US asks citizens to leave 'immediately' as Taliban make rapid advances in Afghanistan

US asks citizens to leave ‘immediately’ as Taliban make rapid advances in Afghanistan
Afghans pray behind the body of Dawa Khan Menapal, director of the Information Media Center. The Taliban killed the top official in Kabul on Friday. (AP)
US asks citizens to leave ‘immediately’ as Taliban make rapid advances in Afghanistan

US asks citizens to leave ‘immediately’ as Taliban make rapid advances in Afghanistan
  Follows a similar warning by Britain citing the 'worsening security situation'
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The US on Saturday ordered its nationals to leave Afghanistan “immediately” as the Taliban widened control over several areas, taking over two towns from Afghan government forces.

“The US Embassy urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options,” the US mission in Kabul said in a statement.

“Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the embassy’s ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul,” it added.

It follows a similar warning by Britain on Friday asking its nationals to “confirm their departure plans as soon as possible,” citing the “worsening security situation” in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts, and border crossings with Pakistan, Iran and Central Asia, since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began on May 1 to end nearly 20 years of occupation.

The group’s advances have sparked concerns it will regain power by force similar to its move in the 1990s, amid fears that the war-scarred nation could descend into another civil war when foreign troops complete their exit by month-end.

The development comes less than a day after UN special envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, said that the war in Afghanistan had entered a “new, deadlier and more destructive phase” with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.

“This is now a different kind of war reminiscent of Syria, recently, or Sarajevo, in the not-so-distant past,” she said during a special meeting of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan in New York.

Major powers such as the US and Britain refused to “support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate” of the Taliban during the meeting.

Since Friday, the group has overrun two provincial capitals and assassinated a top government spokesman in Kabul, intensifying its campaign to defeat the US-backed Kabul government since April, amid a breach left by departing foreign forces.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, took to social media on Friday, proclaiming victory over government forces in Afghanistan’s southwestern Nimruz province with the fall of its capital, Zaranj.

“The governor house, police HQ, intelligence HQ & all related buildings were cleared of stooge enemy presence,” Mujahid said in a Twitter post.

Zaranj became the first big town to fall to the Taliban since Washington reached a deal with the group in February 2020 for the pullout of troops, while Shiberghan city in Jawzjan became the second Afghan provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in less than 24 hours.

Shiberghan, which acts as a gateway to northern Afghanistan, is far from the Taliban’s traditional bastion of power in the south and southeastern regions.

Local security sources, requesting anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the media, told Arab News that while Zaranj “fell to the Taliban without any resistance by government forces who fled to Iran,” Afghan forces and militia troops “put up some resistance in Shiberghan but could not prevent the Taliban’s advances.”

While the Taliban has consolidated its gains near the city of western Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah in the south since last week, the fall of Zaranj and Shiberghan represents a massive blow to the government’s diminishing authority. The Taliban has reportedly freed hundreds of prisoners, including comrades, from prisons in both provincial capitals.

The fall of Zaranj would allow the Taliban to take control of another key trade border crossing with Iran and “earn tens of thousands of dollars in customs and revenue routinely.”

Government infighting, poor war management, corruption and Afghan leaders’ failure to supply troops with arms and essential supplies are being cited as reasons for the Taliban’s battlefield victories.

To avert the group’s advances and infiltration into large cities, President Ashraf Ghani announced a nighttime curfew in 31 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces and offered to provide weapons and cash to local militia forces in the war against the Taliban.

Washington has also stepped up its air strikes to support local forces struggling hard to prevent the Taliban’s conquests, but it remains unclear if the US would continue to back Kabul once all foreign troops exit the country.

Experts say that the US and Britain’s measures to safeguard their citizens was a harbinger of “tough times ahead.”

“The order by the British and American embassies for the exit of their nationals from here is indicative that there will be some tough times ahead,” Taj Mohammad, a Kabul based analyst, told Arab News.

“They perhaps have taken this decision after realizing that the government is not capable of stopping the Taliban’s advances in major cities, and it is time that their nationals withdraw now ahead of the full exit of troops when things could possibly become worse and bloodier,” he added.

Cricketer Babar Azam, Saudi edtech firm to aid free education in Pakistan

Cricketer Babar Azam, Saudi edtech firm to aid free education in Pakistan
Cricketer Babar Azam, Saudi edtech firm to aid free education in Pakistan

Cricketer Babar Azam, Saudi edtech firm to aid free education in Pakistan
  The Pakistani skipper teams up with Noon Academy to address the problem of more than 22 million children out of school
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam said on Friday that he had joined forces with the Saudi social learning platform Noon Academy as a brand ambassador and investor to help promote the company’s mission of providing free education to young students in the country.

Noon Academy is one of the largest education technology (edtech) firms in the Middle East and North Africa, serving more than 9 million students in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, India and Iraq.

Launched in Pakistan in September 2020, the organization has registered more than 1.5 million local students in less than a year.

“I will try to leverage my stature and spread Noon’s message to the masses,” Azam said in a written response to questions by Arab News sent to the academy.

He added that his decision would not only help the Saudi firm but also provide students across Pakistan with an opportunity to avail themselves of a quality education for free.

“In this union, we aim to develop a deeper content-led partnership, the contours of which will be revealed in the coming months,” he said.

The Pakistani skipper said that his country had one of the highest out-of-school rates for children after Nigeria.

Access to education is a major problem in Pakistan — 22.8 million of the country’s more than 70 million children are not in school, according to UNICEF. Experts also lament the quality of teaching at Pakistani schools.

“In the midst of these regrettable circumstances, Noon’s focus on providing free quality education by creating holistic learning solutions that go beyond traditional forms of education has positively impacted the lives of many students in a very short span of time, demonstrating student trust and further strengthening my resolve in the company’s vision and mission,” Azam said.

“As a learning platform, Noon Academy aims to bridge geographical boundaries by making learning accessible from any part of Pakistan,” he said. “Their resolve matches with my personal vision to work for the betterment of the future generations.”

Umair Babar Chishti, general manager of Noon Pakistan, said that Azam’s collaboration would help to boost the company’s aim to radically change the way people learn.

The Pakistani skipper’s life exemplified the values of resilience and determination in the face of difficult odds, he said. “Having Babar Azam as Noon’s brand ambassador and now an investor bolsters our confidence and provides impetus to the work we are doing.”

Ratcliffe calls for UN’s ‘urgent intervention’ to free wife detained in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella. (AFP via Free Nazanin campaign/File Photo)
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella. (AFP via Free Nazanin campaign/File Photo)
Ratcliffe calls for UN's 'urgent intervention' to free wife detained in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella. (AFP via Free Nazanin campaign/File Photo)
  • UK, international community must take ‘much firmer stand against state hostage-taking’
  • ‘Things have again turned for the worse with the change of government in Iran’
LONDON:  A special request has been filed to the UN by the husband of jailed British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, demanding that it work to free her from long-term detainment.

In order to guarantee her safe release, an “urgent intervention” is required by the UN, Richard Ratcliffe said, warning that his wife would face an “autumn in court” unless Iran’s taking of hostages is appropriately dealt with by the UK.

Tehran this week abandoned plans to release Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual-national prisoners, in a move that could signify the ambitions of Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi, who assumed office a day before Ratcliffe’s request to the UN was delivered.

“We have been relatively quiet these past months, waiting and hoping that the (UK) government’s negotiations with Iran would finally deliver,” Ratcliffe said.

“But Iran’s announcements that hostage negotiations are again on hold are a signal that things have again turned for the worse with the change of government in Iran.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was initially detained and jailed in 2016, was sentenced in April this year to an extra 12 months in prison based on spurious charges of promoting propaganda against the regime.

The request sent by Ratcliffe includes an “urgent action request and individual complaint” demanding that the UN’s working group on arbitrary detention mediate between the UK and Iran to secure his wife’s release.

“I met the UK foreign secretary this week to get his sense of things. He insisted the negotiations had come close, hoped they could be picked up again under the new regime, and that he was determined not to leave any Brits behind,” said Ratcliffe.

“I told him I feared the tide had turned, and that a summer of drift would become an autumn in court,” he added.

“I see that now as inevitable, unless the UK and the international community takes a much firmer stand against state hostage-taking, and calls it out as a crime.”

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab this week condemned the continued detention of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, with a spokesman saying: “Iran’s continued arbitrary detention of our dual nationals is unacceptable. We urge the Iranian authorities to release the detainees without any further delay.”

US sends bombers to halt Taliban advance

US sends bombers to halt Taliban advance
US sends bombers to halt Taliban advance

US sends bombers to halt Taliban advance
  • B-52s sent into Afghan airspace for first time in over a year
  • Defense sources: Armed drones, AC-130 Spectre gunships flying at least 5 missions daily
LONDON: The US has deployed heavy air gunships over Afghanistan in the fight against the Taliban as the terror group continues to make territorial gains in the war-torn country.

Washington has sent B-52 gunships into Afghan airspace for the first time in over a year. Nicknamed the “stratofortress,” the B-52 — which has been flown by the US Air Force since the 1950s — is one of its key assets, capable of massive destruction. 

The Taliban on Friday claimed the first provincial capital since the withdrawal of Western forces after capturing Zaranj in the southwestern Nimroz province.

The Afghan air force has struggled in the absence of Western support. Lacking munitions, supplies and pilots, it is reported to be “exhausted” by regular missions.

More than one-third of the Afghan government’s fleet of 162 aircraft and helicopters have been left inoperable since US contractors left the country.

US defense sources told The Times that the B-52 aircraft were flying into Afghanistan from Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, and that they were striking Taliban positions around Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah — three cities at risk from Taliban capture.

The sources said armed drones and AC-130 Spectre gunships — the iconic low-flying attack aircraft replete with a howitzer-style heavy cannon — are flying at least five missions daily.

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea is launching fast jets to support the missions. 

The defense sources said Washington has every intention to continue with the airstrikes after Aug. 31, when the last remaining coalition troops are expected to leave Afghanistan.

India approves J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

India approves J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
India approves J&J's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

India approves J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
  • Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the approval will boost the fight against the pandemic in India
  • Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is the fifth to be approved in the country
NEW DELHI: India gave emergency approval to Johnson and Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine Saturday to ramp up its flailing immunization campaign as fears grow of a new wave of infections.
Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the approval will boost the fight against the pandemic in India, where at least 200,000 people died in a brutal two-month wave up to mid-June.
“India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India,” the minister said on Twitter.
No indication has been given as to when the US company’s doses will reach India.
The nation of 1.3 billion people has administered 500 million vaccine doses so far, but barely eight percent of the population has had two shots.
Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is the fifth to be approved after Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, the home developed Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik V, and the US-made Moderna jab.
India remains the second worst-hit nation after the United States, with more than 32 million confirmed cases and 427,000 deaths. Because of under-reporting experts say the real toll is much higher.
They also warn that the slow vaccination pace puts India at risk from any new infection crisis. The number of new cases and deaths has started rising again in the past two weeks.
The government’s free immunization drive relies heavily on Covishield and Covaxin and producers are struggling to meet demand.
Sputnik has not yet scaled up production and Moderna is yet to import any shots.

Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside

Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside
Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside

Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside
KABUL: The Taliban seized the stronghold of a notorious Afghan warlord Saturday, officials said, the second provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in less than 24 hours.
The deputy governor of Sheberghan city in Jawzjan said government forces and officials had retreated to the airport on the outskirts of the northern Afghan city, where they were preparing to defend themselves.
“The city has unfortunately fallen completely,” Jawzjan deputy governor Qader Malia told AFP.
The city is home to notorious warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, who only returned to Afghanistan this week from medical treatment in Turkey but is believed to be in Kabul.
The Taliban have gained vast parts of rural Afghanistan since launching a series of offensives in May to coincide with the start of the final withdrawal of foreign troops.
On Friday, Zaranj city in Nimroz fell to the Taliban “without a fight,” according to its deputy governor, becoming the first provincial capital to be taken by the insurgents.
There was more resistance in Sheberghan, several sources told AFP, but an aide to Dostum confirmed the city had been taken.
Dostum has overseen one of the largest militias in the north, which garnered a fearsome reputation in its fight against the Taliban in the 1990s — along with accusations that his forces massacred thousands of insurgent prisoners of war.
A rout or retreat of his fighters would dent the Kabul government’s recent hopes that militia groups could help bolster the country’s overstretched military.
Roh Gul Khairzad, the deputy governor of Nimroz, told AFP Friday that Zaranj had fallen “without a fight.”
Social media posts suggested the Taliban were welcomed by some residents of the desert city, which has long had a reputation for lawlessness.
They showed captured military Humvees, luxury SUVs, and pickups speeding through the streets, flying white Taliban flags as local residents — mostly youths and young men — cheered them on.
One of the first things the insurgents did on entering Zaranj was to open the gates of a local jail, officials said, freeing Taliban prisoners along with common criminals.
Videos on Twitter showed mobs looting government offices, stealing desks, office chairs, cabinets, and televisions.
The veracity of the clips could not immediately be confirmed.
“The Afghan security forces lost their morale due to intense propaganda by the Taliban,” a senior official from the city, who asked not to be named, told AFP.
“Even before the Taliban attacks... most of the security forces put their weapons on the ground, took off their uniforms, and left their units and fled,” he said.
The government has made no official comment yet on the fall of either city.
The capture of Sheberghan comes a day after the head of the Afghan government’s media information department was shot dead in Kabul in an attack claimed by the Taliban.
After a failed assassination attempt on the country defense minister Tuesday, the Taliban warned they were now targeting senior administration officials in retaliation for increased air strikes.
The Taliban already control large portions of the countryside and are now challenging government forces in other provincial capitals including Herat, near the western border with Iran, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.
From Kunduz, activist Rasikh Maroof told AFP by phone Saturday that fighting raged overnight on the outskirts of several parts of the city, with the Taliban apparently unable to gain significant inroads.
Government forces were “defending seriously,” he said, using airstrikes against Taliban mortars and heavy weapons.
Despite the deteriorating situation, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday that President Joe Biden still believed it was right to pull US troops out after 20 years of war.
Both Washington and Britain on Saturday again urged citizens to evacuate from the country as soon as possible.
The withdrawal of foreign forces is due to be complete at the end of this month, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States that sparked the invasion which toppled the Taliban.

