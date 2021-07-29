You are here

Summer in Saudi Arabia: Baha attracts camping, hiking lovers and more

Summer in Saudi Arabia: Baha attracts camping, hiking lovers and more
In the mountains, hikers can summit peaks of high altitude, and for the intellectuals, a date with heritage and ancient history in the museums and majestic forts awaits. (SPA)
Summer in Saudi Arabia: Baha attracts camping, hiking lovers and more

Summer in Saudi Arabia: Baha attracts camping, hiking lovers and more
  • Among the forests scattered in Baha lies the Raghadan Forest Park, which attracts tourists to camp among the tall dark green juniper and acacia trees
BAHA: In Saudi Arabia’s southern region, the clouds embrace the peaks of the high mountains in Baha to create an artistic painting that attracts visitors from around the globe. 

Dubbed the “City of Fog” and the “Neighbor of the Clouds,” the city features forests with picturesque nature scenes that will charm any camping lover.

In the mountains, hikers can summit peaks of high altitude, and for the intellectuals, a date with heritage and ancient history in the museums and majestic forts awaits.

The various terrains between valleys, mountains, and forests offer summer temperatures that do not exceed 32 degrees Celsius. In the evening, the temperature falls to 17 degrees, which makes for an outstanding summer atmosphere for tourists coming from high-temperature areas.

Among the forests scattered in Baha lies the Raghadan Forest Park, which attracts tourists to camp among the tall dark green juniper and acacia trees. This forest overlooks the King Fahd Mountain Road that connects Baha with the Tihama area. Tourists can enjoy watching the clouds rise from Tihama to the mountain tops in the Sarat area in the early hours of the morning. In the afternoon, clouds often laden with water particles fall somewhere in Baha.

Visitors to the farms in the region can pick apples, pomegranates, apricots, and other fruits and eat them on site. Plants and natural crops are irrigated by rainwater or from nearby rain reservoirs.

Forest and farm visitors should not miss tasting locally produced honey from the trees and watching the process of filtering and extracting the honey from the scattered beehives in the summer. Visitors can buy the natural honey, which is free from preservatives, and take it home with them as a souvenir.

However, the fun does not stop here. Baha has prepared safe paths for hikers to ascend the mountains, and when they reach the summit, paragliding through the skies of Baha is also available.

The sun meets vertically with the roofs of the historical castles and forts in the region, leaving history lovers with the opportunity to discover landmarks and monuments immortalized by the ancient inhabitants of the region.

All of these unique features qualified Baha to be among the 11 tourist destinations announced by the Saudi Tourism Authority through the “Visit Saudi Arabia” platform. The authority launched the Saudi Summer Program 2021 under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood,” from June 24 until the end of September.

Who’s Who: Randah Al-Hothali, a director general at the Saudi Fund for Development

Who’s Who: Randah Al-Hothali, a director general at the Saudi Fund for Development
Who’s Who: Randah Al-Hothali, a director general at the Saudi Fund for Development

Who’s Who: Randah Al-Hothali, a director general at the Saudi Fund for Development
Randah Al-Hothali was recently appointed director general of the corporate communications department at the Saudi Fund for Development.

Al-Hothali previously worked with the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY). During her tenure at SDRPY, she worked as head of outreach in the media and strategic communications directorate and was general director of the same department. She served as the official SDRPY spokesperson and its representative at local and international events. Al-Hothali also managed the partnerships and international cooperation department at SDRPY.

In 2019, she became a member of the World Federation of UN Friends.

In July 2018, Al-Hothali worked at the Decision Support Center of the Royal Court in Riyadh as a senior think tank specialist researcher and analyst.

Between 2013 and 2018, she worked at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, D.C. as an economic and international trade adviser.

In 2013, Al-Hothali also worked at a computer software company called Avalara, Inc. in Falls Church, Virginia in the US as an e-file processor for businesses around the US.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from George Mason University, US. She later received a master’s degree in international commerce and policy from the same university.

In 2015, Al-Hothali went to the University of Oxford, UK, to attend the EU and the Challenge of Globalization program.

She worked as an intern at two banking bodies, including the World Bank in Washington, D.C., in 2010, and the National Commercial Bank in Jeddah in 2007.

Al-Hothali has received various certifications from institutions including UNICEF, Union of OIC News Agencies, the US State Department, UNHCR, JFC Humanitarian Operations and the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies.

Arab coalition intercepts drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Wednesday that Saudi air defenses intercepted a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.
The coalition said the Iran-backed Houthis continue attempts to deliberately target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom.
On Tuesday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles and two explosive-laded drones launched by the Houthi militia toward the Kingdom’s southern Jazan region.

Saudi, French foreign ministers hold talks on strengthening joint strategic relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris. (Twitter/@KSAMOFA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris. (Twitter/@KSAMOFA)
Saudi, French foreign ministers hold talks on strengthening joint strategic relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris. (Twitter/@KSAMOFA)
  • They also discussed joint coordination to achieve and maintain peace and security
  • Prince Faisal also met with with members of the French Senate
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Paris on Wednesday to discuss ways to develop joint strategic relations.
“We explored opportunities to strengthen the strategic partnerships between our two countries (and) we also discussed prominent developments and the importance for joint coordination to achieve and maintain peace and security,” Prince Faisal wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, he met members of the French Senate, including Olivier Cadic, the senator for French citizens living abroad and president of the France-Gulf States Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Fabien Genet, the senator for Saône-et-Loire and a member of the friendship group.
“The distinguished bilateral relations that bring together the two countries in all fields were reviewed,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said. It added that Prince Faisal affirmed there are opportunities to further develop the relationship, and that both governments are working hard to do this, especially in light of the aim of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a better future for the Kingdom and its international partners.
The members of the French Senate welcomed Prince Faisal’s visit and said it confirms the depth of bilateral relations. They added that although relationship is strong and well developed at all levels, they hope to enhance it further. They also praised the Vision 2030 strategy, which they said has made great, rapid and positive progress.

Saudi envoy speaks of her pride in Kingdom's athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Saudi envoy speaks of her pride in Kingdom’s athletes at Tokyo Olympics
Saudi envoy speaks of her pride in Kingdom’s athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Saudi envoy speaks of her pride in Kingdom’s athletes at Tokyo Olympics
  • Princess Reema attended the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US expressed her deep sense of pride in the Saudi athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics.
“I’m so very proud of all our athletes who are representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Tokyo today,” said Princess Reema bint Bandar. She wished them well and added: “We’re just starting and it can only get better from here.”
She also spoke of the joy she feels seeing young Saudis overcome the challenges and make it to the Olympic Games.
“Each young man and woman brings their own unique experience to their sports,” she said. “And to see them make it all the way to the Olympics, despite the current challenges, brings me tremendous pride and joy.
“Our aim as a team in Tokyo is not just to compete for medals, but to compete with passion and dignity and to open the doors for young men and women to truly engage and participate in sports.”
Princess Reema added that the Kingdom’s leadership is keen to support the nation’s developing sports sector and to help athletes reach their full potential.
“We’ve been working hard to create the best environment to foster and grow local and regional talents and to adopt sports as a way of life in the Kingdom,” she added.

Saudi doctors to perform 50th separation surgery of parasitic twins

Yemeni parasitic twins Aisha and Ahmed. (SPA)
Yemeni parasitic twins Aisha and Ahmed. (SPA)
Saudi doctors to perform 50th separation surgery of parasitic twins

Yemeni parasitic twins Aisha and Ahmed. (SPA)
  • Operation is expected to last 8 and half hours and will include the participation of 25 doctors and specialists, along with other technicians and nurses
  • Over the years, 117 cases from as many as 22 countries have been examined and assessed by the Saudi National Program for Separating Conjoined Twins
RIYADH: Following King Salman’s directives, Yemeni parasitic twins “Aisha and Ahmed” will be the recipients of the 50th separation surgery carried out by Saudi Arabia doctors.

Thursday’s operation will take place at the King Abdullah Specialty Children’s Hospital, King Abdul Aziz Medical City, Ministry of National Guard-Health Affairs in the capital. Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSrelief) Center and a renowned pediatric surgeon, will oversee the operation.

He expected the surgery to last about eight and a half hours. The operation will include eight stages with the participation of 25 doctors and specialists, along with other technicians and nurses.

A parasitic twin is an identical twin that has stopped developing during gestation but is physically attached to the fully developing twin. The fully developed twin is also known as the dominant or autosite twin. 

In this case, Al-Rabeeah said Aisha is a full-grown child with a parasitic twin as they share the pelvic area. In addition to congenital anomalies, the twins also share the lower urinary and reproductive systems.

Over the years, 117 cases from as many as 22 countries have been examined and assessed by the Saudi National Program for Separating Conjoined Twins. This will be the 50th operation performed so far to separate such twins.

Saudi Arabia began operating on separating conjoined twins in 1990.

The previous operation — the medical and surgical team’s 49th — was for twins attached at the chest and abdomen. The complex surgery was a complete success but was not announced based on the parents’ desire to keep the operation private. 

On behalf of the members of the medical and surgical team, Al-Rabeeah thanked King Salman for the great support received by the medical team and the health sector in the Kingdom, as well for the noble humanitarian gestures they provide to the needy.

 

 

 

