Saudi passports chief visits 911 operations center in Makkah
Saudi passports chief visits 911 operations center in Makkah
Maj. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya, right, is briefed on the operations of the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in Makkah by Brig. Gen. Walid bin Suleiman Al-Tuwyan, left), commander of the National Center for Security Operations. (SPA)
MAKKAH: The director general of passports, Maj. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya, visited the Unified Security Operations Center (911), a subordinate of the National Center for Security Operations (NCSO) in Makkah.
He was received by the commander of the NCSO, Brig. Gen. Walid bin Suleiman Al-Tuwyan.
Al-Yahya was briefed on the center’s sections concerned with receiving communications and how to deal with them, and relaying them to the relevant authorities with accuracy, high quality and in several different languages.
He also learned about the mechanism of dealing with all the various communications received around the clock and processing them in record time.
Al-Yahya valued the efforts exerted by the employees of the 911 center, praising the available capabilities that would contribute to the development of work in accordance with the precautionary measures, extending his thanks and appreciation to all workers.
Saudi Arabia’s most popular, and expensive, scent comes with a warning note
Oud sales are soaring in festive season, but some buyers are vulnerable to production scams and fraudulent sales practices
Updated 24 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari
ALKHOBAR: Saudis’ love of oud — one of the most expensive scents on the market today — may run deep but when it comes to price and quality, many struggle to tell the difference.
The result, experts warn, is that some buyers are vulnerable to production scams and fraudulent sales practices.
Oud’s warm woody scent comes from the heart of the agar tree found mostly in India, Cambodia, Indonesia and nearby countries, with the cost of 1 kg of resin rising from SR2,000 to SR6,000 ($500-1,600) or even higher.
The oil is extracted from trees up to 150 years old, and Gulf countries are among the biggest importers of the product.
Considered a rarity, the oil is commonly used on special occasions, such as Eid celebrations.
Despite its popularity, many find it difficult to judge the quality of oud, with experienced salesmen agreeing that the buyer’s trust in the seller remains a key ingredient in any purchase.
Mamdouh Al-Tamimi, an Aramco employee, enjoys agarwood, amber, musk and rose water oud bought from stores at Al-Maaqilia and Deira markets in Riyadh. Recently he has switched to a single store because he believed the salesman was honest.
“I trust him, so I go to the store three or four times a year,” he said.
Oud's warm woody scent comes from the heart of the agar tree found mostly in India, Cambodia, Indonesia and nearby countries, with the cost of 1 kg of resin rising from SR2,000 to SR6,000 ($500-1,600) or even higher.
Al-Tamimi said that he prefers liquid oud, agarwood oil, musk and amber with fragrant perfumes, especially during summer, and also enjoys good-quality oud incense.
Video posts shared on social media recently claim to show how some stores cheat customers by using lead to extend oud’s storage time and make its scent last longer.
Dr. Hamad Al-Kathiri, a consultant at Lamsat Bakhoor Company, which specializes in oud products, said that fraud is a growing problem in wood and liquid oud manufacture, with lead or dye frequently used to give the impression that agarwood is of high quality.
Some stores also add materials to dilute and compromise quality, he told Arab News.
“Of course, the common goal is greed as these stores want to make quick profits.”
Al-Kathiri said that in recent years online purchases of oud products have increased significantly, while customer preferences for types of oud have changed.
“One of the key reasons is the exorbitant price of the exquisite types of oud,” he said.
Trust in the seller is a major consideration for online shoppers, although many experts warn against buying online.
“The fact remains that it is difficult to know if an oud product is original because only experts know that and are able to protect customers from falling into fraudsters’ traps,” Al-Kathiri said.
He said that men are often interested in the quality of the oud, its name, size and scent, while women generally care only about the fragrance.
Al-Kathiri said that regardless of cost, buyers are advised to test no more than three scents in a single visit to an outlet.
Customers can ask for a sample to try at home in order to judge its quality, he added.
The scent of oud lingers for varying amounts of time depending on type and quality, with some types remaining on clothing for more than two days.
“I believe there is no such thing as original and non-original oud. It is all about quality. You can say this is a good quality oud and that is not,” he Al-Kathiri said.
Mahmoud Al-Falahi, manager of Malaysia-based Almoheet Oud Company, said that natural oud is produced from trees over 70 years old, without any improvements or enhancements.
However, some oud investors add lead or dye to add weight or to make the product “more dense,” he said, warning that it is extremely difficult to tell altered oud from the original.
The most common scam is increasing the weight of an oud product to boost its price, he said.
“Some stores would rather cheat to make quick profits than stay authentic.”
Al-Falahi advised buyers to test only two types of oud when they visit a store in order to judge the difference between the scents and to see if the fragrance lingers for the desired amount of time.
Pilgrims ‘do not need to test, isolate’ after Hajj
Nearly 24 million people in Saudi Arabia received a jab against COVID-19
Updated 24 July 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Pilgrims returning home from Hajj do no need to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or isolate upon arrival, said Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Health for Preventive Affairs Dr. Abdullah Asiri.
“Some returnees from Hajj this year are asking about the need for COVID-19 tests or isolation upon their return to their families,” he said. “Since all pilgrims and Hajj workers received vaccines, there is no need for examination or isolation, unless they show symptoms of coronavirus disease within the first two weeks.”
Meanwhile, 92 percent of those who said they would get the vaccine did so. “The three most important motives that persuaded the hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccines are: First, conviction and family support after one or more members have taken the vaccine. Second, national and societal sense of responsibility, and finally, economic reasons,” Asiri added.
According to a report by Kaiser Family Foundation titled “Vaccine Monitor: In Their Own Words, Six Months Later,” people who did not get the vaccine were either teenagers because of their parents’ convictions, the least educated in society, ethnic minorities, or those who do not have health insurance.
“There are three main reasons for refusing the vaccine: Fear of side effects, doubt about the adequacy of studies about the vaccine, and believing that there is no need for a vaccine,” Assiri added.
Speaking of the delta variant, Assiri said: “Delta reformulates the calculations; immunity from natural infections is no longer sufficient and completing the two doses has become a necessity.”
He added that the worst of the pandemic was over in countries that provided vaccines to most of their residents. “We will not witness, God willing, a return to waves of severe disease and deaths.”
The total number of people in the country who have to date received a jab against COVID-19 has reached 23,848,177, including 1,426,140 who are elderly.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 11 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, taking the overall toll to 8,141.
There were 1,247 new cases, meaning that 515,693 people in the country have now contracted the disease. A total of 10,742 cases remained active, of which 1,383 patients were in critical condition.
Of the new cases, 263 were in Riyadh region, 211 in the Eastern Province, 209 in Makkah region, and 68 in Madinah region.
In addition, the Ministry of Health said 1,160 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 496,810.
Saudi Arabia had so far conducted 24,195,410 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 90,128 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
On the first day of Eid, ‘Party Buses’ were launched, driving around Diriyah to spread happiness by giving away thousands of balloons, cotton candy, sweets, puzzles and coloring books to children. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate’s series of Eid celebrations brought community together
Throughout the week, the DGDA launched an exciting interactive QR activation in five of Diriyah’s parks
Updated 24 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: To celebrate Eid, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) launched a series of initiatives to distribute gifts and run events for the enjoyment of the entire community.
Earlier in July, a cattle market was established in front of the Diriyah butcher shop to ease access to livestock for the sacrificial feast; wool was collected from the livestock in collaboration with Diriyah municipality, to be recycled.
On the first day of Eid, the DGDA distributed 1,500 first aid kits after Eid prayers to the community, anticipating that some may not have access appropriate medical supplies.
Eid prayers were held in the following six mosques in Diriyah: Imam Mohammad Bin Saud, Modi Al-Othman, Ibrahim bin Sulaiman, Abdulmohsen Al-Suailim, Munirah Al-Nasser, and Al-Khaliah, and following the prayers the DGDA distributed a boxes of chocolates to attendees in celebration.
On the first day of Eid, “Party Buses” were launched, driving around Diriyah to spread happiness by giving away thousands of balloons, cotton candy, sweets, puzzles and coloring books to passersby to celebrate the joyous occasion. Chocolates were also delivered to houses across the area.
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority distributed 1,500 first aid kits after Eid prayers to the community, anticipating that some may not have access appropriate medical supplies.
Throughout the week, the DGDA launched an exciting interactive QR activation in five of Diriyah’s parks. Users could scan the code to download special content including information on the history of Eid in the Kingdom and in Diriyah specifically.
“At this time for reflection and starting afresh, we wanted to celebrate with the local Diriyah community by ensuring this Eid was one to remember,” said Ahlam Althunayan, director of community engagement at the DGDA.
“Eid is a momentous and joyous occasion shared with family and friends, and I’m delighted to see the success of these wonderful activations during the week of Eid.
“DGDA always looks to support and engage the local community; there’s no better time to bring people together than during this celebratory week.”
Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling attempt
Authorities called on everyone to contact the Security Reports Center on 1910 to report any information related to smuggling and customs violations
Updated 24 July 2021
SPA
RIYADH: An attempt to smuggle more than 2 million Captagon pills has been foiled by authorities.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at Al-Haditha Land Port said that 2,144,180 pills were found stashed in a shipment that was received through the port.
They were hidden inside the lids of tomato paste jars, with the lids hollowed out for smuggling and the pills placed inside them.
The authority said that legal measures were taken after the import was seized.
It called on everyone to contact the Security Reports Center on 1910 to report any information related to smuggling and customs violations.
Earlier this month, coastal patrols in Ras Tanura had foiled a bid to sneak 495,481 amphetamine tablets into the country, while naval patrols in Khafji had stopped 241 kilograms of hashish and 419,000 amphetamine pills getting through.
The permit will appear in the passenger’s account via the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna applications
Updated 24 July 2021
SPA
RIYADH: Saudia airline has added the services of the Eatmarna application on its official website (www.saudia.com) and its application. This will enable passengers to acquire permits to perform Umrah when booking internal flights.
Later they will also be able to make use of all the services of Eatmarna application, including permits for praying in the Grand Mosque, visiting the Prophet’s Mosque and praying in the Holy Rawdah. It allows passengers to pick up the right time to perform Umrah during their visit with ease.
Its dedicated icon on its website, Eatmarna with Saudia, allows them to get Umrah permits after booking their travel ticket and filling out the necessary information, so that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah can verify their eligibility to perform Umrah.
The permit will appear in the passenger’s account via the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna applications; they will also receive a text message.