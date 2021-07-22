You are here

  • Home
  • Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
In this Sunday, July 24, 2011 file photo, women carry flowers as they arrive for a memorial service at Oslo Cathedral in the aftermath of the bombing and shooting attacks on Norway's government headquarters and a youth retreat, in Oslo. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mkbar

Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
  • Breivik detonated a car bomb outside the prime minister’s office in Oslo, killing eight, before driving to Utoeya island and shooting 69 people at a Labour Party youth camp on July 22, 2011
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

OSLO: Norway on Thursday marks 10 years since anti-immigrant extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in the worst act of violence in the country since World War Two.
Breivik detonated a car bomb outside the prime minister’s office in Oslo, killing eight, before driving to Utoeya island and shooting 69 people at a Labour Party youth camp on July 22, 2011.
The day’s commemorations began with a memorial service outside what was once the prime minister’s office — an empty shell since the attack due to disagreements over how to rebuild it — attended by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, survivors and relatives of the victims, political leaders and Norway’s Crown Prince and Crown Princess.
Outside the guarded area, passersby stopped to listen, and some hugged as the names of the victims were read out.
“It hurts to think back to that dark day in July ten years ago. Today, we mourn together. Today, we remember the 77 that never came home,” Solberg said in a speech on site.
“The terror of July 22 was an attack on our democracy.”
Breivik, 42, is serving a 21-year sentence, which can be prolonged indefinitely if he is deemed a continued threat to society.
Debate over the attacks has shifted over the years. Survivors, many of whom were teenagers at the time, are now determined to confront the far-right ideology which was a catalyst for the attack.
This is a departure from Norway’s response at the time, which emphasised unity and consensus, with Jens Stoltenberg, the Labour Party prime minister at the time, calling Breivik’s actions attacks on Norway and democracy.
“Ten years later, we need to speak the truth. We have not stopped the hate. Right-wing extremism is still alive,” said Astrid Hoem, leader of the Labour Party youth organization AUF, and a survivor of the Utoeya attack, at the memorial event.
“The terrorist was one of us. But he does not define who we are — we do,” Hoem said.
After ten years, it was time to clearly reject racism and hate once and for all, Hoem said. “Because if we do this now, we might be able to keep our promise of ‘Never again July 22’,” Hoem added.
On Tuesday, a memorial to 2001 teenage hate crime victim Benjamin Hermansen was defaced with the slogan “Breivik was right,” an act strongly condemned by politicians and the public and which is being investigated by police.
The initial event will be followed by a service at the Oslo Cathedral, where Stoltenberg, now NATO Secretary-General, will speak.
At 1200 CET (1000 GMT) church bells across the country will ring for five minutes.
Later, there will also be a ceremony on Utoeya and the day will conclude with an evening ceremony in Oslo during which King Harald will speak.
A group of survivors have set up a Twitter account @aldriglemme (Never forget) to re-post tweets about the attack as they appeared 10 years ago.

Macron calls national security meeting to discuss Pegasus spyware

Macron calls national security meeting to discuss Pegasus spyware
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

Macron calls national security meeting to discuss Pegasus spyware

Macron calls national security meeting to discuss Pegasus spyware
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has called a national security meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware after reports about its use in France emerged this week, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.
“The president is following this subject closely and takes it very seriously,” Attal told France Inter radio, adding that the unscheduled national security meeting would be “dedicated to the Pegasus issue and the question of cybersecurity.”

China says WHO plan to audit labs in Covid origins probe ‘arrogant’

China says WHO plan to audit labs in Covid origins probe ‘arrogant’
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

China says WHO plan to audit labs in Covid origins probe ‘arrogant’

China says WHO plan to audit labs in Covid origins probe ‘arrogant’
  • China has in recent days faced accusations from the WHO that it had not shared the necessary raw data
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

BEIJING: China on Thursday said a WHO proposal to audit Chinese labs as part of further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic showed “disrespect” and “arrogance toward science.”
Last week, the World Health Organization said a second stage of the international probe should include audits of Chinese labs, amid increasing pressure from the United States for an investigation into a biotech lab in Wuhan.
The proposal outlined by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus included “audits of relevant laboratories and research institutions operating in the area of the initial human cases identified in December 2019” — referring to the Chinese city of Wuhan.
But China’s vice health minister Zeng Yixin told reporters Thursday that he was “extremely surprised” by the plan, which he said showed “disrespect for common sense and arrogance toward science.”
Long derided as a right-wing conspiracy theory and vehemently rejected by Beijing, the idea that Covid-19 may have emerged from a lab leak has been gaining momentum.
Beijing has repeatedly insisted that a leak would have been “extremely unlikely,” citing the conclusion reached by a joint WHO-Chinese mission to Wuhan in January.
At the same time, Chinese officials and state media have pushed an alternate theory that the virus could have escaped from the US military research lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
Nationalist tabloid Global Times said it had collected five million signatures from Chinese web users on a petition to investigate the US lab.
Top officials have also amplified theories that the virus may have been imported with frozen food.
Yuan Zhiming, director of the National Biosafety Laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, told Thursday’s press conference “no pathogen leakage or staff infection accidents have occurred” since the lab opened in 2018.
Zeng hit back at what he called “rumors” about the lab, insisting that it had “never carried out gain-of-function research on coronaviruses, nor is there a so-called manmade virus.”
His comments were in reference to the type of research that has featured heavily in theories about a possible lab leak.
China has in recent days faced accusations from the WHO that it had not shared the necessary raw data during the first phase of the investigation, with Tedros urging Beijing to “be transparent, to be open and cooperate” on a second phase.
Tedros on Friday also called for more studies of animal markets in and around Wuhan.
The UN health agency has been under intensifying pressure for a new, more in-depth investigation of how the disease that has killed more than four million people around the world first emerged.
The WHO was only able to send a team of independent, international experts to Wuhan in January, more than a year after Covid-19 first surfaced there, to help Chinese counterparts probe the pandemic’s origins.
Thursday’s comments come ahead of a weekend trip to China by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to address deteriorating ties between the two countries.
It is the highest-level visit under President Joe Biden and comes amid tensions between the two powers over issues including the pandemic’s origins, human rights and cybersecurity.

Topics: China

Related

Central China’s Henan province swamped after heaviest rain in 1,000 years
World
Central China’s Henan province swamped after heaviest rain in 1,000 years
Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Zahrani global brand development head at The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Zahrani global brand development head at The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala

Indian opposition accuses BJP of turning country into ‘surveillance state’

India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
Updated 22 July 2021

Indian opposition accuses BJP of turning country into ‘surveillance state’

India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
  • They are experts at creating ‘fiction,’ says ruling party spokesman
Updated 22 July 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress Party continued countrywide protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, accusing him of turning India into a “surveillance state” following reports that dozens of opposition leaders, journalists, civil society activists and judges were the potential targets of snooping by Israeli-made spyware Pegasus.

The leaked list, which was shared by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based nonprofit, and rights group Amnesty International, showed that at least 1,000 phone numbers of high-profile Indians were hacked through the spyware. These include two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three important opposition leaders, one sitting judge and scores of businesspersons and activists.
Senior leader of the Congress Party Rahul Gandhi and two aides were among those who were targeted by the Israeli-made spyware.
On Wednesday, the party held a press conference to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and accountability for the snooping.
“You (Narendra Modi) are trying to turn a democratic state into a surveillance state,” Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee told a large gathering in Kolkata. “Three things make democracy — media, judiciary and the Election Commission — and Pegasus has captured all three.”

SPEEDREAD

• The leaked list showed that at least 1,000 phone numbers of high-profile Indians were hacked through the spyware.

• These include two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three important opposition leaders, one sitting judge and scores of businesspersons and activists.

Gandhi’s mobile was hacked during the 2019 general elections when he was the main challenger to Modi, according to a Congress Party spokesman.
“Is spying on India’s security forces, judiciary, Cabinet ministers, opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, journalists and other activities through a foreign entity’s spyware not treason and an inexcusable dismantling of national security?” Congress Party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Indian news portal The Wire, one of the 16 media consortiums investigating the leak, revealed on Tuesday that senior Karnataka politicians and their personal assistants were selected as potential targets for surveillance in 2018-19 when the opposition coalition government was pulled down and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) installed its own government by engineering defections in the opposition camps.
“It’s not merely spying on individuals to defame or control them. It is a sinister conspiracy to destroy democracy and establish dictatorship,” Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Party leader in the upper house of parliament, told reporters on Tuesday.
The Modi government has called the report false and baseless.
Sudesh Verma, a spokesman for Modi’s ruling BJP party, told Arab News on Wednesday that Indian opposition parties were experts at creating “fiction.”
“If the mobile phones of anyone have been hacked, they should take legal recourse to find the truth,” Verma said. “The government does not need such spyware to snoop on its citizens.”
Pegasus spyware uses a sophisticated method of attack called zero-click attacks, by which it can infect smartphones without users’ knowledge and access virtually all their data.

Topics: Pegasus spyware Israel India

Related

Indian opposition disrupts parliament, seeks probe into Pegasus
World
Indian opposition disrupts parliament, seeks probe into Pegasus
Special Rajasthan is an Indian state located in northern part of the country. It is the largest Indian state by area. (AFP/File)
World
Experts decry India’s move to ‘rewrite history’ by altering key battle plaque

Karachi residents turn to family recipes for Eid Al-Adha feasts

A worker arranges barbecue meat at a restaurant in Karachi, Pakistan. (AFP)
A worker arranges barbecue meat at a restaurant in Karachi, Pakistan. (AFP)
Updated 22 July 2021

Karachi residents turn to family recipes for Eid Al-Adha feasts

A worker arranges barbecue meat at a restaurant in Karachi, Pakistan. (AFP)
  • Cooking meat dishes is a major part of the festivities around the Islamic world, including in Pakistani cities like Karachi, where a majority of residents interviewed said that they would be feasting on Sindhi, Afghani, Peshawari and Indian classics
Updated 22 July 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Meat sizzling on the barbecue and the smell of traditional curries wafting through the air is synonymous with Eid Al-Adha festivities in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city where home chefs said they had restocked spice jars and dug out old recipes for family feasts on the religious holiday.
Eid Al-Adha was observed on Wednesday in the South Asian nation. It is observed by Muslims to commemorate their belief that prophet Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, before God replaced his son with a ram to be sacrificed instead.
Muslims traditionally mark the occasion by sacrificing a lamb — or goat, cow or camel, depending on the region — at home and dividing it into thirds among the needy, friends and family.

FASTFACTS

• Sindhi, Afghani, Peshawari and Indian classics on the ‘favorites’ list this year.

• Restaurateurs welcome order surge for raw meat to be given ‘professional touch.’

Cooking meat dishes is a major part of the festivities around the Islamic world, including in Pakistani cities like Karachi, where a majority of residents interviewed said that they would be feasting on Sindhi, Afghani, Peshawari and Indian classics this year, as well as traditional pulao and biryani rice dishes.
Almost 1.6 million cattle, including cows, goats, camel and sheep, are bought in Karachi over Eid every year, with families partaking in the sacrificial rituals after tending to the animals for weeks.
Muhammad Hayyan, whose family migrated from India’s capital, New Delhi, after the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, said that he was looking forward to a “loaded meat menu” of Afghani boti, Bihari and seekh kebabs, Peshawari karahi and Delhi’s mutton dalcha, a spicy meat and chickpea curry from Hyderabad, or kunna, which is meat cooked in a clay pot below ground level.

Topics: Karachi Pakistan Eid Al-Adha 2021

Related

The cattle project consisted of butchering and distributing the meat to people in Pakistan. (Photo/Twitter)
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League launches cattle project in Pakistan

Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds

Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds
Updated 22 July 2021
Reuters

Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds

Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds
Updated 22 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine are nearly as effective against the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant as they are against the previously dominant Alpha variant, a study published on Wednesday showed.
Officials say vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant, now the dominant variant worldwide, though the study reiterated that one shot of the vaccines is not enough for high protection.
The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirms headline findings given by Public Health England in May about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, based on real-world data.
Wednesday’s study found that two doses of Pfizer’s shot was 88 percent effective at preventing symptomatic disease from the Delta variant, compared to 93.7 percent against the Alpha variant, broadly the same as previously reported.
Two shots of AstraZeneca vaccine were 67 percent effective against the Delta variant, up from 60 percent originally reported, and 74.5 percent effective against the Alpha variant, compared to an original estimate of 66 percent effectiveness.
“Only modest differences in vaccine effectiveness were noted with the Delta variant as compared with the Alpha variant after the receipt of two vaccine doses,” Public Health England researchers wrote in the study.
Data from Israel has estimated lower effectiveness of Pfizer’s shot against symptomatic disease, although protection against severe disease remains high.
PHE had previously said that a first dose of either vaccine was around 33 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant.
The full study published on Wednesday found that one dose of Pfizer’s shot was 36 percent effective, and one dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine was around 30 percent effective.
“Our finding of reduced effectiveness after the first dose would support efforts to maximize vaccine uptake with two doses among vulnerable groups in the context of circulation of the Delta variant,” the authors of the study said.

Topics: Coronavirus AstraZeneca Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Related

Doctor says COVID-19’s Delta variant a ‘cause of major concern’
Saudi Arabia
Doctor says COVID-19’s Delta variant a ‘cause of major concern’
Residents in their cars queue at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Melbourne Showgrounds on July 16, 2021. (AFP)
World
Australia’s COVID-19 lockdowns expand as Delta variant spreads
Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 strain in France, PM says
World
Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 strain in France, PM says

Latest updates

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
Lebanese filmmaker ‘honored’ to receive prestigious award in Cannes
Lebanese filmmaker ‘honored’ to receive prestigious award in Cannes
Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack over Homs - state media
Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack over Homs - state media
Saudi Aramco says its operations, system safe after contractor's data breach
Saudi Aramco says its operations, system safe after contractor's data breach
Syria army shells rebel bastion, killing seven: monitor
Syria army shells rebel bastion, killing seven: monitor

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.