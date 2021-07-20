Saudi Arabia translates Arafat day sermon into 10 languages

JEDDAH: The Day of Arafat sermon was translated into 10 languages in an effort to reach more Muslims around the world.
The sermon delivered in Arabic on the main day of the Hajj pilgrimage was translated into English, French, Indonesian, Urdu, Farsi, Chinese, Turkish, Bengali, Hausa, and Malay.
Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Hamidi, vice president for translation and technical affairs at the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the Saudi leadership is keen to convey the moderate message of Islam to the world.
Bandar Al-Khuzaim, director of information technology at the presidency, said the project’s new infrastructure connects three different broadcasting sites, including the main control room in Mina, the Grand Mosque, and the Namira Mosque.
The sermon is broadcast both on FM radio and digitally through the Manarat Al-Haramain platform.
The translation project began in 2018 in five languages, reaching 13 million people. It increased to six the following year, reaching 16 million.
With no impurities, its water contains a good amount of natural minerals and hence distinct heavy taste
Before the end of the Hajj or Umrah journey, visitors make sure to get a bottle or two of Zamzam water
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: It is one of the most enduring miracles of Islam, representing God’s mercy. The Well of Zamzam first sprang 5,000 years ago under the feet of the Prophet Ismael after his mother Hagar, the second wife of Ibrahim, ran seven times between the two hills of Safa and Marwah looking for water to save her thirsty son.
The name of the well comes from the phrase Zome Zome, meaning “stop flowing,” a command repeated by Hagar as she attempted to contain the spring water.
The well’s ever-clean water has no moss, insects, fungus, or any other impurities. It contains a higher level of natural minerals than normal desalinated water. For this reason, it has a distinct, heavy taste.
Pilgrims are always keen to drink from the well and carry bottles filled with the water to their homelands since it is believed to be a natural source of healing for the sick, according to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
The development and maintenance of the Well of Zamzam has been of major importance, with the water source protected for centuries in many ways. As the main source of water for visitors to Makkah in ancient times and for present-day pilgrims, the well has never stopped generating the blessed water for Muslims, except for a short period of time.
Throughout the ages, the well was guarded by Abd Al-Muttalib bin Hashim, grandfather of Prophet Muhammad, then by many Muslim caliphs up until modern times, when it fell under the protection of Saudi kings starting with the founder of current Saudi Arabia, King Abdul Aziz.
In the past, the holy well was protected in a primitive way, but during the late King Abdullah’s reign, a great leap
was taken with regard to developing the way the well was maintained. He changed the methods of filling and distributing water across the Two Holy Mosques.
He also started the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Zamzam Water Project (KPZW) in 2013.
With the increasing number of visitors coming for Umrah and Hajj, the demand for Zamzam water also rapidly increased. This necessitated more development for the well.
The construction cost of the project amounted to more than SR700 million ($187 million).
The project did away with many of the old unprofessional methods related to pumping, filtering, distributing and filling the water, replacing these with the newest, safest technologies.
In the past, the water used to be bottled manually in different-sized containers, without following an authorized bottling process, resulting in unwanted water pollution.
With this new project, however, there are two main sizes of authorized containers — five and 10 liters — in which the water is treated, bottled, stored, and distributed efficiently.
Before the end of the Hajj or Umrah journey, visitors make sure to get a bottle or two of Zamzam water before they leave, which in previous years used to result in chaos and unorganized queues. Today, the project allows water containers to be distributed to pilgrims inside buses or in airports in order to save time and prevent crowding.
Inside the Two Holy Mosques, the water is provided in coolers that undergo a daily cleaning and filling process.
The online purchase of Zamzam water is a part of the National Water Company’s project, which was initiated following the suspension of sales as a precaution during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Zamzam water is now distributed via the Saudi electronic business platform HNAK, which offers home delivery service as well.
Extraction, pumping and continued surveillance of storage and pipelines are achieved through the optical fiber technology of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition network.
With all these technologies, the quality of Zamzam water’s natural minerals is preserved and sustained according to meticulous research carried out to determine the most suitable methods of pumping and filtering.
To prevent all the characteristics of Zamzam water from being affected by any external natural contaminations, the Zamzam Studies and Research Center has applied rigorous quality control.
“In order to be able to manage the Well of Zamzam in a sustainable manner, we need to have a full understanding of the environmental and hydrogeological setting of this holy well and the sources of water reaching it, including water conductors in the area,” Samer Showman, president of the research center, told Arab News.
“We need to see how the water is being stored and how fast it is moving and the types of minerals it extracts through its journey between the rocks to understand what characterizes the fingerprint of Zamzam water.
“We have linked the mathematical model with a rainfall data network and rainfall stations in a different part of the aquifer to determine the exact volume and quantity of water that can be extracted throughout the year in Wadi Ibrahim,” he added.
Showman said that a special laboratory for Zamzam water in Makkah tracks and tests different samples of the water, which are analyzed on a weekly basis to maintain water quality.
The medical supplies include masks, gloves, and protective clothing
Jamshed praised the projects and aid provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief in Tajikistan
Updated 46 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Medical aid worth $500,000 provided by Saudi Arabia arrived in Tajikistan on Monday to help tackle the country's COVID-19 outbreak.
The aid was sent by the Saudi government, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), upon directives from King Salman.
The medical supplies include masks, gloves, and protective clothing.
Saudi ambassador to Tajikistan, Walid Al-Rasheedan, delivered the aid to the Tajik government, represented by Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection Shodikhon Jamshed, in the presence of a number of officials from the ministries of health and foreign affairs and the Tajik media, at the embassy in the capital, Dushanbe.
Al-Rasheedan said that the Kingdom was keen to help brotherly and friendly countries to confront the coronavirus pandemic, and to continue to cooperate and coordinate in the health field in particular.
“Based on the strong relations between the two countries, the Kingdom’s government is pleased to provide preventive in-kind assistance to the government of Tajikistan to contribute to limiting the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.
Jamshed praised the projects and aid provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief in Tajikistan, and the historical relations that unite the two countries, adding that the Kingdom has a leading role in providing humanitarian and relief assistance to various parts of the world, which is why it has earned this global position.
He said all that the Kingdom offers to his country is valued and appreciated by the leadership and the Tajik people.
The aid is part of the Kingdom’s contribution of $500 million to support international efforts in combating and addressing the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Kingdom has provided assistance and medical and preventive equipment to various countries around the world to support international efforts to combat the spread of the virus and reduce its risks.
One of the earliest recorded epidemics in Makkah was known as Al-Mashri, which killed many people as well as travelers’ camels in 968, as recorded by the renowned historian Ibn Kathir
In 1831, a cholera epidemic that started in India killed 20,000 people in Makkah; subsequent epidemics came to the region of the holy cities in 1841, 1847, 1851, 1856–57, and 1859
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy shrines in Makkah, is one of the oldest regular movements of people over long distances and one of the largest reoccurring religious mass gatherings globally.
Prior to the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Hajj was affected by various infectious diseases throughout history, which at times suspended the pilgrimage, limited pilgrims’ travel to the holy city, and claimed victims from among the pilgrims as well as from Makkah’s population.
One of the first historically recorded plagues in Makkah was mentioned by prominent Muslim scholar and historian Ibn Kathir. In his book, “Al-Bidāya wa-n-Nihāya” (“The Beginning and the End”), he said that an epidemic known as Al-Mashri hit the city of Makkah in 968, killing many people as well as travelers’ camels, while pilgrims who were able to complete their pilgrimage died soon thereafter.
Several historians indicated that convoys of pilgrims witnessed a significant decline during that period, especially from regions hit by the epidemic, due to the deteriorating social and economic circumstances caused by the disease or other diseases in later periods.
Hajj was later transformed by a global revolution in transportation in the 19th century. New means of transportation facilitated movements of larger groups of people worldwide, making the transmission of diseases faster and severely unmanageable.
That same century was plagued with epidemics, and global life expectancy declined to just 29 years of age as different diseases spread and killed millions throughout the world. The Hijaz region saw its share of these epidemics, particularly cholera, which repeatedly hit the area through India’s pilgrims.
Muslims have long known about the efficacy of quarantine, since the Prophet Muhammad said in the hadith, “If you get wind of the outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; and if it breaks out in a land in which you are, do not leave it.” Pilgrims were often quarantined upon their return in some countries during epidemics, such as in Egypt during the Ottoman Empire.
Quarantine measures were not yet part of a widespread public health policy back then, however, and the world was not familiar with global disease breakouts. Unlike the plague, cholera was a completely new disease, of which humanity only had very limited knowledge.
Cholera threatened Islamic pilgrimage routes, especially after the opening of the Suez Canal, which facilitated the spread of diseases through ships and railways and forced pilgrims to stay in quarantine for 15 days in the canal or in the Red Sea before heading to Hijaz.
The disease first appeared in the Arabian Peninsula in 1821. Yet, it did not reach Hijaz until 1831, when it broke out for the first time in Makkah, causing the death of at least three-quarters of the pilgrims arriving at the time. It was called the “Indian epidemic,” and it moved with astonishing swiftness.
According to the book “Histories of Health in South Asia” published by Indiana University Press, cholera killed 20,000 people in Makkah in 1831, and subsequent epidemics came to the region of the holy cities in 1841, 1847, 1851, 1856–57, and 1859.
In 1840, the Ottoman Empire enforced quarantine, organizing stops at border crossings and in cities near the holy shrines.
Politics was never too far from the medical policies of Hajj in Hijaz. The massive outbreak of the disease forced British and European colonial powers to pay attention to this crisis and include it in their international politics agenda — not so much to protect the pilgrims as to safeguard their colonies and geopolitical and economic interests. This continued throughout the colonial period, from the late 19th into the early 20th century.
Colonial powers pushed for a series of large-scale international meetings to deal with the threat of cholera. The first was held at Constantinople in 1866, and it eventually became known simply as the Cholera Conference.
British policy, however, contradicted the scientific findings of the Cholera Conference. For a long time, the British held that Indian cholera was not a contagious disease, denying the efficacy of cordons and the quarantine of ships following the opening of the Suez Canal, which resulted in a huge loss of life that could have been avoided.
FASTFACT
20,000 people were killed by cholera in Makkah in 1831.
Therefore, although pilgrims were often blamed for being the source of cholera, the worldwide spread of the disease was caused by colonialism, capitalism and new technologies, with pilgrims unwittingly carrying the disease and falling victim to it.
In 1895, the first directorate of health was established in Makkah. Gradually, with the development first of sanitation and then of countermeasures like vaccines and antibiotics, the way the world interfaced with epidemics drastically changed.
In the early 1950s, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia built a quarry for pilgrims outside the city of Jeddah, the location of what would later come to be the King Abdul Aziz Hospital.
Between Saudi Arabia’s internationally recognized success in handling the COVID-19 health crisis and the death of tens of thousands due to cholera in 1865, the Kingdom has earned over 95 years of experience in managing disease.
“Saudi Arabia has acquired extensive experience in public health, especially as it has been hosting large numbers of pilgrims during Hajj and Umrah seasons over the years,” Dr. Wael Bajahmoom, consultant in infectious diseases and head of the internal medicine departments at King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah, told Arab News.
The Kingdom’s history has equipped modern Saudi authorities with significant experience in managing crowds and controlling diseases.
A recently issued report by the Hajj and Umrah Research Institute indicated that infectious diseases still represent a real threat to the current Hajj seasons.
It showed that between 26-60.5 percent of reported cases in previous Hajj seasons were respiratory diseases such as colds and pneumonia, while the rest were digestive diseases such as intestinal flu, diarrhea and meningitis. The death rate due to infectious diseases during Hajj ranged from 1.08-13.67 percent, with an average of 7.1 percent.
Bajahmoom noted that Saudi Arabia favors the policy of “prevention is better than cure,” which was especially highlighted in its exemplary handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the government limited Hajj to immune local pilgrims.
“The Kingdom is keen on maintaining the safety of worshipers and visitors to the holy sites, and one of the basics of safety is prevention, which is vaccination. The important role vaccines have played in light of many medical crises over the decades is undeniable,” Bajahmoom added.
One such crisis was meningitis, which is highly transmissible in gatherings such as those at the holy sites in Makkah. Vaccines were essential in curbing its spread.
According to the UK-based Meningitis Research Foundation, epidemics of meningitis have been linked to the Hajj pilgrimage, with cases of the disease also occurring worldwide after pilgrims returned to their own countries. Since then, Saudi Arabia has made vaccination against the disease compulsory for entry into the Kingdom during Hajj and Umrah since 2002. No Hajj-related outbreaks of the disease have been reported ever since.
The Public Health Concerns 2019 report by the Saudi Ministry of Health, the year in which the Kingdom received international pilgrims for the last time before the current COVID-19 pandemic, indicated that the meningitis vaccine was mandatory for everyone in the Hajj area; that polio and yellow fever vaccines were required for pilgrims from certain countries; and that the seasonal influenza vaccine was optional but highly recommended.
Other viruses and diseases that the Ministry of Health warned of included dengue fever, polio, pulmonary tuberculosis, hemorrhagic fevers including Ebola and Lassa fever, measles, Zika virus, blood-borne viruses, and food and water-borne diseases.
Bajahmoom explained that the vaccine lists for pilgrims were determined by specific factors, such as the widespread nature of an epidemic in a given region or its presence in the world as a whole, and environmental factors that would facilitate the spread of certain diseases such as a particular season or weather changes.
“With the outbreak of COVID-19 this year, the primary vaccine for this Hajj season was the one against this disease,” he noted.
Saudi Arabia has faced various epidemics and virus outbreaks since meningitis. In 2009, with the spread of the swine flu, Saudi Arabia decided to prevent the elderly, children and pilgrims with chronic diseases from performing Hajj that year.
Moreover, with the escalation of the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus in 2013, Saudi Arabia urged elderly and chronically ill Muslims to refrain from performing Hajj, as the disease had already killed dozens of people in the Kingdom.
Furthermore, during the Ebola outbreak in Africa between 2014 and 2016, in which 11,300 people died, Saudi Arabia made specific contingency plans that included deploying medical staff at airports and setting up isolation units as nearly 3 million Muslims from across the world flocked to perform Hajj. It also suspended pilgrimage visas for Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia — the three worst-affected countries.
With the spread of COVID-19 in early 2020, which claimed thousands of lives worldwide, dozens of workers began sterilizing the floors of the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Saudi Arabia also decided to suspend the entry of pilgrims to the country and enforced health measures for performing Umrah and Hajj — a decision that was welcomed by the World Health Organization (WHO).
“Saudi Arabia played a major role in combating epidemics both locally and internationally,” said Bajahmoom. “Its cooperation with the rest of the world did not stop with the exchange of research but also included medical and financial support to neighboring countries, as well as those farther away.”
One of the most important contributors to international scientific research is the Ministry of Health’s Global Center for Mass Gatherings Medicine, which works hand-in-hand with the WHO in the health management of mass gatherings and is considered one of the world’s few centers specialized in this area.
“Having almost two years of experience of controlling COVID-19 in addition to the Kingdom’s accumulated experience gives us extraordinary capabilities to combat any future health issues,” Bajahmoom said.
As Saudi Arabia approaches herd immunity within months, Bajahmoom hopes that the Kingdom will soon welcome international pilgrims again.
“This pandemic is only one of many crises that we have faced, and it will pass in time. We will look to it as a memory that will equip us with strength in the future.”
Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings with Muslim leaders
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call on Monday from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, where he congratulated him on the advent of Eid Al-Adha.
King Salman also extended greetings to Sheikh Mohammed on the Muslim holiday.
The king also received similar calls from Bahrain’s King Hamad, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
King Salman also received a call from Tunisian President Kais Saied, where they also exchanged eid greetings, and the president thanked him for the Kingdom’s support for Tunisia and providing urgent assistance to help combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Meanwhile, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also exchanged congratulatory cables with leaders of Muslim countries on the occasion.
Hajj pilgrims reach Muzdalifah after spending day at Arafat
The pilgrims move from Muzdalifah back to Mina, starting from midnight on Monday
In Muzdalifah, the pilgrims collect pebbles for the stoning of the devil ritual at the Jamarat area in Mina
Updated 11 min 10 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
MUZDALIFAH: After spending around 12 hours on the plains of Arafat on Monday for the most important part of Hajj, 60,000 people went to Muzdalifah in preparation for the final stages of this year’s pilgrimage.
Minutes after sunset on the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah, the pilgrims began moving to the open but rocky plains of Muzdalifah, where they pray Maghrib and Isha.
The caravan of buses, each carrying 20 pilgrims, arrived in Muzdalifah. On each bus there is a guide whose task it is to help pilgrims with all information they need and ensure they are socially distanced.
The buses were accompanied by security patrols, and there was a time interval between buses for a smooth traffic flow.
In Muzdalifah, the pilgrims collect pebbles for the stoning of the devil ritual at the Jamarat area in Mina. The first day in Mina, the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, marks the first day of Eid Al-Adha.
Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Al-Ekhbariya TV channel that no coronavirus cases had been detected among the pilgrims during this Hajj.
“There were some minor cases of tiredness due to the physical exertion, but the pilgrims with such simple cases left hospitals shortly after they received the necessary treatment,” he said.
Dr. Abdul-Fattah Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, said that all pilgrims were transported from Mina to Arafat in three hours. More than 1,700 buses brought the pilgrims from Arafat to Muzdalifah, he added.
“Immediately after sundown, the pilgrims started to board the buses that were made ready some three hours earlier.”
The pilgrims move from Muzdalifah back to Mina, starting from midnight on Monday.
“These buses will take them to their camps in Mina, from where they can move to the Jamarat area. There, they will use three floors of the Jamarat construction to do the stoning. We have divided the pilgrims into color-coded groups. Each group will throw (stones at) the pillar from a predefined floor and from a particular place to avoid accumulation of pilgrims.”
Mashat praised the pilgrims for sticking to the regulations and following instructions on mask wearing and social distancing.
Sheikh Bandar Baleela, imam of the midday prayers at Namirah Mosque, focused his Arafah sermon on urging Muslims to do good to all creatures, including animals and inanimate objects.
Baleela added that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were keen to make this Hajj season secure and safe.
Shahid Nazir Gill, a Canadian pilgrim living and working in Yanbu, said the hospitality and support on offer was remarkable.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the Saudi government for everything they have done for us. Their efforts, especially during the pandemic, are highly appreciated,” Gill told Arab News.
Rasha Musbah, an Egyptian driving instructor at Princess Nourah bin Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, said she was lucky to join this year’s Hajj.
“The services are amazing,” she told Arab News. “Organization, hygiene and all other services are at high levels. All the people here are helpful, beginning from the security men to cleaning workers.”
She added that pilgrims were abiding by the health measures and expressed hope that the pandemic would soon end.
But there were also mixed feelings about this year’s Hajj.
“When my husband and I first registered, we were not among the first approved group,” Dr. Nahla Mohammed Abdullah, an Egyptian anesthetist and intensive care physician at King Abdul Aziz Specialist hospital in Taif, told Arab News. “We were sad to know that.”
While she received a message two days later confirming that her Hajj request was approved, her husband’s request was unfortunately rejected.