Rocket attack in Kabul as Afghan president Ashraf Ghani gives Eid speech

The rocket attack comes ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha. (AFP)
  • The rockets were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the presidential palace and several embassies
  • The attack coincides with a sweeping Taliban offensive across the country
KABUL: At least three rockets landed Tuesday in the Afghan capital ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha, the interior ministry said.
The rockets, fired at around 8:00 a.m., were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the presidential palace and several embassies, including the US mission.
“Today the enemies of Afghanistan launched rocket attacks in different parts of Kabul city,” said interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai.
“All the rockets hit three different parts. Based on our initial information, we have no casualties. Our team is investigating.”
Minutes after the attack, Ghani began an address to the nation in the presence of some of his top officials.
Rockets have been aimed at the palace several times in the past, the last being in December.
The attack coincides with a sweeping Taliban offensive across the country as foreign forces wind up a troop withdrawal scheduled to be complete by August 31.

Indonesian Muslims mark grim Eid amid devastating virus wave

Indonesian Muslims mark grim Eid amid devastating virus wave
Updated 20 July 2021
NINIEK KARMINI | AP 

Indonesian Muslims mark grim Eid amid devastating virus wave

Indonesian Muslims mark grim Eid amid devastating virus wave
  • Most of Indonesia’s cases are on the densely populated island of Java, where more than half of the country’s 270 million people live
Updated 20 July 2021
NINIEK KARMINI | AP 

JAKARTA: Muslims across Indonesia marked a grim Eid Al-Adha festival for a second year Tuesday as the country struggles to cope with a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases and the government has banned large gatherings and toughened travel restrictions.
Indonesia is now Asia’s COVID-19 hot spot with the most confirmed daily cases, as infections and deaths have surged over the past three weeks and India’s massive outbreak has waned.
Most of Indonesia’s cases are on the densely populated island of Java, where more than half of the country’s 270 million people live. Authorities in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation have banned many of the crowd-attracting activities that are usually part of Eid Al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice that marks the end of the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Makkah.
Authorities allowed prayers at local mosques in low-risk areas, but elsewhere houses of worship had no congregations, including Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia.
Officials also banned the huge crowds that usually fill the yards of mosques to participate in ritual animal slaughter for the festival. Religious leaders urged the faithful to pray inside their homes and children were told to not go out to meet friends.
Indonesia’s health ministry reported 34,257 new coronavirus cases and 1,338 deaths on Monday, making it the country’s deadliest day since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 infections in Indonesia are at their peak last week with the highest daily average reported at more than 50,000 new infections each day. Until mid-June, daily cases had been running at about 8,000.
Overall, Indonesia has reported more than 2.9 million cases and 74,920 fatalities. Those figures are widely believed to be a vast undercount due to low testing and poor tracing measures.
The government put emergency restrictions in place on July 3 across Java island and the tourist island of Bali, limiting all nonessential travel and gatherings and shutting malls, places of worship and entertainment centers. They were set to end on Tuesday in time for the country to celebrate Eid Al-Adha.
But with the wave of infections still expanding, the government’s COVID-19task force issued a special directive for the holiday week that bans all public travel, communal prayers, family visits and gatherings across Java and Bali, and expanded the lockdown measures to 15 cities and districts outside the two islands that have recorded sharp increases in COVID-19 cases.
President Joko Widodo appealed to Muslims to perform Eid prayers and recitation of God is great at home with their families.
“In the midst of the current pandemic, we need to be willing to sacrifice even more,” Widodo told televised remarks on the eve of Eid. “Sacrificing personal interests and putting the interests of the community and others first,” he said.
Police set up highway checkpoints and blocked main roads for non-essential vehicles. Domestic flights and other modes of transportation were suspended, blocking people from making traditional family visits.
“This is unfair ... but we should follow for the sake of people’s safety,” said Eka Cahya Pratama, a civil servant in the capital, Jakarta. He said he has lost many relatives because of COVID-19, including his aunt and two uncles.
“I feel really sad, I really miss them on the day of Eid,” he said.
Indonesia’s current wave was fueled by travel during the Eid Al-Fitr festival in May and by the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant that emerged in India. Hospitals are swamped and oxygen supplies are running out, with growing numbers of the ill dying in isolation at home or while waiting to receive emergency care.
With the health care system struggling to cope, even patients fortunate enough to get a hospital bed are not guaranteed oxygen.
Other Asian countries are also struggling to contain rapidly rising infections amid sluggish vaccination campaigns and the spread of the delta variant. Among them are Muslim-majority places like Malaysia, Bangladesh and the southernmost four provinces of Thailand.
Unlike Indonesia’s restrictions, Bangladesh controversially paused its coronavirus lockdown for eight days to mark Eid Al-Adha, and its millions of people are shopping and traveling this week, raising fears the holiday will cause a virus surge that will collapse its already-struggling health care system.
Malaysia also has struggled to control its outbreak, which has worsened despite being under a lockdown since June 1. Total cases have soared by 62 percent since June 1 to above 927,000. Hospitals, especially in the state of Selangor, have been overwhelmed, with some patients reportedly being treated on the floor due to a lack of beds, and corpses piling up in mortuaries. Vaccinations, however, have picked up, with nearly 15 percent of the population now fully inoculated.
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin urged Muslims to stay home and celebrate the holiday modestly. “I appeal to you all to be patient and abide by the rules because your sacrifice is a great jihad in Allah’s sight and in our effort to save lives,” he said in a televised speech on the eve of the festival.
Indonesia began vaccinating aggressively earlier than many countries in Southeast Asia. About 14 percent of its population have had at least one dose, primarily China’s Sinovac. But that may leave them susceptible, since Sinovac may be less effective against the delta variant. Both Indonesia and Thailand are planning booster shots of other vaccines for their Sinovac-immunized health workers.
In Indonesia, land continues to be cleared for the dead as daily burials at dedicated graveyards for COVID-19 victims have increased 10-fold since May in Jakarta alone, according to government data.
Families wait turns to bury their loved ones as gravediggers work late shifts. Last year, Indonesia’s highest Islamic clerical body issued a decree that mass graves — normally forbidden in Islam — would be permitted during the pandemic.
 

Australia’s COVID-19 lockdowns expand as Delta variant spreads

Residents in their cars queue at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Melbourne Showgrounds on July 16, 2021. (AFP)
Residents in their cars queue at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Melbourne Showgrounds on July 16, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

Australia’s COVID-19 lockdowns expand as Delta variant spreads

Residents in their cars queue at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Melbourne Showgrounds on July 16, 2021. (AFP)
  • Australia’s most populous state New South Wales (NSW), of which Sydney is the capital, is battling the largest COVID-19 outbreak
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Two of Australia’s six states were in lockdown on Tuesday as the COVID-19 Delta variant spread, with Victoria extending its lockdown for seven days and South Australia announcing a week long lockdown, while Sydney was in a five-week lockdown.
Australia’s most populous state New South Wales (NSW), of which Sydney is the capital, is battling the largest COVID-19 outbreak, with total cases exceeding 1,400.
NSW authorities reported a slight slowdown in new cases on Tuesday, with the state in its fourth week of lockdown. NSW reported 78 locally acquired cases, down from 98 a day earlier.
“We are seeing more hospitalizations, more admissions to ICU, more people on ventilators — we have to stop the spread of COVID,” NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said in Sydney on Tuesday, referring to intensive care units (ICU).
At least 21 of the new cases were infectious while still in the community, a number that authorities said must be close to zero in order for lockdown restrictions to be lifted.
A five-day snap lockdown in Victoria state was due to end Tuesday night, but authorities said the lockdown would need to be extended seven days.
“There are chains of transmission that are not yet contained that we don’t know about and if we would open up we would see how quickly this runs, we see how challenging this can become in a very short space of time,” Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said in Melbourne on Tuesday.
“The speed with which this has moved through the Victorian community confirms that we did the right thing to lock down, and it also sadly confirms that we need more time.”
Nine locally acquired cases were detected in Victoria from 13 a day earlier, in line with a downward trend and taking total cases to more than 80. Of the new cases, all but one was linked to the current outbreak, officials said.
Virus-exposed locations in Victoria have risen to more than 300 since the first cases were detected a week ago linked to a team of infectious furniture movers from Sydney.
The state of South Australia entered a snap seven-day lockdown after identifying new Delta cases. Authorities have so far identified five cases linked to the current cluster. 

 

Firefighter, paramedics wounded in deadly Arizona shootings

Firefighter, paramedics wounded in deadly Arizona shootings
Updated 20 July 2021
AP

Firefighter, paramedics wounded in deadly Arizona shootings

Firefighter, paramedics wounded in deadly Arizona shootings
  • Suspect has a criminal history that includes a 2007 conviction for an attempted armed robbery, say police
Updated 20 July 2021
AP

TUCSON, Arizona: Authorities on Monday identified a suspect accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding four others, including firefighters and paramedics, during a house fire in Tucson.
Leslie Stephen Scarlett, 35, remained in extremely critical condition at a local hospital, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said at a news conference.
Magnus said the suspect was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a police officer on Sunday.
“It is not clear what his intentions were,” Magnus said. “This is a highly tragic, really horrific incident, with many unknowns … A nightmare scenario.”
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Scarlett has a criminal history that includes a 2007 conviction for an attempted armed robbery. He was sentenced to six years and was released in August 2013.
Police said Scarlett drove up to the house fire and fired shots at an ambulance crew. The ambulance was two blocks from the fire but was actually on standby for another incident, authorities said.
The ambulance driver, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the head, and a paramedic in the passenger seat, a 21-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and arm, police said. The driver was in critical condition and the woman was stable Monday.
The suspect then opened fire on firefighters and neighbors trying to douse the flames, authorities said.
A neighbor — identified as 44-year-old Corey Michael Saunders — was shot in the head and died, Magnus said. A firefighter was shot in the arm, and another bullet grazed another neighbor’s head.
Police said a badly burned body was later found inside the home hasn’t been identified yet, but likely is the mother of three children who lived there. The children were initially reported missing but were located unharmed Monday morning, according to authorities.
A responding police officer encountered the suspect a couple blocks away. Police said he rammed his SUV into the officer’s vehicle and opened fire.
The officer wasn’t injured and returned fire, critically wounding the suspect.
Tucson is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix.

Leftist rural teacher declared president-elect in Peru

Leftist rural teacher declared president-elect in Peru
Updated 20 July 2021
AP

Leftist rural teacher declared president-elect in Peru

Leftist rural teacher declared president-elect in Peru
  • Castillo is the first peasant to become president of Peru, where until now, Indigenous people almost always have received the worst of the deficient public services
Updated 20 July 2021
AP

LIMA, Peru: Rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo on Monday became the winner of Peru’s presidential election after the country’s longest electoral count in 40 years.
Castillo, whose supporters included Peru’s poor and rural citizens, defeated right-wing politician Keiko Fujimori by just 44,000 votes. Electoral authorities released the final official results more than a month after the runoff election took place in the South American nation.
Wielding a pencil the size of a cane, symbol of his Peru Libre party, Castillo popularized the phrase “No more poor in a rich country.” The economy of Peru, the world’s second-largest copper producer, has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, increasing the poverty level to almost one-third of the population and eliminating the gains of a decade.
The shortfalls of Peru’s public health services have contributed to the country’s poor pandemic outcomes, leaving it with the highest global per capita death rate. Castillo has promised to use the revenues from the mining sector to improve public services, including education and health, whose inadequacies were highlighted by the pandemic.
“Those who do not have a car should have at least one bicycle,” Castillo, 51, told The Associated Press in mid-April at his adobe house in Anguía, Peru’s third poorest district.
Since surprising Peruvians and observers by advancing to the presidential runoff election, Castillo has softened his first proposals on nationalizing multinational mining and natural gas companies. Instead, his campaign has said he is considering raising taxes on profits due to high copper prices, which exceed $10,000 per ton.
Historians say he is the first peasant to become president of Peru, where until now, Indigenous people almost always have received the worst of the deficient public services even though the nation boasted of being the economic star of Latin America in the first two decades of the century.
“There are no cases of a person unrelated to the professional, military or economic elites who reaches the presidency,” Cecilia Méndez, a Peruvian historian and professor at the University of California-Santa Barbara, told a radio station.
Fujimori, a former congresswoman, ran for a third time for president with the support of the business elites. She is the daughter of imprisoned former President Alberto Fujimori.
Hundreds of Peruvians from various regions camped out for more than a month in front of the Electoral Tribunal in Lima, Peru’s capital, to await Castillo’s proclamation. Many do not belong to Castillo’s party, but they trust the professor because “he will not be like the other politicians who have not kept their promises and do not defend the poor,” said Maruja Inquilla, an environmental activist who arrived from a town near Titicaca, the mythical lake of the Incas.
Castillo’s meteoric rise from unknown to president elect has divided the Andean nation deeply.
Author Mario Vargas Llosa, a holder of a Nobel Prize for literature, has said Castillo “represents the disappearance of democracy and freedom in Peru.” Meanwhile, retired soldiers sent a letter to the commander of the armed forces asking him not to respect Castillo’s victory.
Fujimori said Monday that she will accept Castillo’s victory, after accusing him for a month of electoral fraud without offering any evidence. The accusation delayed his appointment as president-elect as she asked electoral authorities to annul thousands of votes, many in Indigenous and poor communities in the Andes.
“Let’s not put the obstacles to move this country forward,” Castillo asked Fujimori in his first remarks in front of hundreds of followers in Lima.
The United States, European Union and 14 electoral missions determined that the voting was fair. The US called the election a “model of democracy” for the region.
Steven Levitsky, a political scientist at Harvard University, told a radio station that Castillo is arriving to the presidency “very weak,” and in some sense in a “very similar” position to Salvador Allende when he came to power in Chile in 1970 and to Joao Goulart, who became president of Brazil in 1962.
“He has almost the entire establishment of Lima against him,” said Levitsky, an expert on Latin American politics.
He added that if Castillo tried to change the constitution of Peru — enacted in 1993 during the tenure of Alberto Fujimori — “without building a consensus, (without) alliances with center games, it would be very dangerous because it would be a justification for a coup.”
The president-elect has never held office. He worked as an elementary school teacher for the last 25 years in his native San Luis de Puna, a remote village in Cajamarca, a northern region. He campaigned wearing rubber sandals and a wide-brimmed hat, like the peasants in his community, where 40 percent of children are chronically malnourished.
In 2017, he led the largest teacher strike in 30 years in search of better pay and, although he did not achieve substantial improvements, he sat down to talk with Cabinet ministers, legislators and bureaucrats.
Over the past two decades, Peruvians have seen that the previous political experience and university degrees of their five former presidents did not help fight corruption. All former Peruvian presidents who governed since 1985 have been ensnared in corruption allegations, some imprisoned or arrested in their mansions. One died by suicide before police could take him into custody. The South American country cycled through three presidents last November.
Castillo recalled that the first turn in his life occurred one night as a child when his teacher persuaded his father to allow him to finish his primary education at a school two hours from home. It happened while both adults chewed coca leaves, an Andean custom to reduce fatigue.
“He suffered a lot in his childhood,” his wife, teacher Lilia Paredes, told AP while doing dishes at home. The couple has two children.
He got used to long walks. He would arrive at the classroom with his peasant sandals, with a woolen saddlebag on his shoulder, a notebook and his lunch, which consisted of sweet potatoes or tamales that cooled with the hours.
Castillo said his life was marked by the work he did as a child with his eight siblings, but also by the memory of the treatment that his illiterate parents received from the owner of the land where they lived. He cried when he remembered that if the rent was not paid, the landowner kept the best crops.
“You kept looking at what you had sown, you clutched your stomach, and I will not forget that, I will not forgive it either,” he said.

 

Experts decry India’s move to ‘rewrite history’ by altering key battle plaque

Rajasthan is an Indian state located in northern part of the country. It is the largest Indian state by area. (AFP/File)
Rajasthan is an Indian state located in northern part of the country. It is the largest Indian state by area. (AFP/File)
Updated 20 July 2021

Experts decry India’s move to ‘rewrite history’ by altering key battle plaque

Rajasthan is an Indian state located in northern part of the country. It is the largest Indian state by area. (AFP/File)
  • It’s not only the destruction of history, but the destruction of any scientific, objective method of research
Updated 20 July 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Historians on Monday were divided over the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) decision to alter a plaque detailing a key 16th-century battle, with some accusing the government of “vested political interests” and “rewriting history” while others said it was important to “remove incorrect facts.”
It follows the growing controversy over a decades-old plaque, located in the Rakta Talai area of Rajsamand district in northwestern Rajasthan, about the main details of the Haldighati battle between Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap and the great Mughal emperor Akbar who ruled India between 1556 to 1605.
The dispute is over a line that says, “circumstances forced the Rajputs to retreat, and the struggle ended at midday on the 21st June 1576 A.D.”
Last week, Diya Kumari, a local lawmaker for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), told reporters: “I had urged the union art, culture and tourism minister to understand the sentiments, as the information mentioned on the plaque are factually incorrect, including the dates.”
In a Twitter post on July 15, she thanked the official for accepting her request to “remove the incorrect details about Maharana Pratap from the plaque.”
On Monday, officials told Arab News they were going ahead with the move.
“Within a couple of weeks, we will be changing the plaque,” Bipin Chandra Negi, superintendent of the ASI in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur division, said. “We will change the dates, and if there are some irregularities in the plaque, we will check and change.”
Negi refused to elaborate on the reasons for changing the plaque, but added: “When the plaque was installed 40 years ago, the area was not declared a monument of national importance. In 2003, it was declared so, and we want to change the plaque which has also become worn out. There is no issue regarding history.”
However local historian Dr. Chandrasekhar Sharma, who was at the forefront of a campaign to change the writing on the plaque, said: “It is wrong to say that Pratap lost the battle.”
“I have done my Ph.D on Maharana Pratap and studied Persian sources, which also do not make Akbar the victor in the Battle of Haldighati,” Sharma, who teaches history at Government Meera College in Rajsamand’s neighboring town of Udaipur, told Arab News. “I am a historian and not a politician, and my demand is based on the merit of history.”

Other experts, however, termed the change as a “destruction of history.”

“It’s not only the destruction of history, but the destruction of any scientific, objective method of research,” Prof. Farhat Hasan, from the University of Delhi, told Arab News. “It’s certainly painful and has a larger implication: It is not about the distortion of the historical facts, it is also about eliminating and marginalizing the rational, objective and reasonable forces in the Indian society.”

The expert on medieval Indian history also viewed the “distortion” of facts as part of the “majoritarian politics” that had come to “define India after the advent of the BJP” as a ruling party in 2014.

“The reason is to invoke the past and create a divisive, polarized social world. It is to push forward an exclusive notion of nationalism,” Hasan added. “The whole attempt is to ignore and undermine the Sultanate and Mughal period of Indian history. Since they can’t do that, they would like to present the period in which you have a person like Maharana Pratap, who is shown as the real hero of the period, and ignore people like Mughal ruler Akbar.”

Government officials were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Monday.

The development comes as the country’s largest professional body of historians, the Indian History Congress (IHC), accused the government of “rewriting” history in school textbooks.

In a July 14 letter to the government, the IHC said it was “disturbed at the misinformation and biased view that is being projected in the name of bringing reforms” in the existing National Council of Education Research and Training textbooks taught in schools.

“We are opposed to any tampering with our understanding of the history of the past where it is not academic concerns but non-academic concerns which are going to present that historical period and an event,” Prof. R. Mahalakshmi, IHC secretary, told Arab News. “There is a certain section looking at the medieval period as a Muslim period and ancient period as Hindu period; this is erroneous of looking at history.”

Prof. Ishrat Alam, from the renowned Aligarh Muslim University, said the government, in its “overenthusiasm to change history, is ignoring the facts.”

“It’s not mentioned in any of the contemporary sources — be it Persian or Rajasthani — that Maharana Pratap won the battle,” Alam told Arab News. “Otherwise, how will one explain why Pratap’s son Amar Singh made a truce with emperor Jehangir (Akbar’s successor) if the Rajput king was victorious? They are inserting recent mythology into history.”

Kamal Kishore Paliwal, a journalist and editor of the Rajsamand Times, was curious about “what we want to achieve by changing the dates and details of the plaque.”

He runs the haldighati.com website and wants to develop the rural area where the battle took place into “a hub of village tourism.”

“As a local, I will say that it is the emotion that is driving people to demand the change in the plaque,” he told Arab News. “But history and sentiment are two different things.”

