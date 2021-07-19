You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Short Url

https://arab.news/rzyhz

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Sam Kean

Unflinching, and exhilarating to the last page, The Icepick Surgeon fuses the drama of scientific discovery with the illicit thrill of a true-crime tale.
With his trademark wit and precision, Sam Kean “shows that, while science has done more good than harm in the world, rogue scientists do exist, and when we sacrifice morals for progress, we often end up with neither,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Kean “tells the true story of what happens when unfettered ambition pushes otherwise rational men and women to cross the line in the name of science, trampling ethical boundaries and often committing crimes in the process,” said the review.
The Icepick Surgeon is Kean’s sixth book. His previous work examined the entertaining and sometimes macaber side of science.
Kean’s work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Mental Floss, Slate, The Believer, Air & Space, Science, and The New Scientist.
According to the review, the Icepick Surgeon “discusses the ethical and moral limits of science and gives us informative insight into some of the most flagrant cases of immoral behavior in science.”

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Irish Assassins

What We Are Reading Today: The Irish Assassins

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Irish Assassins

Photo/Supplied
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Julie Kavanagh

The book is about the assassination of Lord Frederick Cavendish and Thomas Burke while walking in the Phoenix Park in Dublin on May 6, 1882.
The murders ended what should have been a turning point in Anglo-Irish relations.
In a story that spans Dublin, London, Paris, New York, Cannes and Cape Town, Julie Kavanagh “thrillingly traces the crucial events that came before and after the murders,” said a review on goodreads.com.
The book contains several side stories including that of the political relationship between William Gladstone and Charles Stewart Parnell.
The book centers around the themes of colonization and its after affects on the generations that follow.
It also looks at terrorism/civil war and how outside influences can affect the outcome of these situations.
“This is an unputdownable book from one of our most compulsively readable writers,” said the review.
As Kavanagh’s book amply demonstrates, life is indeed stranger than “the creations of fiction.”
The book “is too academic to be a general interest history, but too general to be of use to academics,” added the review.

Topics: Books

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Taking the Floor
What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner
books
What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner

What We Are Reading Today: Taking the Floor

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Taking the Floor

Photo/Supplied
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Daniel Beunza

Debates about financial reform have led to the recognition that a healthy financial system doesn’t depend solely on how it is structured — organizational culture matters as well. Based on extensive research in a Wall Street derivatives-trading room, Taking the Floor considers how the culture of financial organizations might change in order for them to remain healthy, even in times of crises.
In particular, Daniel Beunza explores how the extensive use of financial models and trading technologies over the recent decades has exerted a far-ranging and troubling influence on Wall Street. How have models reshaped financial markets? How have models altered moral behavior in organizations?
Beunza takes readers behind the scenes in a bank unit that, within its firm, is widely perceived to be “a class act,” and he considers how this trading room unit might serve as a blueprint solution for the ills of Wall Street’s unsustainable culture.
Beunza demonstrates that the integration of traders across desks reduces the danger of blind spots created by models. Warning against the risk of moral disengagement posed by the use of models, he also contends that such disengagement could be avoided by instituting moral norms and social relations.

Topics: Book

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner
books
What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner
What We Are Reading Today: Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr
books
What We Are Reading Today: Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr

What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner

What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner

What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

David Burner’s panoramic history of the 1960s conveys the ferocity of debate and the testing of visionary hopes that still require us to make sense of the decade. He begins with the civil rights and black power movements and then turns to nuanced descriptions of Kennedy and the Cold War, the counterculture and its antecedents in the Beat Generation, the student rebellion, the poverty wars, and the liberals’ war in Vietnam.

As he considers each topic, Burner advances a provocative argument about how liberalism self-destructed in the 1960s. In his view, the civil rights movement took a wrong turn as it gradually came to emphasize the identity politics of race and ethnicity at the expense of the vastly more important politics of class and distribution of wealth.

The expansion of the Vietnam War did force radicals to confront the most terrible mistake of American liberalism, but that they also turned against the social goals of the New Deal was destructive to all concerned.

Liberals seemed to rule in politics and in the media, Burner points out, yet they failed to make adequate use of their power to advance the purposes that both liberalism and the left endorsed.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr
books
What We Are Reading Today: Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr
What We Are Reading Today: Camille Saint-Saens and His World by Edited by Jann Pasler
books
What We Are Reading Today: Camille Saint-Saens and His World by Edited by Jann Pasler

What We Are Reading Today: Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr

What We Are Reading Today: Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr

What We Are Reading Today: Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a profound new rendering of the struggle by African-Americans for equality after the Civil War and the violent counter-revolution that resubjugated them, as seen through the prism of the war of images and ideas that have left an enduring racist stain on the American mind.

The story Gates tells begins with great hope, with the Emancipation Proclamation, Union victory, and the liberation of nearly 4 million enslaved African-Americans. Until 1877, the federal government, goaded by the activism of Frederick Douglass and many others, tried at various turns to sustain their new rights. But the terror unleashed by white paramilitary groups in the former Confederacy, combined with deteriorating economic conditions and a loss of Northern will, restored home rule to the South. The retreat from Reconstruction was followed by one of the most violent periods in our history, with thousands of black people murdered or lynched and many more afflicted by the degrading impositions of Jim Crow segregation.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Camille Saint-Saens and His World by Edited by Jann Pasler
books
What We Are Reading Today: Camille Saint-Saens and His World by Edited by Jann Pasler
What We Are Reading Today: Figures of the Future by Michael Rodriguez Muñiz
books
What We Are Reading Today: Figures of the Future by Michael Rodriguez Muñiz

What We Are Reading Today: Camille Saint-Saens and His World by Edited by Jann Pasler

What We Are Reading Today: Camille Saint-Saens and His World by Edited by Jann Pasler
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Camille Saint-Saens and His World by Edited by Jann Pasler

What We Are Reading Today: Camille Saint-Saens and His World by Edited by Jann Pasler
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Camille Saint-Saens—perhaps the foremost French musical figure of the late 19th century and a composer who wrote in nearly every musical genre, from opera and the symphony to film music — is now being rediscovered after a century of modernism overshadowed his earlier importance. 

In a wide-ranging and trenchant series of essays, articles, and documents, Camille Saint-Saens and His World deconstructs the multiple realities behind the man and his music. Topics range from intimate glimpses of the private and playful Saint-Saens, to the composer’s interest in astronomy and republican politics, his performances of Mozart and Rameau over eight decades, and his extensive travels around the world. This collection also analyzes the role he played in various musical societies and his complicated relationship with such composers as Liszt, Massenet, Wagner, and Ravel. Featuring the best contemporary scholarship on this crucial, formative period in French music, Camille Saint-Saëns and His World restores the composer to his vital role as innovator and curator of Western music.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Figures of the Future by Michael Rodriguez Muñiz
books
What We Are Reading Today: Figures of the Future by Michael Rodriguez Muñiz
What We Are Reading Today: The Drop by Thad Ziolkowski
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Drop by Thad Ziolkowski

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Dhaka helps Rohingya rebuild lives on remote island with new tools
Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2019. (REUTERS)
Pilgrims to be quizzed on standard of Hajj services
Pilgrims to be quizzed on standard of Hajj services
Top Taliban leader favors political solution for Afghanistan
Anti-Taliban militants in Balkh region of Afghanistan. Since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began, the Taliban have overrun several districts. (AFP)
Saudi crown prince allocates $1 million as marriage grants
Saudi crown prince allocates $1 million as marriage grants

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.