ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s

Islamic finance and ESG investing have potential synergies according to Moody’s ESG Solutions. (Reuters)
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

  • Sustainable assets reached $40 trillion in 2020
  • Islamic financial services worth $2.4 trillion
RIYADH: Demand for green sukuk will benefit from rising global investor appetite for ESG, according to Moody’s ESG Solutions.
It comes as sustainable assets reached $40 trillion in 2020, far in excess of the $2.4 trillion total size of the Islamic financial services industry.
“This illustrates the potential for a much larger pool of investors for green and sustainable Islamic bonds,” Rahul Ghosh, managing director – ESG outreach and research at Moody’s ESG Solutions, told Arab News. “Demand for green and sustainable sukuk will benefit from robust growth in institutional investor demand for ESG products, given the natural crossover of sustainable investing and Islamic finance in integrating societal impacts.”
The rise of investing that prioritizes environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues is rapidly reshaping the Gulf’s financial landscape as corporations increasingly weave ESG principles into their businesses and borrowings.


The synergies with Shariah-compliant investing have also become apparent in some recent regional debt sales such as the $2.5 billion “sustainability sukuk” launched by Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank in March, with its proceeds used to finance both green and social development projects.
“In common with investors in Shariah-compliant products, some sustainable investors use screening strategies to avoid certain activities and products to better align themselves with the values and goals of developing a sustainable society,” said Ghosh. “Sukuk funding of environmentally sustainable projects, such as renewable energy assets, appeals to both traditional Islamic investors and conventional investors such as pension funds, asset managers and financial institutions.”
The trend could have major implications for Gulf states seeking to invest heavily in the renewables sector such as Saudi Arabia which aims to power half the country with renewable sources by 2030 under a green initiative.
The regional opportunity to deliver renewables projects and low carbon fuels was highlighted by Moody’s Investors Service last month in a report on the global energy transition
“As a sunny region, the GCC has a natural competitive advantage in solar power, and its longtime experience with water desalinization offers a further edge to be able to capitalize on new technologies such as green hydrogen, produced through hydrolysis using power from the renewables,” it said.
Such projects represent a major opportunity for both ESG and Shariah-focused investing.
However, some challenges remain for the sector according to Ghosh.
“The market will need to overcome structural hurdles if it is to reach critical mass, however. For example, issuers face additional qualifying criteria, costs and reporting requirements to meet both green and Islamic markets standards.”
S&P Global Ratings also anticipates potential headwinds for the sector.
“The additional complexity of green sukuk and the slow implementation of the energy transition agenda suggest that market dynamics will not change in the next one-to-two years,” it said in a report this month.

Topics: ESG Sukuk Islamic finance Saudi Arabia

King Fahd Causeway boosts KSA-Bahrain non-oil trade by 18 percent in Q2

King Fahd Causeway boosts KSA-Bahrain non-oil trade by 18 percent in Q2
King Fahd Causeway boosts KSA-Bahrain non-oil trade by 18 percent in Q2

King Fahd Causeway boosts KSA-Bahrain non-oil trade by 18 percent in Q2
  • Saudi trade accounted for around half of Bahrain’s total trade with the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members
RIYADH: Non-oil trade between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain rose 18 percent to $781 million during the second quarter of this year, compared to a year earlier as more trucks crossed the King Fahd Causeway.
Saudi trade accounted for around half of Bahrain’s total trade with the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, according to the latest figures released by Bahrain’s eGovernment and Information Authority.
Ali Al-Mudaifa, executive director of Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, said: “The King Fahd Causeway was instrumental in the food and medical supply chain during the height of the pandemic in Q2 2020. It will be just as important in supporting continued economic activity and trade between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in 2021.
“Bahrain is only a 40-minute drive away from the region’s biggest market, Saudi Arabia, so the causeway is a major draw for international companies looking to expand into the Gulf. Our Kingdom is also very well connected to the rest of the GCC via multiple daily flights on the national carrier, Gulf Air, and DHL’s regional hub is based at our new airport terminal,” he added.
Saudi Arabia opened its international borders on May 17. In a bid to manage the surge in demand, ten additional lanes have been installed in the departure area at the King Fahd Causeway, bringing the total number of lanes to 27, as well as 36 lanes in the arrival area.
The waiting time across the causeway has also been reduced. The King Fahd Causeway Authority and Tabadul in March announced it was planning to roll out a new truck management scheme. The pilot scheme is designed to help reduce the waiting time for trucks on the bridge from an average of four hours to just 20 minutes.

Topics: trade Bahrain

Bahrain's Batelco expands into the fintech sector

Bahrain's Batelco expands into the fintech sector
Bahrain's Batelco expands into the fintech sector

Bahrain's Batelco expands into the fintech sector
  • Digital banking and fintech services have become increasingly popular in the GCC
DUBAI: Bahraini telco Batelco has expanded into the financial technology (fintech) sector, it was announced on Sunday.
The company obtained the necessary licenses from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the new entity, to be called Batelco Financial Services, will provide consumers and small businesses with services such as digital wallet creation, cards issuance, bank accounts aggregation and bank account payments initiation on behalf of clients and third parties.
Digital banking and fintech services have become increasingly popular in the GCC. Saudi Arabia gave licenses last month to two new digital banks, one of them is owned by telecom giant, STC.
Last week, Kuwait’s Boubyan Group announced the launch of Nomo bank in the UK, as competition increases in the digital Islamic banking sector. CEO Adel Al-Majed claimed in a Twitter post on Wednesday that Nomo will be the world’s first Islamic digital bank, despite Zurich Capital Funds Group in April announcing the launch of a new lender branded as RIZQ / BARAKA, which is claimed would be the first bank to provide all banking services online and according to Islamic law.
In the UAE, a survey by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) last October, showed that 70 percent of respondents said they are actively searching for a new bank, and 87 percent said they would be willing to open an account with a branchless digital-only lender.

Topics: Bahrain telecoms

OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost from August as prices surge

OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost from August as prices surge
OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost from August as prices surge

OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost from August as prices surge
DUBAI: OPEC+ ministers agreed on Sunday to boost oil supply from August to cool prices which have climbed to 2-1/2 year highs as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
The group, which includes OPEC countries and allies like Russia, crucially agreed new production allocations from May 2022 to overcome differences between Saudi Arabia and the UAE that threatened the plan.
OPEC+ last year cut production by a record 10 million barrels per day (bpd) amid a pandemic-induced slump in demand and collapsing prices. It has gradually reinstated some supply to leave it with a reduction of about 5.8 million bpd.
From August until December 2021 the group will increase supply by a further 2 million bpd or 0.4 million bpd a month, OPEC said in a statement.
The group had agreed to extend their overall pact until the end of 2022 from an earlier planned date of April 2022, to leave more room for manoeuvre in case global recovery stalls due to new virus variants.
Whilst both Riyadh and the UAE had been supportive of an immediate output boost, the UAE had objected to the Saudi idea to extend the pact to December 2022 without getting a higher production quota.
To overcome the disagreement, OPEC+ agreed new output quotas for several members from May 2022, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait and Iraq.
The overall adjustment will add 1.63 million bpd to supply from May next year, according to Reuters calculations.
The UAE will see its baseline production, from which cuts are being calculated, increase to 3.5 million bpd from May 2022 from today's 3.168 million.
Saudi and Russia will see their baselines rise to 11.5 million bpd each from the current 11 million.

Topics: OPEC UAE Saudi Arabia OPEC+

Saudi startups raise more than $250m by mid-year: Report

Saudi startups raise more than $250m by mid-year: Report
Saudi startups raise more than $250m by mid-year: Report

Saudi startups raise more than $250m by mid-year: Report
  • A total of $1.228 billion was raised by startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in the first six months of the year
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian startups raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars in venture capital (VC) funding during the first half of 2021, according to a new industry report.
A total of $1.228 billion was raised by startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in the first six months of the year, a rise of 63 percent year on year and 12 percent more than was raised during the whole of 2020, according to figures from the MENA H1 2021 Venture Investment Report, published by Dubai-based research platform Magnitt.
According to the report, the top three countries in the MENA region for startup funding were the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, accounting for 71 percent of total investment.
The UAE was the dominant market, making up 26 percent of total funding, followed by Egypt with 24 percent and Saudi Arabia with 21 percent, for a total of $257.88 million.
“It’s also important to note that within this top three ranking, Egypt was the only geography to observe a deal count increase year on year, while Saudi Arabia has almost closed the deal count gap with UAE from 44 deals in 2020 to just an 11-deal difference in H1 2021,” the report said.
The food and beverage sector was the most popular among VCs in terms of dollars invested, while the fintech sector generated the most deals.
Just under a third (31 percent) of funding came from investors outside the region and nine of the MENA deals were acquisitions.
“As mentioned before, we’ve seen a drop in the overall number of deals in MENA yet an increase in average round size, signaling investors’ interest in later-stage funding rounds,” the report said.
According to this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, total entrepreneurial activity in Saudi Arabia increased in 2020 by 24 percent compared to 2019. It also showed that more than 90 percent of adults saw entrepreneurship as a favorable career choice, while a third of Saudis surveyed said that they were keen on launching a business within the next three years.
“The entrepreneurship environment in Saudi Arabia is growing so fast to the point that you have got to hold on to your seat. It is growing exponentially,” Wassim Basrawi, managing director of the Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center (Wa’ed), told Arab News in an interview. “I think what we are going to see next year is different from what we saw last year, it is so fast that it does not compare to the last 10 years, not even close.”
The biggest deal during the year was closed by Dubai-based cloud kitchen Kitopi, which this month announced it had raised $415 million from a group of investors including SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2, boosting its value to more than $1 billion.
Kitopi will make Saudi Arabia its Middle East headquarters while Dubai will remain as a global head office as it looks to expand into Southeast Asia, CEO Mohamad Ballout said in an interview with Bloomberg.
The company expects the Kingdom to account for the majority of the its business within 12 months, Ballout said. “We’re going to be putting about $200 million of capital in Saudi Arabia to build out our business there,” he added.

Topics: VENTURE CAPITAL VC Saudi Arabia

ADCB posts 14 percent increase in Q2 net profit, bullish on NMC recoveries

ADCB posts 14 percent increase in Q2 net profit, bullish on NMC recoveries
ADCB posts 14 percent increase in Q2 net profit, bullish on NMC recoveries

ADCB posts 14 percent increase in Q2 net profit, bullish on NMC recoveries
  • ADCB posted a 25 percent drop in net profit last year as it booked significantly higher provisions for NMC
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) , UAE’s third-biggest lender, reported a jump in second-quarter net profit on Sunday and said it was optimistic about the turnaround of troubled hospital operator NMC, to which it was heavily exposed.
Net profit between April and June amounted to 1.4 billion dirhams ($381.22 million), a 14 percent increase year on year and a 25 percent increase quarter on quarter.
“The growth in net profit is a result of the increase in a diversified revenue stream, disciplined cost control and a prudent approach to risk management,” Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said in a statement.
ADCB posted a 25 percent drop in net profit last year as it booked significantly higher provisions for NMC, which went into administration last year after months of turmoil following questions over its financial reporting and the discovery of undisclosed debt.
ADCB had nearly $1 billion in lending exposure to the group, which is set to soon obtain creditor approval for a reorganization of the business.
“The bank is confident that the provisions it has recorded for NMC are sufficient and appropriate,” CEO Ala’a Eraiqat said.
ADCB was among a group of lenders which last year provided a $325 million facility to fund NMC’s administration and pave the way for restructuring.

Topics: banking Healthcare UAE Abu Dhabi

