You are here

  • Home
  • Top Taliban leader favors political solution for Afghanistan

Top Taliban leader favors political solution for Afghanistan

Anti-Taliban militants in Balkh region of Afghanistan. Since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began, the Taliban have overrun several districts. (AFP)
Anti-Taliban militants in Balkh region of Afghanistan. Since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began, the Taliban have overrun several districts. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p577c

Updated 10 sec ago

Top Taliban leader favors political solution for Afghanistan

Anti-Taliban militants in Balkh region of Afghanistan. Since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began, the Taliban have overrun several districts. (AFP)
  • Akhundzada vows to maintain ‘strong and good ties’ in his Eid message to the world
Updated 10 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban is keen on a political settlement for Afghanistan despite its territorial gains in recent weeks, the group’s supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada said on Sunday, as he assured the international community of maintaining “good ties” in the future.

“In spite of the military gains and advances, the Taliban strenuously favors a political settlement in the country, and every opportunity for the establishment of an Islamic system, peace and security,” Akhundzada said in his message to mark the religious festival of Eid Al-Adha.
“(The Taliban sought) good and strong diplomatic, economic and political relations in the framework of reciprocal interaction and mutual agreements with all world countries, including America, following the withdrawal of all foreign forces,” he added.
The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts and border crossings with Pakistan, Iran and Central Asia since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began on May 1, causing concern that the group will regain power by force similar to their move in the 1990s.
Akhundzada highlighted how the setting up of the Taliban’s political office in Doha in 2013 was “aimed at finding ways for a peaceful settlement” with Afghan government delegates and national leaders, accusing them of “wasting time” at the US-sponsored intra-Afghan talks that began in Qatar in September.
Launching the peace talks was a critical condition for the signing of a controversial deal between Washington DC and the Taliban in February last year.
On Saturday, Taliban representatives, government-appointed negotiators, and local and factional figures resumed the Qatar talks after a stalemate of several months.
“We are looking for a positive & constructive outcome,” Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, tweeted after the meeting.

BACKGROUND

The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts and border crossings with Pakistan, Iran and Central Asia since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began on May 1, causing concern that the group will regain power by force similar to their move in the 1990s.

While the agenda for the current discussions remains unclear, several government sources told Arab News on Sunday that the “enforcement of a ceasefire and formation of a coalition” to replace President Ashraf Ghani’s administration “will likely be among the top issues.”

In a letter to Ghani in March, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged an acceleration of peace talks and pushed the Afghan leader to form a new administration.

The proposal drew stern reactions from Ghani, who vowed to pass on the baton “only after the convocation of elections.”

According to the February deal with the Taliban, all foreign troops needed to exit Afghanistan by September, ending nearly 20 years of occupation, but US President Joe Biden announced earlier this month that the withdrawal would conclude by Aug. 31, bringing the country’s longest war to a swift end weeks before the Sept. 11 deadline he had set earlier this year.

Akhundzada, whose whereabouts have been kept secret by the Taliban, reiterated in his message that, based on the Doha deal with the US, the Taliban “will not permit anyone to pose a security threat to any other country using our soil.”

He added that Afghanistan was “our shared home,” and the Taliban “favored no enmity with local factions” provided they accept the group’s demand for “a pure Islamic system.”

However, unlike his past statements, Akhundzada did not repeatedly refer to US-led troops as “occupiers” but vowed to “pay particular attention to and strive to create an appropriate environment for female education within the framework of sublime Islamic law.”

The group was accused of imposing repressive and harsh policies on women when it ruled Afghanistan for five years until it was toppled from power in late 2001.

Since then, Afghan women have regained the right to education, voting, and working outside the home.

It is still not an easy place to be a woman, however, with forced marriages, domestic violence, and maternal mortality continuing to be prevalent across the country, particularly in its rural areas.

But access to public life has improved, especially in Kabul, where thousands of women work, while more than a quarter of parliament is female.

But fears are mounting over the potential degradation of hard-won rights as the Taliban widen their control on several areas in northern and northeastern Afghanistan, which used to be the bastion of the anti-Taliban alliance in the late 1990s.

Experts drew particular attention to the tone of Akhundzada’s latest message.

“He (Akhundzada) has used a reconciliatory tone both for Afghans and foreigners mostly and seeks to allay concerns about (the) Taliban trying to gain power through war,” Taj Mohammad, a Kabul-based analyst, told Arab News. “He has also promised that the Taliban would allow women’s education and has repeated a long-held stance on the formation of a puritanical Islamic government.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages
World
Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages

Afghanistan recalls diplomats from Pakistan over ‘abduction’ of envoy’s daughter

Afghanistan recalls diplomats from Pakistan over ‘abduction’ of envoy’s daughter
Updated 37 min 37 sec ago

Afghanistan recalls diplomats from Pakistan over ‘abduction’ of envoy’s daughter

Afghanistan recalls diplomats from Pakistan over ‘abduction’ of envoy’s daughter
  • Islamabad says that it hopes Kabul will reconsider the decision to recall its ambassador
Updated 37 min 37 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin SAIMA SHABBIR

KABUL, ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani recalled the country’s ambassador and other diplomats from Pakistan on Sunday over the reported brief kidnapping of the ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul.

The development, coinciding with major Taliban advances and the resumption of Afghan peace talks, could further harm the already tense relations between the two neighbors, who have had uneasy historical ties.

The ministry on Saturday protested the abduction of Sisila Alikhil, 26, daughter of Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, by unknown individuals on Friday. She was freed a few hours later.

“Following the abduction of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan called back Afghanistan’s ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan until all security threats are addressed, including the arrest and trial of the perpetrators of (this) abduction,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Silsila Alikhil was reportedly abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked, officials in both countries said on Saturday.

A medical report compiled after she was taken to hospital by police said she suffered blows to her head, had rope marks on her wrists and legs and was badly beaten. She is also thought to have several broken bones, with further tests ordered to ascertain the extent of her injuries.

No details have been released so far about the abduction itself or the circumstances of her release.

“An Afghan delegation will visit Pakistan soon to assess and follow up on the case and all related issues; subsequent actions will follow based on the findings,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday the country’s government hoped Ghani would reconsider the decision to recall the Afghan diplomats.

“The security of the ambassador, his family and personnel of the embassy and consulates of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been further beefed up,” the ministry said. “The foreign secretary met the ambassador of Afghanistan today, highlighted all the steps taken by the government in this context, and reassured him of full cooperation. We hope that the government of Afghanistan (will) reconsider its decision.”

Torek Farhadi, an ex-adviser to former Afghan President Hamid Karzai told Arab News that close Afghanistan and Pakistan collaboration is of utmost importance at this time of peace talks with Taliban. “President Ghani could have waited a few days and take such a decision in consultation with Afghan Parliament,” he said.

“The affective aspect of what happened to Sisila Alikhil is of course totally understandable, but such a decision from the president seems too hasty,” Farhadi added.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Taliban Ashraf Ghani Silsila Alikhil

Related

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted
  • Anjem Choudary was jailed in 2016 after promoting support for Daesh
  • He oversaw banned extremist group Al-Muhajiroun
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: UK radical Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has had conditions prohibiting him from public speaking lifted.
The London radical, who was featured in Arab News’ “Preachers of Hate” series, was sentenced in 2016 to a five-and-a-half-year jail term after being convicted of promoting support for Daesh. He was released from prison in 2018 under strict conditions that have now expired.
Choudary oversaw Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), a banned extremist group that promoted a radical view of Islam.
While there has been no evidence that he has directed any attacks, he has been linked with eventual terrorists through association, including Michael Adebolajo, one of the murderers of Fusilier Lee Rigby, and Khuram Butt, the ringleader of the London Bridge terror attack.
During his teenage years, Fishmongers’ Hall attacker Usman Khan took an interest in Choudary’s preaching.
Muslim convert Lewis Ludlow, who plotted a terror attack on London’s Oxford Street, attended a demonstration led by Choudary and ALM.
Choudary was banned from public speaking, had his internet and mobile phone restricted, and was prohibited from contacting people who were suspected of extremist-related offenses.
He was also forced to wear an electronic tag, abide by a night curfew, only attend pre-approved mosques and hold regular meetings with probation officers.
Separate regulations also saw his name added to a UN sanctions list, effectively banning him from traveling overseas.

Topics: Anjem Choudary UK hate preacher

Related

Anjem Choudary: UK TV's favorite hate preacher
World
Anjem Choudary: UK TV's favorite hate preacher
Radical UK cleric Anjem Choudary released from prison
World
Radical UK cleric Anjem Choudary released from prison

UK security services issue warning over terror threat from Afghan collapse

Taliban prisoners are released from Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)
Taliban prisoners are released from Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)
Updated 5 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

UK security services issue warning over terror threat from Afghan collapse

Taliban prisoners are released from Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)
  • Security experts said it is likely that Afghanistan will see Taliban government “of some sort” within six months
  • Fears raised that rise of Taliban could inspire radicals in West
Updated 5 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The fall of the Western-backed Afghan government could inspire radicalized youth in countries such as Britain to conduct terror attacks, sources in the security services have said.
Security experts said it is likely that Afghanistan will see a Taliban government “of some sort” within the next six months, which would provide a rallying cry for extremists based in the West as they look for new inspiration following the fall of Daesh.
Security analysts have raised concerns that the power vacuum created by the resurgent Taliban could lead to young extremists surging to Afghanistan or opting to conduct terror attacks at home.
Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5 — Britain’s homeland security agency — said it is “likely” that terror groups in the UK will seek to benefit from a rising Taliban in Afghanistan to radicalize and inspire others.
“It must surely be likely that extremist groups of various sorts, including UK-based groupings who have no meaningful connection themselves to Afghanistan, will seek to portray this to potential people they’re trying to recruit or radicalize, as a victory for extremist Islam,” he added. “Extremists will seek to take propaganda advantage from the situation in Afghanistan.”
McCallum warned that the “inspired” effect from changing circumstances in Afghanistan poses “at least as much of a challenge” as the “directed” threat, which includes terror cells being ordered to conduct attacks.

Topics: UK MI5 Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Pakistan police investigate kidnapping of Afghan envoy’s daughter
World
Pakistan police investigate kidnapping of Afghan envoy’s daughter
Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages
World
Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard coronavirus-hit destroyer

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard coronavirus-hit destroyer
Updated 18 July 2021
AP

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard coronavirus-hit destroyer

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard coronavirus-hit destroyer
  • Two transport planes will bring home 300 sailors aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great
  • About 150 navy personnel will replace the crew and sail the destroyer to South Korea
Updated 18 July 2021
AP

SEOUL: South Korea is sending military aircraft on Sunday to replace the entire 300-member crew of a navy destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa after nearly 70 of them tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
Two transport planes will bring home 300 sailors aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great, Joint Chiefs of Staff and Defense Ministry officials said, requesting anonymity citing department rules.
They said 68 sailors have so far tested positive and the results on 200 of the 300 crew are still pending.
South Korea has taken part in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden since 2009. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about 150 navy personnel will replace the crew and sail the destroyer to South Korea. Officials said the ship was to be replaced with another destroyer next month following a six-month rotational deployment.
On Sunday, South Korea’s health authorities reported 1,454 new cases, taking the country’s total to 177,951 with 2,057 deaths.
South Korea has recently imposed its toughest distancing rules on its populous capital region, where most of the recent cases have been found. Authorities are considering more stringent restrictions in other areas as well.

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus

Related

South Korea to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine doses for 760,000 people
World
South Korea to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine doses for 760,000 people
South Korea weighs more coronavirus curbs as daily infections surge
World
South Korea weighs more coronavirus curbs as daily infections surge

Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly protests across South Africa

Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly protests across South Africa
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly protests across South Africa

Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly protests across South Africa
  • Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering
  • His incarceration sparked protests in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: The dragging corruption trial of South Africa’s jailed ex-president Jacob Zuma resumes on Monday despite deadly violence that swept the nation after his imprisonment in an unrelated case.
Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms when he was South Africa’s deputy president.
He is accused of pocketing four million rand ($277,000) in bribes from one of the firms, French defense giant Thales, which has been charged with corruption and money laundering.
The trial started in May after numerous postponements and delays, as Zuma’s legal team worked fervently to have the charges dropped.
The 79-year-old Zuma appeared in person for the opening and said he was innocent.
Thales also pleaded not guilty, and the next hearing was set for July 19.
But things took a nasty turn when on June 29, Zuma was found guilty of contempt of South Africa’s top court for snubbing graft investigators probing his tenure as president. He was jailed a week later.
The incarceration sparked protests in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), which snowballed into a week of deadly outbreak of looting and arson that spread to the economic hub Johannesburg, claiming over 200 lives.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who came to office promising to curb graft, said the riots were a “coordinated and well-planned attack” on the country’s young democracy.
“Using the pretext of a political grievance, those behind these acts have sought to provoke a popular insurrection,” Ramaphosa said on Friday night.
Monday’s hearing could reignite tensions that had eased late last week, analysts warn.
“People will be watching the behavior of judges,” said Sipho Seepe, a fellow of the University of Zululand in KZN.
“If they feel justice is not done, they will protest,” he said.
Monday’s hearing will focus on an application by Zuma’s legal team to recuse chief prosecutor Billy Downer for allegedly leaking information to the media.
“We will argue vigorously for the application to be dismissed,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga told AFP.
The trial will be heard virtually to “avoid disruption,” said Mhaga.
Zuma and his supporters have repeatedly decried all these probes as politically motivated and warned his jailing would spark unrest.
But they deny being behind the recent turmoil.
Carl Niehaus, a close friend of Zuma, told reporters this week that there was no “coordinated campaign to lead to looting and violence.”
“There is however an uprising of people who are deeply concerned and angered by [his] imprisonment.”
Zuma, once dubbed the “Teflon president,” is meanwhile seeking to reverse his 15-month jail sentence.
He was arrested for disobeying a Constitutional Court order to testify before a judicial panel probing the plunder of state coffers during his nine-year rule.
Most of the transgressions investigated by the commission involve three brothers from a wealthy Indian business family, the Guptas, who won lucrative government contracts and were allegedly allowed to choose cabinet ministers.
Zuma only testified once in July 2019.
South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party forced Zuma — who is a member of the country’s dominant Zulu ethnic group — to resign in 2018 after mounting graft scandals.
But Zuma has retained a fervent support base within the ANC and among the general public, viewed by many as a “people’s man” and a defender of the poor.
Ralph Mathekga, author of “When Zuma Goes,” says judges in the graft case will not bow to “political pressure.”
“Not prosecuting Mr.Zuma will have serious implications for the rule of law,” he told AFP. “The judiciary is going to have to ride the storm.”

Topics: South Africa

Latest updates

Top Taliban leader favors political solution for Afghanistan
Anti-Taliban militants in Balkh region of Afghanistan. Since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began, the Taliban have overrun several districts. (AFP)
Saudi crown prince allocates $1m as marriage grants
Saudi crown prince allocates $1m as marriage grants
Arafat Day and the women of Makkah
Until the closure of the Grand Mosque due to the pandemic, women often would pack their food and head to the mosque to spend the day praying while they wait for sundown to break their fast. (MiSK)
Modern tech at hospitals serving pilgrims
A laboratory services system at the hospitals will organize and manage documents electronically. (SPA)
Saudi health ministry: No COVID-19 infections among pilgrims
Hajj pilgrims rest at their camps in the tent city of Mina on Sunday. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.