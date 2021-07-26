You are here

Saudi FM discusses current situation in Tunisia during phone call with counterpart

Saudi FM discusses current situation in Tunisia during phone call with counterpart
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Tunisia’s Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi. (File/AFP)
  • During the call, Prince Faisal affirmed the Kingdom's “keenness on the security, stability and prosperity of Tunisia”
  • The two officials also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Tunisian counterpart during which he was informed of the latest developments and events in Tunisia.

President Kais Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army on Sunday.

During the call, Prince Faisal affirmed the Kingdom's “keenness on the security, stability and prosperity of Tunisia” and its support for everything that would achieve this.

The two officials also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them in various fields.

Saied invoked emergency powers under the constitution late on Sunday to dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspend parliament for 30 days.

His intervention followed protests in major cities on Sunday over the government's handling of the pandemic, with a spike in cases, and the economy.

Later on Monday, Saied extended some existing measures aimed at countering the pandemic, including a curfew and internal travel bans, but which would also have the effect of dampening street opposition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi

Saudi online platforms bridge gap between creatives, inquisitive minds

These two platforms helped local entrepreneurs to work in the creative sector to achieve their goals. This will ultimately contribute to the Kingdom’s goals for the private sector. (Supplied)
These two platforms helped local entrepreneurs to work in the creative sector to achieve their goals. This will ultimately contribute to the Kingdom’s goals for the private sector. (Supplied)
These two platforms helped local entrepreneurs to work in the creative sector to achieve their goals. This will ultimately contribute to the Kingdom’s goals for the private sector. (Supplied)
  • Offering people easy ways to learn new skills, explore methods to promote self, business
JEDDAH: Online platforms are helping smaller creative businesses to pass on their knowledge to interested parties. Two such platforms that have been attracting attention from Saudi locals are Suplift and Upgrade.

These online platforms began popping up on social media a few years ago with experiences and activities offered with a registration fee.
Fadi Yahya, the founder of Suplift, told Arab News that the question that inspired Suplift was “How can I ask people with skills to share them with other people who are interested in learning?”

I started noticing that people here didn’t have easy access to activities and workshops or a platform to access these activities.

Fadi Yahya, Founder of Suplift

“I started noticing that people here didn’t have easy access to activities and workshops or a platform to access these activities,” he said. “It was extremely hard for an average person to try any activity they like.”
This led to Yahya giving over a few years of his life to build a business from scratch that allowed profits to be given back to a talented person rather than an organization. “Our job was to make the structure simple.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Suplift extends across 18 cities in Saudi Arabia, with more than 1,000 experiences on offer. This has helped 10,000 people to make money simply by following their passion.

• Upgrade-sa.com’s targeted audience is people who want to learn new hobbies and explore different worlds, as well as business owners who want to build more connections and move toward expanding their work.

He said there were many challenges as the team was building a new market. “We are not running away or finding the easy way out. One thing we had trouble with was the lack of experience.”
Yahya said that to enable the experiences, the team had to find locations, work out the structure, marketing, customer service, technology, management, as well as ways of working with the government.
The aim of Suplift is to promote the idea of having hobbies. “The thing I am most proud of is that we help so many people make money. Many people say that passion can not help you make money, but I think it is needed in order to help the Saudi economy move further.”
Suplift extends across 18 cities in Saudi Arabia, with more than 1,000 experiences on offer. This has helped 10,000 people to make money simply by following their passion.
“Now that people understand that they can make money doing what they love, we will have more artists, golfers, divers, archers and so many more,” he said. “This makes me proud of my team and myself.”

When we started, we were the ones designing the workshops and we used to seek out the trainers — training and being creative are two different things.

Mohammad Mujahid, COO of Upgrade-sa.com

Mohammad Mujahid, COO of Upgrade-sa.com, told Arab News that their platform’s targeted audience is people who want to learn new hobbies and explore different worlds, as well as business owners who want to build more connections and move toward expanding their work.
The early days of the business were very challenging, Mujahid said. “When we started, we were the ones designing the workshops and we used to seek out the trainers — training and being creative are two different things. So now when the trainers or upgraders, as we call them, come to us, we provide them with guidelines so they can spread their knowledge.”
These two platforms helped local entrepreneurs to work in the creative sector to achieve their goals. This will ultimately contribute to the Kingdom’s goals for the private sector — supporting Saudi economic diversification objectives and building a prosperous future.

Topics: Saudi online platforms

Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector aims to bring 100 million visitors annually

Saudi Arabia's tourism sector aims to bring 100 million visitors annually
  • Marketing and promotional campaigns for tourist destinations in the Kingdom have been launched
  • Cruise tours have started from Jeddah port to discover the treasures of the Red Sea
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has become a tourist destination for regional and international visitors and the Kingdom’s tourism sector is accelerating the pace for the future by announcing several programs and initiatives.
Saudi tourism offers geographical and historical diversity, highlighting natural resources, archaeological treasures and historical places that meet the aspirations of tourists.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 450,000 tourist visas were issued, since the Kingdom’s Tourism Authority launched the tourist visa program in 2019, by targeting 49 countries in the initial stage, and facilitated access to tourist visas electronically or through entry points to the Kingdom within specific regulatory controls.
It set up performance indicators to keep pace with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to raise the number of annual visits to 100 million visitors by 2030, 55 million of which are inbound, and 45 million domestic, providing 1 million job opportunities and an increase of 10 percent of the country’s GDP.
The authority has prepared programs to attract tourism, and has been activating tourism investment and the role of the private sector. The authority has also participated in local and international tourism exhibitions and has managed marketing destinations, sites, itineraries, products and tourist packages internally and externally.
Marketing and promotional campaigns for tourist destinations in the Kingdom have been launched, the last of which was the “Summer of Saudi Arabia” program, which was launched by the “Spirit of Saudi Arabia” platform under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood”, to promote 11 tourist destinations until the end of September, with more than 500 tourist experiences, provided by 250 private sector partners.
Tourism is one of the pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to contribute to diversifying the base of the national economy, attracting investments, increasing sources of income, and providing job opportunities for citizens, as the sector is witnessing rapid growth as a result of plans to promote the tourism sector,.
In an effort to reach a new horizon for local tourism, cruise tours have started from Jeddah port to discover the treasures of the Red Sea, and include many packages that allow travelers to have fun during the summer vacation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi tourism Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) Red Sea saudi tourist visa Spirit of Saudi Arabia Summer of Saudi Arabia 2021 Our Summer Your Mood Vision 2030

A fun way of teaching Saudi children about importance of home during pandemic

The title cover of the book ‘I Have a House That Keeps Me Safe.’ (Supplied)
The title cover of the book ‘I Have a House That Keeps Me Safe.’ (Supplied)
The title cover of the book ‘I Have a House That Keeps Me Safe.’ (Supplied)
  • “To describe the coronavirus at the time was difficult; it had no features or description other than that we were in grave danger”
JEDDAH: With the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic still raging throughout the world more than a year on, Saudi children have a heightened sense of awareness of the issue with the help of parents, schools and books too.
Experts agree that reading can be a good way to adapt to living under lockdown, and navigating through life afterward. That is why Saudi authors have targeted younger audiences to help them deal with the situation through books.
Above all, shelter has a great impact on a person’s sense of security and safety, peace and comfort, helping children learn, confront obstacles and understand how to solve them.
“I Have a House That Keeps Me Safe” is a children’s book written by 23-year-old Saudi law student Dhay Al-Saleem. It is the story of a little boy named Waseem who questions the need to stay at home during the early days of lockdown in the Kingdom. To better understand the situation his family is in, his mother finds ways to teach him about infectious germs and how they can make people sick, emphasizing the need to stay at home as it provides shelter and protects from the invading bugs.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Written in both Arabic and English, the book was recently published by King Faisal University.

• The book is written by 23-year-old Saudi law student Dhay Al-Saleem.

• It is the story of a little boy named Waseem who questions the need to stay at home during the early days of lockdown in the Kingdom.

Written in both Arabic and English, the book was recently published by King Faisal University, and Al-Saleem told Arab News: “I hope we will not need a second edition with the return to normal life.”
In the first days of the pandemic, things were “murky … how it appeared, how it spread, the effects and symptoms of its transmission — there wasn’t enough information and everything was ambiguous,” Al-Saleem said. “To describe the coronavirus at the time was difficult; it had no features or description other than that we were in grave danger.”
National leaders emphasized the necessity of staying at home as the first step to addressing the pandemic. “The solution was quite simple: Nothing else could protect you then but your home.”
The name of the story came in conjunction with the boredom of children after a long stay at home. The goal was to teach them to appreciate the value of having a shelter.
She said mental health in children was a field that needed attention, especially with regard to the mechanism of resuming life post lockdown, living with the reality that one can get sick through so many things in life.
“Play and communication are part of the child’s development process; what happened, with the need not to have live communication, had a noticeable negative impact,” she added.

Topics: Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia bans unvaccinated people from events, gov’t buildings, public transport

Saudi Arabia bans unvaccinated people from events, gov't buildings, public transport
  • The Kingdom confirms 12 COVID-19 deaths and 1,252 new infections
  • 5 mosques reopened in 4 regions after being sterilized after 5 people tested positive for COVID-19
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior will ban individuals who have not received the vaccine from entering government buildings, attending activities and events, and using public transportation from Aug. 1.
The ministry said they would ban unvaccinated people from “attending any economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment or sports events, or any governmental or private facilities, including educational institutions, whether they are employed” there or visiting to complete a service.
It added that those who have been vaccinated must present the Tawakkalna app to provide evidence they have received the vaccine, whether citizens or residents, and this includes using public transport.
The Kingdom confirmed 12 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,179.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,252 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 519,395 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,799 remain active and 1,424 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 316, followed by the capital Riyadh with 265, the Eastern Province with 169, Asir recorded 145, and Qassim confirmed 81 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,299 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 500,428.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce said it carried out 2,310 field tours in the Madinah region during the Eid Al-Adha holiday to monitor that commercial establishments were adhering to precautionary measures.
During the inspections, which included food stores, commercial complexes, gas stations, and gold and precious metals stores, 39 violations were recorded, and authorities seized 39,072 food products, and 6,570 products that violated the Saudi standard specifications. Regular procedures and penalties were imposed on violating facilities. 
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened five mosques in four regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after five people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,898 within 170 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 195 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.17 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi Ministry of Interior

Sterilization efforts intensify at Makkah’s Grand Mosque as Umrah pilgrims arrive

Sterilization efforts intensify at Makkah's Grand Mosque as Umrah pilgrims arrive
  • Foreign pilgrims will be able to perform Umrah with the start of the new Islamic year which is expected to fall on August 9
RIYADH: Sterilization at the Grand Mosque is being intensified as the holy site begins to receive Umrah pilgrims after the completion of Hajj 2021.
Procedures for regulating entry and exit, the allocation of specific lanes for people with special needs and the distribution of Zamzam water bottles to prayer areas, courtyards and tawaf areas are also in place to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims.
Foreign pilgrims will be able to perform Umrah with the start of the new Islamic year which is expected to fall on August 9, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj for Hajj and Umrah Services Hesham Saeed told Al-Ekhbariya news channel.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Umrah Grand Mosque Makkah

