Saudi aid center provides prosthetic services in Yemen

TAIZ: A Saudi-backed prosthetics center in Yemen last month provided help for hundreds of people from the war-torn country.
A project, supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), has been offering physical therapy and other services aimed at enabling individuals who had lost limbs to reintegrate into society.
In June, 1,010 people, of which 86 percent were men, received assistance through the scheme, with specially made prosthetics fitted in 374 cases, and physiotherapy services and consultations provided for 636 individuals.
Separately, KSrelief distributed Eid Al-Adha gifts to 1,000 orphaned Yemeni children, as well as providing financial support and running recreational activities for youngsters in Al-Mahra, Aden, and Marib governorates.
The Saudi center has implemented 606 projects in Yemen costing almost $3.8 billion. Yemen is one of the main countries to benefit from KSrelief assistance.
Since its launch in 2015, the center has carried out 1,686 projects in 69 countries at a total cost of more than $5.33 billion.
