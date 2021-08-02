Dr. Al-Rabeeah holds talks with UNCCT director

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), met Dr. Jehangir Khan, director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Center (UNCCT).
During the meeting, Khan was briefed on the center’s humanitarian projects, which amounted to 1,686 projects in various vital sectors and extended to 69 needy countries around the world, with a value of $5,334,621,000.
KSRelief aims to develop an effective process to respond to humanitarian crises quickly and effectively.
The center focuses on increasing the impact of the Kingdom’s aid and its sustainability through improved commissioning, monitoring and evaluation.
It also trains volunteers to contribute to humanitarian relief efforts in the region and around the world.
