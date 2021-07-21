You are here

Saudi Arabia bans citizens from traveling to Indonesia over COVID-19 concerns
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday banned its citizens from travelling to Indonesia directly or indirectly. (File/AFP)
  • The ban will last until the COVID-19 situation in Indonesia becomes stable
  • Citizens who are already in Indonesia are being urged to return
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday banned its citizens from travelling to Indonesia directly or indirectly.

The ban comes as the southeast Asian country reported a record high of 1,383 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Kingdom’s interior ministry said that the ban would last until the COVID-19 situation in Indonesia became stable.

It called on citizens who are already in Indonesia to exercise caution, stay away from areas where the virus was spreading, follow all precautionary measures, and return to the Kingdom as soon as possible.

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 494,264
  • A total of 8,115 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 12 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,142 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 302 were recorded in Riyadh, 188 in Makkah, 176 in the Eastern Province, 143 in Asir, 69 in Jazan, 49 in Madinah, 45 in Najran, 43 in Hail, 25 in Al-Baha, 20 in Tabuk, 17 in the Northern Borders region and six in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 494,264 after 1,024 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,115 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 23 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

  • Officials assure there have been no cases of COVID-19 reported during Hajj
MINA: Following strict precautionary measures, Hajj pilgrims returned to their tents in Mina on Wednesday after stoning the three pillars on the first day of Tashreeq, the period of three days that follow Eid Al-Adha.

The Ministry of Health — along with security forces, officials and government agencies participating in this year’s pilgrimage season — have assured that there were no cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reported during this Hajj, confirming that it was running smoothly and safely, as planned.

Stoning on the first day of Tashreeq continued until sundown.

Each pilgrim threw a total of 21 pebbles at the three pillars, beginning with the smallest one, followed by the middle pillar and finally the grand one, also known as Jamrat Aqaba. By the end of the second day, pilgrims will have thrown more than 3 million stones at the pillars.

Pilgrims perform the symbolic stone-pelting ritual in emulation of Prophet Muhammad, following also in the steps of Prophet Abraham, who is said to have pelted the devil at the same location.

Pilgrims usually spend the three nights of Tashreeq in Mina. However, it is permissible for those who, for any reason, cannot wait until the third day to leave Mina before sunset on the second day.

Taking precautionary measures into consideration, hundreds of pilgrims were seen photographing the pillars, tents and giant facility of the Jamarat Bridge.

Water sprinklers offered welcome refreshment to the partially cloudy weather of the location, where temperatures reached as high as 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).

Osama Al-Thubiani, a Saudi pilgrim who came with his mother to perform Hajj, told Arab News that he noticed no shortcomings in the services.

“Both my mother and I came here to perform Hajj for the first time. The services are excellent; everything we needed was available. The only shortcoming I can think of, if I may call it so, is the five or 10-minute delay of meals. However, this is not a problem at all, as it is very normal,” he said.  

Acting Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Essam bin Saeed, accompanied by some of his ministry’s top officials, carried out an inspection tour of the Jamarat Bridge to make sure that all the pilgrims were receiving the best possible services.

Security helicopters were also seen hovering in the sky above Mina to monitor the scene. On the ground, security forces and health officials were present in large numbers to provide the pilgrims with any assistance they might need. Their combined efforts have greatly helped facilitate the movement of pilgrims to and from their tents.

On Thursday, the second day of Tashreeq, pilgrims will throw stones at the three pillars again and spend the night in their tents for the third day. Those who want to leave Mina early can do so and head to the Grand Mosque for the farewell circumambulation, the final ritual of Hajj.

Due to the pandemic, it is expected that most pilgrims will leave Mina before sunset on the second day of Tashreeq. However, the integrated services will continue to be provided until the pilgrims complete their rituals and leave Makkah to return home.

  • This follows the decision last week to bar citizens from traveling abroad if they haven’t received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine
DUBAI: Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter public spaces in Saudi Arabia from Aug. 1, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs announced on Tuesday.

Those without a vaccine will be barred from entering malls, restaurants, shops, and markets. Anyone visiting these spaces will need to show proof of vaccination, the ministry said.

 

“In line with the ministry’s efforts to protect the public’s health, vaccination is required to enter public and private facilities, while complying with precautionary measures to maintain public health,” the ministry tweeted.

This follows the decision last week to bar citizens from traveling abroad if they haven’t received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Validity of visit visas and exit and re-entry visas also extended without fees or charges for all expatriates until Aug. 31
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has started automatically extending the validity of residence permits – known as Iqama - of migrant workers who are outside the Kingdom and unable to return due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, without charge.
The General Directorate of Passports is also extending the validity of visit visas, as well as exit and re-entry visas without fees or charges for all expatriates until Aug. 31, state news agency SPA reported.

MAKKAH: Police have arrested five members of a gang linked to a recent spate of car theft cases in Makkah region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Two of the suspects are Saudi citizens and three are Sudanese nationals, said the report, quoting a Makkah police spokesman.

They were found to have stolen at least eight vehicles inside neighborhoods and selling them illegally.

Some of the loot were recovered and the suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution office, the report said.
 

