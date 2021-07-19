You are here

  • Home
  • England lifts COVID-19 curbs as scientists warn of surge in cases

England lifts COVID-19 curbs as scientists warn of surge in cases

England lifts COVID-19 curbs as scientists warn of surge in cases
England’s nighclubs were reopened and other indoor venues were allowed to run at full capacity. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v44y2

Updated 19 July 2021
AFP

England lifts COVID-19 curbs as scientists warn of surge in cases

England lifts COVID-19 curbs as scientists warn of surge in cases
  • From Sunday midnight, nighclubs reopened and other indoor venues were allowed to run at full capacity
Updated 19 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: The British government on Monday lifted pandemic restrictions on daily life in England, scrapping all social distancing rules in a step slammed by scientists and opposition parties as a dangerous leap into the unknown.
From midnight (2300 GMT Sunday), nighclubs reopened and other indoor venues were allowed to run at full capacity, while legal mandates covering the wearing of masks and working from home were scrapped.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson — who is self-isolating after his health minister was infected — urged the public to remain prudent and for any laggards to join the two-thirds of UK adults who are now fully vaccinated.
He defended the reopening — dubbed “freedom day” by some media — despite scientists’ grave misgivings after daily infection rates in Britain topped 50,000, behind only Indonesia and Brazil.
“If we don’t do it now, then we’ll be opening up in the autumn, the winter months, when the virus has the advantage of the cold weather,” the prime minister said in a video message.
This week’s start of summer school holidays offered a “precious firebreak,” he said.
“If we don’t do it now, we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it? So this is the right moment, but we’ve got to do it cautiously.”
In a bid to demonstrate a bit of caution, vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC he would continue to wear a mask in “crowded indoor places.”
But Jonathan Ashworth, the opposition Labour party’s health spokesman, said the government was being “reckless,” echoing experts who say the reopening endangers global health.
“We are against opening up without any precautions in place,” Ashworth told BBC television, attacking in particular the government’s plan on masks.
After the success of the vaccination program — which has now offered at least one dose to every adult in Britain — the government says any risks to hospital care are manageable.
But professor Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London warned that Britain was on course for 100,000 cases a day, as the Delta variant runs out of control.
“The real question is, do we get to double that or even higher?” he told BBC television.
“We could get to 2,000 hospitalizations a day, 200,000 cases a day, but it’s much less certain,” he said.
Medics warned that relaxations could push up case numbers enough to put severe pressure on the National Health Service (NHS) and risk seeding new variants, even though Britain is suffering far fewer deaths than in previous waves.
Senior Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt, a former health secretary, said the government should learn from Israel and the Netherlands, which have been forced to reverse recent relaxations.
“The warning light on the NHS dashboard is not flashing amber, it is flashing red,” he told BBC radio.
Scotland and Wales, whose devolved governments set their own health policy, said they would maintain the mandate on face coverings among other restrictions, despite England’s moves to lift measures.
Fully vaccinated residents returning from so-called “amber list” destinations in Europe no longer have to quarantine — although in a last-minute policy shift, the government has kept the requirement in place for France.
Also staying in place are requirements to self-isolate after a close contact, which have forced millions off work or school in recent weeks, leading to industry warnings of severe economic disruption.

Topics: England Coronavirus

Related

’Be cautious’: Johnson goes ahead with lifting England’s COVID curbs
World
’Be cautious’: Johnson goes ahead with lifting England’s COVID curbs
Risk to children from COVID-19 very small: UK studies
World
Risk to children from COVID-19 very small: UK studies

Joe Biden transfers first Guantanamo detainee to home country

Joe Biden transfers first Guantanamo detainee to home country
Updated 19 July 2021
AP

Joe Biden transfers first Guantanamo detainee to home country

Joe Biden transfers first Guantanamo detainee to home country
  • Moroccan prisoner Abdullatif Nasser was cleared for repatriation by a review board in July 2016
  • But he remained detained at Guantanamo for the duration of Donald Trump’s presidency
Updated 19 July 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge.
The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a review board in July 2016 but remained at Guantanamo for the duration of the Trump presidency.
The Periodic Review Board process determined that Nasser’s detention no longer remained necessary to protect US national security, the Pentagon said Monday in a statement. The board recommended authorization for Nasser’s repatriation, but that couldn’t be completed before the end of the Obama administration, it said.
The transfer of Nasser could suggest President Joe Biden is making efforts to reduce the Guantanamo population, which now stands at 39. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama supported the prisoner transfer process, but it stalled under President Donald Trump.
Trump said even before he took office that there should be no further releases from “Gitmo,” as Guantanamo Bay is often called. “These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back onto the battlefield,” he said then.
The possibility that former Guantanamo prisoners would resume hostile activities has long been a concern that has played into the debate over releases. The office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a 2016 report that about 17 percent of the 728 detainees who had been released were “confirmed” and 12 percent were “suspected” of re-engaging in such activities.
But the vast majority of those re-engagements occurred with former prisoners who did not go through the security review that was set up under Obama. A task force that included agencies such as the Defense Department and the CIA analyzed who was held at Guantanamo and determined who could be released and who should continue in detention.
The US thanked Morocco for facilitating Nasser’s transfer back home.
“The United States commends the Kingdom of Morocco for its long-time partnership in securing both countries’ national security interests,” the Pentagon statement said. “The United States is also extremely grateful for the Kingdom’s willingness to support ongoing US efforts to close the Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility.”
Nasser initially got news he was going to be released in the summer of 2016, when one of his lawyers called him at the detention center and told him the US had decided he no longer posed a threat and could go home. He thought he’d returned to Morocco soon: “I’ve been here 14 years,” he said at the time. “A few months more is nothing.”
Nasser’s journey to the Cuban prison was a long one. He was a member of a nonviolent but illegal Moroccan Sufi Islam group in the 1980s, according to his Pentagon file. In 1996, he was recruited to fight in Chechyna but ended up in Afghanistan, where he trained at an Al-Qaeda camp. He was captured after fighting US forces there and sent to Guantanamo in May 2002.
An unidentified military official appointed to represent him before the review board said he studied math, computer science and English at Guantanamo, creating a 2,000-word Arabic-English dictionary. The official told the board that Nasser “deeply regrets his actions of the past” and expressed confidence he would reintegrate in society.

Topics: Joe Biden Guantanamo Bay cuba US

Related

Blinken says Guantanamo prison should close
World
Blinken says Guantanamo prison should close
Commander of Guantanamo prison removed
World
Commander of Guantanamo prison removed

Pegasus spyware affair ‘completely unacceptable’ if true: EU chief

Pegasus spyware affair ‘completely unacceptable’ if true: EU chief
Updated 19 July 2021
AFP

Pegasus spyware affair ‘completely unacceptable’ if true: EU chief

Pegasus spyware affair ‘completely unacceptable’ if true: EU chief
  • The NSO Group and its Pegasus malware have been in the headlines since 2016
Updated 19 July 2021
AFP

PRAGUE: European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Monday the spyware scandal involving an Israeli software firm and up to 50,000 smartphone numbers was “completely unacceptable” if true.
“This has to be verified, but if it is the case, it is completely unacceptable,” she told reporters in Prague.
Media outlets including The Washington Post, The Guardian and Le Monde drew links Sunday between the Israel-based NSO Group, accused of supplying spyware to governments, and a list of tens of thousands of smartphone numbers, including those of activists, journalists, business executives and politicians around the world.
Von der Leyen, who was in Prague to present a Czech post-Covid recovery plan worth 7 billion euros ($8.2 billion) approved by the EU, slammed the alleged attack on journalists’ phones.
“Free press is one of the core values of the European Union,” she said after meeting Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
The NSO Group and its Pegasus malware — capable of switching on a phone’s camera or microphone, and harvesting its data — have been in the headlines since 2016, when researchers accused it of helping spy on a dissident in the United Arab Emirates.
The leak consists of more than 50,000 smartphone numbers believed to have been identified as connected to people of interest by NSO clients since 2016, the news organizations said, although it was unclear how many devices were actually targeted or surveilled.
NSO has denied any wrongdoing.
Founded in 2010 by Israelis Shalev Hulio and Omri Lavie, NSO Group is based in the Israeli hi-tech hub of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.

Topics: Israel Pegasys spyware

Related

Special Palestinian women argue with an Israeli security force member after brief clashes erupted between Israeli police and Palestinians at al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, July 18, 2021. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Israeli soldiers attack Muslims as Jewish extremists break status quo at Al-Aqsa
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds a face mask during a news conference in Jerusalem, July 14, 2021. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Israel proposes new restrictions to combat virus surge

Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile

Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile
Updated 19 July 2021
AP

Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile

Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile
  • Missile successfully hit a target more than 350 kilometers away on the coast of the Barents Sea
Updated 19 July 2021
AP

MOSCOW: The Russian military reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on Monday.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said the missile was launched from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia.
The ministry said the missile successfully hit a target more than 350 kilometers away on the coast of the Barents Sea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Zircon missile would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers.
An earlier test launch took place in October, on Putin’s birthday. Russia’s leader hailed it as a “big event” for the country.
“Equipping our armed forces — the army and the navy — with the latest, truly unparalleled weapon systems will certainly ensure the defense capability of our country in the long term,” Putin said at the time.

Topics: Russia

Related

Russia: First Avangard hypersonic missiles enter service
World
Russia: First Avangard hypersonic missiles enter service
Russian missile flies ten times speed of sound
Russian missile flies ten times speed of sound

Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan over ‘security threats’

Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan over ‘security threats’
Updated 19 July 2021
AFP

Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan over ‘security threats’

Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan over ‘security threats’
  • Kabul accuses Islamabad of offering safe haven to the Taliban militants
Updated 19 July 2021
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan on Sunday said it was recalling its ambassador to Islamabad over “security threats” after the envoy’s daughter was briefly kidnapped in the Pakistani capital.
While few details have been released about the incident, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry has said Silsila Alikhil was abducted for several hours on Friday by unknown individuals and “severely tortured.”
“Following the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have recalled the Afghan envoy and other senior diplomats from Islamabad back to Kabul until all the security threats are removed,” the ministry said in a statement Sunday, demanding the arrest and prosecution of the kidnappers.
Alikhil was on her way home in the Pakistani capital when she was kidnapped, the ministry had said Saturday. It said she was under medical care in hospital after being released.
Later, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said that she had been assaulted in her car, adding that the security of the ambassador and his family was subsequently tightened.
Islamabad — a spacious city with a population of around one million — has relatively tight security.
“The abduction of Afgh ambassador’s daughter & her subsequent torture has wounded the psyche of our nation. Our national psyche has been tortured,” Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Twitter.
An Afghan delegation will visit Pakistan to assess the situation, after which “more steps will be taken,” Afghanistan’s foreign ministry added.
Afghanistan’s decision to recall its ambassador “is unfortunate and regrettable,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The abduction of the ambassador’s daughter “is being investigated and followed-up at the highest level.”
Pakistan’s foreign secretary met with the Afghan ambassador “and reassured him of full cooperation. We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision,” the statement added.
Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have long been strained.
Kabul accuses Islamabad of offering safe haven to the Taliban militants waging a major campaign across the Afghan countryside, while Islamabad says Kabul turns a blind eye to militant groups launching attacks on Pakistan from its soil.
In Doha, Qatar, where Afghan government and Taliban representatives are in talks aimed at reaching a political settlement to their conflict, Taliban spokesman Muhamad Naeem condemned the kidnapping.
“We strongly condemn and denounce it. And we call on the Government of Pakistan to accelerate its efforts to arrest and punish the perpetrators of this crime,” Naeem tweeted.
As fighting raged in Afghanistan this week, the war of words heated up, with Saleh accusing the Pakistani military of providing “close air support to Taliban in certain areas.”
Pakistan strongly denied the claim, with a foreign ministry statement saying the country “took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard our own troops and population.”
Tension between the two countries soared further after the Taliban this week captured the Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan.

Topics: Taliban

Related

Special Anti-Taliban militants in Balkh region of Afghanistan. Since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began, the Taliban have overrun several districts. (AFP)
World
Top Taliban leader favors political solution for Afghanistan
Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban cease-fire
World
Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban cease-fire

Jacob Zuma’s graft trial resumes after deadly South Africa violence

Jacob Zuma’s graft trial resumes after deadly South Africa violence
Updated 19 July 2021
AFP

Jacob Zuma’s graft trial resumes after deadly South Africa violence

Jacob Zuma’s graft trial resumes after deadly South Africa violence
  • Former South African president faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the 1999 purchase of military arms
Updated 19 July 2021
AFP

PIETERMARITZBURG, South Africa: The graft trial of South African ex-president Jacob Zuma resumed on Monday, held online in a bid to forestall another wave of the deadly unrest that swept the nation after he was jailed in an unrelated case.
Although the proceedings were taking place virtually, security was tight around the High Court in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg, the capital of Zuma’s home region of KwaZulu-Natal, where Zuma loyalists have previously gathered in rowdy shows of support.
Armed police and soldiers, deployed to quell recent riots, secured the area around the court.
A brown military vehicle towered over armored police vehicles as a helicopter flew above, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.
Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms when he was deputy president.
He is accused of taking bribes from one of the firms, French defense giant Thales, which has been charged with corruption and money laundering.
The trial started in May after numerous postponements and delays, as Zuma’s legal team worked fervently to have the charges dropped.
Zuma, 79, spoke from his prison in the small town of Estcourt, appearing in a black suit, white shirt and red tie, sitting on a black office chair in a white-walled room.
He proclaimed his innocence when he appeared in person for the opening in May. Thales has also pleaded not guilty.
On June 29, Zuma was separately found guilty of contempt of South Africa’s top court for snubbing graft investigators probing his time as president. He was jailed on July 8.
South Africa was then plunged into chaos, with looting and rioting erupting in KwaZulu-Natal as well as in the economic hub of Johannesburg in Gauteng province, claiming more than 200 lives.
The unrest was widely seen as at least partially in response to Zuma’s imprisonment.
Monday’s hearing could reignite tensions that had eased by the weekend, analysts warn.
Zuma is being portrayed by a radical faction of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) as a hero of the poor.
“People will be watching the behavior of judges,” said Sipho Seepe, a fellow of the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal.
“If they feel justice is not done, they will protest.”
Monday’s hearing is expected to focus on an application by Zuma’s legal team for chief prosecutor Billy Downer to recuse himself from the case over claims he leaked information to the media.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it would “vigorously” oppose the application.
The trial is resuming virtually to avoid “disruption,” NPA spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga said, although other court cases are also being heard online due to the pandemic.
Defense lawyers claim the virtual format is unconstitutional and have applied for the trial to be adjourned.
Zuma and his backers have repeatedly dismissed scrutiny of the ex-president’s conduct as politically motivated and warned his jailing would spark unrest.
But they deny being behind the recent turmoil.
Zuma, once dubbed the “Teflon president,” is meanwhile seeking to overturn his 15-month jail sentence.
He was arrested for disobeying a Constitutional Court order to testify before a judicial panel probing corruption during his presidency.

Topics: Jacob Zuma South Africa

Related

Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly protests across South Africa
World
Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly protests across South Africa
Arrest warrant issued for South Africa’s Zuma, but execution suspended until May
World
Arrest warrant issued for South Africa’s Zuma, but execution suspended until May

Latest updates

Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win
Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win
Saudi Arabia vows to continue supporting Iraq
Saudi Arabia vows to continue supporting Iraq
US offers $7 million reward for information leading to Hezbollah operative
US offers $7 million reward for information leading to Hezbollah operative
Saudi U-23 football squad in tough training ahead of Olympic opener 
Saudi U-23 football squad in tough training ahead of Olympic opener 
Audi reports 37 percent increase in Mideast first-half sales
Audi reports 37 percent increase in Mideast first-half sales

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.