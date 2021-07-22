The sky above Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment hubs, illuminated with fireworks in celebration of Eid Al-Adha as Yas Bay Waterfront was covered in what is one of the UAE’s most highly anticipated firework celebrations, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi.
The festive display is live-streamed on Yas Island’s Instagram channel for all to enjoy virtually as gatherings are prohibited as part of the island’s precautionary measures. It is being held throughout the three nights of Eid on July 20, 21 and 22, at 9:00 p.m.
Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi — just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai — Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and a host of musical and family events — all within the 25-square-kilometer Island.
Yas Island fireworks leave audiences spellbound
