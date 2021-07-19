Former Saudi minister to head IsDB

You are here

Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

  • The board also approved another draft resolution to thank King Salman and the Saudi government for their continuous support for the bank since its inception
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s former economy and planning minister has been selected as the new head of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) for the next five years, the bank said on Sunday.
The bank’s board of governors passed the draft resolution to appoint Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser based on a statement from IsDB’s general secretariat, said Sardor Umurzakov, the board’s chairman and Uzbekistan’s minister of investment and foreign trade.
The board also approved another draft resolution to thank King Salman and the Saudi government for their continuous support for the bank since its inception.
Outgoing president and Saudi economist Bandar bin Mohammed Hamza Hajjar was also thanked for the “distinguished services he has provided to the bank since his election.”
The statement said that the member institutions of the IsDB Group had contributed to “the remarkable success achieved in the past period, raising its position among banks and international markets.”

The bank’s procedures committee held a virtual meeting on July 6 to consider the Kingdom’s nomination of Al-Jasser to succeed Hajjar.

Al-Jasser served as the Kingdom’s economy and planning minister from 2011 to 2015, and as governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) between 2009 and 2011.

 

  • ADCB posted a 25 percent drop in net profit last year as it booked significantly higher provisions for NMC
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), UAE’s third-biggest lender, reported a jump in second quarter net profit on Sunday and said it was optimistic about the turnaround of troubled hospital operator NMC, to which it was heavily exposed.
Net profit between April and June amounted to AED1.4 billion ($381.22 million), a 14 percent increase year-on-year and a 25 percent increase quarter-on-quarter.
“The growth in net profit is a result of the increase in a diversified revenue stream, disciplined cost control and a prudent approach to risk management,” chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said in a statement.
ADCB posted a 25 percent drop in net profit last year as it booked significantly higher provisions for NMC, which went into administration last year after months of turmoil following questions over its financial reporting and the discovery of undisclosed debt.
ADCB had nearly $1 billion in lending exposure to the group, which is set to soon obtain creditor approval for a reorganization of the business.
“The bank is confident that the provisions it has recorded for NMC are sufficient and appropriate,” CEO Ala’a Eraiqat said.
ADCB was among a group of lenders which last year provided a $325 million facility to fund NMC’s administration and pave the way for restructuring.

 

Egypt restricts export of medical oxygen for a year

  • Egypt has 43 oxygen-producing companies and their combined production capacity is 9 million cubic meters, most of which is supplied to hospitals that contract with factories in Egypt
CAIRO: The Egyptian government has banned the export of medical oxygen outside the country for a year.

The move follows a memorandum submitted by Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed.

Medical oxygen can now be exported only after approval from the health and population minister as per a decision issued by Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea.

This came according to Resolution No. 321 of 2021 published in the Egyptian Gazette in its issue No. 158 of 2021 on Friday.

The trade and industry minister’s decision comes in light of the memorandum submitted by the health minister.

It included the request to permit export of oxygen only with written approval from the Ministry of Health and Population.

The decision will be implemented for a year, starting from July 15.

Last September, Gamea allowed the export of alcohol of all kinds and its derivatives, as well as surgical masks and supplies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, to all foreign markets.

BACKGROUND

This was until Ministerial Resolution No. 186 of 2020 to stop the export of alcohol and its derivatives, and Ministerial Resolution No. 187 of 2020, to stop the export of surgical masks and COVID-19 prevention supplies.

Egypt has 43 oxygen-producing companies and their combined production capacity is 9 million cubic meters, most of which is supplied to hospitals that contract with factories in Egypt.

Medical oxygen is supplied to hospitals either as a liquid, collected in tanks and separated in the hospital, and converted into steam, or it is packaged in cylinders and supplied in a gas form directly to hospitals.

King Fahd Causeway boosts KSA-Bahrain non-oil trade by 18 percent in Q2

  • Saudi trade accounted for around half of Bahrain’s total trade with the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members
RIYADH: Non-oil trade between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain rose 18 percent to $781 million during the second quarter of this year, compared to a year earlier as more trucks crossed the King Fahd Causeway.
Saudi trade accounted for around half of Bahrain’s total trade with the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, according to the latest figures released by Bahrain’s eGovernment and Information Authority.
Ali Al-Mudaifa, executive director of Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, said: “The King Fahd Causeway was instrumental in the food and medical supply chain during the height of the pandemic in Q2 2020. It will be just as important in supporting continued economic activity and trade between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in 2021.
“Bahrain is only a 40-minute drive away from the region’s biggest market, Saudi Arabia, so the causeway is a major draw for international companies looking to expand into the Gulf. Our Kingdom is also very well connected to the rest of the GCC via multiple daily flights on the national carrier, Gulf Air, and DHL’s regional hub is based at our new airport terminal,” he added.
Saudi Arabia opened its international borders on May 17. In a bid to manage the surge in demand, ten additional lanes have been installed in the departure area at the King Fahd Causeway, bringing the total number of lanes to 27, as well as 36 lanes in the arrival area.
The waiting time across the causeway has also been reduced. The King Fahd Causeway Authority and Tabadul in March announced it was planning to roll out a new truck management scheme. The pilot scheme is designed to help reduce the waiting time for trucks on the bridge from an average of four hours to just 20 minutes.

Bahrain's Batelco expands into the fintech sector

  • Digital banking and fintech services have become increasingly popular in the GCC
DUBAI: Bahraini telco Batelco has expanded into the financial technology (fintech) sector, it was announced on Sunday.
The company obtained the necessary licenses from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the new entity, to be called Batelco Financial Services, will provide consumers and small businesses with services such as digital wallet creation, cards issuance, bank accounts aggregation and bank account payments initiation on behalf of clients and third parties.
Digital banking and fintech services have become increasingly popular in the GCC. Saudi Arabia gave licenses last month to two new digital banks, one of them is owned by telecom giant, STC.
Last week, Kuwait’s Boubyan Group announced the launch of Nomo bank in the UK, as competition increases in the digital Islamic banking sector. CEO Adel Al-Majed claimed in a Twitter post on Wednesday that Nomo will be the world’s first Islamic digital bank, despite Zurich Capital Funds Group in April announcing the launch of a new lender branded as RIZQ / BARAKA, which is claimed would be the first bank to provide all banking services online and according to Islamic law.
In the UAE, a survey by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) last October, showed that 70 percent of respondents said they are actively searching for a new bank, and 87 percent said they would be willing to open an account with a branchless digital-only lender.

OPEC+ members agree to raise output by 400,000 barrels a day from August

  • Special meeting also saw agreement on new baseline levels, extension of current strategy until the end of 2022
DUBAI: OPEC+, the oil producers alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has agreed a schedule of output increases to meet growing demand as the global economy recovers from the pandemic recession.

A special meeting arranged in Vienna endorsed the plans, which will see an extra 400,000 barrels a month come on to world markets from the beginning of next month, and will allow some producers — including Saudi Arabia and the UAE — to increase the baseline from which they calculate production.

The deal will also extend the current OPEC+ alliance beyond its original term next April until at least the end of 2022. “OPEC+ is here to stay,” Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, told journalists after the deal was announced.

We are working with the UAE, and we see eye to eye with them.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Saudi energy minister

On the negotiations that ended the deadlock of last week when an OPEC+ meeting was canceled, the prince said: “Consensus-building is an art.”

The successful conclusion will allay suggestions in some quarters of a split in OPEC+ ranks. Suhail Al-Mazrouei, the energy minister of the UAE, said: “I can confirm the UAE is committed to OPEC+ and will always work with it and within it. We’ll always remain very good friends.”

Prince Abdulaziz underlined the unity in the group when he read a message from Alexander Novak, deputy prime minister of Russia and OPEC+ co-chairman, which stated that Russia was “ready to support anything” the Saudi minister said to the meeting.

“There is no way to demonstrate trust any more than this,” the prince said.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Under the new terms, output will increase by 400,000 barrels per month until the full production cut of 5.8 million barrels is returned to global markets.

The regime of monthly meetings of OPEC+ ministers to monitor global markets will continue until the end of next year, but the producers hope to be able to phase out all cuts by September 2022, OPEC+ said.

In addition, the baseline calculations for production adjustment will be reassessed, and new ones will take effect from next May.

The UAE will see its baseline rise from 3.17 million barrels per day (bpd) to 3.5 million bpd — satisfying its main concern about the new proposals. Saudi Arabia and Russia will both see their baselines rise from 11 million bpd to 11.5 million bpd. Iraq and Kuwait will also be allowed to produce more.

OPEC+ said that there was an “ongoing strengthening of market fundamentals, with oil demand showing clear signs of improvement and OECD stocks falling as the economic recovery continued in most parts of the world as vaccination programs accelerated.”

I can confirm the UAE is committed to OPEC+.

Suhail Al-Mazrouei, UAE energy minister

The meeting also stressed the “critical importance” of adhering to full conformity with the new levels, and compensating by the end of September for any past overproduction. Compliance in June was once again historically high, at 113 percent.

The Saudi and UAE ministers stressed that they were working together on the strategy to advance energy transition via the adoption of renewables and other cleaner fuels and technologies. “We are working with the UAE, and we see eye to eye with them. We’re going about it in exactly the same way,” Prince Abdulaziz said.

The deal — which ends a period of uncertainty in global oil markets — was welcomed by energy experts.

Robin Mills, chief executive of Qamar Energy consultancy, told Arab News: “This is a good deal for OPEC+. It holds the deal together and addresses the baseline issue for the future from all the countries that had issues. The countries that didn’t get baseline increases probably couldn’t have used them anyway.”

International oil markets last traded on Friday, with Brent ending at $73.30 per barrel. The next OPEC+ meeting, the 20th time the alliance ministers have met, will take place on Sept. 1.

