‘We shouldn’t be afraid’: Tahanie Aboushi breaks barriers in bid to become top NY prosecutor

Updated 11 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

  • Aboushi ran in the crowded June 22 election race for one of the nation’s most powerful prosecutorial offices
CHICAGO: Despite coming third in a field of eight candidates seeking to become Manhattan District Attorney, civil rights attorney Tahanie Aboushi called her campaign a “success” because of public awareness she has raised about issues facing Arabs, Muslims and people of color.

Aboushi ran in the crowded June 22 election race for one of the nation’s most powerful prosecutorial offices, a post previously held by Cyrus Vance Jr., the son of the former US secretary of state who served under former president Jimmy Carter.

African American attorney and former federal prosecutor Alvin Bragg won the Democratic Party nomination, defeating second place runner-up Tali Farhadian Weinstein, who fled Iran with her Iranian-Jewish parents following the 1979 revolution, and Aboushi, who was born in Brooklyn to Palestinian immigrants.

 

“I think it (the campaign) was positive. It was something that visibly people saw first. Oh, she is Muslim. She wears a hijab. She is Palestinian. OK, great. But my story and my work is something that preceded my appearance for along time,” said Aboushi, who is Muslim and wears a hijab.

“So, people knew who I was, who I am. People have seen my cases, have seen where I have been in the community. So, everybody is like, ‘we know Tahanie.’ It would be great to have something different. Every single Manhattan District Attorney has been a white male since the beginning of its time. And out of eight candidates, the three people of color took the top response. I think that is something that is quite telling about what a place like Manhattan is ready for. Not only policy, but somebody that comes from a different background.”

Aboushi said that the campaign “was tough,” not because of her race or religion were a “hindrance” in the election, but because other candidates had more financial resources. One was a billionaire with unlimited resources, she said, on top of the fact that the contest was crowded with eight candidates.

“We were up against a lot but we did it in a positive reception,” Aboushi said, adding that her race and religion “allowed for a conversation” about what needs to be done to represent everyone.

Aboushi said that it is important for Arab and Muslim Americans to run for public office, adding that they should be assessed based on the issues they advocate and their commitment to society as a whole.

She said that being Palestinian, Arab American and Muslim allowed her to speak to issues that many of the other candidates could not address directly.

 

“Whether you like it or not decisions are made and you are not at the table. Your voice is not heard. There is always value and benefit and making sure you are at the table,” Aboushi said.

“Just like you said you have been doing this for 45 years and it is a slow rise, but there is a rise. I think Arab Americans need to have their voices heard much louder. And we are impacted by these policies so we need to make sure that we are a part of shaping that conversation to create policies that are going to work for all of our families.”

One of the biggest issues in the election contest, she said, was the issue of police accountability.

 

“My work is impact litigation. I’ve changed the NYPD patrol guide. I meet with their top brass. We have worked on changing their policies. Because the focus is not on whether or not you like police, it is ‘are we doing right by the people?’” Aboushi said.

“Are their rights protected? Is the conduct appropriate? And how do we continue to make it better? And I think it was important to address the systemic racism — why the overwhelming majority of people criminalized and incarcerated in our system are people of color. And that was something that I wanted to address. And it starts with policing, because police are the introduction before the District Attorney’s office comes into play.”

Aboushi said that she was in her early teens when terrorists attacked New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. She said that she was left horrified, outraged and angry because of the events that day. But she added that she worked to help all Americans understand that the attackers did not represent Arab culture or the Islamic religion.

She said that racist attacks against people who were or looked Arab and Muslim in the aftermath of the attack saddened her, because they were “scapegoated for the wrongdoing of a handful of people.”

 

“As much as we love this country, we shouldn’t be afraid to criticize her,” Aboushi said, adding: “We are American.

“We shouldn’t be afraid to push for better policies. This country has always been in a state of changing laws, changing rules to make sure we live in a fair, equal, just and equitable society. That means looking at things we are not doing right and making sure we can do them right and do them better.”

Aboushi received endorsements and was backed by many prominent figures and groups, including US Sen. Bernie Sanders, entertainer and rapper Snoop Dogg, police associations, Arab American and Jewish progressive groups, and Hollywood actress and activist Cynthia Nixon. She said that she has not ruled out running for public office again in the future.

Topics: US New York

At least 10 passengers injured in stabbings on Tokyo train

At least 10 passengers injured in stabbings on Tokyo train
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
AP

At least 10 passengers injured in stabbings on Tokyo train

At least 10 passengers injured in stabbings on Tokyo train
  • The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the tenth was able to walk away
  • The suspect left his knife behind as he fled and was later arrested in Tokyo
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: A man with a knife stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said.
NHK public television said two passengers were seriously injured. It said the suspect left his knife behind as he fled and was later arrested in Tokyo. The Japanese capital is currently hosting the Olympics, which end Sunday.
The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the tenth was able to walk away. All of the injured were conscious, fire department officials said.
NHK showed a number of police cars and people in uniform on the street where it said the suspect was arrested.
The stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station, according to railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway Co. The train line is mostly above ground but runs underground in the area of the attack.
Police refused to comment and no other details were immediately available.

Topics: Tokyo

Related

Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games
Sport
Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games
Saudi Tarek Hamdi, who is 23, will compete in four Pool B matches and his position in the final group table will determine whether he progresses to the semifinals. (AN Photo)
Sport
Tarek Hamdi set to start quest for karate medal as Saudi Arabia's last athlete at Tokyo 2020

Afghan Taliban kill head of government media department

Afghan Taliban kill head of government media department
Updated 06 August 2021
AP

Afghan Taliban kill head of government media department

Afghan Taliban kill head of government media department
  • Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists
Updated 06 August 2021
AP

KABUL: The Taliban shot and killed the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Center on Friday, the latest killing in a series of attacks on journalists and rights activists in recent months.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told The Associated Press that the groups’ fighters had killed Dawa Khan Menapal, who ran the government’s press operations for the local and foreign media.

In a statement Mujahid put out later, he said Menapal “was killed in a special attack of Mujahideen” and was “punished to his deeds.”

Mujahid did not give any more details. Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. Several recent attacks against civilians have been claimed by the state, although the government most often holds the Taliban responsible.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Central Asia’s leaders meet as Taliban advances in Afghanistan
World
Central Asia’s leaders meet as Taliban advances in Afghanistan
Airstrikes pummel Taliban in south; insurgents gain in north
World
Airstrikes pummel Taliban in south; insurgents gain in north

Delta spreads in Sydney as Australia widens COVID-19 restrictions

Delta spreads in Sydney as Australia widens COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 06 August 2021
Reuters

Delta spreads in Sydney as Australia widens COVID-19 restrictions

Delta spreads in Sydney as Australia widens COVID-19 restrictions
  • Sydney reported a record 279 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours
  • Of particular concern is the growing number of people positive with the highly infectious Delta strain
Updated 06 August 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian officials warned Sydney residents on Friday to brace for a surge in COVID-19 cases after the country’s largest city logged record infections for the second straight day despite a weeks-long lockdown to stamp out an outbreak of Delta variant.

“Just based on the trend in the last few days and where things are going, I am expecting higher case numbers in the next few days and I just want everyone to be prepared for that,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.

Sydney reported a record 279 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, up from the previous high of 259 the day before. New South Wales reported a record 291 cases, up from 262. One more person has died, raising the state total to 22 during the latest outbreak, all in Sydney.

The dead person was an unvaccinated woman in her 60s who died in a Sydney hospital after contracting the coronavirus from a health care worker. There are 304 cases in hospitals in New South Wales, with 50 people in intensive care, 22 of whom require ventilation.

Of particular concern is the growing number of people positive with the highly infectious Delta strain moving around in the community, particularly in Sydney’s southwestern suburbs. Around one-fifth of Friday’s cases have spent time outside while infectious

Officials in the neighboring state of Victoria, which on Thursday night entered its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began, warned the state was “in a precarious position” as officials try to trace the source of several unlinked new cases.

“We have many lines of inquiry actively underway as to where these new cases have been and any further exposure sites,” state Health Minister Martin Foley said in a media conference.

Faced with another lockdown within weeks, an anti-lockdown protest erupted in state capital Melbourne on Thursday night.

Victoria reported six locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from eight a day earlier, with all linked but not in quarantine during their infectious period.

In Brisbane, the state capital of Queensland, the authorities reported 10 new cases, down from 16 the day before, and added that they were hopeful a lockdown would be lifted as planned on Sunday since all but two cases were isolated before testing positive.

LOCKDOWN WOES

More than 60 percent of Australia’s 25 million citizens are in hard lockdowns on Friday to try to contain latest surge, including the country’s three largest cities — Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Snap lockdowns, strict border controls and swift contact tracing have helped Australia keep its coronavirus numbers relatively low, with just over 35,600 cases and 933 deaths. But recent stop-and-start lockdowns amid a sluggish vaccination rollout, with only about 21 percent of people above 16 fully vaccinated, have frustrated residents.

Australia has also enacted tough border controls requiring residents to apply for exemptions to leave and incoming overseas travelers, capped at around 3,000 a week, must go through a two-week mandatory quarantine.

The rules will further tighten from Aug. 11 by removing an automatic exemption for citizens and permanent residents living outside of Australia to leave, a government statement tabled in the parliament on Thursday showed.

The change would require all citizens and permanent residents living outside the country to apply for permission to exit.

Topics: Australia COVID-19 Pandemic lockdown Melbourne

Related

Australia records one of its youngest COVID-19 deaths as Sydney outbreak grows
World
Australia records one of its youngest COVID-19 deaths as Sydney outbreak grows
YouTube suspends Sky News Australia channel over COVID-19 ‘misinformation’
Media
YouTube suspends Sky News Australia channel over COVID-19 ‘misinformation’

Central Asia’s leaders meet as Taliban advances in Afghanistan

Central Asia’s leaders meet as Taliban advances in Afghanistan
Updated 06 August 2021
AFP

Central Asia’s leaders meet as Taliban advances in Afghanistan

Central Asia’s leaders meet as Taliban advances in Afghanistan
  • In June, the Taliban captured Afghanistan’s main crossing with Tajikistan while Kabul’s troops have been forced to retreat
Updated 06 August 2021
AFP

AVAZA, Turkmenistan: The leaders of five Central Asian countries gathered for talks in Turkmenistan on Friday, with the spiral of war in neighboring Afghanistan topping their agenda as US-led forces lave the country.
The talks in the Caspian Sea town of Avaza come as the Taliban challenges Afghan government forces in several large cities after weeks of gains in the countryside, including in provinces next to the three former Soviet ‘stans’ that border the country — Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
Turkmen president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov called Afghanistan “the question that worries all of us” on Wednesday as state television showed him receiving his Tajikistan counterpart Emomali Rakhmon for bilateral talks ahead of the summit.
Russia, meanwhile, was involved in joint military drills close to Afghanistan’s borders in both Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as a top Kremlin military official flew into the region Thursday to observe the exercises and hold talks.
Fighting in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict began to intensify in May, when US and other foreign forces began the withdrawal due to be completed later this month.
In June, the Taliban captured Afghanistan’s main crossing with Tajikistan, Shir Khan Bandar, while Kabul’s troops have been forced to retreat into both Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in recent weeks during heavy fighting with the group.
The Taliban has insisted that it has no designs on Central Asia, and has established official contacts with both Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan as it casts itself as a government-in-waiting.
But analysts argue that a growing security vacuum in the country can pose its own threat to Central Asia, as well as the region’s growing economic cooperation with Kabul.
Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military’s General Staff, arrived in Uzbekistan for talks Thursday, and to observe military drills that are expected to wrap up next week.
During a meeting with Uzbek counterpart Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, Gerasimov said the drills took place “to practice actions to repel terrorist threats.”
“The main threat to the Central Asian region today comes from the Afghan direction,” Gerasimov said, noting that Moscow was increasing its supplies of weapons to the region.
The annual summit being held in Avaza is a rare instance of the Central Asian states convening for talks without powers from outside the region, such as Russia, China or the United States.

Topics: Taliban

Related

Airstrikes pummel Taliban in south; insurgents gain in north
World
Airstrikes pummel Taliban in south; insurgents gain in north
Special Taliban reject US envoy’s claims of seeking ‘lion’s share’ in future government
World
Taliban reject US envoy’s claims of seeking ‘lion’s share’ in future government

Thousands more flee fires outside Athens amid heat wave

Thousands more flee fires outside Athens amid heat wave
Updated 06 August 2021
AP

Thousands more flee fires outside Athens amid heat wave

Thousands more flee fires outside Athens amid heat wave
  • Fires were raging on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens, and at multiple locations in the southern Peloponnese region
  • Several firefighters and volunteers were hospitalized with burns
Updated 06 August 2021
AP

ATHENS: Thousands of residents fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens early Friday, during an overnight battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
On the nearby island of Evia, the coast guard mounted a massive operation with patrol boats and private vessels to evacuate hundreds of people by sea.
With a protracted heat wave scorching the country, the blaze tore through forest areas 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of the capital, destroying more homes. Ground crews of several hundred firefighters dug fire breaks and hosed the flames.
Traffic was halted on the country’s main highway connecting Athens to northern Greece, as crews tried to use the road as a barrier to stop the flames advancing before water-dropping planes resumed flights at first light. But sparks and burning pine cones carried the fire across the highway at several points.
Several firefighters and volunteers were hospitalized with burns, health officials said.
“We are going through the 10th day of a major heat wave affecting our entire country, the worst heat wave in terms of intensity and duration of the last 30 years,” Fire Service Brig. Gen. Aristotelis Papadopoulos said.
Nearly 60 villages and settlements were evacuated Thursday and early Friday across southern Greece, with weather conditions expected to worsen as strong winds were predicted in much of the country.
Fires were raging on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens, and at multiple locations in the southern Peloponnese region where a blaze was stopped before reaching monuments at Olympia, birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.
A summer palace outside Athens once used by the former Greek royal family was also spared.
In Evia, the coast guard said its patrol boats, private vessels and tourist boats had evacuated 631 people overnight and by early Friday morning from beaches on the northeastern coast of the island.
Fire crews, water-dropping planes, helicopters and vehicles from France, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland were due to arrive Friday and through the weekend. Fire crews and planes from Cyprus were already in Greece, as the European Union stepped up support to fire-hit countries in southeast Europe. The heat wave also has fueled deadly fires in Turkey and across the region.
“Our priority is always the protection of human life, followed by the protection of property, the natural environment and critical infrastructure. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, achieving all these aims at the same time is simply impossible,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address Thursday night. The wildfires, he said, display “the reality of climate change.”
More than 1,000 firefighters, joined by the army and teams of volunteers, as well as nearly 20 water-dropping planes and helicopters were fighting five major fires across the country, the fire department said.

Topics: Greece

