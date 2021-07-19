You are here

  • Home
  • Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 billion deal

Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 billion deal

Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 billion deal
Short Url

https://arab.news/prtt3

Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters

Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 billion deal

Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 billion deal
  • Five9 will become an operating unit of Zoom and its CEO will become a president of Zoom 
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has agreed to buy cloud software provider Five9 Inc. in an all-stock deal worth about $14.7 billion to target business clients looking to boost customer engagement, it said on Sunday.
The teleconferencing services provider has become a household name and investor favorite in the year since the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses and schools adopted its services to hold virtual classes, office meets and socialize.
The San Jose, California-based company is now shifting focus to its two-year-old cloud-calling product Zoom Phone and conference-hosting product Zoom Rooms as bigger players Facebook and Alphabet’s Google amp up their video products.
“The acquisition is expected to help enhance Zoom’s presence with enterprise customers and allow it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by adding the $24-billion contact center market,” Zoom said in a statement.
The acquisition will complement Zoom Phone service, an alternative to legacy phone offerings, by adding Five9’s business customers and combining its contact center software to optimize customer interactions across channels, it added.
Five9 will become an operating unit of Zoom and its chief executive, Rowan Trollope, will become a president of the company, staying on as chief of the unit after the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2022, it said.
Under the pact, approved by the boards of both companies, Five9 stockholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Class A common stock of Zoom for each share of Five9, it added.
Based on the July 16 closing share price of Zoom Class A common stock, this represents a price of $200.28 for each share of Five9 common stock, and an implied deal value of about $14.7 billion.
Shares in Five9 finished up 0.6 percent at $177.60 on Friday, while Zoom rose 1.4 percent at $361.97, valuing the company at around $106 billion.
Zoom rose 45 percent over the past year, as conferencing platforms, which also include Cisco Systems Inc’s Webex and Microsoft Teams, have seen a surge in usage due to the coronavirus pandemic that has spurred a seismic shift to online working, learning and socializing.
Global spending on cloud-based conferencing is forecast to reach $5.41 billion this year, up from $5.02 billion in 2020, according to tech consultancy Gartner. It does not track market share, but analysts cite Zoom and Cisco as the leaders. 

Topics: Zoom Video Communications Inc. Five9 Inc. Rowan Trollope

Related

Zoom became a household name and investor favorite in the past year. (File/AFP)
Media
Zoom forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hybrid work
Many of the new features allow users to safeguard data, trusting the information to the Apple brand. (AFP PHOTO /APPLE INC./HANDOUT)
Media
Apple adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams

Rights group slams Iran over attempted kidnapping of journalist

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Rights group slams Iran over attempted kidnapping of journalist

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Tehran has carried out campaign of targeted harassment on New York-based Iranian journalist
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Leading rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has warned that an alleged plot this week by four Iranians to kidnap a dissident journalist living in New York has heightened concerns about Tehran’s efforts to target its nationals and critics abroad.

On July 13, the US Justice Department indicted the four Iranian nationals at a New York federal court, which said that the four men allegedly “conspired to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist for mobilizing public opinion in Iran and around the world to bring about changes to the regime’s laws and practices.” 

Sources, and the target herself, have claimed that journalist and regime critic Masih Alinejad was the intended target of the alleged kidnapping attempt this week.

Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW, said: “For decades Iranian authorities have deployed vicious tactics to harass, intimidate and harm Iranian activists living abroad. 

“Iran’s security agencies have now allegedly attempted to kidnap another high-profile dissident to dragoon back to Iran and face serious abuses.”

READ MORE

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad said Wednesday she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home, as Tehran stiffly denied the allegations contained in a US Justice Department indictment. More here.

Alinejad has been subjected to extensive targeted harassment and intimidation by various Iranian state agencies, including the state broadcasting agency. 

The activist and journalist has said that Tehran has repeatedly targeted her family, including attempts to convince her to return to the region and countries neighboring Iran.

Last July, the Center for Human Rights in Iran said that an Iranian court had sentenced Ali, her brother, to five years in prison for “assembly and collusion against national security.”

In addition to this charge, Ali Alinejad was sentenced to two years for “insulting the Supreme Leader,” and one year for “propaganda against the state.”

His lawyer said that sections of Ali’s hearing were focused on his sister’s journalism and campaigning efforts.

“However the Alinejad case plays out, Iranian authorities are doubtlessly determined to silence dissent and spread fear among outspoken critics outside the country,” Page said.

Topics: Middle East Iran US Human Rights Watch (HRW) Masih Alinejad

Related

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad shows an FBI car guarding outside her Brooklyn apartment after federal authorities unveiled an alleged plot by Iranian intelligence agents to abduct her. (Reuters)
Media
Iranian-American journalist refuses to be silenced after Tehran’s foiled kidnap attempt
Journalist ‘shocked’ over Iranian kidnap plot in US
Media
Journalist ‘shocked’ over Iranian kidnap plot in US

GB News presenter pulled off air for taking the knee

Guto Harri took the knee live on air on Tuesday in support of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. (Screenshot/GB News)
Guto Harri took the knee live on air on Tuesday in support of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. (Screenshot/GB News)
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

GB News presenter pulled off air for taking the knee

Guto Harri took the knee live on air on Tuesday in support of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. (Screenshot/GB News)
  • Harri, a former BBC correspondent and former advisor to Boris Johnson, was discussing racial abuse aimed at black English footballers
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The recently launched UK-based news channel GB News announced on Friday that one of its ‘contributing presenters,’ Guto Harri, will not appear on air for the remainder of the summer having breached channel standards by symbolically taking the knee in support of England footballers.

Harri, a former BBC correspondent and former advisor to Boris Johnson, was discussing racial abuse directed at black players after England’s defeat by Italy in a penalty shootout in the Euro 2020 final.

Harri subsequently took the knee live on air on Tuesday in support of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, who all missed penalties in the shootout.

Harri had marveled at “deep-rooted and hideously ugly racism in some English football fans” and proceeded to tweet that GB News was “above all about free speech” and that he didn’t believe the England football team was “endorsing the narrow divisive aims of BLM.”

On Thursday, the channel responded by tweeting: “GB News stands four square against racism in all its forms. We do not have a company line on taking the knee.”

However, GB News later tweeted that it was “unacceptable” for any presenter to take the knee, and that Harri had breached the channel’s standards. 

“On Tuesday a contributing presenter took the knee live on air and this was an unacceptable breach of our standards” the tweet read.

Harri’s actions on Tuesday had immediately sparked a backlash and boycott threat from some of the right-leaning channel’s viewers.

That boycott caused some shows to attract zero viewers, and the channel’s management subsequently decided to distance itself from Harri. 

In what many have interpreted as a reaction to that decision, the channel’s senior executive and director of programming, ​​John McAndrew, resigned. 

McAndrew, who previously worked at Sky News and Euronews, had also reportedly been under pressure to shift GB News’ focus from free debate towards ‘culture war’ topics.

Topics: media GB News

Related

England ‘more determined than ever’ to take the knee in defiance of boos
Sport
England ‘more determined than ever’ to take the knee in defiance of boos
US Soccer repeals anthem kneeling ban: official
Sport
US Soccer repeals anthem kneeling ban: official

White House slams Facebook as conduit for COVID-19 misinformation

2 people were responsible for almost 65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. (File/AFP)
2 people were responsible for almost 65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

White House slams Facebook as conduit for COVID-19 misinformation

2 people were responsible for almost 65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. (File/AFP)
  • White House press secretary said Facebook is not doing enough to stop the spread of false claims about COVID-19
  • A Facebook spokesperson said the company has partnered with government experts take aggressive action against misinformation about COVID-19
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Facebook is not doing enough to stop the spread of false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, part of a new administration pushback on misinformation in the United States.
Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, needs to work harder to remove inaccurate vaccine information from its platform, Psaki said.
She said 12 people were responsible for almost 65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. The finding was reported in May by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, but Facebook has disputed the methodology.
“All of them remain active on Facebook,” Psaki said. Facebook also “needs to move more quickly to remove harmful violative posts,” she said.
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy also raised the alarm over the growing wave of misinformation about COVID-19 and related vaccines, saying it is making it harder to fight the pandemic and save lives.
“American lives are at risk,” he said in a statement.
In his first advisory as the nation’s top doctor under President Joe Biden, Murthy called on tech companies to tweak their algorithms to further demote false information and share more data with researchers and the government to help teachers, health care workers and the media fight misinformation.
“Health misinformation is a serious threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, harm people’s health, and undermine public health efforts. Limiting the spread of health misinformation is a moral and civic imperative,” he said in the advisory, first reported by National Public Radio.
False information feeds hesitancy to get vaccinated, leading to preventable deaths, Murthy said, noting misinformation can affect other health conditions and is a worldwide problem.
A Facebook spokesperson said the company has partnered with government experts, health authorities and researchers to take “aggressive action against misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines to protect public health.”
“So far we’ve removed more than 18 million pieces of COVID misinformation, removed accounts that repeatedly break these rules, and connected more than 2 billion people to reliable information about COVID-19 and COVID vaccines across our apps,” the spokesperson added.
Facebook has introduced rules against making certain false claims about COVID-19 and its vaccines. Still, researchers and lawmakers have long complained about lax policing of content on its site.
Murthy said at a White House press briefing that COVID-19 misinformation comes mostly from individuals who may not know they are spreading false claims, but also a few “bad actors.”
His advisory also urges people not to spread questionable information online. The head of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a group that tracks COVID-19 misinformation online, said it was inadequate.
“On tobacco packets they say that tobacco kills,” the group’s chief executive Imran Ahmed told NPR. “On social media we need a ‘Surgeon General’s Warning: Misinformation Kills.’“
US COVID-19 infections last week rose about 11 percent from the previous week, with the highest increases in areas with vaccination rates of less than 40 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and continued to tick up on Wednesday.
Cases plummeted in the spring as the vaccine rolled out following a winter spike in infections, but shots have slowed and just about 51 percent of the country has been vaccinated, Reuters data show.
“It’s been hard to get people to move” from not wanting the COVID-19 vaccine “to recognizing that the risk is still there,” Dr. Richard Besser, a former CDC chief who now heads the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told MSNBC.
Representatives for the nation’s largest tech companies could not be immediately reached for comment on the advisory.

Topics: Facebook #covid-19 vaccine misinformation social media

Related

Facebook to take action against users repeatedly sharing misinformation
Media
Facebook to take action against users repeatedly sharing misinformation
Twitter labels to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
Media
Twitter labels to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Facebook in talks with UK law officials to tackle online racist abuse

Facebook removed more than 25 million hate speech posts from its platform and more than 6 million posts on Instagram. (AFP)
Facebook removed more than 25 million hate speech posts from its platform and more than 6 million posts on Instagram. (AFP)
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

Facebook in talks with UK law officials to tackle online racist abuse

Facebook removed more than 25 million hate speech posts from its platform and more than 6 million posts on Instagram. (AFP)
  • Facebook is conducting talks with the United kingdom law enforcement officials to look into online racial abuse against English football players
  • Black players in the England team were subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the Euro final against Italy
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

Facebook Inc. said on Thursday it was in talks with UK law enforcement officials to help support investigations into online racial abuse against English soccer players following their recent loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.
Black players in the England team were subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of the soccer tournament, drawing wide condemnation from the squad’s captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians.
The comments also prompted a police investigation, although critics accused some ministers of hypocrisy for refusing to support a high profile anti-racist stance the players took during the tournament.
Facebook said it was in discussions with Britain’s National Police Chiefs Council, the UK Home Office Football Policing Unit and local police forces to understand how it can support active investigations, while ensuring that valid data requests are submitted.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Wednesday to toughen measures against online hate, banning fans from games if they are found guilty of such offenses and fining social media for failing to remove it.
Social media companies including Facebook and Twitter Inc. have come under fire for amplifying hate speech and misinformation globally across their platforms.
Facebook also removed more than 25 million hate speech posts from its platform and more than 6 million posts on Instagram that contained words or emojis promoting racism, during the first three months of the year, it said in a blog post.

Topics: football racism in football United Kingdom Facebook social media hate speech Racial abuse

Related

Facebook said earlier in a statement it had “quickly removed comments and accounts directing abuse at England’s footballers last night." (AFP)
Media
Facebook, Twitter vow to tackle racial abuse of England footballers
England’s Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse
Media
England’s Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse

Cuban government blames Twitter for unrest

Authorities point to the hashtag #SOSCuba, launched in early July to highlight Cuba’s health care crisis and the spike in Covid-19 cases. (File/AFP)
Authorities point to the hashtag #SOSCuba, launched in early July to highlight Cuba’s health care crisis and the spike in Covid-19 cases. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

Cuban government blames Twitter for unrest

Authorities point to the hashtag #SOSCuba, launched in early July to highlight Cuba’s health care crisis and the spike in Covid-19 cases. (File/AFP)
  • The Cuban government blames anti-government protests on a Twitter campaign orchestrated by the US
  • The Minister of Foreign Affairs called the campaign a communication and information war against Cuba
Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

HAVANA: Unprecedented anti-government protests broke out in Cuba on July 11, which the single-party state leadership blames on a Twitter campaign orchestrated by the United States.
But experts AFP spoke to say that view is at best an exaggeration.
“I have irrefutable proof that the majority of those that took part in this (Internet) campaign were in the United States and used automated systems to make content go viral, without being penalized by Twitter,” Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Tuesday.
Rodriguez had already denied that the island nation experienced a “social explosion” when thousands of people took to the streets chanting “Freedom!” and “Down with the dictatorship!“
The minister called it a “communication and information war against Cuba.”
So who is to blame? Authorities point to the hashtag #SOSCuba, launched in early July to highlight Cuba’s health care crisis, the spike in Covid-19 cases, and to plead for foreign humanitarian aid.
Spanish social media expert Julian Macias Tovar, who was invited to speak on Cuban state television on Tuesday, says there is something strange in the figures around the hashtag.
“Between July 5, when the #SOSCuba hashtag was first used, and the eighth, there were just 5,000 tweets,” Macias Tovar told AFP.
It then exploded exponentially, he said, with 100,000 tweets on July 9, 500,00 on the 10th, 1.5 million the next day and two million on the 12th.


The accounts tweeting with the #SOSCuba hashtag “came from many different places, and I believe there’s an international network of accounts linked ideologically,” said Macias Tovar.
They are the same accounts that attacked Mexico’s leftist president Andres Manuel Lopez and the leftist governments of Argentina and Spain, he said.
This is a case of fake accounts or automated accounts programmed to produce a large number of tweets, Macias Tovar said.
Doug Madory, the director of Internet analysis at the IT firm Kentik, is more skeptical.
“Someone sends a tweet in the United States that puts people on the streets in Cuba? I find it hard to believe,” he said.
“I don’t know if one could sit and try to create a Twitter campaign that holds such sway over the average Cuban that out of the air they convince them to do things they wouldn’t otherwise have done.”
While he acknowledged there were automated tweets, it is “probably true also of the government themselves” given the similarity between tweets from its supporters.
On top of that, the government holds the ultimate weapon: it can cut off Internet access, as it did between midday Sunday and Wednesday morning.
Once access was restored, social media sites remained offline for another 24 hours.


The government has not confirmed it cut off Internet access, although Rodriguez said Cuba had “a right to self-defense.”
But on Tuesday night a presenter on state TV let slip the truth.
“I understand as a journalist ... the step taken to cut social media because that is where the war against Cuba is being waged,” said presenter Arleen Rodriguez Derivet.
According to Cuban political scientist Harold Cardenas, “it would be a simplification to say it’s a US campaign because there are obviously many other reasons behind the protests.”
For example, he said, “I know communists that were detained the other day for taking part in protests.
“That’s not to say that the United States has no responsibility in the unrest” through its sanctions that “intentionally asphyxiate the Cuban people.”
It is true that social media has been “used to create parallel realities,” since there has been an avalanche of fake news and doctored images shared in Cuba over recent days.
“There has been an effort from abroad to create uncertainty in the country,” said Cardenas.
But the government is “attributing an exaggerated importance to Twitter,” and people are genuinely “fed up and economically exhausted.”
Macias Tovar agrees with Cardenas. “Beyond this being a campaign orchestrated” from abroad, he said, “there are people who are mobilizing, people who are demonstrating against the government, people who have petitions — what the Cuban government must do is respect the right to protest.”

Topics: Twitter cuba anti-government protests social media campaign

Related

Demonstrators hold placards during a rally held in solidarity with anti-government protests in Cuba. (AFP)
Media
Cuba curbs access to Facebook, messaging apps amid protests: Internet watchdog
UN condemns alleged excessive force in Cuba protests
World
UN condemns alleged excessive force in Cuba protests

Latest updates

Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 billion deal
Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 billion deal
Pilgrims arrive at Mount Arafat
Thousands of pilgrims walk at a tent camp in Mina on Sunday. For the second consecutive year, the Hajj has been limited to pilgrims from inside Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Serco’s graduate program in KSA supports local talent
The program is aimed at Saudi national candidates who have recently graduated from university and hold a degree related to business management or engineering. (Supplied)
Former Saudi minister to head IsDB
Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser. (Supplied)
Saudi Red Crescent Authority chief inaugurates mobile command center
Saudi Red Crescent Authority chief inaugurates mobile command center

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.