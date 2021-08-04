Sazar Design bags award for Beef Stock interiors

Interior design firm Sazar Design has won in the category of “Best Luxury Commercial Interior Design” at the global Luxury Lifestyle Awards, for its work at the Beef Stock restaurant in Saudi Arabia.

Established in 2013, Sazar Design is a creative firm that is firmly committed to the “scientific art” of interior design.

The owners of Beef Stock were looking for a restaurant design that was able to combine luxury with an exuberant, American-style atmosphere. After consulting with the restaurant owners, Sazar Design set to work and with an innovative use of color, lighting, furnishings and indoor planting, gave Beef Stock a unique, fresh and contemporary look that made it the perfect go-to place for relaxed but stylish American dining, exactly as the client wanted.

Sazar Design “takes pride in the fact that it listens closely to what its clients are looking for with each project, working with them side-by-side from the start of the project to completion, and making sure that every detail is considered and executed to the best of the ability of its expert teams of designers and engineers,” a statement said.

From interiors and exteriors, residential homes to commercial buildings and offices, Sazar Design is dedicated to enhancing the environment of a given area or building to create a healthier, more aesthetically pleasing space.

Clients who contact Sazar Design are first given an extensive consultation before deciding whether to move onto the commissioning of the project, as the company believes it is crucial to have the time and space to consider the various ideas and options open to them. Taking the time to debate all the possibilities at the very start of the project is the best way to ensure that the end result is exactly what the client was hoping for — and hopefully even surpasses expectations.

Using a whole range of the very latest in interior design techniques, including 3D design technology as well as more intimate methods such as mood boards, plans and detailed drawings, Sazar Design is able to clearly

show the myriad of possibilities to each client.