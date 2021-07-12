You are here

’Be cautious’: Johnson goes ahead with lifting England’s COVID curbs

’Be cautious’: Johnson goes ahead with lifting England’s COVID curbs
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on relaxing restrictions imposed on the country during COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in London on Monday. (Reuters)
  • An increase in cases underlined that the pandemic was by no means over
  • Government says Britain's vaccination drive has largely broken the link between infections and serious illness or death
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people on Monday to show caution when nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in England next week.
He said an increase in cases underlined that the pandemic was by no means over.
England will from July 19 be the first nation in Britain to lift the legal requirement to wear masks and for people to socially distance. The government says Britain’s vaccination drive — one of the world’s fastest — has largely broken the link between infections and serious illness or death.
But what was once billed as “freedom day” is now being treated with wariness by ministers after a new surge in cases and fears that there could be as many as 100,000 new infections a day over the summer.
Johnson set a somber tone, defending his decision to lift most of the remaining restrictions by saying the four conditions the government set itself had been met, but also warning the country that more people would die from the coronavirus.
“We think now is the right moment to proceed...But it is absolutely vital that we proceed now with caution and I cannot say this powerfully or emphatically enough — this pandemic is not over,” he told a press conference.
“To take these steps we must be cautious and must be vaccinated,” he said, adding that England would see “more hospitalizations and more deaths from COVID.”
Johnson added: “I generally urge everyone to keep thinking of others and to consider the risks.”
Earlier, health minister Sajid Javid told parliament that people should still wear masks in crowded areas like on public transport and should only gradually move back to the workplace, and that the government would encourage businesses holding mass events to use health certification as a way to open up.
Business welcomed the move, but also called on the government to offer clearer guidance. Claire Walker, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce, said companies still did not have the full picture they needed.
“Business leaders aren’t public health experts and cannot be expected to know how best to operate when confusing and sometimes contradictory advice is coming from official sources,” she said.
After 18 months of pandemic, governments around the world have been wrestling with how and when to reopen their economies.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded on Monday that coronavirus restrictions had been lifted in the Netherlands too soon and he apologized as infections surged to their highest levels of the year.
Britain has implemented one of the world’s swiftest vaccination programs, with more than 87 percent of adults having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 66 percent having received two.
The Conservative government argues that the fact that deaths and hospital admissions remain far lower than before, even though cases have risen sharply, is proof that the vaccines are saving lives and it is now safer to open up.
But the surge in infections to rates unseen since the winter has raised concern, with some epidemiologists saying the Euro soccer championships might have helped fuel the rise.
Britain, which ranks 20th in the world for per-capita reported deaths from COVID-19, on Monday reported a further 34,471 COVID-19 cases, up 26 percent in a week, and six additional deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
London’s Wembley Stadium hosted the Euro 2020 final on Sunday between England and Italy. Large crowds gathered in London, including around the stadium, and there were reports that some had gained entry to the match without tickets to join the more than 60,000 who had them — much to the dismay of the World Health Organization.
“Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes?” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove tweeted in the late stages of the match.
“The #COVID19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight ... #SARSCoV2 #DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing. Devastating.”

Topics: Boris Johnson UK London #covid-19

Britain, which ranks 20th in the world for per-capita reported deaths from COVID-19, on Monday reported a further 34,471 COVID-19 cases, up 26 percent in a week, and six additional deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
Dutch leader says easing lockdown was ‘error of judgment’

Dutch leader says easing lockdown was ‘error of judgment’
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

Dutch leader says easing lockdown was ‘error of judgment’

Dutch leader says easing lockdown was ‘error of judgment’
  • On first weekend after relaxation, thousands of people flocked to clubs across the country
  • Infections skyrocketed and Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday reintroduced some measures
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The Dutch leader apologized Monday for what he called “an error of judgment” in relaxing the Netherlands’ coronavirus lockdown, a move that has led to a sharp surge in infections.
Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government scrapped most remaining restrictions just over three weeks ago amid declining infection numbers and hospital admissions. The easing meant that, among other public spaces, nightclubs and discotheques were allowed to reopen for the first time in more than a year.
On the first weekend after the relaxation, thousands of mainly young people flocked to clubs in towns and cities across the country. Since then, infections have skyrocketed. Rutte was forced to backtrack and on Friday reintroduced some measures to rein in the virus’ spread.
On Saturday, the country’s public health institute reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of positive tests since late December.
“An error of judgment was made, we are sorry about that,” Rutte told reporters in The Hague.
Caretaker Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said the relaxation combined with a lack of social distancing and the delta variant “has had, of course, an accelerating effect. You can unfortunately see that with hindsight.”
The Netherlands is not alone in facing soaring infections. Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations in the hope of outpacing the spread of the more infectious delta variant.
More than 46 percent of the Netherlands’ adult population is fully vaccinated and more than 77 percent of adults have had at least one shot. Health authorities say they will administer first or second shots to more than 1.3 million people this week.

Topics: The Hague Netherland #covid-19 lockdown

Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain’s Melilla enclave

Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain’s Melilla enclave
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain’s Melilla enclave

Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain’s Melilla enclave
  • Migrants routinely try to enter Melilla and Ceuta, Spanish territories near the Moroccan border
  • "A total of 119 people got in, all of them men," said a Spanish government's spokesman
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

MARDRID: Dozens of migrants scaled a fence and crossed the border from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Monday.
This comes just weeks after a similar crisis that saw thousands cross the frontier and clash with security.
Migrants routinely try to enter Melilla and Ceuta, Spanish territories near the Moroccan border — Europe’s only land crossing with Africa.
They swim along the coastline, climb border fences or hide in vehicles, in what can be dangerous or deadly attempts to make it to Europe.
“A total of 119 people got in, all of them men,” a spokesman for the Spanish government’s delegation in Melilla said about the latest incident.
Some 200 people had tried to make the crossing, and five officers from Spain’s Civil Guard police force and a migrant were slightly injured, he added.
Those who entered Spain were taken to a government-run center for migrants where they will be tested for the coronavirus.
Ceuta and Melilla have long been a magnet for migrants desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.
Last month, Spain was caught off guard when as many as 10,000 people, mainly youths, surged into Ceuta as Moroccan border guards looked the other way.
The incident occurred during a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco over the presence of the ailing leader of Western Sahara’s independence movement at a Spanish hospital, with the border breach widely seen as a punitive move by Rabat.
Although the Polisario leader left Spain on June 2, diplomatic relations have remained tense.
Moroccan security forces “cooperated actively” during Monday’s rush on the border to prevent migrants from entering Melilla, according to the Spanish government’s delegation in the territory.

Topics: Melilla Spain Morocco migrants

Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge

Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge

Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge
  • Gen. Scott Miller was poised to transfer authority to Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: The top US commander in Afghanistan is to hand over his command at a ceremony in the capital of Kabul on Monday, as America winds down its 20-year military presence and Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country.
Gen. Scott Miller was poised to transfer authority to Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm the developments.
McKenzie, also a four-star general, will operate from Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida. He will assume authority to conduct possible airstrikes in defense of Afghan government forces, at least until the US withdrawal concludes by Aug. 31.
The handover ceremony was taking place in the heavily fortified Resolute Support headquarters in the heart of Kabul, at a time of rapid territorial gains by Taliban insurgents across Afghanistan.
The Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces, mostly funded by the United States and NATO, have put up resistance in some parts of the country, but overwhelmingly Afghan government troops appear to have abandoned the fight.
In recent weeks, the Taliban have gained several strategic districts, particularly along the borders with Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
The Taliban control more than one-third of Afghanistan’s 421 districts and district centers. A Taliban claim that they control 85 percent of the districts is widely seen as exaggerated.
After Miller’s departure, a two-star admiral based at the US Embassy in Kabul will oversee the US military’s role in securing the American diplomatic presence in Kabul, including defending the Kabul airport.
Miller’s departure does not reduce the scope of the US military mission in Afghanistan, since McKenzie will assume the authorities now held by Miller to conduct airstrikes in defense of Afghan government forces under certain circumstances.
The conditions under which such strikes might be used are not clear, nor is it known for how long McKenzie will keep the strike authority.

Topics: Afghanistan

US expert: Images show Chinese ship waste endangering reefs

US expert: Images show Chinese ship waste endangering reefs
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

US expert: Images show Chinese ship waste endangering reefs

US expert: Images show Chinese ship waste endangering reefs
  • China is increasingly assertive about pressing its territorial claims, which are fueling tension with neighbors
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

MANILA, Philippines: Swarms of Chinese vessels have dumped human waste and wastewater for years in a disputed area of the South China Sea, causing algae blooms that have damaged coral reefs and threatened fish in an unfolding catastrophe, a US-based expert said Monday.
Satellite images over the last five years show how human waste, sewage and wastewater have accumulated and caused algae in a cluster of reefs in the Spratlys region where hundreds of Chinese fishing ships have anchored in batches, said Liz Derr, who heads Simularity Inc., a software company creating artificial intelligence technologies for satellite imagery analysis.
At least 236 ships were spotted in the atoll, internationally known as Union Banks, on June 17 alone, she said at a Philippine online news forum on China’s actions in the South China Sea, which Beijing has claimed virtually in its entirety.
“When the ships don’t move, the poop piles up,” Derr said. “The hundreds of ships that are anchored in the Spratlys are dumping raw sewage onto the reefs they are occupying.”
Chinese officials did not immediately react to Derr’s assessment of the environmental damage, but have said in the past that they have taken steps to protect the fisheries stock and the environment in the South China Sea. Aside from the Chinese, Vietnamese forces have also occupied some coral outcrops in Union Banks, which is also claimed by the Philippines, although it has no presence in the vast atoll.
Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Eduardo Menez in Manila said the findings would have to be assessed and validated by Philippine authorities before a decision on whether to lodge a protest against China could be made.
“This is a catastrophe of epic proportions and we are close to the point of no return,” Derr said.
She warned that schools of fish, including migratory tuna, breed in the reefs that are being damaged and could cause fish stocks to considerably decline in an offshore area that is a key regional food source.
Separately, China’s military said it chased a US warship out of another disputed area of the South China Sea on Monday after Washington warned an attack on the Philippines might activate a mutual defense treaty.
Beijing affirmed its claims to portions of the sea that also are claimed by Southeast Asia governments. It rejected the Biden administration’s declaration of support Sunday for a 2016 international tribunal ruling in favor of the Philippines that threw out most of them.
China is increasingly assertive about pressing its territorial claims, which are fueling tension with neighbors including Japan, India, Vietnam and the Philippines.
China’s People’s Liberation Army said it sent ships and planes after the USS. Benfold entered waters claimed by Beijing around the Paracel Islands.
In March, Philippine authorities spotted more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels at Whitsun Reef, in the northeastern periphery of Union Banks, and demanded that China withdraw them from the area. China ignored the demand for weeks, while continuing to assert the reef is its own territory.
The Philippines argued that Whitsun Reef lies well within an internationally recognized stretch of waters where it has exclusive rights to exploit fisheries, oil, gas and other sea resources. It cited the international tribunal’s 2016 ruling that invalidated China’s vast claims to the waterway on historical grounds and unanimously upheld the Philippines’ sovereign rights to the so-called exclusive economic zone.
A few hundred protesters held a noisy rally Monday in front of the Chinese Consulate in Manila to mark the fifth anniversary of the ruling, which China ignored and continues to defy. The protesters lashed out at President Rodrigo Duterte, who has nurtured closer ties with Beijing, for refusing to aggressively demand that China comply with the landmark ruling.

Topics: China US

Saudi Social Development Bank plans to boost lending
The lender has a budget of SR11 billion this year according to CEO Ibrahim Al-Rashed. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Will Arab countries follow Norway’s step and make influencers use disclaimers about filters?
Social media companies have been increasingly trying to introduce features that encourage users to post authentic content. (File/Twitter)
UN Security Council members do not want to resolve Renaissance Dam issue, Egypt envoy says
UN Security Council members do not want to resolve Renaissance Dam issue, Egypt envoy says

