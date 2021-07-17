You are here

Egyptian Actors Syndicate rejects Hala Shiha's 'obscurantism'

The Egyptian Actors' Syndicate has criticized actress Hala Shiha's changed attitude toward the movie "This Is Not Me" (Mesh Ana). (AFP/File Photo)
The Egyptian Actors’ Syndicate has criticized actress Hala Shiha’s changed attitude toward the movie “This Is Not Me” (Mesh Ana). (AFP/File Photo)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian Actors Syndicate rejects Hala Shiha’s ‘obscurantism’

The Egyptian Actors’ Syndicate has criticized actress Hala Shiha’s changed attitude toward the movie “This Is Not Me” (Mesh Ana). (AFP/File Photo)
  • Shiha married the Egyptian preacher and producer Moez Masoud last February and her appearances in films have since decreased
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Actors’ Syndicate has criticized actress Hala Shiha’s changed attitude toward the movie “This Is Not Me” (Mesh Ana), which she worked on with singer and actor Tamer Hosny.

The syndicate considered Shiha’s comments on the film as “attempts to go backward by spreading obscurantism.”

Hosny started work with Shiha on “This Is Not Me” 18 months ago, but the film’s release was delayed due to the pandemic and it only hit cinemas this month.

As soon as the film’s promotion began, Shiha wrote a post wishing the film crew luck but declared that she was not part of the film because “when I shot the film I was a different person and this is not me now.” She did not attend the special screening of the film.

Shiha married the Egyptian preacher and producer Moez Masoud last February and her appearances in films have since decreased.

On Friday, Shiha wrote a post on Instagram attacking Hosny for going back on his word and not removing the intimate scenes from the film as allegedly promised by him.

Shiha’s statements caused a sharp division in society, between those who supported her and those who disapproved of her actions. A number of artists accused her of distorting art.

The syndicate announced “its total rejection of all attempts to take us back by spreading the dark thought that the Egyptian society has suffered from for decades, whether through public social media pages or private pages for those who retire from acting under the cover of repentance as if the talent they had been granted by God is a sin.”

The syndicate affirmed its full support for creativity and creators in all arts in general, and representative professions in particular, noting that “some artists’ repeated quitting and return to the field shows that they may be governed by personal interests.”

On Instagram, Shiha expressed her dissatisfaction over the release of the “I Love You” (Bahebak) clip from the film and objected to the way the scenes were assembled to appear in the clip.

“I was surprised by Tamer Hosny’s presentation of a clip that combines separate scenes from the film, especially after the last post in which I explained who I am,” she said.

“This is Not Me” — written by Hosny and directed by Sarah Wafik — stars Hosny, Shiha, Maged El-Kedwany, Mohamed Abdel Rahman, Sawsan Badr, Eyad Nassar and Sherine.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Hala Shiha

Iraq hospital heads abandon posts after fire tragedy

Iraq hospital heads abandon posts after fire tragedy
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Iraq hospital heads abandon posts after fire tragedy

Iraq hospital heads abandon posts after fire tragedy
  • At least 60 people were killed in the blaze late Monday at a temporary facility for Covid-19 patients at Nasiriyah’s Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar
  • It was the second such tragedy in Iraq in three months
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

NASIRIYAH, Iraq: Several hospital administrators in a southern Iraqi province have abandoned their posts, local authorities said Saturday, after arrest warrants were issued for senior staff following a deadly hospital fire in the city of Nasiriyah.
Saad Al-Majid, health director of the southern governorate of Dhi Qar, told AFP that management teams of five hospitals had quit as “they’re unwilling to assume responsibility” over any possible repeat of the tragedy.
At least 60 people were killed in the blaze late Monday at a temporary facility for Covid-19 patients at Nasiriyah’s Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar fueled by oxygen canisters exploding.
It was the second such tragedy in Iraq in three months.
In April, a fire at a Covid hospital in Baghdad — also sparked by exploding oxygen cylinders — killed 82 people, prompting the country’s health minister to resign.
Local journalist Adnan Toame said the resignations among senior hospital staff at a time of public outrage were “embarrassing.”
“They are shirking their responsibilities when they should instead be redoubling efforts to face up to this crisis,” he said.
“This is a clear sign of the collapse of the health system in the governorate,” chimed in Nasiriyah activist and journalist Adnan Dhafar.
On Saturday, a small fire broke out at Al-Haboubi hospital in Nasiriyah but it was quickly put out by fire crews, with no fatalities recorded.
Iraq — whose oil-dependent economy is still recovering from decades of war and international sanctions — has recorded more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases, including over 17,000 deaths.
Much of its health infrastructure is dilapidated, and investment in public services has been hamstrung by endemic corruption.

Topics: Coronavirus Iraq hospital

Rights group slams Iran over attempted kidnapping

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Rights group slams Iran over attempted kidnapping

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Tehran has carried out campaign of targeted harassment on New York-based Iranian journalist
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Leading rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has warned that an alleged plot this week by four Iranians to kidnap a dissident journalist living in New York has heightened concerns about Tehran’s efforts to target its nationals and critics abroad.

On July 13, the US Justice Department indicted the four Iranian nationals at a New York federal court, which said that the four men allegedly “conspired to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist for mobilizing public opinion in Iran and around the world to bring about changes to the regime’s laws and practices.” 

Sources, and the target herself, have claimed that journalist and regime critic Masih Alinejad was the intended target of the alleged kidnapping attempt this week.

Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW, said: “For decades Iranian authorities have deployed vicious tactics to harass, intimidate and harm Iranian activists living abroad. 

“Iran’s security agencies have now allegedly attempted to kidnap another high-profile dissident to dragoon back to Iran and face serious abuses.”

READ MORE

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad said Wednesday she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home, as Tehran stiffly denied the allegations contained in a US Justice Department indictment. More here.

Alinejad has been subjected to extensive targeted harassment and intimidation by various Iranian state agencies, including the state broadcasting agency. 

The activist and journalist has said that Tehran has repeatedly targeted her family, including attempts to convince her to return to the region and countries neighboring Iran.

Last July, the Center for Human Rights in Iran said that an Iranian court had sentenced Ali, her brother, to five years in prison for “assembly and collusion against national security.”

In addition to this charge, Ali Alinejad was sentenced to two years for “insulting the Supreme Leader,” and one year for “propaganda against the state.”

His lawyer said that sections of Ali’s hearing were focused on his sister’s journalism and campaigning efforts.

“However the Alinejad case plays out, Iranian authorities are doubtlessly determined to silence dissent and spread fear among outspoken critics outside the country,” Page said.

Topics: Middle East Iran US Human Rights Watch (HRW) Masih Alinejad

Son of abducted Iran critic demands father’s release

Sharmahd, a 66-year-old IT specialist who fled Iran four decades ago, was a spokesman for a group seeking to overthrow the Iranian government. (Twitter/@NagiNajjar)
Sharmahd, a 66-year-old IT specialist who fled Iran four decades ago, was a spokesman for a group seeking to overthrow the Iranian government. (Twitter/@NagiNajjar)
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Son of abducted Iran critic demands father’s release

Sharmahd, a 66-year-old IT specialist who fled Iran four decades ago, was a spokesman for a group seeking to overthrow the Iranian government. (Twitter/@NagiNajjar)
  • Jamshid Sharmahd, 66, has Parkinson's disease
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The son of an US-Iranian dissident abducted by Tehran has urged the international community to demand justice for his father, who has not been seen publicly for more than a year, The Independent newspaper reported.

Shayan Sharmahd, the 33-year-old son of Jamshid Sharmahd who was kidnapped in Dubai last year, said: “I would just say, ‘Don’t be silent, we have to speak up. Now is definitely the time.’ And that goes out not just to all the people, but to all the governments and organizations. It affects everybody. 

“My father said that the only way to get rid of the regime was to make the public aware, by exposing what it was doing - by fighting back with the same force it is fighting.”

Sharmahd, a 66-year-old IT specialist who fled Iran four decades ago, was a spokesman for a group seeking to overthrow the Iranian government.

He was seized by Iranian agents in July last year, reportedly from a hotel close to Dubai International Airport.

Following his abduction, Tehran revealed it had seized the dual national in “a complex operation” and broadcast a supposed confession on state television, where Sharmahd admitted to directing an attack on the Iranian city of Shiraz that killed 14 people.

However, Amnesty International, which has highlighted his case and said it feared for his life, said his family denied he was involved in any of the violence that Tehran had accused him of.

His family added that he suffered from Parkinson’s disease and had likely received inadequate medical care while detained.

Shayan said he believed the Iranian government was “seeking to intimidate all dissidents.”

He added: “It feels a bit like desperation, like they’re backed into a corner. The world is slowly waking up to the fact the regime running the country — which the people of Iran don’t like — are just bullying everybody around the world.”

The family’s US lawyer, Jason Poblete, warned that Iran had overseen the kidnapping of overseas-based dissidents for four decades in order to gain political clout and send a message of intimidation.

“They tried to assassinate Sharmahd in 2009,” he said. “The Iranians have done this a lot of times.”

Topics: Middle East Iran Jamshid Sharmahd

Belgium takes back six mothers, 10 children from Syria

Belgium takes back six mothers, 10 children from Syria
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Belgium takes back six mothers, 10 children from Syria

Belgium takes back six mothers, 10 children from Syria
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Ten Belgian children and six mothers have been recovered from a prison camp for captured militants in Syria and are being flown home, a source told AFP on Friday.

The operation is the biggest such repatriation since the battlefield defeat of the Daesh militant group in 2019, and follows a decision by Belgium to secure the return of under-12s.

The group is from the camp in Roj, in northeast Syria, where surviving suspected members of the group are being held under the supervision of Kurdish militia.

Hundreds of volunteer fighters from Europe travelled to Syria and Iraq during the Daesh group’s campaign. Many died but others, including women and children, are trapped in camps.

Their presence has proven an embarrassment for many European governments, reluctant to allow citizens with suspected extremist ties to return to their homelands.

But Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander de Croo announced in March that his country would do what it could to secure the return of the youngest, describing this as a matter of national security.

Belgium’s extremism monitoring agency OCAM judges that the mothers and children who have spent time in the camps need to be kept under watch and that this is easier if they are on Belgian soil.

Once they are returned, the mothers are expected to be arrested and charged by anti-terrorism authorities, while the children will be taken into the care of social services.

Neither de Croo’s office nor the anti-terror prosecutor’s office were ready to comment but a news conference may be held on Saturday once the arrivals are safely in custody.

Heidi De Pauw, of the Child Focus NGO, praised the “courage” of the Belgian government and said she was “happy” that the children had been able to “leave the dangers of these war zones”.

“We hope that they will be able to live out their childhood anonymously and that their rights as children, such as access to education and health care, will be respected,” she told AFP.

De Pauw had accompanied a Belgian mission in June 2019 that brought back six children and adolescents, all orphans or victims of parental abduction.

This latest mission took place in several stages and began at the beginning of June, when a consular mission went to Roj to collect blood samples in order to verify the parentage of the children and their Belgian nationality. 

For security reasons, it was not possible to visit the larger Al-Hol camp where many foreign fighters are still present.

Belgium, along with France, is among the European countries that saw the largest number of foreign fighters leave after the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011. 

From 2012 onwards, more than 400 Belgians left to fight in the ranks of jihadist organisations.

These returns could only be organised in small numbers over the last two years since the defeat of the Islamic State organisation in Baghouz, in south-eastern Syria.

Earlier this year, Belgian researchers estimated that about 40 Belgian minors were still in Syria.

Topics: Syria Belgium

Syria’s Assad takes oath after criticized re-election

Syria’s Assad takes oath after criticized re-election
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Syria’s Assad takes oath after criticized re-election

Syria’s Assad takes oath after criticized re-election
  • President Bashar Assad took 95 percent of the vote in a controversial election dismissed abroad
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

DAMASCUS: President Bashar Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term in war-ravaged Syria Saturday, after taking 95 percent of the vote in a controversial election dismissed abroad.

Assad was sworn in on the constitution and the Qur’an in the presence of more than 600 guests, including ministers, businessmen, academics and journalists, organizers said.

The elections “have proven the strength of popular legitimacy that the people have conferred to the state,” 55-year-old Assad said, in his inauguration speech.

They “have discredited the declarations of Western officials on the legitimacy of the state, the constitution and the homeland,” he added.

The vote extending Assad’s grip on power was the second since the start of a decade-long civil war that has killed more than half a million people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure.

On the eve of the May 26 election, the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Italy said the poll was “neither free nor fair,” and Syria’s fragmented opposition has called it a “farce.”

With his campaign slogan, “Hope through work,” Assad cast himself as the sole architect of a reconstruction phase for the troubled country.

Topics: Syria Bashar Assad

Related

Assad decrees 50 percent salary hike amid worsening Syria food and fuel crisis
Middle-East
Assad decrees 50 percent salary hike amid worsening Syria food and fuel crisis
Syria’s Bashar Assad cuts tax for low-income workers
Middle-East
Syria’s Bashar Assad cuts tax for low-income workers

