YouTube channel Egychology ventures into podcasting with Kerning Cultures Network

Created in 2015, the educational series has amassed more than 1 million subscribers and explores the world through the lens of scientists, philosophers, and artists.
Created in 2015, the educational series has amassed more than 1 million subscribers and explores the world through the lens of scientists, philosophers, and artists. (Supplied)
Updated 08 July 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Ahmed Samir became a YouTube star following the success of his channel Egychology.

Created in 2015, the educational series has amassed more than 1 million subscribers and explores the world through the lens of scientists, philosophers, and artists covering topics ranging from physics and chemistry to sociology and psychology.

Now, Samir has partnered with regional podcast network Kerning Cultures to launch “A Superbly Scientific Podcast.”

“A big part of what I keep on trying to do is create accessible science and educational content for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region,” Samir told Arab News.

“As someone who enjoys podcasts, it seemed right to further expand the content I’ve tried to make with Egychology into the world of podcasts; not only do I get a chance to learn and grow as a content creator, but also make content of a different kind that can still benefit people.”

The show aims to explore questions that puzzle and intrigue, and that keep Samir awake at night. From questioning the existence of aliens to pondering the existentialism of the human race, the series intends to both entertain and educate.

Kerning Cultures Network is one of the leading podcast companies in the region. Known for producing Apple’s 2020 show of the year, “Bhob,” the firm has worked on a myriad of other popular podcasts, including “Minnana Minnakum” with entrepreneur and designer Alaa Balkhy. It also acquired its first podcast “Faslah” earlier this year.

Bella Ibrahim, Kerning Cultures’ marketing director, said: “We partnered with Egychology to fill a gap in the podcast market by producing a popular science podcast in Arabic.

“Ahmed Samir’s proven success in making science accessible to a younger audience through his sense of humor is something we were really eager to bring into the podcasting space.”

Similar to his YouTube channel, “A Superbly Scientific Podcast” is an Arabic show. The first episode aired on June 29 with new episodes out every week until September. It is available on various streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

