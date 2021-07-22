You are here

Hakawati launches new podcast series 'Startup Confessionals'

Regional podcast network Hakawati has launched a new series “Startup Confessionals” featuring a host of entrepreneurs from the MENA region. (Supplied)
Regional podcast network Hakawati has launched a new series “Startup Confessionals” featuring a host of entrepreneurs from the MENA region. (Supplied)
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Hakawati launches new podcast series ‘Startup Confessionals’

Hakawati launches new podcast series ‘Startup Confessionals’
  New series will feature journeys of entrepreneurs from the MENA region
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Regional podcast network Hakawati has launched a new series “Startup Confessionals” featuring a host of entrepreneurs from the MENA region.

Hakawati, which specializes in Arabic podcasts, caters to Arab listeners in the MENA region and the wider Arab diaspora. With its latest series, the network aims to shine a light on the entrepreneurial journey of regional startup founders focusing on the challenges they have faced and how they overcame them.

The series is hosted by Yasmeen Turayhi, a marketing expert based in Silicon Valley. Turayhi is also a board member of TechWadi, the non-profit organization connecting Silicon Valley and the Arab world, and author of “Product Marketing Debunked”.

“Creating a podcast takes a lot of collaboration between so many people and a lot of hard work, but we created this podcast because there are not enough platforms showcasing talented founder stories from the MENA region,” said Turayhi.

Each episode will feature an interview with a guest entrepreneur from various industries including fintech, digital health, food tech, logistics and retail. The guests include Dana Baki from Munch:On, Emilian Popa from Ilara Health, Talal Tabaa from CoinMENA, Tarek Mounir from Enhance Fitness; and Islam Shawky from Paymob among others.

Listeners can listen to “Startup Confessionals” on iTunes or Spotify. New episodes will be posted on a weekly basis throughout the summer.

Topics: media podcast Hakawati podcasts

Morocco files French libel suit over Pegasus spyware claim

French President Emmanuel Macron called an urgent national security meeting to discuss the reports about Pegasus’ use in France. (AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron called an urgent national security meeting to discuss the reports about Pegasus’ use in France. (AFP)
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

Morocco files French libel suit over Pegasus spyware claim

French President Emmanuel Macron called an urgent national security meeting to discuss the reports about Pegasus’ use in France. (AFP)
  • Morocco has filed defamation claims against Amnesty International and a French NGO over Pegasus mobile phone spyware claim
  • Moroccan King Mohammed VI’s phone and those of other royals are also on the list of numbers identified as potential Pegasus targets
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

PARIS: Morocco has filed defamation claims against Amnesty International and a French NGO who claim its intelligence services used the Pegasus mobile phone spyware against dozens of French journalists, lawyers for the government said Thursday.
Paris prosecutors opened their own inquiry this week into the claims by Amnesty and the French media nonprofit Forbidden Stories, revealed by media outlets including The Washington Post and French daily Le Monde.
They are based on a leaked list of 50,000 phone numbers allegedly targeted by the Pegasus cellphone surveillance program from Israel’s NSO Group.
“The Moroccan state... wants all possible light cast on these false allegations from these two organizations, who make claims without any concrete or demonstrative evidence whatsoever,” the lawyer, Olivier Baratelli, said in a statement.
A first hearing is set for October 8 in Paris, though a trial might not open for another two years.
Moroccan King Mohammed VI’s phone and those of other royals are also on the list of numbers identified as potential Pegasus targets by Moroccan intelligence services, Radio France reported Tuesday.
French President Emmanuel Macron called an urgent national security meeting Thursday to discuss the reports about Pegasus’ use in France.
Evidence of an attempted hacking was found on the phone of former environment minister and close Macron ally Francois de Rugy, with the attempt allegedly originating in Morocco.
Morocco has denied the claims, saying this week that it “never acquired computer software to infiltrate communication devices.”
Its government “does not intend to let the multiple lies and fake news spread these past few days go unpunished,” Baratelli said.

Topics: Pegasus spyware #israel Morocco France national security hack

YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation
Updated 22 July 2021
Reuters

YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation
  • YouTube said the decision was taken "after careful review" and without consideration for Jair Bolsonaro's job
  • The far-right former army captain has won widespread criticism for railing against lockdowns
Updated 22 July 2021
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: YouTube said on Wednesday it had removed videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's channel for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the latest tech giant to pull his pandemic pronouncements.
YouTube said in a press release the decision was taken "after careful review" and without consideration for Bolsonaro's job or political ideology.
The far-right former army captain, who has overseen the world's second deadliest outbreak, has won widespread criticism for railing against lockdowns, touting unproven miracle cures, sowing vaccine doubts and shunning masks.
"Our rules do not allow content that states that hydroxychloroquine and/or ivermectin are effective in treating or preventing COVID-19, that states there is a cure for the disease, or says that masks do not work to prevent the spread of the virus," it said in a statement.
The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last year, both Twitter and Facebook took down videos of Bolsonaro for breaching their terms of use after he made pronouncements that went against the recommendations of global public health experts.
Bolsonaro's YouTube channel plays host to his weekly national addresses, which are folksy, musical events in which he invites on ministers, takes questions from viewers and blasts his enemies.
During the chats, which also go out on his Facebook page, he regularly expounds on his doubts about the severity of the virus, the foolishness of stay-at-home measures and the wonders of unproven drugs like hydroxychloroquine.

Topics: Youtube Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro #covid-19

Four journalists at shut Hong Kong paper charged with collusion

The Hong Kong Journalists Association criticized the “repeated targeting of journalists” from Apple Daily. (AFP)
The Hong Kong Journalists Association criticized the “repeated targeting of journalists” from Apple Daily. (AFP)
Updated 22 July 2021
AP

Four journalists at shut Hong Kong paper charged with collusion

The Hong Kong Journalists Association criticized the “repeated targeting of journalists” from Apple Daily. (AFP)
  • Four journalists who previously worked at Apple Daily newspaper have been charged with collusion weeks after the newspaper was forced to shut down
  • In June, Hong Kong police raided the newspaper headquarters, arrested top executives and ceased the newspaper's assets
Updated 22 July 2021
AP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police charged two top editors and two editorial writers at Apple Daily with collusion weeks after the city’s largest pro-democracy newspaper was forced to cease publication and its assets were frozen.
Executive Editor-in-Chief Lam Man-chung was the eighth executive or journalist at the shuttered newspaper arrested in recent weeks as city authorities crack down on dissent and China’s central government brings the semi-autonomous territory more under its control.
Lam was arrested Wednesday, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper, which cited an unnamed source. Associate Publisher and Deputy Chief Editor Chan Pui-man and editorial writers Fung Wai-kong and Yeung Ching-kee were also detained Wednesday after their bail was revoked, local media reported.
All four were charged with conspiring to “collude with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security” under the city’s year-old national security law. Police confirmed four people, aged between 51 and 57, had been charged but did not identify them. They will appear in court Thursday.
Chan was among five Apple Daily executives and editors arrested on June 17, while Yeung and Fung were arrested days later. Fung was arrested at the airport while allegedly attempting to leave to the United Kingdom.
Hong Kong security minister Chris Tang denied that the arrests would trigger a “white terror” — a term referring to a climate of fear caused by political repression — among journalists.
“Whoever committed an offense will be arrested, disregarding their background, whatever they do, or what are their professions,” he said.
“It doesn’t really matter. If they committed an offense, they will be arrested. And if there is any evidence, they will be prosecuted.”
The Hong Kong Journalists Association criticized the “repeated targeting of journalists” from Apple Daily, stating that it was “shocked and puzzled” by the arrest of Lam since the newspaper had already ceased operations.
The association also asked the government to explain how news and publishing work which has been legally carried out and is protected under the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, could endanger national security.
“Freedom of the press and the freedom to publish are important cornerstones for the success of an international city,” it said in a statement on its Facebook page.
In June, police raided the Apple Daily’s offices, taking away hard drives and laptops as evidence. The arrests of top executives, editors and journalists at the paper, as well as the freezing of $2.3 million worth of assets, led it to cease its operations last month. It sold a million copies of its final edition.
Following months of anti-government protests in 2019, Beijing last year imposed a sweeping national security law in the semi-autonomous city that critics say restricts freedoms promised to the former British colony that are not found on mainland China.
The law criminalizes secessionism, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion to intervene in the city’s affairs. Since it was implemented in June last year, more than 100 pro-democracy supporters have been arrested under the law, and many others have fled abroad.

Topics: Journalists newspaper Hong Kong raid Pro-democracy

Netflix's gaming foray will cost time and money: Wall Street

Netflix gave no timeline on the launch of its first games, saying only they would be available to subscribers at no extra charge. (File/AFP)
Netflix gave no timeline on the launch of its first games, saying only they would be available to subscribers at no extra charge. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 July 2021
Reuters

Netflix's gaming foray will cost time and money: Wall Street

Netflix gave no timeline on the launch of its first games, saying only they would be available to subscribers at no extra charge. (File/AFP)
  • Netflix's move to the video game industry is sensible but would take significant time and investment, wall street analysts revealed
  • The gaming plans come as Netflix faces slowing growth in new subscribers after a record surge at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 22 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Wall Street analysts welcomed Netflix's planned plunge into mobile gaming on Wednesday, calling it a sensible move to keep users' eyes on screens while worrying it would take significant time and investment to pay off.
Announcing the move with this week's quarterly results, the video streaming pioneer offered little detail about the investment its plans would require, but product boss Greg Peters said it would be a “multi-year” effort that would start “relatively small”.
Analysts said that to be successful the move, which aims to tap new users and prop up interest among its existing audience, would need multi-million-dollar spending at a time when it is already pouring billions into original films and TV serials.
Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at research firm PP Foresight said the venture would be “a costly bold move” for the company, requiring significant time and investment with no guarantee of success.
“Making games for free will drive users, but it is not sustainable long term as a business model,” he added.
The gaming plans come as Netflix faces slowing growth in new subscribers after a record surge at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. It disappointed markets on Tuesday with an anemic set of subscriber forecasts.
The company gave no timeline on the launch of its first games, saying only they would be available to subscribers at no extra charge.
“A foray into the world of gaming might simply sound like a nice idea, but it’s an important next step in Netflix’s efforts to keep our eyes on its screens,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates.
“Netflix’s engine drivers need some grease.”
Forrester analyst Will McKeon-White likened the investment required in the gaming project to Apple's $500 million launch of its Apple Arcade videogame subscription service in 2019.
“If Netflix wants to be directly competitive with Apple Arcade, this investment should be the template for them to follow/minimum,” McKeon-White said.
Netflix spent almost $12 billion dollars on content last year and plans to up that to $17 billion in 2021 as it strives to fend off competition from Disney, HBO and others.
It has hired former Facebook executive Mike Verdu — a veteran of videogame pioneer Atari and FIFA and Battlefield publisher Electronic Arts — as its head of gaming.
The global gaming market was worth an estimated $72 billion in sales last year, although much of that goes to blockbuster franchises like Call of Duty or social gaming platforms Minecraft, Fortnite and Roblox.
“I don't see games becoming the next revenue stream to turbo-charge Netflix's growth,” said Investing.com senior analyst Jesse Cohen. “It will need to explore other potential sources such as live sports broadcasting and advertising.”

Topics: Netflix Video Games Streaming Subscribers

UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack

During the high-profile security breach a year ago, fake tweets were sent from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and other high profile people. (File/AFP)
During the high-profile security breach a year ago, fake tweets were sent from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and other high profile people. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 July 2021
AP

UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack

During the high-profile security breach a year ago, fake tweets were sent from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and other high profile people. (File/AFP)
  • A British citizen has been charged in the US for his involvement in a Twitter hack last year which compromised politicians and celebrities
  • Joseph O'Connor was charged with cyberstalking, making extortive and threatening communications and intentionally accessing a computer without authorization
Updated 22 July 2021
AP

LONDON: A British man has been charged in the United States in connection with a Twitter hack last summer that compromised the accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
Joseph O'Connor, 22, was arrested in the coastal resort town of Estepona, Spain, on an arrest warrant accusing him of involvement in a July 2020 hack of more than 130 accounts, and of hacks that prosecutors said took over TikTok and Snapchat accounts, including “one of the most viewed and followed” TikTok stars. Prosecutors also accuse O'Connor of cyberstalking a juvenile.
A criminal complaint filed in federal court in the Northern District of California does not identify the popular TikTok personality whose account was compromised, but the date in the charging document matches up with the date that Addison Rae — who has about 82 million followers — revealed that she had been hacked.
The complaint charges O'Connor — who went by the online handle PlugWalkJoe — with crimes including cyberstalking, making extortive and threatening communications and intentionally accessing a computer without authorization.
It was not immediately clear if O'Connor had a lawyer, although in prior interviews he has denied wrongdoing.
During the high-profile security breach a year ago, fake tweets were sent from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon's then-CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The bogus tweets asked followers of the high-profile accounts to send Bitcoin payments. O'Connor is at least the fourth suspect charged in connection with the hack.
A Florida teenager was sentenced in March to three years in prison for his role in the hacking operation. Graham Ivan Clark pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges as part of a deal with Hillsborough County prosecutors.
Andrew Warren, the Florida state attorney who prosecuted Clark, said in an interview Wednesday he still considers him to be the mastermind of the plot.
Warren said Clark was involved in the social engineering and hacking to get access to the Twitter accounts, as well as selling the accounts and sending out the tweets.
“And he’s the one who collected six figures worth of Bitcoin,” Warren said.
The complaint against O'Connor on Wednesday said he conspired with Clark and others to benefit from the hack of Twitter accounts. Online chats obtained by investigators show that during the hack O'Connor expressed interest in buying some high-profile accounts, including Donald Trump's.
Prosecutors have said the plot originated in an online forum for people looking to obtain social media usernames that carry some prestige. Such coveted usernames, known as “OG” or “original gangster” accounts, are typically short and might have been created when Twitter was in its earliest stages more than a decade ago.
There’s an underground market for stealing and trading the sought-after handles on Twitter and other social media sites such as Instagram or the gaming worlds of Minecraft and Fortnite.
Twitter, Instagram and TikTok earlier this year said they were cracking down on accounts affiliated with the theft and sale of OG usernames. Twitter declined to comment Wednesday on O'Connor's arrest. TikTok didn't respond to requests for comment.

Topics: Twitter social media hack United Kingdom (UK) United States

