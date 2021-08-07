You are here

Jordanian troops kill smuggler at Syrian border
The Jordanian military on Saturday said it thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs and weapons into the country from neighboring Syria. (File/AFP)
Jordanian troops kill smuggler at Syrian border
  • On Wednesday, Petra News Agency reported that the Jordanian authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle half a million pills from Syria into Jordan
  • The kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees
RAMALLAH: The Jordanian military on Saturday said it thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs and weapons into the country from neighboring Syria, killing one smuggler and wounding several others.
The military said in a statement it seized a “large quantity” of narcotics as well as ammunition and a communications device, and that the smugglers fled back to Syria. It said the incident occurred at dawn in Eastern Jordan and gave no further details.
On Wednesday, Petra News Agency reported that the Jordanian authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle half a million pills from Syria into Jordan.
Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region. The kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.

Egypt denies halting Dabaa nuclear plant project
  • The ministry confirmed that the construction of the plant will continue without interruption
  • It added that it is one of the country’s most important projects
CAIRO: The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has denied that the construction of the Dabaa nuclear plant project in Egypt will be suspended.
The ministry confirmed that the construction of the plant — which is expected to be commissioned in 2026 — will continue without interruption. It added that it is one of the country’s most important projects, combining the latest technologies with the highest safety levels.
The ministry said all licensing documents required from the Nuclear Power Plants Authority have been handed over to the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority to obtain a construction permit for the first and second units of the plant, to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the nuclear facilities in the future.
The ministry said the long-term equipment manufacturing operations for the first Egyptian nuclear power plant in Russia were launched during a visit headed by the minister of electricity and renewable energy to the “Tiagmash” plant, located in the Russian city of Syzran.
The Nuclear Power Plants Authority obtained a site acceptance permit from the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority on March 10, 2019. 
The permit affirms that the site complies with the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The Nuclear Power Plants Authority is currently constructing infrastructure facilities, residential neighborhoods for Egyptian and foreign workers, and the marine berth.
The site’s preparatory work is also being completed with the construction of the base, buildings and structures for excavation work.

Iran nuclear talks could resume in September: EU official
  • Raisi is a hard-liner expected to consolidate the ultraconservatives’ power during his four-year term
  • He succeeds Hassan Rouhani whose landmark achievement during his own two-term presidency was the 2015 nuclear agreement
BRUSSELS: Iran is ready to resume talks reviving the nuclear deal with world powers under new president Ebrahim Raisi, and meetings could take place in Vienna from early September, an EU official said on Saturday.
The senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the EU’s negotiator on the file, Enrique Mora, attended Raisi’s swearing-in in Tehran last Thursday and spoke with the Iranian official designated to take charge of the nuclear talks, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Amir-Abdollahian “is supposed to be the new foreign minister” in Raisi’s cabinet, but that has not yet been announced, the EU official said.
He added that it was unclear whether the nuclear talks would remain under the responsibility of the Iranian foreign ministry or be taken over by another body, such as Iran’s National Security Council.
Raisi is a hard-liner expected to consolidate the ultraconservatives’ power during his four-year term.
He succeeds the relatively moderate Hassan Rouhani whose landmark achievement during his own two-term presidency was the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers: the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany.
Former US president Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions that have choked Iran’s oil-dependent economy. Iran responded by walking back measures it had agreed to abide by.
Talks have been happening since April in Vienna to find a way to bring both sides back into full compliance.
The last round took place on June 20 with no date set for when they would continue. The EU chairs the meetings.
The United States has said it is “an urgent priority” to get Iran back to the table.
But tensions have risen, notably with an attack by drones last week on an Israeli-linked tanker off Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian on board.
The G7 — the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — blamed the attack on Iran. Tehran denies the accusation.
Iran’s decisions to increase uranium enrichment and restrict UN inspectors’ access to some nuclear facilities have unsettled the West.
“The EU would like Iran to freeze the nuclear activities,” the EU official said, but admitted Russia and China did not back its language on that position.
He added that Mora’s meeting with Amir-Abdollahian was “very useful,” even though many issues remain unclear.
The Iranians said they want to get back to Vienna “as soon as possible, not just for talks but to achieve an agreement — they want a success,” the EU official said.
He added that the Iranians had not mentioned any changes to their position in the talks, and Mora had informed the United States of the substance of his talks with Amir-Abdollahian.
“If there is no agreement, the situation for Iran will be much worse,” the EU official predicted. “We will work on the assumption we will get an agreement.”

‘Knowledgeable’ UN envoy gains international support to end Yemen war 
  • Grundberg has been the European Union ambassador to Yemen since September 2019
  • Saudi FM said Kingdom would stand by the new UN envoy and backed all peace efforts to end the war
ALEXANDRIA: Acclaimed as an experienced diplomat who has handled conflicts in the Middle East for two decades, the UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg has received support from regional and international countries along with Yemeni factions to end the war in Yemen. 

On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres named the Swedish diplomat Grundberg as his special envoy for Yemen, succeeding Martin Griffiths, a Briton. 

The UN chief said the new envoy would draw on more than 20 years of experience in international affairs to help resolve the war in Yemen. He cited his role in helping Yemenis broker the Stockholm Agreement that defused fighting in the western province of Hodeidah in late 2018. 

Shortly after the announcement, the Yemeni government, Saudi Arabia, the US and other countries congratulated the new envoy and expressed support for his mission to end the war in Yemen. 

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom would stand by the new UN envoy and backed all peace efforts to end the war. 

“We wish him success in his new role and look forward to working with him. The Kingdom will continue to support all efforts to reach a political solution that helps bring peace and prosperity to Yemen,” Prince Faisal said on Twitter. 

The internationally recognized government of Yemen also expressed support for the new UN envoy and repeated demands for resuming the peace process and reaching a political settlement that would end the Houthi takeover of power. 

“The Yemeni government will continue to extend its hand to a just and sustainable peace based on the three references agreed upon nationally, regionally and internationally,” Yemen’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the official news agency SABA. It praised the new envoy as a “knowledgeable diplomat about the Yemeni crisis.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was great international support for addressing the humanitarian crisis and ending the Yemen conflict. 

“There is unprecedented consensus on resolving the conflict and a real opportunity for peace. Only a durable agreement among Yemenis can reverse the dire humanitarian crisis,” Blinken said in a statement. 

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said the new envoy was an “excellent” diplomat and her country backed UN diplomatic efforts to end the suffering of the Yemeni people. 

“Sweden looks forward to continuing our close collaboration with the UN in support of a durable cease-fire and a political solution to the conflict in Yemen,” she tweeted. 

Peace efforts to reach a peaceful settlement in Yemen, sponsored by the Griffiths, failed as Iran-backed Houthis refused to put into place a nationwide truce and stop their deadly offensive on the central city of Marib. 

The Omani foreign ministry, whose mediators visited Sanaa in June and failed to convince the Houthis to accept the UN peace initiative, hoped that the new envoy’s expertise on Yemen would help to push for peace, stating that the sultanate would back his mission to solve the Yemeni crisis “as soon as possible.”

Since the start of the Houthi offensive in February, the former UN envoy pushed for a truce for all battlefields in exchange for opening Sanaa airport and easing restrictions on ports under Houthi control, followed by peace talks between warring factions in Yemen. 

The rebels demanded that the Arab coalition first stop its air support to the Yemeni government to accept the proposal. 

On Saturday, Hussein Al-Azzi, a Houthi official, welcomed the appointment of the UN envoy and urged him to solve the humanitarian crisis and to create “a supportive atmosphere for constructive and fruitful talks.” 

During the past seven years, Houthis have boycotted two UN envoys to Yemen and accused them of being biased. 

Other Yemeni key factions such as the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the National Resistance have also promised to comply with UN peace efforts to end the war.

Yemen experts and political analysts argue that the Houthi reluctance to end their military operations across Yemen might impede the UN envoy’s efforts to end the war. 

“The biggest challenge facing the new envoy is convincing the Houthis to accept a cease-fire. All other parties, including the legitimate government, have accepted the peace initiative,” Najeeb Ghallab, undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry and a political analyst, told Arab News. 

Another challenge is dealing with powerful forces that have emerged during the war, such as the STC, which calls for partitioning Yemen into two states.

Iran rejects G7 and US allegations over drone attack on ship
TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday rejected Western allegations its drones were used in a deadly tanker attack, while accusing Israel of concocting the "scenario" in a bid to undermine the Islamic republic.
The MT Mercer Street, an oil products tanker operated by Israeli-controlled Zodiac maritime, was struck last week off Oman's coast, killing two crew members -- a Briton and a Romanian.
The incident on July 29 upped the stakes in what analysts have called a "shadow war" that has seen a spate of attacks on vessels linked to Iran and Israel.
G7 foreign ministers on Friday pointed the finger of blame for the latest attack at Iran, as the US military released the findings of an investigation alleging the drones were made in the Islamic republic.
Iran dismissed the allegations.
"We strongly condemn the baseless statement by the foreign ministers of the G7 and the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs in which they have directed baseless accusations at the Islamic Republic of Iran," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
The tanker attack and the accusations against Iran were a "scenario" concocted with "notable" timing, he said, as they came days before Iran's new ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi took the oath of office.
Raisi was inaugurated on August 3 by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and sworn in by parliament two days later, taking over from moderate president Hassan Rouhani.
"For experts and those who know the history of this region, it is not a new thing that the Zionist regime (Israel) would design such conspiracies," Khatibzadeh said.
Citing the results of a probe, the US Central Command said on Friday that remnants from one of three explosives-laden drones that targeted the Mercer Street indicated it was produced in Iran.
"This was a deliberate and targeted attack, and a clear violation of international law... There is no justification for this attack," the foreign ministers of the world's seven most developed nations (G7) said in a statement.
Iran's military spokesman denied the US allegations.
"The Americans say they have found parts of Iran's drones in the water, and this is their evidence. But what laboratory has determined (the drones) belong to Iran?," Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi was quoted by IRNA news agency as saying.
"This is the Americans' method, to weave stories and use it to accuse Iran... this is the method they have chosen to pressure Iran," he added.
Shekarchi also said the accusations were a "psychological operation" launched against Iran by its enemies.
"If we are supposed to confront our enemies, like what we did at Ain al-Assad, we would clearly announce it," he noted, referring to an Iraqi military base housing American troops.
The base was hit by a barrage of Iranian missiles in January 2020 to avenge the assassination of the Revolutionary Guards' top commander Qasem Soleimani, killed in an American air strike days before in Baghdad.
"Creating fake evidence is not very difficult (and) since the Zionists have a record of creating fake evidence, causing an explosion on a ship is not very difficult," Shekarchi added.
On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his government was "working on enlisting the world" in response to the attack but warned "we also know how to act alone".
Iran on Thursday warned its arch-foe not to take military action against it.
"We state this clearly: ANY foolish act against Iran will be met with a DECISIVE response," Khatibzadeh said.
"Don't test us," added the foreign ministry spokesman.
There have been several reported attacks on Israeli and Iranian ships in recent months that the two have blamed each for.
Iran has also accused Israel of sabotaging its nuclear sites and killing a number of its scientists.

GERD dispute sees support from Moscow to reach agreement
  • Russian Ambassador Georgy Borisenko asserted his country’s willingness to find a compromise solution
DUBAI: Moscow pledged to offer its cooperation with Addis Ababa to reach a mutual agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute with Egypt and Sudan, according to a statement released by the Russian embassy in Cairo on Friday.

Russian Ambassador Georgy Borisenko asserted his country’s willingness to find a solution that would allow all three states to implement national development programs, ensuring a “good neighborhood, peace and stability.”

Ethiopia in the past has said that the dam is crucial to its economic development and for providing power to its population, while Egypt views the dam as a threat to its Nile water supplies, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Sudan has expressed concern about the dam’s safety and impact on its own dams and water stations.

Under construction since 2011, the GERD is a gravity dam on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia, set to be Africa’s largest hydroelectric project when completed.

