Yas Island fireworks leave audiences spellbound

Bentley Mulliner celebrates 1,000th bespoke project

Bentley Mulliner is celebrating its 1,000th bespoke commission since its own dedicated design team was formed. In 2014, the increasing demand for bespoke and personalized vehicles was recognized by Mulliner and a dedicated team was formed.

Since then, the Mulliner team has produced numerous bespoke cars for customers across the Middle East, most notably in the form of the Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf, Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, Mulsanne Sinjari and Mulsanne Majestic limited edition models.

The 1,000th bespoke project is for a European customer who wanted two specific interior features to extend the personalization of their Bentley. The first request was the application of Olive Ash — a veneer associated with the heritage of Mulsanne — to the interior of a Bentayga. The second was to introduce a contrast twin stitch to the upper areas of the seats and door trims adding further contrast to the interior.

Seven years earlier, the first project was a small limited edition of 15 vehicles, which focused on increased levels of passenger comfort — the Flying Spur Serenity. The seats and headrests were re-engineered and as part of the broader redesign, a new and unique diamond quilting throughout the cabin was introduced to create a truly bespoke feel. This unique textured leather formed the inspiration of the diamond design that can be seen in the Continental GT Mulliner today.

Paul Williams, director of Mulliner and Motorsport, said: “Since 2014, our Mulliner design team has averaged three customer commissions a week, showing just how popular bespoke Bentleys are becoming. The only thing all of those designs have in common is that they are for individual customers — apart from that, each one is as unique as the rest.”

Most recently in the Middle East, Bentley created the ultimate collector’s model inspired by the Arabian Gulf’s rich pearl diving heritage — the Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf. Just five of these exquisite W12-powered cars were hand-built by Mulliner, each featuring unique Mother of Pearl and Arabian Gulf-themed motifs.

The Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, introduced in 2017, is the ultimate accessory for the falconry enthusiast, featuring a bespoke installation in the rear to house everything needed for a successful falconry expedition. This included a stowage tray with compartments for a GPS bird tracking unit, binoculars and leather bird hoods and gauntlets, as well as individual perches stored in a natural-cork-fabric-trimmed case

Taking inspiration from the prized Sinjari falcon, just four limited edition examples of the Mulsanne Sinjari were produced in 2016 for select customers in the Middle East. They featured captivating exterior colors as well as numerous other bespoke details, including gold-plated transfer overlay images of the Sinjari falcon inside the cabin.

And at the end of 2014, Mulliner unveiled another exclusive series of cars devoted solely to the Middle East region. With only 15 models produced, the ultra-exclusive Mulsanne Majestic took Bentley’s then-flagship model, the pinnacle in luxurious, handmade grand touring, to the next level.