Hajj 2021 explained: Mount Arafat

Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal Al-Rahmah (the mountain of mercy), is where pilgrims head to from Mina on the ninth day of Hajj, holding prayers and reciting the Qur’an.
At the end of his life, Prophet Muhammad presented his final sermon to the Muslims who had accompanied him on the Hajj. If a pilgrim does not spend the afternoon on Mount Arafat, their Hajj is considered invalid.
Arafat is a plain located around 20 km southeast of Makkah, and it is around 70 meters tall.
On the ninth day of Dhu Al-Hijjah, the Hajj Khutbah is read, and the Zuhr and Asr prayers are prayed together. The pilgrims spend the entire day on the summit, praying to Allah to pardon their sins and praying for future blessings and personal strength.
After the Arafah rituals conclude at sunset, pilgrims proceed to Muzdalifah for a shortened Maghrib and Isha prayer, and a brief rest.
The Plain of Arafat is the level area that surrounds the hill. This entire location is sometimes referred to as Mount Arafat. The Makkah Metro has been serving this location since 2010. On a typical Hajj, the walk is roughly 21 km.
MUZDALIFAH: After spending around 12 hours on the plains of Arafat on Monday for the most important part of Hajj, 60,000 people went to Muzdalifah in preparation for the final stages of this year’s pilgrimage.
Minutes after sunset on the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah, the pilgrims began moving to the open but rocky plains of Muzdalifah, where they pray Maghrib and Isha.
The caravan of buses, each carrying 20 pilgrims, arrived in Muzdalifah. On each bus there is a guide whose task it is to help pilgrims with all information they need and ensure they are socially distanced.
The buses were accompanied by security patrols, and there was a time interval between buses for a smooth traffic flow.
In Muzdalifah, the pilgrims collect pebbles for the stoning of the devil ritual at the Jamarat area in Mina. The first day in Mina, the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, marks the first day of Eid Al-Adha.
Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Al-Ekhbariya TV channel that no coronavirus cases had been detected among the pilgrims during this Hajj.
“There were some minor cases of tiredness due to the physical exertion, but the pilgrims with such simple cases left hospitals shortly after they received the necessary treatment,” he said.
Dr. Abdul-Fattah Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, said that all pilgrims were transported from Mina to Arafat in three hours. More than 1,700 buses brought the pilgrims from Arafat to Muzdalifah, he added.
“Immediately after sundown, the pilgrims started to board the buses that were made ready some three hours earlier.”
The pilgrims move from Muzdalifah back to Mina, starting from midnight on Monday.
“These buses will take them to their camps in Mina, from where they can move to the Jamarat area. There, they will use three floors of the Jamarat construction to do the stoning. We have divided the pilgrims into color-coded groups. Each group will throw (stones at) the pillar from a predefined floor and from a particular place to avoid accumulation of pilgrims.”
Mashat praised the pilgrims for sticking to the regulations and following instructions on mask wearing and social distancing.
Sheikh Bandar Baleela, imam of the midday prayers at Namirah Mosque, focused his Arafah sermon on urging Muslims to do good to all creatures, including animals and inanimate objects.
Baleela added that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were keen to make this Hajj season secure and safe.
Shahid Nazir Gill, a Canadian pilgrim living and working in Yanbu, said the hospitality and support on offer was remarkable.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the Saudi government for everything they have done for us. Their efforts, especially during the pandemic, are highly appreciated,” Gill told Arab News.
Rasha Musbah, an Egyptian driving instructor at Princess Nourah bin Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, said she was lucky to join this year’s Hajj.
“The services are amazing,” she told Arab News. “Organization, hygiene and all other services are at high levels. All the people here are helpful, beginning from the security men to cleaning workers.”
She added that pilgrims were abiding by the health measures and expressed hope that the pandemic would soon end.
But there were also mixed feelings about this year’s Hajj.
“When my husband and I first registered, we were not among the first approved group,” Dr. Nahla Mohammed Abdullah, an Egyptian anesthetist and intensive care physician at King Abdul Aziz Specialist hospital in Taif, told Arab News. “We were sad to know that.”
While she received a message two days later confirming that her Hajj request was approved, her husband’s request was unfortunately rejected.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 14 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,089.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,293 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 510,869 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 10,631 remain active and 1,403 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 316, followed by Makkah with 262, the Eastern Province with 219, Asir recorded 129, and Jazan confirmed 79 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,1453 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 492,149.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (1293) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (14) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1453) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (492,149) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/Ux3ugw9TFT
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the education department in Jazan, in cooperation with the University Hospital at the University of Jazan, opened six vaccine centers to expand the campaign to inoculate children aged 12 to 18 with the first does of the vaccine before the start of the academic year.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened five mosques in two regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after five people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,870 within 163 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 191 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.10 million.
Construction of the bridge started in early 2000, with the ground level and one bridge level that had three openings that led to the pillars
MINA: Jamarat Bridge is a pedestrian bridge in Mina, Makkah. It is used by pilgrims during the Hajj pilgrimage for two or three days.
The bridge enables pilgrims to perform the Hajj ritual “Stoning of the Devil,” which takes place from the 10th day until before the sunset of the 13th day of the month Dhu Al-Hajjah.
The “Stoning of the Devil” is a ritual where pilgrims throw stones at the three Jamrah pillars, either from the ground level or from the bridge. Jamrah is the singular of Jamarat, the Arabic term for small pieces of stones or pebbles.
Construction of the bridge started in early 2000, with the ground level and one bridge levelthat had three openings that led to the pillars. However, the limited space resulted in fatal accidents, with more than 1 million people gathering in the area of the bridge in total each year.
In 2006, the bridge was demolished and construction expanded to build a new four-story bridge, which temporarily stopped after the ground and first levels were completed. Construction on the remaining two levels has been completed since December 2007.
The new bridge was designed by Dar Al-Handasah and constructed by the Saudi Binladin Group. It contains a wider column-free interior space, longer Jamrah pillars, additional ramps and tunnels for easier access, large canopies to cover each of the three pillars to protect pilgrims from the desert sun, and ramps adjacent to the pillars to speed up evacuation in the event of an emergency.
The efficiency of the bridge had improved, and the structure can now handle 500,000 to 600,000 people per hour instead of the previous 200,000.
On Monday, The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques replaced the covering of the Kaaba.
The specialist team from the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa dismantled the old kiswa and installed the new one.
The Kiswa, or Kiswat Al-Kaabah — which means “pall” in Arabic — is the cloth that covers the Kaaba in Makkah’s Grand Mosque.
Every year, on the ninth day of the month of Dhu Al-Hajjah, the day pilgrims leave for the plains of Mount Arafat during the Hajj pilgrimage, the Kaaba is draped with a new kiswa. The old one gets cut into pieces and given to visiting foreign Muslim dignitaries and organizations.
The kiswa consists of 47 pieces of cloth. Each piece is 14 meters long and 101 centimeters in breadth. The kiswa is wrapped around the Kaaba and fixed to its base with copper rings.
It is made of black silk textile with inscriptions embroidered in gold and silver wire. These inscriptions include verses from the Qur’an and supplications to Allah.
The cost of making the kiswa is around SR17 million. The entire cover is 658 sq. meters in length and is comprised of 670 kg of pure silk, and 150 kg of pure gold and silver in the thread used for the embroidery.
According to Arab folklore, the tradition of draping the kaabah goes back to 390-420 CE, when the king of Himyarite Kingdom in Yemen, King Tuba Abu Karab As’ad, ordered cloth to cover the Kaaba for the first time, during the rule of the Jurhum tribe in Makkah.
The tradition continued for centuries, including the reign of Prophet Muhammad. The Kaaba was draped over for years without removing the old kiswas. Then the Abbasid King, King Al-Nasir, established the new practice of draping the Kaaba with only one layer as he saw that accumulated Kiswas could cause damage to the holy site.
Although the known color of kiswa is black, the colors of the kiswa would change during the reigns of various rulers and caliphs. The Prophet Muhammad and his caliphs used a white color for the kiswa. Red, green and black have all been used, until King Al-Nasir and King Al-Ma’mun agreed that black should be the color of the kiswa.
The cloth was be manufactured in Egypt from the time of Ayyubids to the Ottoman Empire. Amir Al-Hajj, the commander of the Hajj caravan, was responsible for delivering the kiswa from Egypt to Makkah. In 1927, the manufacture was partially moved from Egypt to Makkah before it was fully relocated in 1962.