You are here

  • Home
  • Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture
Ethereum is worth about $1,880 a piece compared with $235 a year ago. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ybdga

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture
  • Philanthropic venture to be funded from own wealth
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Ethereum co-founder Anthony Di Iorio will sell his current venture Decentral and cut ties with other crypto firms as he seeks to set up a philanthropic foundation.

The venture will be funded from his own wealth and the proceeds from the sale of Decentral, a digital wallet business, he told CoinDesk. Decentral is worth “a few hundred million dollars,” he said. In 2018, Forbes said his personal fortune was as much as $1 billion; Etherium has doubled in price since then.

He will use principles he developed as a crypto entrepreneur and maybe blockchain technology to tackle what he described as “large problems,” he said in an interview.

About 20 percent of his motivation for leaving the industry was personal security concerns, he said.

Topics: #crypto #ethereum #philanthropy

Related

Bitcoin headed for weekly drop amid exchange crackdown
Business & Economy
Bitcoin headed for weekly drop amid exchange crackdown
Italian watchdog, Dubai’s largest bank warn against cryptocurrencies
Business & Economy
Italian watchdog, Dubai’s largest bank warn against cryptocurrencies

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
Updated 43 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
  • Full Self-Driving capability will cost subscribers $199 per month
  • Customers were previously charged $10,000 upfront
Updated 43 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

CALIFORNIA: Tesla Inc. said on Saturday it has introduced an option for some customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance software, dubbed “Full Self-Driving capability,” for $199 per month, instead of paying $10,000 upfront.
Tesla has previously said its subscription service would generate recurring revenue and expand the customer base for pricy features including lane changing on highways and parking assistance.
But the US electric carmaker reiterated on Saturday that the current features “do not make the vehicle autonomous,” adding they “require a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel.”
“FSD capability subscriptions are currently available to eligible vehicles in the United States. Check your Tesla app for updates on availability in other regions,” Tesla said on its website.
Tesla’s CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said in April that its planned subscription service would generate recurring revenue for the company, although “there could be a period of time in which cash reduces in the near term.”
“If ... you look at the number of customers who did not purchase FSD upfront or on a lease and maybe want to experiment with FSD, this is a great option for them,” he said during an earnings call in April.
Tesla said the subscription service is available in vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or above. It told customers that upgrading to the new hardware will cost $1,500.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk forecast in 2019 that robotaxis with no human drivers would be available in some US markets in 2020. In March, Tesla told a California regulator that it may not achieve full self-driving technology by the end of this year.
Tesla has been testing its new semi-autonomous driving software for city streets and last week released “FSD Beta v9” to a limited number of customers. 

Topics: #tesla #selfdrivingcars #autonomousvehicles

Related

Tesla to ‘recall’ over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty software
Business & Economy
Tesla to ‘recall’ over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty software
Tesla to accept bitcoin again when greener
Business & Economy
Tesla to accept bitcoin again when greener
Tesla doubles down on camera-based Autopilot
Business & Economy
Tesla doubles down on camera-based Autopilot

Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future

Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future

Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future
  • Lender is also planning to enter the Omani market
  • Traditional bank branches will no longer exist 'very soon,' CEO says
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Mashreqbank has applied for a banking license in Saudi Arabia and is seeking to enter the Omani market, Ahmed Abdelaal, CEO of Mashreqbank, told Bloomberg News.

The Dubai-based lender no longer sees its main competitors as other bricks-and-mortar lenders and sees the future of retail banking as digital only, he said in an interview.

Traditional bank branches will no longer exist “very soon,” Abdelaal told Bloomberg. The Dubai-based lender currently operates just 10 branches in the UAE, having closed 24 in the past two years, he said.

“There’s a complete shift in our strategy to focus on digital channels,” which now account for the majority of new business at the lender, Abdelaal said. “We still have some clients who rely on brick and mortar but our numbers show these are diminishing by the minute.”

“Our real competitors are the providers of client experience...the owners of data, the owners of information,” he said.

The Saudi Cabinet gave its nod to the Kingdom’s finance minister to issue licenses for the country’s first digital banks, STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported in June.

Digital banks licensed in Saudi Arabia will help improve the quality and user experience for customers in the Kingdom, supporting innovation and reducing costs, Yazeed Alsheikh, director for general of banking control at Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), said at the time.

This will directly contribute to stimulating competition with local banks and financial technology companies, he said.

Topics: #banking #finance #mashreqbank #digitalbanking

Related

Mashreq Bank set to move half of its jobs to cheaper locations
Business & Economy
Mashreq Bank set to move half of its jobs to cheaper locations
Mashreq to cut branches as it shifts toward digital banking
Business & Economy
Mashreq to cut branches as it shifts toward digital banking
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA
Business & Economy
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub
Updated 17 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub
  • Al-Khobar facility will provide dedicated local support to organizations as they look to transition to more sustainable energy sources
  • Marsh’s third such facility in the Middle East and Africa region
Updated 17 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: American insurance broker and risk adviser Marsh announced the launch of an engineering hub in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Located in Al-Khobar, it is Marsh’s third such facility in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, with the other two located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The global insurance firm has operated in more than 130 countries since its inception in 1871.

The Al-Khobar hub will provide dedicated local support to organizations as they look to transition to more sustainable energy sources, part of the Kingdom’s wider goal to embrace renewable energy.

“Marsh is investing significantly in expanding its specialist capabilities and geographical reach across the MEA region to support energy and power clients as they adapt to greater demands on their resources while managing the transition toward decarbonization,” Marsh Saudi Arabia CEO Bassam Al-Bader said in a statement.

Topics: #saudi #energytransition

Related

Saudi Arabia ‘deeply involved’ in shift to renewable energy, says Kerry
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ‘deeply involved’ in shift to renewable energy, says Kerry

Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA

Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA
Updated 17 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA

Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA
  • FuelBuddy also taking service to UAE
  • App-based platform distributes fuel directly to customers
Updated 17 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: An Indian fuel delivery startup is expanding its doorstep services to Saudi Arabia.

In a tweet, Delhi-based FuelBuddy said it would also be adding the UAE and Saudi Arabia to its list of markets as it aimed to “go global.”

Established in 2016, the app-based platform distributes fuel directly to customers wherever they are located.

“This foray into Saudi Arabia and the UAE provides FuelBuddy with access to newer geographies and customers as part of its global expansion plan,” the firm said in a statement.

In May, FuelBuddy acquired Bangalore-based on-demand fuel delivery startup MyPetrolPump — a venture owned by ANB Fuels Pvt. Ltd. — for a combination of cash and stock, making it one of the largest players in the fuel delivery sector in India.

Topics: #automotive #India #saudi #startups

Related

Fuel and food prices push June Saudi inflation to highest this year
Business & Economy
Fuel and food prices push June Saudi inflation to highest this year
PIF-backed startup accelerator program to hold first showcase in July
Business & Economy
PIF-backed startup accelerator program to hold first showcase in July

Saudi retail activity picks up, but landlords still feel pressure on rents

Saudi retail activity picks up, but landlords still feel pressure on rents
Updated 17 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi retail activity picks up, but landlords still feel pressure on rents

Saudi retail activity picks up, but landlords still feel pressure on rents
  • Point-of-sale transactions have doubled from last year
  • During the Riyadh and Makkah saw 28,000 sq. meters and 57,000 sq m of new retail space in H1
Updated 17 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s retail sector has seen a recovery in sales at physical stores but, despite the increased footfall, landlords are still feeling the pressure as rents decline amid new space coming onto the market, according to a new report.

“The point-of-sale transactions have been increasing over the past few weeks, and almost doubled compared to the same period last year,” said the report from real estate consultancy firm JLL, based on data from the Saudi Central Bank. “This indicates that, despite the change in consumer behaviors and the shift to e-commerce, many customers prefer the ‘physical experience.’” 

A consumer behavior poll by global consultancy firm Kearney in June found that 57 percent of shoppers in the Kingdom believed that the knock-on effects of the pandemic on buying habits would continue for at least another six months, with 44 percent of those questioned saying they preferred to head to malls to buy essential items.

During the first half of this year, Riyadh and Makkah saw the delivery of 28,000 square meters and 57,000 sq m of new retail space. Jeddah and the Dammam Metropolitan Area saw an extra 53,000 sq m and 12,000 sq m added.

The new supply has resulted in downward pressure on rental levels, with average year-on-year rates dropping by 8 percent for super malls in Riyadh and 2 percent for smaller regional malls. Hardest hit was Makkah, where rental levels among large malls were down 24 percent year-on-year.

Looking ahead, the retail property market is likely to continue to favor tenants as new retail supply enters the market, such as Riyadh Avenue and Mall of Saudi in Riyadh.

Across other sectors the pandemic also had an impact. In the office segment only 7,900 sq m of office space was handed over across the four main Saudi cities, and many of the projects due for delivery within the year will experience further delays.

However, there was a 48 percent rise in the number of residential mortgages registered during the period. 

Based on the high demand for residential villas, as they represent 80 percent of total mortgages, the Ministry of Housing’s Sakani program provided 77,000 housing units during the first five months of 2021, roughly 55 percent of the target of 140,000 units by 2021.

The hospitality sector saw a slight improvement in performance. Riyadh saw the delivery of 590 new hotel rooms over the first half of 2021, while Jeddah saw the delivery of only one hotel, as most hotels delayed their openings to the upcoming Formula 1 event, which is scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, 2021.

Makkah’s hospitality sector continues to face pressure as this year’s Hajj is limited to those who live in Saudi Arabia, with a total of 60,000 pilgrims.

Topics: #retail #saudi #realestate

Related

LuLu, Majid Al-Futtaim among top 250 global retailers
Corporate News
LuLu, Majid Al-Futtaim among top 250 global retailers
Tommy Hilfiger expands retail footprint in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Tommy Hilfiger expands retail footprint in Riyadh
Post-pandemic retail: Will malls thrive again in KSA?
Corporate News
Post-pandemic retail: Will malls thrive again in KSA?
Emaar Malls Q1 profit falls 16% but sees retail on recovery path
Business & Economy
Emaar Malls Q1 profit falls 16% but sees retail on recovery path

Latest updates

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture
Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture
Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest
Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest
UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19
UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19
Rights group slams Iran over attempted kidnapping
Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
Son of abducted Iran critic demands father’s release
Sharmahd, a 66-year-old IT specialist who fled Iran four decades ago, was a spokesman for a group seeking to overthrow the Iranian government. (Twitter/@NagiNajjar)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.