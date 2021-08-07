Tokyo governor passes on sustainable legacy of Olympic Games to Paris
Tokyo governor passes on sustainable legacy of Olympic Games to Paris
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (R) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (L) during the ReStart event, where they signed a joint statement concerning sustainable issues and the Olympic Games. (ANJP Photos/ Pierre Boutier)
TOKYO: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike passed the baton of the sustainable legacy of the Tokyo Olympic Games on to her successors in Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane during the ReStaRt Forum of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
The mayors of Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane in Australia, which will respectively host the Olympic Games in 2024, 2028 and 2032, have agreed on the challenges to be taken up after the pandemic, and have made a concrete commitment to the challenges for the protection of the planet and humanity threatened by climate change.
Koike emphasized the achievements of Tokyo. The torch and the Olympic cauldron ran on hydrogen and the Olympic flame emits zero carbon emissions. Koike also mentioned the inclusive nature of these Olympic Games, which were held under the banner “Unity in Diversity.”
The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, who was congratulated by Koike after the American basketball team won the gold medal, has forecast a profit of $1 billion for the 2028 Olympics by using existing sports facilities.
Adrian Schrinner, the mayor of Brisbane, hosting the 2032 Games, is committed to the protection of endangered animal species like koalas and opossums.
After the forum, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, signed a joint declaration with the Governor of Tokyo based on five points:
- The promotion of accessible sport for all;
- Environmental protection by developing innovative transport systems without carbon emissions;
- Promotion of a circular economy;
- Cooperation in the field of culture with a re-evaluation of tourism;
- Cooperation in the field of heritage, especially in crafts and design.
Hidalgo noted that for the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, two women are the mayor and governor of the host cities.
Updated 19 min 14 sec ago
AFP
YOKOHAMA: Brazil won Olympic men’s football gold for the second consecutive tournament as substitute Malcom struck the winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain after extra time on Saturday.
Matheus Cunha took advantage of a defensive lapse to score in first-half stoppage time after Richarlison smashed a penalty over the crossbar for Brazil.
Spain equalized on the hour when Mikel Oyarzabal crashed home a thumping volley, but former Barcelona forward Malcom secured Brazil the title with his goal in the 108th minute.
Brazil, who won gold on home soil at Rio 2016, became the fifth team to retain their Olympic crown on another triumphant night in Yokohama, where they claimed the last of their five World Cup titles in 2002.
After Neymar led Brazil to Olympic gold, this time it was the turn of Dani Alves to captain the country in the final against a strong Spain side featuring six players who participated at Euro 2020.
Unbeaten at the Olympics against a European nation since 1988, Brazil almost fell behind when Diego Carlos scooped the ball over his own goalkeeper before hooking off the line as Oyarzabal tried to pick out Dani Olmo.
A poor clearance from Unai Simon allowed Richarlison to set up Douglas Luiz, whose spinning effort was turned behind by the Spain goalkeeper.
Brazil needed penalties to get past Mexico in the semifinals, and they were awarded a spot-kick here after a VAR review as Simon flattened Cunha while attempting to punch away a cross.
But Everton forward Richarlison wasted the chance to add to his competition-leading five goals by blazing well over.
There was no let-off for Spain a second time though when Alves sent the ball high into the area, where a hesitant Pau Torres gave Cunha time to control and slot into the corner.
Marco Asensio, Spain’s match-winner in extra time against Japan in the previous round, lasted just 45 minutes as Carlos Soler came on for the second half, inadvertently getting in the way of a goalbound effort from Oyarzabal.
Brazil nearly doubled their lead when a quick break resulted in Simon making a terrific stop with his legs to divert Richarlison’s shot onto the bar.
Spain youngster Bryan Gil, who will join Tottenham Hotspur on his return from Japan, rattled the bar two minutes from the end, as an extra 30 minutes was required for the fifth time in eight knockout matches.
Malcom, who endured a difficult spell at Barcelona in 2018-19 before leaving for Zenit Saint Petersburg, ran onto a long ball from Antony, racing past Jesus Vallejo and firing past Simon to etch his name into the history books.
Updated 07 August 2021
Ali Khaled
DUBAI: Feryal Abdelaziz has claimed glorious gold for Egypt after beating Irina Zaretska 2-0 in the final for the Women’s Karate Kumite +61 kilogram competition at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan arena on Saturday afternoon.
Abdelaziz fought confidently from the start, but in cagey and strategic match, there was no score going into the last minute of the three-minute bout.
She finally took the lead with less than 30 seconds left and followed it up with another almost immediately.
At the final buzzer there were scenes of joy from Abdelaziz and her team, as Egypt confirmed a stunning win.
The gold medal comes a day after Giana Lotfy claimed an Olympic bronze in karate despite losing her Women’s Kumite -61 kilogram semifinal bout to China’s Yin Xiaoyan.
The karate kumite competition does not have a bronze medal match for the semifinal losers, unlike some other Olympic disciplines, with both competitors sharing the honor of third place on the podium.
Abdelaziz’s win capped a day of six superb performances.
After only 20 seconds of the semifinal against Sofya Berultseva of Azerbaijan saw both athletes score a yuko, Abdelaziz followed shortly with another to lead 2-1 with two of the three minutes left.
The Egyptian was full of confidence and she edged closer to the final by taking a 3-1 lead halfway through the bout. All Abdelaziz needed to do was maintain her focus and at least a karate silver medal was going to Egypt.
After Berultseva pulled the score back to 3-3, Abdelaziz resounded with quick yuko to lead again, and with 22 seconds left, she went 5-3 up. Another point for her opponent could not stop a brilliant win and her progression to the final, where she was set to meet Iryna Zaretska of Azerbaijan.
In her first match of the day, Abdelaziz immediately showed her strength by beating Li Gong of China of 4-0, scoring an ippon with just under a minute left in the bout, and followed that up with another point with 22 seconds left.
And in her second match against Elena Quirici of Switzerland, the 22 year old from Cairo took a three-point lead with a superb display of skill. But with less than a minute left, the Swiss squared the match with an ippon. With the match ending 3-3, Abdelaziz won via senshu — awarded for the first unopposed score of the contest.
Abdelaziz led the standings after two matches, at least for the four competitors in Pool B.
She had a ideal start to her third match, with an ippon giving her a three-point lead after 32 seconds over Iranian opponent Hamideh Abbasali. After the match equalizing back to 3-3, another ippon gave her a 6-3 lead with just over a minute left. But the Iranian rallied and managed to pull off an impressive 9-7 win to delay Abdelaziz’s advance.
Progress to the semifinals was confirmed with a 0-0 tie with Algerian Lamya Matoub, who had lost her first three matches, a dead rubber.
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP
TOKYO: Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin on Saturday for India’s first ever Olympic athletics gold.
Chopra, 23, managed a winning best of 87.58 meters to go one better than India’s previous best — two silver medals won in the 200m and now-defunct 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games by British-Indian Norman Pritchard.
The Czech Republic filled out the podium at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, Jakub Vadlejch taking silver with 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely claiming bronze with 85.44m.
Bollywood music boomed out on the stadium tannoy after Chopra had launched his sixth and final throw, in the knowledge he had won gold.
The farmer’s son sprinted the length of the infield, an Indian flag fluttering over his shoulders.
Chopra had came into the Olympics with the fourth best throw of the year and lived up to his form as a faltering Johannes Vetter of Germany struggled and failed to qualify as one of the top eight.
Vetter, who threw seven times over 90m between April and June, including a season’s best of 96.29m, eventually finished down in ninth.
“It was a tough competition,” the 28-year-old said, complaining that he was having problems not over-running his launch on the surface.
“If you watch the throws again, you can see it’s not the right surface for me. It’s a good surface for all the runners, for all the nice world records and Olympic records on the track, but not for a javelin thrower like me. So it really makes me sad.”
Vetter added: “It’s like driving a car on autopilot. You can’t brake, and I have to brake to throw far.
“I was trying everything. I was trying in every throw and every warm-up throw to find the right technique for this surface.
“I was trying to change some technical things to get the right block on this surface, but it was impossible today.”
Chopra, Vetter said, had done a “good job.”
“He’s a really talented guy, always really friendly,” the German said.
“I’m happy for him, but he has another blocking technique as he showed in the qualification.”
Updated 19 min 45 sec ago
Arab News
SOTOGRANDE: A resurgent Alison Lee of the US battled through the challenging blustery conditions on day two of the Aramco Team Series to shoot a second successive 65 and build a seven-shot lead on another sun-stroked day at La Reserva Club Sotogrande, Spain.
The four-event competition is organized by Golf Saudi and the Ladies European Tour.
Tied overnight on seven-under after an opening-round 65, the former US Solheim Cup star and world No. 1 ranked amateur repeated the act to leave the field far behind thanks to a near-flawless round, recording eight birdies and only one dropped shot, her first over the opening 36 holes.
A 69 from Karolin Lampert during the morning’s play was good enough to advance the German up the leaderboard and grasp second place on her own on seven-under, one shot ahead of a trio of players all on six-under: Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou (71), Finland’s Tiia Koivisto (69), and South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai (69).
In the tournament’s team standings, the top three places are held by Team Strom (-27), Team Buhai (-26), and Team Lampert (-24), setting the stage for an exciting closing day’s play on Saturday.
For most players, it was a day to survive due to the high winds and fast-drying greens. But Lee — bolstered by a top-20 finish on the LET in Northern Ireland last week — continued to attack the course in her debut performance in Spain to go into tomorrow’s final round in a commanding position.
“I would give myself an A for today, I’m really happy,” she said. “This course does set-up pretty short for me. I am a longer hitter. I had a lot of short irons in today. I just had to stay patient out there and hit one shot at a time.
“It was obviously a lot more windy today and playing a little bit differently from yesterday,” Lee added. “You have to stay focused when it’s windy like this, and that almost made me concentrate a little bit more and just try and execute the shot, as opposed to worry where it was going. I was just trying to hit a good shot and hoping that it ends up in the right place. We were able to judge the wind quite well today, my caddie and I, and got some distances correct and made birdies and saved pars out there when I could.”
Finishing day two holding a single-shot lead in the team tournament. Captain Linnea Strom said of her fourballs’ afternoon performance: “As a team, we compensate for each other very well. We all made some birdies, and whenever someone made a mistake the other members of our team were always doing something good. We have a very good amateur as well, who made his very first eagle today, so that was great! We just helped each other well out there and enjoyed it.”
Buhai, whose team led until Team Strom’s late evening finish, was happy with her individual performance and that of the team.
“Our amateur has been great too,” she said. “He’s a great guy, great personality. Today was tough for an amateur, but we helped him when we could and on the last hole he came in big time for us with a birdie. Hopefully he can make some more tomorrow.”
Round two also saw a number of highly fancied players rising through the leaderboard, with England’s Bronte Law and Georgia Hall making big moves into the top 10 with one round to go. Law is sixth overall, courtesy of a three-under 69, while Hall is eighth, following a four-under 68. Meanwhile, fan-favorite Paula Creamer also trended in the right direction, finishing the day tied 14th with a two-under (70).
“It was good. I played better than yesterday,” Hall said. “The conditions were very hard today as it was really windy. I probably got the worst side of the draw actually, but that’s the way it goes. I should have maybe been six-under, but I missed some putts at the end. Overall though, I’m happy.”
Updated 07 August 2021
Ali Khaled
DUBAI: Egypt agonizingly missed out on a bronze medal in the men’s handball competition at Tokyo 2020 after a 33-31 loss to Spain at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Pharaohs have been outstanding at Tokyo 2020 but will depart without reward despite a brave effort in their last match of the competition.
The fixture started evenly, and a penalty scored by the outstanding veteran Ahmed El-Ahmar saw the match finely balanced at 7-7 at the midway point of the first half.
The last third of the first half saw a flurry of goals with Spain leading 19-16 at the break.
Having tired towards the end of the first half, Egyptians started the second with renewed energy and within six minutes had tied the match at 21-21.
Egyptian Goalkeeper Mohamed El-Tayar was having a fine game, but a period of all-out attack saw them concede two quick-fire goals to fall 23-21 behind with just over two-thirds of the second period left.
Spain maintained their superiority for the rest of the match and led 30-28 with a minute left.
With 45 seconds remaining, Gedeon Guardiola was sent off, but Egypt failed to take full advantage of the 2-minute power play. Both teams exchanged attacks that left Spain hanging on to a 33-31 lead by the final whistle.
The Egyptian players collapsed in exhaustion and disappointment at the end of the fixture but can be proud of a campaign that has captured the hearts of fans back home as well as handball fans around the world.