off Internet access, as it did between midday Sunday and Wednesday morning.
Once access was restored, social media sites remained offline for another 24 hours.


The government has not confirmed it cut off Internet access, although Rodriguez said Cuba had “a right to self-defense.”
But on Tuesday night a presenter on state TV let slip the truth.
“I understand as a journalist ... the step taken to cut social media because that is where the war against Cuba is being waged,” said presenter Arleen Rodriguez Derivet.
According to Cuban political scientist Harold Cardenas, “it would be a simplification to say it’s a US campaign because there are obviously many other reasons behind the protests.”
For example, he said, “I know communists that were detained the other day for taking part in protests.
“That’s not to say that the United States has no responsibility in the unrest” through its sanctions that “intentionally asphyxiate the Cuban people.”
It is true that social media has been “used to create parallel realities,” since there has been an avalanche of fake news and doctored images shared in Cuba over recent days.
“There has been an effort from abroad to create uncertainty in the country,” said Cardenas.
But the government is “attributing an exaggerated importance to Twitter,” and people are genuinely “fed up and economically exhausted.”
Macias Tovar agrees with Cardenas. “Beyond this being a campaign orchestrated” from abroad, he said, “there are people who are mobilizing, people who are demonstrating against the government, people who have petitions — what the Cuban government must do is respect the right to protest.”

Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

  • Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the renewed fighting described by the Afghan military official
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan: Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said.

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire, the official told Reuters.

Siddiqui had been embedded as a journalist since earlier this week with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar and had been reporting on fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region,” Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

“Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

Siddiqui told Reuters he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel earlier on Friday while reporting on the clash. He was treated and had been recovering when Taliban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak.

Siddiqui had been talking to shopkeepers when the Taliban attacked again, the Afghan commander said.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the renewed fighting described by the Afghan military official, who asked not to be identified before Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry made a statement.

Siddiqui was part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

A Reuters photographer since 2010, Siddiqui’s work spanned covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugees crisis, the Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes.

Taliban fighters had captured the border area on Wednesday, the second-largest crossing on the border with Pakistan and one of the most important objectives they have achieved during a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out.

WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones

WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones
Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones

WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones
  • WhatsApp currently don't work on desktop computers if the user's smartphone is offline or has zero battery
Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, US: Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has announced the launch of a trial aimed at freeing its users from smartphones.
In a blog post on Wednesday, Facebook engineers said the new feature would allow for the hugely popular service be used on multiple “non-phone” devices without needing to connect to the smartphone app.
“With this new capability, you can now use WhatsApp on your phone and up to four other non-phone devices simultaneously — even if your phone battery is dead,” the blog post said.
Since its launch in 2009 as a smartphone messaging app, WhatsApp has amassed more than two billion users around the world and been acquired by Facebook.
WhatsApp can already be used on “companion devices,” such as computers, but exchanges are routed in such a way that if a person’s smartphone is offline or has zero battery, it won’t work.
Other issues can arise as well, such as frequent disconnection.
“The new WhatsApp multi-device architecture removes these hurdles” by no longer requiring a smartphone to perform every operation, the company said.
The new capability will be expanded more broadly as it is refined, Facebook added.
It also made assurances that WhatsApp’s security measures will still work under the new system.
“Each companion device will connect to your WhatsApp independently while maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption that people who use WhatsApp have come to expect.”

 

 

 

