UK sanctions former Iraqi governor for embezzling funds
ICRC President Peter Maurer (L) and Nawfal Hammadi Al-Sultan (R). (File/@ICRC_IQ)
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

  • Nawfal Hammadi Al-Sultan was jailed for embezzling $3.4 million when he ran Niveneh Province
  • UK also sanctions four other individuals in Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe and Venezuela
DUBAI: The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Thursday against the former governor of the Iraqi province of Nineveh, Nawfal Hammadi Al-Sultan, as part of its global anti-corruption regime.

The announcement said that Al-Sultan was "involved in serious corruption in his role as Governor of Nineveh province, Iraq, where he misappropriated public funds intended for reconstruction efforts to provide support for civilians, and improperly awarded contracts and other state property."

Al-Sultan is currently serving a combined five-year prison sentence in Iraq for corruption offences, including squandering 5 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $3.4 million) through bogus public works.

The US welcomed the UK’s announcement. “We commend the UK’s actions today against four corrupt individuals already designated by the United States and a fifth whose US-based assets purchased with corrupt proceeds were successfully forfeited in US courts,” the State Department said.

“Corruption has a corrosive effect on society: it undermines democratic institutions, hinders economic development, drains the wealth of nations, and keeps people in poverty,” the department's spokesperson added.

Iraq’s parliament removed Al-Sultan from office after a ferry accident in March 2019 in Nineveh province’s capital Mosul.

Almost 100 people were killed when the ferry, loaded to five times its capacity, sank as it carried families to an island on the Tigris River.

In a letter to members of parliament after the ferry accident, the then Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi accused Al-Sultan of negligence and dereliction of duty.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said new sanctions were also being imposed against four other individuals involved in serious corruption in Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe and Venezuela.
“One of those designated spent millions of misappropriated funds on mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove that Michael Jackson wore on his “Bad” tour, another ruthlessly exploited public food programs in Venezuela,” Britain's Foreign Secretary said. 

The UK will impose asset freezes and travel bans against the five individuals to ensure they will no longer be able to channel their money through UK banks or enter the country.

Nineveh province suffered devastation during the time it was occupied by Daesh and the fight to liberate it from the terrorist organisation in 2017.

Incomplete reconstruction of the province and its capital Mosul continues to undermine stability in these areas and is hindering the recovery of vulnerable populations affected by Daesh’s occupation.

Israel to reimpose coronavirus ‘Green Pass’ as Delta variant hits

Israel to reimpose coronavirus ‘Green Pass’ as Delta variant hits
  • Government had removed most coronavirus restrictions after a rapid vaccination drive that pushed down infections and deaths
  • Green Pass programme would be back in force from July 29, pending government approval
TEL AVIV: Israel announced plans on Thursday to allow only people who are deemed immune to COVID-19 or have recently tested negative to enter some public spaces such as restaurants, gyms and synagogues after a surge in coronavirus cases.
The government had removed most coronavirus restrictions after a rapid vaccination drive that pushed down infections and deaths.
The easing of restrictions included dropping a “Green Pass” program that had allowed only people who had been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to enter some public spaces.
But some measures have already been reinstated, including wearing protective masks indoors and tighter entry requirements for incoming travelers, because of the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
In a further tightening of measures, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said the Green Pass program would be back in force from July 29, pending government approval.
“The (Green Pass) will apply to cultural and sporting events, gyms, restaurants and dining halls, conferences, tourist attractions and houses of worship,” Bennett’s office said in a statement after a meeting of his “coronavirus cabinet.”
Entrance to events with more than 100 attendees will be allowed only for “the vaccinated, recovered and those with a negative test result who are aged 12 and over.”
Under what Bennett calls a policy of “soft suppression,” his government wants Israelis to learn to live with the virus — involving the fewest possible restrictions and avoiding a fourth national lockdown that could do further harm to the economy.
Over 56 percent of Israel’s 9.3 million population is fully vaccinated, and serious cases have remained lower than during previous waves of infection.

UN reaffirms commitment to assist Iraq in conducting transparent, credible elections

UN reaffirms commitment to assist Iraq in conducting transparent, credible elections
  • They discussed the current political situation, including preparations for the upcoming elections
LONDON: The United Nations on Thursday reaffirmed its “commitment to assist the Iraqi authorities with the conduct of transparent and credible elections.”
This came during a meeting between UN Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and Head of the Al-Hikma National Movement, Sayyid Ammar Al-Hakim in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had called for a parliamentary election in October in response to demands by pro-democracy activists.
The parliamentary vote is set to be held under a new electoral law that reduces the size of constituencies and eliminates list-based voting in favor of votes for individual candidates.
During the meeting, the UN envoy and Al-Hakim “discussed the current political situation, including preparations for the upcoming elections,” the UN said in a statement.
(With AFP)

 

Lebanon hospitals warn power cuts threaten ‘catastrophe’

Lebanon hospitals warn power cuts threaten ‘catastrophe’
  • Lebanon's worst financial and economic crisis ever is battering an already fragile health sector
  • Syndicate of private hospitals on Thursday warned they were struggling to procure enough fuel to keep their generators on
BEIRUT: Hospitals in crisis-hit Lebanon Thursday warned of a looming “catastrophe” as some were only hours away from running out of fuel to keep life-saving equipment on during endless state power cuts.
Lebanon’s worst financial and economic crisis ever is battering an already fragile health sector as it faces the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state electricity supplier has all but stopped supplying power in recent weeks, forcing homes, businesses and hospitals to rely on backup generators almost around the clock.
But the syndicate of private hospitals on Thursday warned they were struggling to procure enough fuel to keep theirs on.
“Hospitals are unable to find fuel oil to power generators during power outages of at least 20 hours a day,” it said in a statement.
“A number of hospitals risk running out in coming hours, which will put the lives of patients in danger,” it warned, without specifying how many facilities were at immediate risk.
The syndicate called on officials to “immediately work to solve the issue to avoid a health catastrophe.”
As foreign reserves plummet, the Lebanese state is struggling to buy fuel for its power plants, increasing electricity cuts to up to 23 hours a day in some parts of the country.
The crisis has caused the local currency to lose more than 90 percent of its value, and forced hundreds of thousands of Lebanese with drastically reduced incomes to contend with shortages.
Earlier this month, medicine importers said they had run out of hundreds of essential drugs because the central bank had not released the promised dollars to pay suppliers abroad.

Bahrain to open malls, restaurants from Friday

Bahrain to open malls, restaurants from Friday
  • Vaccinated individuals can enter cinemas and organize events and conferences indoors
LONDON: Bahrain will open malls, restaurants, cafes, and sports centers for everyone from Friday.
The kingdom had imposed restrictions in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Bahrain will open salons, swimming pools, leisure centers and allow people to enter government facilities. It will also permit events and conferences in outdoor areas, and allow people to attend education and training institutions provided they adhere to preventative measures.
The kingdom said it would permit vaccinated individuals, those recovering from the virus and children under 12 years old accompanied by a vaccinated person, to enter cinemas and organize events and conferences indoors.

Iran opens oil export terminal outside strategic strait

Iran opens oil export terminal outside strategic strait
  • Iran’s main oil export terminal is located at the port of Kharg inside the Strait of Hormuz
TEHRAN: Iran has opened its first oil export terminal outside the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint patrolled by warships of its arch foe the US, President Hassan Rouhani announced Thursday.
The new terminal is located near Jask port on the Gulf of Oman, allowing ships headed into the Arabian Sea and beyond to avoid the narrow strait.
Iran’s main oil export terminal is located at the port of Kharg inside the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway less than 40 kilometers (25 miles) across at its narrowest point.
“We had a terminal and if there was a problem, our oil exports would be cut off,” Rouhani acknowledged, adding that “today is a great historic day for the Iranian nation.”
Iran is under heavy US sanctions since then US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal in 2018, which have heavily impacted Iranian energy exports.
“The oil industry is very important for us, and it is also important for the enemy,” Rouhani said in televised comments.
Iran has built a 1,000 kilometer (600 mile) pipeline to carry its crude to the new terminal in the southeast from Goreh in Bushehr province.

