Iran orders week-long shutdown in Tehran amid fifth COVID wave

UK’s Boris Johnson, Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss need for Renaissance Dam negotiations

LONDON: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed the ongoing Renaissance Dam issue with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

During a telephone call, El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s position of wanting to ensure its water security and upholding its “historic rights of Nile water,” while also calling on the international community to continue supporting the negotiation process on the issue, the president’s spokesman said.

Johnson gave the Egyptian president assurances of British support for the resumption of negotiations and reaching a fair solution to the crisis.

The two leaders also discussed developments in Palestine and the importance of maintaining the cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian factions, with Johnson praising the role Egypt plays in mediating between the parties, and the need for “serious and constructive negotiations between the two sides,” the spokesman’s statement said.

The British prime minister also praised Egypt’s allocation of $500 million for reconstruction projects in the Gaza Strip.

El-Sisi and Johnson also talked about the importance of Libya moving forward with its political process with a view to settling its ongoing crisis once and for all, and ending foreign intervention in the country.

They also discussed closer collaboration on climate change, with the upcoming COP26 conference in Glasgow at the end of the year, and the need to support developing countries in obtaining funding, as well as technological and technical support, to tackle the issue.